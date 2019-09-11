IVS : 11 Settembre 2019 – IVS Group SA – Emissione obbligazioni e deposito del prospetto

Press Release
IVS Group S.A. - The Board of Directors approves a bond issuance and filing of the relevant prospectus
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 11 September 2019
IVS Group S.A. (the "Company"), the leading Italian player and second in Europe in the management of vending machines, announces that today the Board of Directors has approved the issuance and offering up to a maximum of €300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes" and the offering of the Notes the "Offering") to be listed on the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni ("MOT"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"). The Notes will be offered for subscription, through the MOT platform, to qualified investors and the general public in Luxembourg and Italy. The Company anticipates that the Offering will occur between the end of September to early-October.
The Company has also filed on 11 September 2019 an application to list the Notes on MOT with Borsa Italiana and has filed the prospectus relating to the Notes (the "Prospectus") with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "CSSF"). The Company has requested that, following approval of the Prospectus, the CSSF provide the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa with a certificate and notification that the Prospectus has been approved and may be used to offer the Notes to the general public in Italy and Luxembourg.
The Board of Directors has resolved that the Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate not less than 3%, to be paid annually in arrear and will mature on the seventh anniversary of the issue date of the Notes. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of €1,000 at an issue price of 100%. Following the Existing Notes Redemption (as defined below), the Notes will be guaranteed by IVS Italia S.p.A. and S. Italia S.p.A., wholly-owned, direct subsidiaries of the Company, within 30 business days of the date of the Existing Notes Redemption.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to - inter alia - purchase, redeem or cause to be redeemed, the outstanding €240,000,000 4.5% senior unsecured notes issued by the same IVS Group S.A. in 2015 (the "Existing Notes") in an amount equal to €240,000,000, corresponding to the aggregate principal amount of all the Existing Notes outstanding (the "Existing Notes Redemption"). Under the trust deed governing the Existing Notes (the "Existing Notes Trust Deed"), starting on November 15, 2019, the Existing Notes may be redeemed at a price of 101.125% of the principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest as of, but not including, the date of the Existing Notes Redemption. The Company cannot provide any assurances that it will be able to complete the issuance of the Notes or the Existing Notes Redemption on the timing or in the manner anticipated, or at all.
From the date hereof and prior to the date of the Existing Notes Redemption, the Company, or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates, may acquire Existing Notes through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions or otherwise. Any such acquisitions will be made at such prices and upon such terms as the Company may determine, or as may be provided for in the Existing Notes Trust Deed.
Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. will act as lead manager and intermediary appointed by the Company to offer and display the Notes for sale on the MOT during the period of the Offering and as specialist following the start of the trading of the Notes on MOT.
This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The notes referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. IVS Group S.A. and its affiliates do not intend to register any portion of the offering of the notes in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the notes in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
Comunicato Stampa
IVS Group S.A. - Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva un'emissione obbligazionaria e il deposito del relativo Prospetto Informativo.
Lussemburgo, Granducato di Lussemburgo, 11 settembre 2019
IVS Group S.A. (la "Società "), leader italiano e secondo player europeo nella gestione di distributori automatici, ha annunciato oggi che il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha approvato l'emissione e l'offerta di obbligazioni senior unsecured a tasso fisso per un importo complessivo in linea capitale fino ad un massimo di €300.000.000,00 (rispettivamente le "Obbligazioni" e l'"Offerta") che verranno quotate sul Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni ("MOT"), organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"). Le Obbligazioni verranno offerte per la sottoscrizione attraverso la piattaforma del MOT, ad investitori qualificati ed al pubblico in Lussemburgo e in Italia. La Società ha anticipato che l'offerta avrà luogo tra la fine di settembre e l'inizio di ottobre.
In data 11 settembre 2019 la Società ha inoltre provveduto a depositare una domanda di ammissione alla quotazione presso Borsa Italiana e ha depositato il prospetto relativo alle Obbligazioni (il "Prospetto") presso la Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier del Granducato di Lussemburgo ("CSSF"). La Società ha altresì richiesto che, in seguito all'approvazione del Prospetto, la CSSF notifichi alla CONSOB un certificato attestante l'avvenuta approvazione del Prospetto in modo da consentire l'offerta al pubblico delle Obbligazioni in Italia e in Lussemburgo.
Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha deliberato che le Obbligazioni produrranno interessi in misura fissa ad un tasso annuo non inferiore al 3% che verranno corrisposti annualmente in maniera posticipata e avranno scadenza pari a sette anni dalla Data di Emissione. Le Obbligazioni verranno emesse per un valore nominale pari a €1.000,00 ad un prezzo di emissione del 100%. In seguito al Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti (come definite in seguito), le Obbligazioni verranno garantite da IVS Italia S.p.A. e S. Italia S.p.A., società interamente e direttamente controllate da IVS Group S.A., entro 30 giorni lavorativi dalla Data di Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti.
La Società intende utilizzare i proventi netti dell'Offerta per - inter alia - acquistare, rimborsare o far sì che vengano rimborsati per intero gli €240.000.000,00 relativi alle obbligazioni senior unsecured aventi tasso di interesse del 4,5% emesse dalla Società nel 2015 (le "Obbligazioni Esistenti"), per un importo pari a €240.000.000,00 corrispondente all'importo capitale complessivo delle Obbligazioni Esistenti in circolazione (il "Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti"). Ai sensi del Trust Deed relativo alle Obbligazioni Esistenti (il "Trust Deed delle Obbligazioni Esistenti"), a partire dal 15 novembre 2019, le Obbligazioni Esistenti potranno essere rimborsate ad un prezzo corrispondente al 101.125% del valore nominale più gli interessi maturati e non pagati fino alla data di Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti (esclusa). La Società non è in grado di assicurare che sarà in grado di completare l'emissione delle Obbligazioni o il Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti nei tempi o con le modalità anticipate, o del tutto.
A partire dalla data di cui sopra e antecedentemente alla data di Rimborso delle Obbligazioni Esistenti, la Società o una delle sue controllate o affiliate, potrebbe acquistare Obbligazioni Esistenti presso il pubblico, tramite negoziazioni private, aste, offerte di scambio, riacquisti o qualsiasi altra modalità. Detti riacquisti, quale che ne sia la forma, verranno effettuati al prezzo e secondo le condizioni stabilite dalla Società o previste nel Trust Deed delle Obbligazioni Esistenti.
Equita S.I.M. S.p.A. agirà in qualità di lead manager e intermediario nominato dalla Società per offrire ed esibire per l'acquisto le Obbligazioni sul MOT durante il periodo di Offerta e in qualità di specialist a seguito dell'inizio delle negoziazioni delle Obbligazioni sul MOT.
This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The notes referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. IVS Group S.A. and its affiliates do not intend to register any portion of the offering of the notes in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the notes in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
