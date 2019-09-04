IVS : September 4th, 2019 – IVS Group SA – Judgment of the appeal administrative judge on the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority of June 14th, 2016

PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, September 4th, 2019

Judgment of the appeal administrative judge on the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority of June 14th, 2016

IVS Group S.A. informs that on September 2nd, 2019, following the hearing held on March 14th 2019, the Council of State (Consiglio di Stato) has ruled on the appeal filed by IVS Italia S.p.A. against the decision of the Lazio TAR, which in 2017 confirmed the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority (IAA) which in 2016 held that 14 Italian vending companies (among which IVS Italia S.p.A. and Confida, the association of operators in the vending industry) had made agreements aimed at restricting competition in the Italian vending industry.

The Council of State has granted the appeal of IVS Italia S.p.A. solely as regards the calculation the penalty imposed (Eur 31,917,662, which has been fully allocated and already paid), stating that the IAA has applied without proper motivation the so-called entry fee (additional amount between 15% and 25% of the value of the sales of the goods or services subject to the infringement) and the aggravating circumstance of the leader of the cartel. The Council of State, which for the rest rejected the appeal and compensated the expenses of the trial grade, ordered the IAA to re-determine the fine imposed on IVS Italia S.p.A..

IVS Italia S.p.A. is evaluating whether the conditions exist for further appeal of the decision of the Council of State, which in its opinion remain partially erroneous.

IVS Group S.A. and IVS Italia S.p.A. remain fully and definitely convinced of the correctness, honesty and transparency of their behaviours.

***

This press release is also available on the company website: www.ivsgroup.it or www.ivsgroup.lu. / investor relation section.

IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (79% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 202,000 vending machines. The group has a network of 82 branches and over 2,900 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.

Contatti / Contacts Marco Gallarati investor.relations@ivsgroup.it +39 335 6513818