IVS : September 4th, 2019 – IVS Group SA – Judgment of the appeal administrative judge on the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority of June 14th, 2016

COMUNICATO STAMPA - Gran Ducato del Lussemburgo, 4 settembre 2019
Sentenza del Consiglio di Stato sul provvedimento sanzionatorio dell'AGCM del 14 Giugno 2016
IVS Group S.A. informa che con sentenza pubblicata il 2 settembre 2019, a seguito dell'udienza tenutasi il 14 marzo 2019, il Consiglio di Stato si è pronunciato sul ricorso presentato da IVS Italia S.p.A. contro la sentenza del TAR Lazio, che nel 2017 ha confermato il provvedimento 8-6-2016 con cui l'Autorità Garante per la Concorrenza e il Mercato (AGCM) aveva stabilito che 14 società italiane attive nel settore del vending, fra cui IVS Italia S.p.A., oltre all'associazione di settore Confida, avrebbero messo in atto, dal 2011 al 2014, comportamenti volti a limitare la concorrenza nel settore del vending in Italia.
Il Consiglio di Stato ha accolto il ricorso di IVS Italia S.p.A. limitatamente alle modalità di calcolo della sanzione comminata (Euro 31.917.662, peraltro già interamente accantonata e pagata), statuendo che l'AGCM ha applicato senza adeguata motivazione la cd. entry fee (ammontare supplementare compreso fra il 15% e il 25% del valore delle vendite dei beni o servizi oggetto dell'infrazione) e la circostanza aggravante di capofila del cartello. Il Consiglio di Stato, che per il resto ha rigettato l'appello e compensato le spese del grado di giudizio, ha ordinato all'AGCM di rideterminare di conseguenza la sanzione inflitta a IVS Italia S.p.A..
IVS Italia S.p.A. sta valutando se ricorrano le condizioni per ulteriori contestazioni delle conclusioni, che a suo avviso restano parzialmente erronee, cui è pervenuta la sentenza del Consiglio di Stato.
IVS Group S.A. e IVS Italia S.p.A. restano infatti pienamente e assolutamente convinte della correttezza, onestàe trasparenza del proprio operato.
***
IVS Group S.A. è il leader italiano e secondo operatore in Europa nella gestione di distributori automatici e semiautomatici per la somministrazione di bevande calde, fredde e snack (vending). L'attività core del vending si svolge principalmente in Italia (79% del fatturato), in Francia, Spagna e Svizzera, con circa 202.000 distributori automatici e semiautomatici. Il gruppo ha una rete di 82 filiali e più di 2.900 di collaboratori. IVS Group serve più di 15.000 aziende ed enti, con circa 850 milioni di erogazioni all'anno.
PRESS RELEASE - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, September 4th, 2019
Judgment of the appeal administrative judge on the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority of June 14th, 2016
IVS Group S.A. informs that on September 2nd, 2019, following the hearing held on March 14th 2019, the Council of State (Consiglio di Stato) has ruled on the appeal filed by IVS Italia S.p.A. against the decision of the Lazio TAR, which in 2017 confirmed the ruling of the Italian Antitrust Authority (IAA) which in 2016 held that 14 Italian vending companies (among which IVS Italia S.p.A. and Confida, the association of operators in the vending industry) had made agreements aimed at restricting competition in the Italian vending industry.
The Council of State has granted the appeal of IVS Italia S.p.A. solely as regards the calculation the penalty imposed (Eur 31,917,662, which has been fully allocated and already paid), stating that the IAA has applied without proper motivation the so-called entry fee (additional amount between 15% and 25% of the value of the sales of the goods or services subject to the infringement) and the aggravating circumstance of the leader of the cartel. The Council of State, which for the rest rejected the appeal and compensated the expenses of the trial grade, ordered the IAA to re-determine the fine imposed on IVS Italia S.p.A..
IVS Italia S.p.A. is evaluating whether the conditions exist for further appeal of the decision of the Council of State, which in its opinion remain partially erroneous.
IVS Group S.A. and IVS Italia S.p.A. remain fully and definitely convinced of the correctness, honesty and transparency of their behaviours.
***
IVS Group S.A. is the Italian leader and the second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi-automatic vending machines for the supply of hot and cold drinks and snacks (vending). The core vending business is mainly carried out in Italy (79% of sales), France, Spain and Switzerland, with around 202,000 vending machines. The group has a network of 82 branches and over 2,900 employees. IVS Group serves more than 15,000 corporate clients and public entities, with around 850 million vends per year.
