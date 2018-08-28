Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  IVU Traffic Technologies AG    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG (IVU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Berlin/Zurich/Burgdorf, 28.08.2018 | IVU: Standard solution for real-time data for Busland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Connection to Bern data hub and SBB customer information

On electronic displays, online and via app: From now on, passengers of Busland AG will have access to the latest departure time information at any time and from anywhere. Within just ten months, IVU Traffic Technologies has supplied a complete system for fleet management and passenger information.

As a subsidiary of BLS, Busland AG operates a more than 200-kilometre long bus network with 18 routes and more than 600 stops in Emmental and Oberaargau. The company has been planning and dispatching its vehicles and driving personnel using the IVU.suite since as far back as 2014. To further improve fleet management and passenger information, IVU has now implemented a complete real-time data system for Busland in accordance with the VDV (Association of German Transport Companies) implementation specification for public transport in Switzerland (RV ÖV CH).

This has involved fitting all vehicles with an IVU.box.touch on-board computer. The IVU.cockpit software installed on these computers provides the drivers with all important information about the timetable situation and controls the entire passenger information. The IVU.fleet control centre continuously processes vehicle location data, which allows dispatch managers to react flexibly to changes in the traffic situation.

'Due to our positive experience, we decided to continue to develop our cooperation with IVU,' said Patrick Fankhauser, Head of Technology and Infrastructure at Busland. 'Thanks to the simple integration with the IVU planning tools, we can now ensure a continuous data supply. As a result, our customers have access to up-to-date departure times in real time for the first time - on our website, in the SBB app and on all digital displays.'

The connection to the cantonal Bern data hub was an important project milestone. 'We are delighted that we have been able to provide Busland with a suitable solution based on the IVU.suite, particularly in the context of the Swiss RV ÖV CH,' explained Marc Schaffert, Managing Director of IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG. 'With this move, we are also positioning ourselves as a reliable partner for fleet management and passenger information systems in Switzerland.' As part of a follow-up project, IVU is also implementing connection management for BLS and SBB trains in accordance with RV ÖV CH.

Customer contact:
Marc Schaffert
Managing Director
IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG
Gladbachstrasse 33, 8006 Zurich
Switzerland
T +41.44.262-1391
Marc.Schaffert ivu ch
www.ivu.ch

Press contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Corporate Communications
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-386
Stefan.Steck ivu com
www.ivu.com

IVU Traffic Technologies has been working for over 40 years with more than 500 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the world's metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move - a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimise and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations.
IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.

‹ back

Disclaimer

IVU Traffic Technologies AG published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
11:07aBERLIN/ZURICH/BURGDORF, 28.08.2018 | : Standard solution for real-time data for ..
PU
08/15IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
07/20IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Planning Passenger Information for Stadler
AQ
07/13IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
07/10BERLIN, 10.07.2018 | IVU AT INNOTRAN : IT systems for the mobility of tomorrow
PU
06/26BERLIN/FRANKFURT AM MAIN/HOFHEIM AM : rms GmbH takes complete system from IVU i..
PU
06/19IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/Bussnang, 19.06.2018 | IVU planning passenger ..
PU
06/12IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/Chemnitz, 12.06.2018 | VMS orders network-wide..
PU
05/31IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin, 31.05.2018 | Annual General Meeting of IVU AG..
PU
05/31IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 97,1 M
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Voith Head-Finance
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Uli Mayer-Johanssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG11.94%113
ORACLE CORPORATION4.34%194 917
SAP12.04%148 574
INTUIT37.30%54 512
SERVICENOW INC48.45%32 885
HEXAGON29.81%20 458
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.