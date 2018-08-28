Berlin/Zurich/Burgdorf, 28.08.2018 | IVU: Standard solution for real-time data for Busland

Connection to Bern data hub and SBB customer information

As a subsidiary of BLS, Busland AG operates a more than 200-kilometre long bus network with 18 routes and more than 600 stops in Emmental and Oberaargau. The company has been planning and dispatching its vehicles and driving personnel using the IVU.suite since as far back as 2014. To further improve fleet management and passenger information, IVU has now implemented a complete real-time data system for Busland in accordance with the VDV (Association of German Transport Companies) implementation specification for public transport in Switzerland (RV ÖV CH).

This has involved fitting all vehicles with an IVU.box.touch on-board computer. The IVU.cockpit software installed on these computers provides the drivers with all important information about the timetable situation and controls the entire passenger information. The IVU.fleet control centre continuously processes vehicle location data, which allows dispatch managers to react flexibly to changes in the traffic situation.

'Due to our positive experience, we decided to continue to develop our cooperation with IVU,' said Patrick Fankhauser, Head of Technology and Infrastructure at Busland. 'Thanks to the simple integration with the IVU planning tools, we can now ensure a continuous data supply. As a result, our customers have access to up-to-date departure times in real time for the first time - on our website, in the SBB app and on all digital displays.'

The connection to the cantonal Bern data hub was an important project milestone. 'We are delighted that we have been able to provide Busland with a suitable solution based on the IVU.suite, particularly in the context of the Swiss RV ÖV CH,' explained Marc Schaffert, Managing Director of IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG. 'With this move, we are also positioning ourselves as a reliable partner for fleet management and passenger information systems in Switzerland.' As part of a follow-up project, IVU is also implementing connection management for BLS and SBB trains in accordance with RV ÖV CH.

Customer contact:

Marc Schaffert

Managing Director

IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG

Gladbachstrasse 33, 8006 Zurich

Switzerland

T +41.44.262-1391

Marc.Schaffert ivu ch

www.ivu.ch

Press contact:

Dr Stefan Steck

Corporate Communications

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-386

Stefan.Steck ivu com

www.ivu.com

IVU Traffic Technologies has been working for over 40 years with more than 500 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the world's metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move - a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimise and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations.

IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.

