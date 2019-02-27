DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Investment

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG



27-Feb-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) Berlin, 27 February 2019



Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is investing in digital mobility and acquiring a 5.25 percent stake in Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU's previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow. Contact:

