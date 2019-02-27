Log in
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG

02/27/2019 | 04:20am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Investment
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG

27-Feb-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 27 February 2019

Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG

Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is investing in digital mobility and acquiring a 5.25 percent stake in Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU's previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow.

Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

781567  27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
