DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Investment
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG
27-Feb-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 27 February 2019
Daimler Buses acquires a 5.25% stake in IVU AG
Daimler Buses (EvoBus GmbH) is investing in digital mobility and acquiring a 5.25 percent stake in Berlin-based IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The seller of the equity stake is the charitable foundation Gerlind & Ernst Denert-Stiftung established by IVU's previous CEO, Prof. Ernst Denert. The transaction also involves a strategic partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses to offer integrated mobility solutions for the public transport of tomorrow.
