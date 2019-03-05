IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU AG wins major order from DB AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Deutsche Bahn is setting up a new digital production platform for long distance transport in order to plan and manage its trains and train personnel even more flexibly in the future. The basis of the new production platform is the standard product IVU.rail, which is already used by numerous railway operators worldwide. IVU Traffic Technologies AG came out on top in a Europe-wide call for tenders. This is a long-term collaboration. The 15-year framework agreement covers licensing, implementation and maintenance of IVU.rail. Contact:

