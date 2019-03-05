Log in
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU AG wins major order from DB AG

03/05/2019 | 04:35am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU AG wins major order from DB AG

05-March-2019 / 10:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 5 March 2019

IVU AG wins major order from DB AG

Deutsche Bahn is setting up a new digital production platform for long distance transport in order to plan and manage its trains and train personnel even more flexibly in the future. The basis of the new production platform is the standard product IVU.rail, which is already used by numerous railway operators worldwide. IVU Traffic Technologies AG came out on top in a Europe-wide call for tenders. This is a long-term collaboration. The 15-year framework agreement covers licensing, implementation and maintenance of IVU.rail.

Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

05-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

783835  05-March-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
