Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  IVU Traffic Technologies AG    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2019 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Müller-Elschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.5000 EUR 4250.00 EUR
8.5000 EUR 16286.00 EUR
8.5000 EUR 714.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5000 EUR 21250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52483  08.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
09:05aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
06/04BERLIN, 04.06.2019 | IVU AT 2019 UIT : Digital solutions for buses and trains
PU
05/31IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
05/30IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin, 29.05.2019 | Annual General Meeting of IVU AG..
PU
05/22IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/London, 22.05.2019 | IT for Rail management co..
PU
05/02IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
04/29IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
04/16IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
04/15IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/Aachen, 15.04.2019 | IVU and ebusplan establis..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 152 M
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 8,38  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Voith Head-Finance
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Uli Mayer-Johanssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG69.57%170
ORACLE CORPORATION31.30%197 747
SAP41.29%164 266
INTUIT37.43%70 136
SERVICENOW INC65.42%54 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.38%20 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About