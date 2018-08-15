Log in
News

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
08/15/2018 | 11:40am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2018 / 11:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 German: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte/2018.html English: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports/2018.html


15.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714497  15.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
