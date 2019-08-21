Log in
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/21/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.08.2019 / 10:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2019 German: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.html


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860789  21.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
