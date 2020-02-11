DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary business figures 2019



11-Feb-2020 / 09:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 11 February 2020



IVU AG: Preliminary business figures 2019

Revenue and operating result (EBIT) on record course



In the financial year 2019 IVU Traffic Technologies AG is even more successful than previously expected. All key figures are the highest in over 40 years company history.

The Executive Board now expects revenue of almost ? 90 million for 2019, an increase of more than 14% over the previous year. Gross profit rose by more than 15% compared to 2018 and is expected to exceed ? 60 million. This is mainly due to higher licence requests at the end of the year. Accordingly, the operating result (EBIT) developed positively as well, reaching over ? 10 million in 2019, an increase of more than 50% over the previous year.

The outlook for 2020 also remains positive, and we again expect the operating result (EBIT) at over ? 10 million.

All figures are preliminary and not yet audited. The final, audited results will be published in the Annual Report 2019 on 26 March 2020 at www.ivu.com.

Contact:

Dr Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-0

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com