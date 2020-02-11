Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  IVU Traffic Technologies AG    IVU   DE0007448508

IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IVU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary business figures 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:00am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary business figures 2019

11-Feb-2020 / 09:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 11 February 2020

IVU AG: Preliminary business figures 2019
Revenue and operating result (EBIT) on record course

In the financial year 2019 IVU Traffic Technologies AG is even more successful than previously expected. All key figures are the highest in over 40 years company history.

The Executive Board now expects revenue of almost ? 90 million for 2019, an increase of more than 14% over the previous year. Gross profit rose by more than 15% compared to 2018 and is expected to exceed ? 60 million. This is mainly due to higher licence requests at the end of the year. Accordingly, the operating result (EBIT) developed positively as well, reaching over ? 10 million in 2019, an increase of more than 50% over the previous year.

The outlook for 2020 also remains positive, and we again expect the operating result (EBIT) at over ? 10 million.

All figures are preliminary and not yet audited. The final, audited results will be published in the Annual Report 2019 on 26 March 2020 at www.ivu.com.

Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 972521

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

972521  11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=972521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
04:00aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary business figures 2019
EQ
02/10IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/04IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/04BERLIN, 04.02.2020 | IT-TRANS 2020 : IVU focuses on e-mobility, optimisation and..
PU
01/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin, 28.01.2020 | Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologie..
PU
01/28IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : decides to buy back shares
EQ
2019IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin, 09.12.2019 | Ad-hoc | IVU AG wins major order..
PU
2019IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Major order from Danske Statsbaner
EQ
2019BERLIN/AACHEN, 05.11.2019 | IVU : 100 new hires in 2019
PU
2019IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/Kassel, 29.10.2019 | IVU participating in U-ho..
PU
More news
Chart IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Müller-Elschner Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CFO
Herbert Sonntag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Rust Chief Technology Officer
Ute Witt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiner Bente Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG19.43%264
ORACLE CORPORATION3.79%171 000
SAP AG2.78%155 598
INTUIT INC.13.67%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.21.41%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.49%22 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group