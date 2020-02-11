IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary business figures 2019

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 11 February 2020
IVU AG: Preliminary business figures 2019
Revenue and operating result (EBIT) on record course
In the financial year 2019 IVU Traffic Technologies AG is even more successful than previously expected. All key figures are the highest in over 40 years company history.
The Executive Board now expects revenue of almost ? 90 million for 2019, an increase of more than 14% over the previous year. Gross profit rose by more than 15% compared to 2018 and is expected to exceed ? 60 million. This is mainly due to higher licence requests at the end of the year. Accordingly, the operating result (EBIT) developed positively as well, reaching over ? 10 million in 2019, an increase of more than 50% over the previous year.
The outlook for 2020 also remains positive, and we again expect the operating result (EBIT) at over ? 10 million.
All figures are preliminary and not yet audited. The final, audited results will be published in the Annual Report 2019 on 26 March 2020 at www.ivu.com.
Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com
