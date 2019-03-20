IVU Traffic Technologies : Berlin, 20.03.2019 | Record attendance at IVU User Forum

Issues relating to innovation feature heavily at IVU's international industry convention

Attended by more than 600 people from all over the world, the User Forum offers a recurring platform for transport operators from a host of different countries to network and talk to each other. In his address, keynote speaker Ulrich Bastert, head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses, emphasised the importance of the overall system in making efficient use of electric buses. That, he said, was why Daimler Buses did not just offer its customers the buses themselves, but also provided advice on how to get the best out of the eCitaro. That is built on technology from IVU: as part of the partnership between IVU and Daimler Buses, the company relies on IVU.suite to calculate optimised vehicle schedules.

The talks from experts that followed linked back to the same theme and added their own reflections on the subject. For example, Philipp Sinhuber from ebusplan reported on how transport operators can design entire fleets strategically so as to deliver maximum results, while René Rothe from IVU shed some light on the role of operational (depot) management for electric buses.

Other talks dealt with topical issues relating to innovation, such as autonomous vehicles and their integration into existing fleets, mobile ticketing and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for train timetabling. IVU engineers presented the latest innovations in IVU.rail, including train path management and integrating disruption management into vehicle dispatch. Representatives of Amazon Web Services spoke about data security and presented their solutions in relation to IVU.cloud. User groups and workshops were used as a means of allowing attendees to split into smaller groups to explore specialist topics in detail.

'E-mobility is a hot topic in the entire industry. That much was clear from the numerous presentations and discussions at this year's User Forum', commented Leon Struijk, CCO of IVU. 'At the same time, the high attendance underlines the important role that we have to play in the transformation of public transport in our capacity as a provider of solutions. Our expertise is very much in demand for using vehicles in a way that is efficient and conserves resources.'

Press contact:

Dr Stefan Steck

Corporate Communications

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-386

Stefan.Steck ivu com

www.ivu.com

IVU Traffic Technologies has been working for over 40 years with more than 500 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the world's metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move - a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimise and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations.

IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.

‹ back