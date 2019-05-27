Iwatani : Notice of The 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 8088)

June 4, 2019

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Akiji Makino

Chairman and CEO

Iwatani Corporation

6-4, Hommachi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 76TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Iwatani Corporation (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form, or via the Internet.

If exercising your voting rights in writing, please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (page 3), indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: Sakura Ballroom (5F), Hilton Osaka Hotel, 1-8-8, Umeda, Kita-kuOsaka-shi, Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

2. Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of One Member of the Board

Proposal 3: Election of Four Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4: Determination of Restricted Stock Compensation for Members of the Board

