IWATANI CORP

(8088)
Iwatani : Notice of The 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/27/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 8088)

June 4, 2019

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Akiji Makino

Chairman and CEO

Iwatani Corporation

6-4, Hommachi 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 76TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Iwatani Corporation (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing by submitting the Voting Rights Exercise Form, or via the Internet.

If exercising your voting rights in writing, please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (page 3), indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

Sakura Ballroom (5F), Hilton Osaka Hotel, 1-8-8, Umeda, Kita-kuOsaka-shi,

Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

2. Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of One Member of the Board

Proposal 3: Election of Four Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4: Determination of Restricted Stock Compensation for Members of the Board

- 1 -

When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.

The Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements have been posted on the Company's website (http://www.iwatani.co.jp/) based on laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation and have not been included in the documents attached to the Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements that the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members audited include, apart from the documents attached to the Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements posted on the Company's website.

Should the Reference Documents, the Business Report, Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the General Meeting of Shareholders require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the Company's website (http://www.iwatani.co.jp/).

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Concerning the distribution of profits, the Company conducts appropriate return of profits in consideration of factors such as business results and the management environment.

Under such a policy, upon consideration of factors such as the condition of business results, the Company proposes a year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review of ¥65 per share, an increase of ¥10 per share from the previous fiscal year.

Matters concerning the year-end dividend

  1. Type of dividend assets Cash
  2. Allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount of dividends Amount per share of common stock: ¥65
    Total dividends: ¥3,201,248,635
  3. Effective date of dividend payment

June 20, 2019

- 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of One Member of the Board

The following six Members of the Board will retire from the office at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders: Takashi Funaki, Masanori Watanabe, Yutaka Yamamoto, Kazumasa Inada, Hideki Tainaka and Mitsuaki Naito. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of one Member of the Board.

The candidate is as follows:

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1963

Joined The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2005

President and Representative Director, The Kansai Electric

Power Co., Inc.

June 2006

Outside Member of the Board, ANA HOLDINGS INC. (current

position)

June 2010

Chairman and Representative Director, The Kansai Electric

Shosuke Mori

Power Co., Inc.

(August 6, 1940)

June 2010

Outside Member of the Board, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc.

(current position)

0

New Appointment

June 2012

Outside Member of the Board, The Royal Hotel, Ltd. (current

Outside

position)

Independent

June 2016

Senior Advisor to the Board, The Kansai Electric Power Co.,

Inc. (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

  • Senior Advisor to the Board, The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
  • Outside Member of the Board, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
  • Outside Member of the Board, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc.
  • Outside Member of the Board, The Royal Hotel, Ltd.

(Notes)

  1. No special interests exist between the candidate and the Company.
  2. Mr. Shosuke Mori is a candidate for Outside Member of the Board. The Company intends to report him as an Independent Officer to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, etc.
  3. Mr. Shosuke Mori was selected as a candidate for Outside Member of the Board based on the fact that he engaged in the management of The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. for many years and also served as Chairman of Kansai Economic Federation (public interest incorporated association), and he can be expected to utilize his extensive management experience and broad knowledge for the enhancement of the Company's corporate value.
  4. If the election of Mr. Shosuke Mori is approved in accordance with this Proposal, the Company intends to enter into an agreement with him that limits the maximum amount of liability for damages set forth in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreements is the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the said Act.
  5. In May 2017, there was a case of food poisoning in a restaurant located within Rihga Royal Hotel (Osaka), which is operated by The Royal Hotel, Ltd., where Mr. Shosuke Mori is serving as Outside Member of the Board. Pursuant to the Food Sanitation Act, the Osaka Public Health Center ordered the restaurant to suspend business for a three-day period from May 9 to May 11, 2017. Mr. Shosuke Mori performed his duties in relation to this matter by receiving reports concerning strict re-enforcement of the food sanitation control system, measures to prevent recurrence and their implementation etc., and responding as necessary in his capacity as Outside Member of the Board.

- 4 -

Proposal 3: Election of Four Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The terms of all Audit & Supervisory Board Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders are therefore requested to elect four Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

The agreement of the Audit & Supervisory Board has been obtained for this Proposal. The candidates are as follows:

No.

Name

Positions and responsibilities at the Company

1

Toyofumi Ohama

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time)

[Reappointment]

2

Yoshiaki Fukuzawa

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time)

[Reappointment]

3

Masahiro Horii

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Part-time)

[Reappointment]

[Outside]

[Independent]

4

Yoshinori Shinohara

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Part-time)

[Reappointment]

[Outside]

[Independent]

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iwatani Corporation published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 01:28:02 UTC
