IWG International Workplace : Director/PDMR Transaction

Share awards granted as follows:

- 690,377share awards under the IWG Performance Share Plan. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards which are structured as nominal cost options. The vesting of an award is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee of the Company. The awards will normally vest on the fifth anniversary of the grant of the awards, and will then normally remain exercisable until the day before the tenth anniversary of the date of grant provided the individual remains an employee or officer of the group; and

- 112,014 share awards granted under the IWG Deferred Bonus Share Plan. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards which are structured as nominal cost options. The awards will normally vest on the third anniversary of the grant of the awards and will then normally remain exercisable until the day before the tenth anniversary of the date of grant provided the individual remains an employee or officer of the group.