IWG - International Workplace Group

IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP

(IWG)
My previous session
  Report  
IWG International Workplace : Director/PDMR Transaction

03/08/2019 | 05:05am EST

Share awards granted as follows:

- 690,377share awards under the IWG Performance Share Plan. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards which are structured as nominal cost options. The vesting of an award is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions set by the Remuneration Committee of the Company. The awards will normally vest on the fifth anniversary of the grant of the awards, and will then normally remain exercisable until the day before the tenth anniversary of the date of grant provided the individual remains an employee or officer of the group; and

- 112,014 share awards granted under the IWG Deferred Bonus Share Plan. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards which are structured as nominal cost options. The awards will normally vest on the third anniversary of the grant of the awards and will then normally remain exercisable until the day before the tenth anniversary of the date of grant provided the individual remains an employee or officer of the group.

Disclaimer

IWG plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:04:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 714 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Debt 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 18,20
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 191 M
Chart IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP
Duration : Period :
IWG - International Workplace Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,18  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Leslie James Dixon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Hageman Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Pierre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP17.18%2 869
CBRE GROUP24.53%16 557
ZILLOW GROUP INC18.10%7 826
JONES LANG LASALLE INC26.41%7 301
RELO GROUP INC20.39%4 105
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC23.36%3 985
