IWG International Workplace : Directorate Change

09/12/2018 | 08:18am CEST

12 September 2018

Directorate Change

IWG plc ('IWG') announces that Dominik de Daniel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, is leaving the Group to pursue other opportunities and has agreed to stay at IWG for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover.

IWG has appointed Eric Hageman as interim Chief Financial Officer. Eric has previously served as Chief Financial Officer at a number of leading listed companies including TeleCity Group PLC in the UK and Royal KPN NV in the Netherlands. Eric brings highly relevant knowledge and experience to the IWG finance team and knows IWG well through consultancy services he is currently providing to the Group.

Doug Sutherland, Chairman of IWG said, 'On behalf of the Board I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dominik for his leadership and significant contributions during his time at IWG. Completing his third year, Dominik leaves the Group with a strong balance sheet to support our growth ambitions. We wish Dominik the very best for the future and look forward to engaging with Eric in his new role.'Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of IWG said, 'I would like to personally thank Dominik for his strong contribution over the last three years. Dominik has strengthened the finance organisation, was important in attracting talent and played a key role in the strong positive development of our business in North America. I wish him every success for the future. I look forward to working with Eric in his new role.'Dominik de Daniel said, 'IWG has a bright future in what has become a hugely exciting growth sector. IWG's market leading position, unique national networks and global footprint, coupled with recent investments, will allow the Group to further realise its full potential. I thank the Board for the opportunity and wish IWG and its management team all the best for the exciting journey ahead.'

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

IWG plc

Mark Dixon, Chief Executive

Wayne Gerry, Group Investor Relations Director

+41 (0) 41 723 2353

Brunswick Group

Nick Cosgrove

Oliver Sherwood

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Disclaimer

IWG plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:17:08 UTC
