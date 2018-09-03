IWG International Workplace : Month End Disclosure

IWG plc

Total Voting Rights: Month End Disclosure

IWG plc (the 'Company') confirms that at the close of business on 31 August 2018 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 923,357,438 ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'Ordinary Shares').

15,683,576 Ordinary Shares were held by the Company as treasury shares with no voting rights.

Therefore at the close of business on 31 August 2018 the total number of voting rights in the Company was 907,673,862. Shareholders may use this figure (907,673,862) as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure & Transparency Rules ('DTR').

This announcement is made in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.

Date of notification: 1 September 2018