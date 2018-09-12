Log in
IWG - International Workplace Group

IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP (IWG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/12 09:16:00 am
233.35 GBp   +0.15%
09:12aIWG INTERNATION : Regus operator IWG says finance and ops chief leav..
RE
08:18aIWG INTERNATION : Directorate Change
PU
09/06IWG - INTERNATI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IWG International Workplace : Regus operator IWG says finance and ops chief leaves

09/12/2018 | 09:12am CEST

(Reuters) - Serviced offices provider IWG Plc's chief operating and financial officer Dominik de Daniel has left the company, the owner of the Regus brand said on Wednesday, appointing Eric Hageman as interim finance chief.

IWG, whose operating profit fell 31 percent in the first quarter, last month abandoned takeover talks with suitors in a move that ended months of uncertainty over the London-listed provider of serviced offices.

The group said Daniel was leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities and had agreed to stay at IWG during a transitional period.

Daniel, who held the key positions at IWG for almost three years, played an important role in the development of IWG's business in North America, the company said.

Daniel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn.

Shares of IWG were set to fall 2 percent on Wednesday, traders said, adding to a 9.5 percent fall so far this year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

