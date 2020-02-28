IWG International Workplace : Transaction in Own Shares

IWG plc

Purchase of Own Shares

Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by shareholders, IWG plc (the 'Company') announces that, on 27th February 2020 it purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company at 399.98 pence per share. The Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury.

The highest price paid was 410.20 pence per share and the lowest price paid was 397.50 pence per share.

This represents 0.006 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Following the purchase, the total number of ordinary shares held as treasury shares is 41,814,824. As at the close of business on 27th February 2020, the Company had 923,357,438 ordinary shares (including treasury shares) in issue.