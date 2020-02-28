Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IWG - International Workplace Group plc    IWG   JE00BYVQYS01

IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP PLC

(IWG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/27 11:35:19 am
384 GBp   -8.35%
02:23aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/12IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/03New WeWork CEO To Face Challenges -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IWG International Workplace : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:23am EST

IWG plc

Purchase of Own Shares

Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by shareholders, IWG plc (the 'Company') announces that, on 27th February 2020 it purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company at 399.98 pence per share. The Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury.

The highest price paid was 410.20 pence per share and the lowest price paid was 397.50 pence per share.

This represents 0.006 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Following the purchase, the total number of ordinary shares held as treasury shares is 41,814,824. As at the close of business on 27th February 2020, the Company had 923,357,438 ordinary shares (including treasury shares) in issue.

Disclaimer

IWG plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPL
02:23aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/12IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/03New WeWork CEO To Face Challenges -- WSJ
DJ
2019IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Third Quarter Trading Statement
PU
2019IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Strategic Partnership Transaction in Switzerland
PU
2019IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : Notices
CO
2019IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : Notices
CO
2019IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity s..
CO
2019IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 635 M
EBIT 2019 333 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 6 961 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 66,2x
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 3 438 M
Chart IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IWG - International Workplace Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 445,00  GBp
Last Close Price 384,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Leslie James Dixon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Hageman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Florence Pierre Independent Non-Executive Director
François Pauly Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP PLC-11.83%4 427
CINTAS CORPORATION0.17%29 456
TELEPERFORMANCE5.24%14 958
EDENRED3.08%12 979
RENTOKIL INITIAL11.26%11 794
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.27%11 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group