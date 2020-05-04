Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Announces “BrandGraph® for COVID-19 Competitive Intelligence” Streaming Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Orlando, Florida, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced a streaming event to demonstrate the latest capabilities of BrandGraph®, its newly released social intelligence platform.

Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the BrandGraph platform, which analyzes the content of more than 4 million social media influencers to garner insights for marketers and brands of all sizes. The platform recently reached a significant milestone of analyzing and enriching more than 500 million pieces of content, while continuing to add new content insights every 10 seconds.

BrandGraph provides analysis of share-of-voice, engagement benchmarking, category spending estimates, influencer identification, sentiment analysis, and more. Murphy will discuss how brands can utilize this data to gain an edge during a time of great change in consumer spending and media consumption habits. Murphy will also reveal recent trends uncovered by BrandGraph, along with strategic recommendations designed to help marketers navigate the landscape created by COVID-19.

Date : Monday, May 18, 2020
Time : 2:00pm EST

This webinar will cover the following:

  • An overview of the BrandGraph platform
  • A demonstration of the BrandGraph Trends feature and key insights it has revealed during the pandemic
  • A competitive analysis of two leading brands, showcasing their relative influencer performance, share of voice, and engagement analysis

Those interested in watching the stream can view at http://izea.com/brandgraph-event

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release, streaming event, and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking  terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.



Attachment 

Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com

Primary Logo

BrandGraph Streaming Event

Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the BrandGraph platform.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
08:16aIZEA Announces “BrandGraph® for COVID-19 Competitive Intelligence&rdquo..
GL
04/30IZEA Announces Q1 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call
GL
04/24IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
04/23IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/23IZEA Announces Twitch Influencer Marketing Workflow Support in IZEAx Unity Su..
GL
04/2245% of Consumers Say They Have Purchased “Non-Essential” items du..
GL
04/20IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17IZEA Announces Launch of BrandGraph® Trends
GL
04/1442% of Social Media Influencers Say They Are Hoarding Toilet Paper During Cor..
GL
04/06Social Media Users Are Up to 7.8x More Likely to Have Increased Alcohol Consu..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19,6 M
EBIT 2020 -8,95 M
Net income 2020 -8,99 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,86x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,39x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 7,61 M
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,25  $
Last Close Price 0,22  $
Spread / Highest target 813%
Spread / Average Target 471%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.40%8
FACEBOOK-1.45%576 288
TWITTER-13.14%21 804
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.10%21 204
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 862
SINA CORPORATION-17.81%2 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group