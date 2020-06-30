IZEA Invites Celebrities & Professional Speakers to Join Shake™

Orlando, Florida, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that Shake will facilitate virtual appearances. The platform will allow users to hire public figures for fan “Shout-Outs”, meetings, and conference keynote sessions, both live and pre-recorded. The public figures invited to join Shake include traditional professional corporate speakers as well as influential social media figures, celebrities, artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs.



Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators of all types to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. Influencers, photographers, writers, podcasters, streamers, and now public figures can use IZEA’s Shake to collaborate and transact with buyers online.

Fan Video Shout-Outs & Zoom Calls

Shake will allow fans of public figures to purchase video “Shout-Outs” for their personal use. They will also be able to purchase video conference calls on platforms such as Zoom to be able to talk directly to the people they admire.

Corporate Keynotes & Zoom Calls

Companies will be able to contract traditional corporate speakers as well as non-traditional speakers such as artists, musicians, entrepreneurs and others for both pre-recorded and live conference sessions.

“Coronavirus has caused a fundamental shift in the events industry, impacting everything from professional sports and concerts to industry tradeshows and corporate gatherings,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “It is unknown when people will feel comfortable returning to large scale public events, and that is having a dramatic impact on those who make their living from public gatherings.”

“Companies and trade groups are turning to virtual conferences and company meetings to fill gaps in education, community building, entertainment, and motivation,” continued Murphy. At the same time, individual fans of public figures of all types are clamoring for a more intimate connection to those that they follow.”

“We see Shake as an ideal platform to help businesses find and hire dynamic virtual speakers, whether it be for a smaller one-off company meeting to rally the troops, or for a larger scale virtual event,” continued Murphy. “It is also an opportunity for individual fans of public figures to connect with them in a whole new way. Shake will present a revenue generating opportunity for public figures both now and into a post COVID-19 future, helping them both diversify their revenue streams and reach new potential buyers of their services.”

Public figures who would like to join Shake can visit https://shake.izea.com .

