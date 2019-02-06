IZEA Worldwide : Appoints Troy J. Vanke as Chief Financial Officer

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, announced the appointment
of Troy J. Vanke as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 18,
2019. Mr. Vanke will serve on the IZEA Executive Leadership Team and
will report directly to Ted Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of IZEA
Worldwide.
Mr. Vanke previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer of Diamond
Resorts International, a holding of private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC, since January 2018. Prior to joining Diamond
Resorts, Mr. Vanke served as the Chief Accounting Officer for both
Caesars Acquisition Company and Caesars Interactive Entertainment since
January 2014. He served as Vice President, Assistant Corporate
Controller for Caesars Entertainment from August 2009 through January
2014.
“On behalf of the leadership team and our Board of Directors we are
delighted to have Troy join team IZEA,” said Murphy. “Troy has an
extensive background in M&A, finance, and business management, as well
as roots in public company reporting and compliance. We expect to
benefit from Troy’s operational experience at large global organizations
that have been consolidators in their respective categories.”
In his most recent position, Mr. Vanke led a team of more than 250
professionals in multiple countries including Canada, Mexico, and the
EU. While at Caesars he led the accounting team’s participation in
multiple acquisitions of online game developers, with purchase
consideration ranging from $3 million to over $100 million.
“IZEA is uniquely positioned to execute a consolidation strategy in the
influencer marketing space,” commented Vanke. “I am inspired by the
vision of the team, impressed with the technology platform, and eager to
help propel IZEA forward.”
Prior to joining Caesars Entertainment, Mr. Vanke served as an Assistant
Corporate Controller of Federal-Mogul Corporation in Southfield,
Michigan and as a Senior Manager of External Audit with Ernst & Young
LLP. Mr. Vanke holds an Undergraduate degree in both Accounting and
Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and a Masters degree in
Business Administration, with specializations in Finance and Labor &
Human Resource Policy, from Case Western Reserve University.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and
describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be
identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,”
“believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,”
“projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make
regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase its revenue
and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency,
and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including,
among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and
social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize
one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic
conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and
uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update
any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes
in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
