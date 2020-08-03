IZEA Worldwide : BrandGraph® Reveals 34% Bounce in Influencer Marketing Travel & Tourism Content

Orlando, Florida (July 28, 2020) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), Orlando, Florida (August 3, 2020) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, published a brief today which provides its first public analysis of influencer marketing within the travel and tourism industry since the outbreak of COVID-19. The industry brief is based on data surfaced by BrandGraph, IZEA's proprietary social intelligence platform focused on the influencer marketing space. The platform is used to identify, compare and contrast momentum across brands, topics, and concepts in social media. BrandGraph leverages IZEA's proprietary content classification engine and datasets to classify content across over 4 million influencers and 600 million pieces of social content. For this study IZEA analyzed 520 million pieces of content from August 2019 to July 2020. The new report is available to download for free, here: https://izea.com/covid19/bg-travel

Influencer Sponsorship Bottomed in April Both the absolute count and relative content volume of sponsored influencer content among travel and tourism brands dropped significantly from February to April. In that two-month period, the industry saw a 66% decrease in relative content volume, with hotel brands seeing an 80% drop and airline brands seeing a 77% drop during that time period. April marked the low for the overall travel and tourism industry as well as each sub-category measured within the industry.

A Three-Month High in July July marketed a three-month high for sponsored influencer content in the travel and tourism space, with relative content volume bouncing back 34% from the bottom in April. However, the relative content is still less than half of what it was at this time last year. Hotels have seen the largest increase in sponsored content volume since hitting bottom. Airlines have seen little recovery and remain down 75% year over year.

'While larger influencer marketing categories such as media and technology have seen meaningful increases in sponsored content since the onset of COVID-19, travel and tourism is among those sectors hit the hardest,' said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. 'Influencer marketing for travel and tourism largely relies on an influencer visiting a location and sharing that experience with others. That was extremely difficult if not impossible when much of the country was on lock-down in March and April, but as restrictions started to loosen, we began to see more and more brands reengaging influencers.'

IZEA recently released a Coronavirus study that indicated a growing interest among consumers to visit a hotel within the next 4 weeks. While air travel remains a strong concern for most, 30% of all respondents indicated that they plan to take a road trip this fall. The same study revealed that 94% of all respondents surveyed indicated that they would be willing to wear a mask, if required, to visit their favorite retailer or restaurant. A consumer's willingness to wear a mask opens the door for many travel and tourism destinations to require social distancing and masks for customers.