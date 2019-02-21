IZEA Worldwide : Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it
has expanded its relationship with a Fortune 1000 Internet Services
Company. The company has signed a six-figure commitment to increase
production of custom content for its online properties. This is the
second meaningful expansion of the relationship within the past two
quarters.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005211/en/
IZEA Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company (Photo: Business Wire)
“Large quantities of targeted, high quality content are the foundation
for search engine optimization,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of
IZEA. “We see investments in content production delivering increased
engagement for customers ranging from e-commerce companies to online
publishers. Increasing traffic from organic search results and shareable
content can lower customer acquisition costs, bolster monetization
opportunities, and make companies less reliant on paid media in the long
term.”
IZEA recently reported record bookings of $11.2 million for Q4 2018, up
115% YoY. The company expects to report financial results for the fourth
quarter of 2018 on March 28, 2019.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
