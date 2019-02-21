IZEA Worldwide : Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with a Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company. The company has signed a six-figure commitment to increase production of custom content for its online properties. This is the second meaningful expansion of the relationship within the past two quarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005211/en/

IZEA Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company (Photo: Business Wire)

“Large quantities of targeted, high quality content are the foundation for search engine optimization,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We see investments in content production delivering increased engagement for customers ranging from e-commerce companies to online publishers. Increasing traffic from organic search results and shareable content can lower customer acquisition costs, bolster monetization opportunities, and make companies less reliant on paid media in the long term.”

IZEA recently reported record bookings of $11.2 million for Q4 2018, up 115% YoY. The company expects to report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on March 28, 2019.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase its revenue and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005211/en/