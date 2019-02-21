Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide Inc    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE INC

(IZEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Worldwide : Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:16am EST

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with a Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company. The company has signed a six-figure commitment to increase production of custom content for its online properties. This is the second meaningful expansion of the relationship within the past two quarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005211/en/

IZEA Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company (Photo: Business Wir ...

IZEA Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Services Company (Photo: Business Wire)

“Large quantities of targeted, high quality content are the foundation for search engine optimization,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We see investments in content production delivering increased engagement for customers ranging from e-commerce companies to online publishers. Increasing traffic from organic search results and shareable content can lower customer acquisition costs, bolster monetization opportunities, and make companies less reliant on paid media in the long term.”

IZEA recently reported record bookings of $11.2 million for Q4 2018, up 115% YoY. The company expects to report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on March 28, 2019.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase its revenue and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IZEA WORLDWIDE INC
07:16aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Expands Custom Content Program with Fortune 1000 Internet Servi..
BU
02/07IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/06IZEA WORLDWIDE : Appoints Troy J. Vanke as Chief Financial Officer
BU
01/31IZEA WORLDWIDE : Leading Retailer Selects IZEAx as its Influencer Marketing Plat..
BU
01/30IZEA WORLDWIDE : Awarded Custom Content Program by Fortune 10 Customer
BU
2018IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
2018IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
2018IZEA WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
2018IZEA WORLDWIDE : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20,4 M
EBIT 2018 -5,63 M
Net income 2018 -5,46 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 19,1 M
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 327%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Heald Chief Financial Officer
Chris Staymates Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE INC67.35%19
FACEBOOK23.96%463 945
TWITTER9.15%23 880
MATCH GROUP INC32.06%15 706
LINE CORP9.18%8 783
SINA CORP14.36%4 499
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.