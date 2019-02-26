IZEA Worldwide : Go RVing Partners with IZEA to Kick Off Camping Season at RVX 2019

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced it has partnered with Go RVing to kick off the 2019 Camping Season. IZEA, working alongside agency partners at The Richards Group, will be executing a season-long influencer marketing campaign to share the joys of recreational vehicles through social media.

Influencers will be sharing the latest in RV tech and function from March to September, highlighting the continual advancements being made by the recreational vehicle industry. Select influencers have been invited to participate in RVX 2019, an exclusive event typically closed to RV industry professionals. Influencers will witness the unveiling of the latest in campers and coaches, and have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the best the industry has to offer.

Over the following months influencers will be selected to take to the road for their own RV adventure, posting photos, videos and stories through their social media handles along the way. In addition to influencer content, IZEA’s network of creators will be sharing videos that document the journeys and tell the influencers’ stories from a third-party perspective.

“Millennials place high value on experiences, and I believe this campaign will align well with the aspirations of the next generation of RV renters and owners,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA Worldwide. “RVing represents the freedom to explore new places, do new things, and to get out of our comfort zone. I personally have some incredible RV memories, and I am excited to help those new to RVing learn more about the adventure that awaits them.”

To learn more about Go RVing’s Kick Off To Camping Season, follow @GoRVing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; and follow live updates with the official campaign hashtag #KickoffCamping.

Influencers who are interested in potentially working on the campaign are encouraged to sign-up for IZEAx at IZEA.com and add the tag “GORV” to their profile.

About Go RVing

Founded in 1994, Go RVing has grown into an all-industry marketing campaign that has helped fuel the growth in the RV camping industry by educating the American public about the joys of RVing. The marketing communications campaign serves as a consumer call-to-action, and Go RVing continues to introduce Americans to the freedom of RV travel and to build a passion for the adventures that await. https://gorving.com/

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

