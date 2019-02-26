IZEA Worldwide : Go RVing Partners with IZEA to Kick Off Camping Season at RVX 2019

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced it has
partnered with Go
RVing to kick off the 2019 Camping Season. IZEA, working alongside
agency partners at The
Richards Group, will be executing a season-long influencer
marketing campaign to share the joys of recreational vehicles
through social media.
Go RVing Partners with IZEA to Kick Off Camping Season at RVX 2019
Influencers will be sharing the latest in RV tech and function from
March to September, highlighting the continual advancements being made
by the recreational vehicle industry. Select influencers have been
invited to participate in RVX
2019, an exclusive event typically closed to RV industry
professionals. Influencers will witness the unveiling of the latest in
campers and coaches, and have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of
the best the industry has to offer.
Over the following months influencers will be selected to take to the
road for their own RV adventure, posting photos, videos and stories
through their social media handles along the way. In addition to
influencer content, IZEA’s network of creators will be sharing videos
that document the journeys and tell the influencers’ stories from a
third-party perspective.
“Millennials place high value on experiences, and I believe this
campaign will align well with the aspirations of the next generation of
RV renters and owners,” said Ted
Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA Worldwide. “RVing represents the
freedom to explore new places, do new things, and to get out of our
comfort zone. I personally have some incredible RV memories, and I am
excited to help those new to RVing learn more about the adventure that
awaits them.”
To learn more about Go RVing’s Kick Off To Camping Season, follow
@GoRVing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; and follow live updates
with the official campaign hashtag #KickoffCamping.
Influencers who are interested in potentially working on the campaign
are encouraged to sign-up for IZEAx at IZEA.com and add the tag “GORV”
to their profile.
About Go RVing
Founded in 1994, Go RVing has grown into an all-industry marketing
campaign that has helped fuel the growth in the RV camping industry by
educating the American public about the joys of RVing. The marketing
communications campaign serves as a consumer call-to-action, and Go
RVing continues to introduce Americans to the freedom of RV travel and
to build a passion for the adventures that await. https://gorving.com/
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online
marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx
automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing
brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators
include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated
for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos,
photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing
such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites,
blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content
and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more
information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement
please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/.
