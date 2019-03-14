Conclusion by a consortium composed of: Izostal SA (Consortium Leader) and Stalprofil S.A. a partial agreement for the supply of coated steel pipes DN 1000 for O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A.

14-03-2019 11:30

Report no.: 9/2019

Legal basis: Art. 17 Clause 1 MAR - confidential information.

CONTENT OF THE REPORT:

In connection to the current report no. 6/2019 of February 25, 2019 the Management Board of Izostal S.A. (the Company, the Contractor) informs that on March 14, 2019 Izostal S.A., as the consortium leader (composed of: Izostal S.A. and Stalprofil S.A.), was informed about the partial contract's with Gas Transmission Operator Gaz-System S.A. seated in Warsaw (the Orderer) being signed by the other party. The partial contract will be executed within the scope of a framework agreement of which the Company informed in its current report no. 15/2015 of April 17, 2015.

The subject of the partial agreement is the production, sale and supply of coated externally and internally painted steel pipes for the investment task performed by O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A. - DN 1000 Pogórska Wola - Tworzeń order no. 3 Gas Pipeline with length of ca. 64 km.

Total net value of the partial contract is PLN 121,254 thousand net, which is PLN 149,142 thousand gross.

The partial contract will be realized from September 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Detailed terms and conditions of the execution of the partial contract mentioned above, including the description of contractual penalties are specified in the framework contract, of which the Company informed in the current report no. 15/2015 of April 17, 2015.

The Management Board considers an agreement described as significant because of its high value. Implementation of the abovementioned agreement will affect the revenue growth of the Company.

SIGNATURES OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY:

Management Board President, Marek Mazurek 2019-03-14

Management Board Vice President, Michał Pietrek 2019-03-14



