IZOSTAL : Change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement

Change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement

20-08-2018 10:27

Report no.: 23/2018

Legal basis: Art. 56 Clause 1 Item 2 of the Offering Act - current and periodic information.

CONTENT OF THE REPORT:

The Management Board of Izostal S.A., in connection to the current report no. 4/2018 of January 16, 2018, informs about the change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement, from August 30, 2018 to August 28, 2018.

Specific legal basis: § 80, clause 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information submitted by issuers of securities and conditions of recognizing information required by law of a non-EU state as equivalent (Journal of Laws of 2018 item 757).

SIGNATURES OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY:

Management Board President, Marek Mazurek 2018-08-20

Proxy, Marek Matheja 2018-08-20

INFORMATION ON THE ENTITY:

Full name of the issuer: IZOSTAL SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

Abbreviated name of the issuer: IZOSTAL S.A

Sector based on the classification of Warsaw Stock Exchange: Other industry

Address: 47-113 Kolonowskie, Opolska 29

Telephone: +48 77 405 65 00

Fax: +48 77 405 65 01

e-mail: info@izostal.com.pl

www.izostal.com.pl

VAT No. [NIP]:756-00-10-641

Statistical No. [REGON]: 530884678

