IZOSTAL : Change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement

Change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement
20-08-2018 10:27
Report no.: 23/2018
Legal basis: Art. 56 Clause 1 Item 2 of the Offering Act - current and periodic information.
CONTENT OF THE REPORT:
The Management Board of Izostal S.A., in connection to the current report no. 4/2018 of January 16, 2018, informs about the change of the date of publicizing the half-yearly report for H1 of 2018 including shortened half-year financial statement, from August 30, 2018 to August 28, 2018.
Specific legal basis: § 80, clause 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information submitted by issuers of securities and conditions of recognizing information required by law of a non-EU state as equivalent (Journal of Laws of 2018 item 757).
SIGNATURES OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY:
Management Board President, Marek Mazurek 2018-08-20
Proxy, Marek Matheja 2018-08-20
INFORMATION ON THE ENTITY:
Full name of the issuer: IZOSTAL SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
Abbreviated name of the issuer: IZOSTAL S.A
Sector based on the classification of Warsaw Stock Exchange: Other industry
Address: 47-113 Kolonowskie, Opolska 29
Telephone: +48 77 405 65 00
Fax: +48 77 405 65 01
e-mail: info@izostal.com.pl
www.izostal.com.pl
VAT No. [NIP]:756-00-10-641
Statistical No. [REGON]: 530884678
Disclaimer
Izostal SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:15:09 UTC