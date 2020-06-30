Log in
IZUMI CO., LTD.

IZUMI CO., LTD.

(8273)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's consumer mood improves in June but outlook uncertain

06/30/2020
People enjoy drinks and dinner at a Japanese izakaya pub, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tokyo

Japan's consumer confidence index rose in June but the outlook remained uncertain as the new coronavirus crisis hurt the world third-largest economy, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, grew to 28.4 in June from May's 24.0. In April, the index stood at 21.6, which was a record low. A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The government upgraded its view on the index, saying there are signs of picking up, though severity remained.

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

Financials
Sales 2021 705 B 6 550 M 6 550 M
Net income 2021 14 850 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 244 B 2 267 M 2 269 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 455
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart IZUMI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Izumi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZUMI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 600,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 410,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuaki Yamanishi President & Representative Director
Yuichiro Kajihara Senior Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Tatsuya Mikamoto Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toyomi Nakamura Managing Director & Manager-Minami Kyushu
Kunihiko Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZUMI CO., LTD.-13.34%2 267
WESFARMERS LIMITED8.29%34 071
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.50.21%20 913
FIVE BELOW, INC.-16.39%5 972
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-27.06%3 911
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-39.99%3 690
