Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J Alexanders Holdings Inc    JAX

J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC

(JAX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Alexanders : Ancora Advisors Issues Letter To J. Alexander's Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Advisors, LLC, which beneficially owns approximately 8.76% of the outstanding shares of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX), making it one of the Company's largest shareholders, today issued a letter in support of Ancora's campaign urging J. Alexander's shareholders to use the GOLD proxy card to WITHHOLD their votes from the election of Timothy Janszen and Ronald Maggard to the Board of Directors of J. Alexander's at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 20, 2019.

Please click the following link to access the full letter: www.saratogaproxy.com/Ancora

About Ancora Advisors

Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns three separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers, Ancora Advisors, LLC, Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC and Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. and Inverness Securities LLC, a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors, LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable and "Not-for Profit" organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf of families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans.

Investor Contact

John Ferguson
Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
(212) 257-1311
info@saratogaproxy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancora-advisors-issues-letter-to-j-alexanders-shareholders-300862882.html

SOURCE Ancora Advisors, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC
05:02pJ ALEXANDERS : Ancora Advisors Issues Letter To J. Alexander's Shareholders
PR
06/04J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
BU
06/03J ALEXANDERS : Ancora Advisors Urges Shareholders Of J. Alexander's To Withhold ..
PR
05/09J ALEXANDERS : . ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis..
AQ
05/01J. ALEXANDER'S : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/01J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Results for First Quarter Ended March 31..
BU
04/29J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Plans for Second Upscale Restaurant in..
BU
04/17J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : to Release Financial Results for the First Quart..
BU
04/11J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Responds to Letter from Ancora Advisors, LLC
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About