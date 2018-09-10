Log in
J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (JBCHEPHARM)
  Report  
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Draft Letter of Offer

09/10/2018

DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited(the "Company") as on the RecordDate in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations"). Ifyou require any clarification about the action to be taken, you should consult your stock broker or your investment consultant or the Manager to the Buy-back i.e. Vivro Financial Services Private Limited or the Registrar to the Buy-back i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited. Please refer to thesection on "Definitions of Key Terms"on page 2 of this DLoF for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.

Registered Office:Neelam Centre, B Wing, 4th floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Office:Cnergy IT Park, Unit A2, 3rd floor & Unit A, 8th floor, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN):L24390MH1976PLC019380

Phone: +91-22-2439 5200 / 2439 5500;Fax: +91-22-2431 5331 / 2431 5334;

Email:secretarial@jbcpl.com;Website:www.jbcpl.com;

Contact Person & Compliance Officer:Mr. Mayur Mehta, Company Secretary &Vice President-Compliance

Cash Offer to Buy-back up to 33,33,333(Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three)fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of2each ("Equity Share(s)")from all the shareholders holding Equity Shares / beneficial owners of Equity Shares of the Company, as on the Record Date i.e., Wednesday, September 12, 2018("Record Date"), on a proportionate basis, through theTender Offer Route using stock exchange mechanism("Tender Offer"), at a price of390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per Equity Share("Buy-back Price")for an aggregate amount not exceeding130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only)("Buy-back Size")excluding cost such as fees, brokerage, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty etc.("Transaction Costs")as per the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018("Buy-back Offer" / "Buy-back").As required under the Buy-back Regulations, Equity Shares to be bought back are divided into two categories: (i) reserved category for Small Shareholders (as defined hereinafter); and (ii) general category for all other shareholders.

  • 1. The Buy-back Offer is being undertaken in accordance with provisions of Article 190 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Section 68,

    Section 69 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and applicable rules made thereunder and in compliance with the

    Buy-back Regulations, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("Listing

    Regulations"), Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and subject to such other approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authority.

  • 2. The Buy-back Size of130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only) which represents 9.46% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018 and is within the statutory limits applicable for the Buy-back of Equity Shares through Board approval route i.e. upto 10% (Ten percent) of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account). The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 3.99 % of the total number of paid-up Equity Shares of the Company.

  • 3. The Letter of Offer shall be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) of Equity Shares as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, September 12, 2018

  • 4. The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in paragraph 20 on page 33 of this Draft Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form")will be enclosed together with the Letter of Offer.

  • 5. For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to paragraph 20.27 on page 39 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

  • 6. A copy of the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer and the Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form) shall also be available on the website of Securities and Exchange Board of Indiawww.sebi.gov.inand onCompany's websitewww.jbcpl.com.

  • 7. Eligible shareholders are advised to refer to details of the Statutory Approvals and Note on Taxation in paragraph 17 on page 29 and paragraph 21 on page 40 respectively of this Draft Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buy-back.

BUY-BACK OPENS ON:[●]

BUY-BACKCLOSES ON: [●]

LAST DATE/ TIME OF RECEIPT OF COMPLETED APPLICATION FORMS AND OTHER SPECIFIED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING

PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATES BY THE REGISTRAR TO BUY-BACK: [●],05:00 P.M. (IST)

MANAGER TO THE BUY-BACK

REGISTRAR TO THE BUY-BACK

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited

Address:607, 608 Marathon Icon, Opp. Peninsula Corporate Park, Off Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Veer Santaji Lane,

Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, Maharashtra, India.Tel.:+91 22 6666 8040 / 41 / 42Fax:+91 22 6666 8047E-mail:investors@vivro.netWebsite:www.vivro.netContact Person(s):Mr. Harish Patel/ Mr. Yogesh Malpani

SEBI Registration Number:INM000010122Validity:PermanentCIN:U67120GJ1996PTC029182

Link Intime India Private Limited

Address:C 101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli West, Mumbai-400 083, Maharashtra, India.

Tel. No.:+91 22 4918 6200Fax:+ 91 22 4918 6195Email:jbhcem.buyback2018@linkintime.co.in;Website:www.linkintime.co.in

Contact Person:Mr. Sumeet Deshpande

SEBI Registration Number:INR000004058Validity:PermanentCIN:U67190MH1999PTC118368

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ............................................................................................................. 2

  • 2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS ........................................................................................................... 2

  • 3. DISCLAIMER CLAUSE ...................................................................................................................... 4

  • 4. TEXT OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING ........................................... 6

  • 5. DETAILS OF THE PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ............................................................................ 10

  • 6. DETAILS OF THE BUY-BACK ........................................................................................................ 10

  • 7. AUTHORITY FOR THE BUY-BACK .............................................................................................. 11

  • 8. NECESSITY OF THE BUY-BACK ................................................................................................... 11

  • 9. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND THE LIKELY IMPACT OF BUY-

    BACK ON THE COMPANY ............................................................................................................. 12

  • 10. BASIS OF CALCULATING THE BUY-BACK PRICE ................................................................... 21

  • 11. SOURCES OF FUNDS FOR THE BUY-BACK ................................................................................ 21

  • 12. DETAILS OF THE ESCROW ACCOUNT AND THE AMOUNT DEPOSITED THEREIN .......... 21

  • 13. CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN ....................................................... 22

  • 14. BRIEF INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY ........................................................................ 23

  • 15. FINANCIAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY .............................................................. 27

  • 16. STOCK MARKET DATA .................................................................................................................. 28

  • 17. DETAILS OF THE STATUTORY APPROVALS ............................................................................. 29

  • 18. DETAILS OF THE REGISTRAR TO THE BUY-BACK AND COLLECTION CENTRE ............. 30

  • 19. PROCESS AND METHODOLOGY FOR THE BUY-BACK ........................................................... 30

  • 20. PROCEDURE FOR TENDERING EQUITY SHARES AND SETTLEMENT ................................ 33

  • 21. NOTE ON TAXATION ...................................................................................................................... 40

  • 22. DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ..................................................................... 44

  • 23. AUDITORS CERTIFICATE .............................................................................................................. 44

  • 24. MATERIAL DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION .............................................................................. 47

  • 25. DETAILS OF THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ................................................................................. 47

  • 26. DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS .............. 47

  • 27. DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRE ............................................................................... 48

  • 28. DETAILS OF THE MANAGER TO THE BUY-BACK ................................................................... 48

  • 29. DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE

    INFORMATION IN THE DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER ................................................................. 48

  • 30. OFFER FORM .................................................................................................................................... 48

1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Activity

Day , Date

Date of the Board meeting held to approve the proposal for Buy-back of Equity Shares

Friday, August 31, 2018

Date of publication of Public Announcement for the Buy-back

Monday, September 4, 2018

Record Date for determining the Buy-back Entitlement and the Eligible Shareholders

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Buy-back opens on / Buy-back Opening Date

[●]

Buy-back closes on / Buy-back Closing Date

[●]

Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates by the Registrar to Buy-back

[●]

Last date of verification by Registrar to Buy-back

[●]

Last date of intimation to the Stock Exchange regarding acceptance or non-acceptance of tendered Equity Shares by the Registrar and Manager to the Buy-back

[●]

Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange

[●]

Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by Registrar to Buy-back / return of unaccepted demat shares by Stock Exchange to Seller Member / Broker

[●]

Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares bought back

[●]

Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.

DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS

This Draft Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specifies otherwise, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, Act, regulation, rules, guidelines, policies, circulars, notifications or clarifications shall be to such legislation, Act, regulation, rules, guidelines, policies, circulars, notifications or clarifications as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.

The words and expressions used in this Draft Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buy-back Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, Depositories Act, 1996, as amended and the rules and regulations made thereunder and to the extent applicable.

Term

Description

Acceptance

Acceptance of fully paid-up Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buy-back Offer.

Act / Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time and the rules and regulations made thereunder and to the extent applicable.

Acquisition Window

The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the BSE in the form of a separate window in accordance with SEBI circular bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 read with SEBI circular CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated December 9, 2016, as may be amended from time.

Additional Equity Shares

Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders over and above their respective Buy-back Entitlement and such that total number of Equity Shares tendered do not exceed the Equity Shares held on the Record Date by such Eligible Shareholders.

Articles of Association/AoA

Articles of Association of the Company, as amended from time to time.

AOP

Association of Persons

Board / Board of Directors/Directors

Board of Directors of the Company and shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board of Directors may constitute to exercise its powers.

BSE

BSE Limited

Buy-back or Buy-back Offer or Offer

Buy-back of up to 33,33,333 (Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face valueof ₹2 (Rupees Two Only)each ("Equity Share(s)"), at a price of ₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only) from Eligible

Term

Description

Shareholders, through the Tender Offer on a proportionate basis

Buy-back Entitlement or Entitlement

The number of Equity Shares that an Eligible Shareholder is entitled to tender in the Buy-back, based on the number of Equity Shares held by that Eligible Shareholder on the Record Date in the ratio of Buy-back as applicable in the category

Buy-back Price

Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e.390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per fully paid-up Equity Share, payable in cash

Buy-back Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, as amended from time to time

Buy-back Size

Maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back (i.e. not exceeding 33,33,333 (Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three Equity Shares) multiplied by the Buy-back Price i.e.390 (Rupees Three Hundred And Ninety Only) per Equity Share aggregating to an amount not exceeding130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only).

BOI

Body of Individuals

CIN

Corporate Identity Number

Clearing Corporation

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

Company

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Company's Broker

FRR Shares and Securities Limited

Compliance Officer to Buy-back Offer.

Mr. Mayur Mehta, Company Secretary & Vice President-Compliance

Company's Demat

Account

The depository account opened by the Companywith Company's Brokerin relation to the Buy-back.

Depositories

Collectively, National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

DP

Depository Participant

Draft Letter of Offer / DLoF

This Draft Letter of Offer dated September 10, 2018 filed with SEBI through the Manager containing necessary disclosures in relation to the Buy-back as specified in the Buy-back Regulations

Designated Stock Exchange

The designated stock exchange for the Buy-back is BSE Limited.

DIN

Director identification number

Director

Director(s) of the Company

Eligible Shareholder(s) or Equity Shareholder(s)

All persons holding Equity Shares as on the Record Date being Wednesday, September 12, 2018 and who are eligible to participate in the Buy-back in terms of this DLoF.

Equity Shares

Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of2 (Rupees Two Only) each of the Company

Escrow Account

The Escrow Account titled "[●]"to be opened with Escrow Agent

Escrow Agent

[●]

Escrow Agreement

The escrow agreement dated[●]entered into between the Company, Escrow Agent and Manager to the Buy-back

ESOS

Employee Stock Option Scheme

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended from time to time

FII(s)

Foreign Institutional Investor(s)

FPI(s)

Foreign Portfolio Investor(s)

Financial Year / FY

1stApril to 31stMarch

General Category

Category of Eligible Shareholders(s) other than the Small Shareholders

HUF

Hindu Undivided Family

IT Act / Income Tax Act

Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time

ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

IND AS

Indian Accounting Standards

IPO

Initial Public Offer

Letter of Offer / LoF

The Letter of Offerdated [●] to be filed with SEBI containing disclosures in relationto the Buy-back as specified in the Buy-back Regulations, including comments received from SEBI on the DLoF

LODR Regulations/ Listing Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

Term

Description

Manager to the Buy-back / Manager

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited

Non-Resident Shareholders

Equity Shareholders other than resident Equity Shareholders including Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Foreign Institutional Investors (FII), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), erstwhile Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCB) and Foreign Nationals

NRE Account

Non-resident external account

NSE

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Offer Period / Tendering Period / Buy-back Offer Period

Period of Ten Working Days from the Buy-back Opening Date i.e. [] till Buy-back Closing Date i.e. [] (both days inclusive)

Promoters and Promoter Group

Promoters, Promoter Group and Persons Acting in Concert including such persons as have been disclosed under filings made by the Company from time to time under Listing Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 as amended.

Public Announcement / PA

Public announcement dated September 3, 2018 in relation to Buy-back was published on September 4, 2018 in Financial Express (English national daily), Jansatta (Hindi national daily) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Regional language daily - Marathi)

PAN

Permanent Account Number

Ratio of Buy-back or Entitlement Ratio

The ratio of the Buy-back for the Equity Shares held by Eligible Shareholders as on Record Date: (i) in case of Small Shareholders("Reserved Category"),[●]Equity Shares for every[●]Equity Shares; and (ii) in case of Eligible Shareholders other than Small Shareholders,[●]Equity Shares for every[●]Equity Shares

RBI

Reserve Bank of India

Record Date

The date for the purpose of determining the Buy-back Entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders to whom the Letter of Offer and Tender Form will be sent, and who are eligible to participate in the Buy-back in accordance with the Buy-back Regulations and in terms of the Letter of Offer. The Record Date for the Buy-back is Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Registrar to the Buy-back / Registrar

Link Intime India Private Limited

Reserved Category

Category of the Small Shareholders eligible to tender Equity Shares in the Buy-back

SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India

Shareholder Member / Seller Member / Shareholder Broker

A Stock Broker of an Eligible Shareholder, through whom the Eligible Shareholder may participate in the Buy-back

Small Shareholder

An Eligible Shareholder who holds shares whose market value, on the basis of closing price of shares on the recognized stock exchange, in which highest trading volume inrespect of such shares is recorded on the record date, is not more than ₹ 2,00,000

(Rupees Two Lakhs).

Stock Exchanges/ Recognised Stock Exchanges

BSE and NSE being the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed

Takeover Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended.

Tender Form

Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement to be filled in by the Eligible Shareholders

Tender Offer

Method of Buy-back as defined in regulation 2(1)(o) read with regulation 9(3A) of the Buy-back Regulations using stock exchange mechanism

TRS

Transaction Registration Slip

U.S.

United States / United States of America

Working Day(s)

Any working day of SEBI

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE

3.1.

As required, a copy of this Draft Letter of Offer has been submitted to SEBI. It is to be distinctly understood that submission of this Draft Letter of Offer to SEBI should not in any way be deemed or construed that the same has been cleared or approved by SEBI. SEBI does not take any responsibility either for the financial soundness of the Company to meet the Buy-back commitments or for the correctness of the statements made or opinions expressed in this Draft Letter of Offer. The Manager to the Buy-back, i.e. Vivro Financial

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018
