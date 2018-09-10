J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Draft Letter of Offer
09/10/2018 | 03:17pm CEST
DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited(the "Company") as on the RecordDate in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations"). Ifyou require any clarification about the action to be taken, you should consult your stock broker or your investment consultant or the Manager to the Buy-back i.e. Vivro Financial Services Private Limited or the Registrar to the Buy-back i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited. Please refer to thesection on "Definitions of Key Terms"on page 2 of this DLoF for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.
Registered Office:Neelam Centre, B Wing, 4th floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, Maharashtra, India.
Corporate Office:Cnergy IT Park, Unit A2, 3rd floor & Unit A, 8th floor, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025, Maharashtra, India.
Corporate Identity Number (CIN):L24390MH1976PLC019380
Contact Person & Compliance Officer:Mr. Mayur Mehta, Company Secretary &Vice President-Compliance
Cash Offer to Buy-back up to 33,33,333(Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three)fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of₹2each ("Equity Share(s)")from all the shareholders holding Equity Shares / beneficial owners of Equity Shares of the Company, as on the Record Date i.e., Wednesday, September 12, 2018("Record Date"), on a proportionate basis, through theTender Offer Route using stock exchange mechanism("Tender Offer"), at a price of₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per Equity Share("Buy-back Price")for an aggregate amount not exceeding₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only)("Buy-back Size")excluding cost such as fees, brokerage, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty etc.("Transaction Costs")as per the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018("Buy-back Offer" / "Buy-back").As required under the Buy-back Regulations, Equity Shares to be bought back are divided into two categories: (i) reserved category for Small Shareholders (as defined hereinafter); and (ii) general category for all other shareholders.
1. The Buy-back Offer is being undertaken in accordance with provisions of Article 190 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Section 68,
Section 69 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and applicable rules made thereunder and in compliance with the
Buy-back Regulations, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("Listing
Regulations"), Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and subject to such other approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authority.
2. The Buy-back Size of₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only) which represents 9.46% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018 and is within the statutory limits applicable for the Buy-back of Equity Shares through Board approval route i.e. upto 10% (Ten percent) of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account). The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 3.99 % of the total number of paid-up Equity Shares of the Company.
3. The Letter of Offer shall be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) of Equity Shares as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, September 12, 2018
4. The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in paragraph 20 on page 33 of this Draft Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form")will be enclosed together with the Letter of Offer.
5. For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to paragraph 20.27 on page 39 of this Draft Letter of Offer.
6. A copy of the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer and the Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form) shall also be available on the website of Securities and Exchange Board of Indiawww.sebi.gov.inand onCompany's websitewww.jbcpl.com.
7. Eligible shareholders are advised to refer to details of the Statutory Approvals and Note on Taxation in paragraph 17 on page 29 and paragraph 21 on page 40 respectively of this Draft Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buy-back.
BUY-BACK OPENS ON:[●]
BUY-BACKCLOSES ON: [●]
LAST DATE/ TIME OF RECEIPT OF COMPLETED APPLICATION FORMS AND OTHER SPECIFIED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING
PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATES BY THE REGISTRAR TO BUY-BACK: [●],05:00 P.M. (IST)
MANAGER TO THE BUY-BACK
REGISTRAR TO THE BUY-BACK
Vivro Financial Services Private Limited
Address:607, 608 Marathon Icon, Opp. Peninsula Corporate Park, Off Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Veer Santaji Lane,
24. MATERIAL DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION .............................................................................. 47
25. DETAILS OF THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ................................................................................. 47
26. DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS .............. 47
27. DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRE ............................................................................... 48
28. DETAILS OF THE MANAGER TO THE BUY-BACK ................................................................... 48
29. DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE
INFORMATION IN THE DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER ................................................................. 48
30. OFFER FORM .................................................................................................................................... 48
1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
Activity
Day , Date
Date of the Board meeting held to approve the proposal for Buy-back of Equity Shares
Friday, August 31, 2018
Date of publication of Public Announcement for the Buy-back
Monday, September 4, 2018
Record Date for determining the Buy-back Entitlement and the Eligible Shareholders
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Buy-back opens on / Buy-back Opening Date
[●]
Buy-back closes on / Buy-back Closing Date
[●]
Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates by the Registrar to Buy-back
[●]
Last date of verification by Registrar to Buy-back
[●]
Last date of intimation to the Stock Exchange regarding acceptance or non-acceptance of tendered Equity Shares by the Registrar and Manager to the Buy-back
[●]
Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange
[●]
Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by Registrar to Buy-back / return of unaccepted demat shares by Stock Exchange to Seller Member / Broker
[●]
Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares bought back
[●]
Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.
DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS
This Draft Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specifies otherwise, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, Act, regulation, rules, guidelines, policies, circulars, notifications or clarifications shall be to such legislation, Act, regulation, rules, guidelines, policies, circulars, notifications or clarifications as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.
The words and expressions used in this Draft Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buy-back Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, Depositories Act, 1996, as amended and the rules and regulations made thereunder and to the extent applicable.
Term
Description
Acceptance
Acceptance of fully paid-up Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buy-back Offer.
Act / Companies Act
The Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time and the rules and regulations made thereunder and to the extent applicable.
Acquisition Window
The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the BSE in the form of a separate window in accordance with SEBI circular bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 read with SEBI circular CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated December 9, 2016, as may be amended from time.
Additional Equity Shares
Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders over and above their respective Buy-back Entitlement and such that total number of Equity Shares tendered do not exceed the Equity Shares held on the Record Date by such Eligible Shareholders.
Articles of Association/AoA
Articles of Association of the Company, as amended from time to time.
AOP
Association of Persons
Board / Board of Directors/Directors
Board of Directors of the Company and shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board of Directors may constitute to exercise its powers.
BSE
BSE Limited
Buy-back or Buy-back Offer or Offer
Buy-back of up to 33,33,333 (Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face valueof ₹2 (Rupees Two Only)each ("Equity Share(s)"), at a price of ₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only) from Eligible
Term
Description
Shareholders, through the Tender Offer on a proportionate basis
Buy-back Entitlement or Entitlement
The number of Equity Shares that an Eligible Shareholder is entitled to tender in the Buy-back, based on the number of Equity Shares held by that Eligible Shareholder on the Record Date in the ratio of Buy-back as applicable in the category
Buy-back Price
Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e.₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per fully paid-up Equity Share, payable in cash
Buy-back Regulations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, as amended from time to time
Buy-back Size
Maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back (i.e. not exceeding 33,33,333 (Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three Equity Shares) multiplied by the Buy-back Price i.e.₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred And Ninety Only) per Equity Share aggregating to an amount not exceeding₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only).
BOI
Body of Individuals
CIN
Corporate Identity Number
Clearing Corporation
Indian Clearing Corporation Limited
Company
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
Company's Broker
FRR Shares and Securities Limited
Compliance Officer to Buy-back Offer.
Mr. Mayur Mehta, Company Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
Company's Demat
Account
The depository account opened by the Companywith Company's Brokerin relation to the Buy-back.
Depositories
Collectively, National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
DP
Depository Participant
Draft Letter of Offer / DLoF
This Draft Letter of Offer dated September 10, 2018 filed with SEBI through the Manager containing necessary disclosures in relation to the Buy-back as specified in the Buy-back Regulations
Designated Stock Exchange
The designated stock exchange for the Buy-back is BSE Limited.
DIN
Director identification number
Director
Director(s) of the Company
Eligible Shareholder(s) or Equity Shareholder(s)
All persons holding Equity Shares as on the Record Date being Wednesday, September 12, 2018 and who are eligible to participate in the Buy-back in terms of this DLoF.
Equity Shares
Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of₹2 (Rupees Two Only) each of the Company
Escrow Account
The Escrow Account titled "[●]"to be opened with Escrow Agent
Escrow Agent
[●]
Escrow Agreement
The escrow agreement dated[●]entered into between the Company, Escrow Agent and Manager to the Buy-back
ESOS
Employee Stock Option Scheme
FEMA
Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended from time to time
FII(s)
Foreign Institutional Investor(s)
FPI(s)
Foreign Portfolio Investor(s)
Financial Year / FY
1stApril to 31stMarch
General Category
Category of Eligible Shareholders(s) other than the Small Shareholders
HUF
Hindu Undivided Family
IT Act / Income Tax Act
Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time
ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
IND AS
Indian Accounting Standards
IPO
Initial Public Offer
Letter of Offer / LoF
The Letter of Offerdated [●] to be filed with SEBI containing disclosures in relationto the Buy-back as specified in the Buy-back Regulations, including comments received from SEBI on the DLoF
LODR Regulations/ Listing Regulations
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.
Term
Description
Manager to the Buy-back / Manager
Vivro Financial Services Private Limited
Non-Resident Shareholders
Equity Shareholders other than resident Equity Shareholders including Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Foreign Institutional Investors (FII), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), erstwhile Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCB) and Foreign Nationals
NRE Account
Non-resident external account
NSE
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Offer Period / Tendering Period / Buy-back Offer Period
Period of Ten Working Days from the Buy-back Opening Date i.e. [●] till Buy-back Closing Date i.e. [●] (both days inclusive)
Promoters and Promoter Group
Promoters, Promoter Group and Persons Acting in Concert including such persons as have been disclosed under filings made by the Company from time to time under Listing Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 as amended.
Public Announcement / PA
Public announcement dated September 3, 2018 in relation to Buy-back was published on September 4, 2018 in Financial Express (English national daily), Jansatta (Hindi national daily) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Regional language daily - Marathi)
PAN
Permanent Account Number
Ratio of Buy-back or Entitlement Ratio
The ratio of the Buy-back for the Equity Shares held by Eligible Shareholders as on Record Date: (i) in case of Small Shareholders("Reserved Category"),[●]Equity Shares for every[●]Equity Shares; and (ii) in case of Eligible Shareholders other than Small Shareholders,[●]Equity Shares for every[●]Equity Shares
RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Record Date
The date for the purpose of determining the Buy-back Entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders to whom the Letter of Offer and Tender Form will be sent, and who are eligible to participate in the Buy-back in accordance with the Buy-back Regulations and in terms of the Letter of Offer. The Record Date for the Buy-back is Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Registrar to the Buy-back / Registrar
Link Intime India Private Limited
Reserved Category
Category of the Small Shareholders eligible to tender Equity Shares in the Buy-back
SEBI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India
Shareholder Member / Seller Member / Shareholder Broker
A Stock Broker of an Eligible Shareholder, through whom the Eligible Shareholder may participate in the Buy-back
Small Shareholder
An Eligible Shareholder who holds shares whose market value, on the basis of closing price of shares on the recognized stock exchange, in which highest trading volume inrespect of such shares is recorded on the record date, is not more than ₹ 2,00,000
(Rupees Two Lakhs).
Stock Exchanges/ Recognised Stock Exchanges
BSE and NSE being the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed
Takeover Regulations
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended.
Tender Form
Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement to be filled in by the Eligible Shareholders
Tender Offer
Method of Buy-back as defined in regulation 2(1)(o) read with regulation 9(3A) of the Buy-back Regulations using stock exchange mechanism
TRS
Transaction Registration Slip
U.S.
United States / United States of America
Working Day(s)
Any working day of SEBI
3.
DISCLAIMER CLAUSE
3.1.
As required, a copy of this Draft Letter of Offer has been submitted to SEBI. It is to be distinctly understood that submission of this Draft Letter of Offer to SEBI should not in any way be deemed or construed that the same has been cleared or approved by SEBI. SEBI does not take any responsibility either for the financial soundness of the Company to meet the Buy-back commitments or for the correctness of the statements made or opinions expressed in this Draft Letter of Offer. The Manager to the Buy-back, i.e. Vivro Financial
