J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Draft Letter of Offer

Cash Offer to Buy-back up to 33,33,333(Thirty Three Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Three)fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of₹2each ("Equity Share(s)")from all the shareholders holding Equity Shares / beneficial owners of Equity Shares of the Company, as on the Record Date i.e., Wednesday, September 12, 2018("Record Date"), on a proportionate basis, through theTender Offer Route using stock exchange mechanism("Tender Offer"), at a price of₹390 (Rupees Three Hundred and Ninety Only) per Equity Share("Buy-back Price")for an aggregate amount not exceeding₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only)("Buy-back Size")excluding cost such as fees, brokerage, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty etc.("Transaction Costs")as per the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018("Buy-back Offer" / "Buy-back").As required under the Buy-back Regulations, Equity Shares to be bought back are divided into two categories: (i) reserved category for Small Shareholders (as defined hereinafter); and (ii) general category for all other shareholders. 1. The Buy-back Offer is being undertaken in accordance with provisions of Article 190 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Section 68, Section 69 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and applicable rules made thereunder and in compliance with the Buy-back Regulations, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("Listing Regulations"), Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and subject to such other approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authority.

2. The Buy-back Size of₹130,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Crores Only) which represents 9.46% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018 and is within the statutory limits applicable for the Buy-back of Equity Shares through Board approval route i.e. upto 10% (Ten percent) of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account). The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 3.99 % of the total number of paid-up Equity Shares of the Company.

3. The Letter of Offer shall be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) of Equity Shares as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, September 12, 2018

4. The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in paragraph 20 on page 33 of this Draft Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form")will be enclosed together with the Letter of Offer. 5. For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to paragraph 20.27 on page 39 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

6. A copy of the Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer and the Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form) shall also be available on the website of Securities and Exchange Board of Indiawww.sebi.gov.inand onCompany's websitewww.jbcpl.com.

7. Eligible shareholders are advised to refer to details of the Statutory Approvals and Note on Taxation in paragraph 17 on page 29 and paragraph 21 on page 40 respectively of this Draft Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buy-back.