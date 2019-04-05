Log in
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Board Meeting April/05/2019

0
04/05/2019 | 02:57am EDT

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

April 5, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to intimate you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 21, 2019,inter alia,to consider and approve audited financial statement/annual financial results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

We request you to take this intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For J.B. chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

. C. Mehta

Company Secretary & Vice President - Compliance

9Registered Office:

Neelam Centre, B Wing, 4th Floor Hind Cycle Road, Worli Mumbai - 400 030

9Corporate Office: Cnergy IT Park

Unit A2, 3rd Floor, Unit A, 8th Floor Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025

+91 22 2439 5200 / 2439 5500

=1. +91 22 2431 5331 / 2431 5334 @ info@jbcpl.com

www.jbcpl.com

CIN: L24390MH1976PLC019380

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:56:08 UTC
