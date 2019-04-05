J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Board Meeting April/05/2019

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
April 5, 2019
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051
Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM
Dear Sir,
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to intimate you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 21, 2019,inter alia,to consider and approve audited financial statement/annual financial results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.
We request you to take this intimation on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For J.B. chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
. C. Mehta
Company Secretary & Vice President - Compliance
9Registered Office:
Neelam Centre, B Wing, 4th Floor Hind Cycle Road, Worli Mumbai - 400 030
9Corporate Office: Cnergy IT Park
Unit A2, 3rd Floor, Unit A, 8th Floor Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025
+91 22 2439 5200 / 2439 5500
=1. +91 22 2431 5331 / 2431 5334 @ info@jbcpl.com
www.jbcpl.com
CIN: L24390MH1976PLC019380