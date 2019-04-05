J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Board Meeting April/05/2019

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

April 5, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to intimate you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 21, 2019,inter alia,to consider and approve audited financial statement/annual financial results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

We request you to take this intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For J.B. chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

. C. Mehta

Company Secretary & Vice President - Compliance