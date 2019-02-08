J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Press Release for Unaudited Financial Results – 31.12.2018

Press Release_______________________________________________________________________________________

BSE Scrip Code: 506943

Mumbai, February 8, 2019

J.B. Chemicals announces Q3 results

NSE Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) today announced its standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018. The highlight of Y-o-Y results is as under:

Financial Performance:

(Rs. in crores)

Particulars Q3 9 months ended December 2018 2018-19 2017-18 YoY Growth (%) 2018-19 2017-18 YoY Growth (%) Sales 343.12 298.01 15.14% 1096.80 911.01 20.39% Other incomeOperating 9.00 6.73 33.79% 25.57 24.88 2.77% Other Income 15.39 5.32 189.28% 24.61 24.16 1.86% Total Income 367.51 310.06 18.52% 1146.98 960.05 19.47% Operating (EBIT)Profit 58.14 44.36 31.05% 185.43 120.54 53.83% EBITDA 72.62 58.61 23.90% 228.85 163.45 40.01% Profit before tax 72.25 49.07 47.24% 206.78 142.24 45.37% Profit after tax 46.37 33.85 36.99% 139.88 105.94 32.03% EPS (Rs.) (FV 2) 5.64 4.03 17.02 12.62

Sales Performance:

(Rs. in crores)

Sales Q3 YoY Growth (%) 9 months ended December 2018 2018-19 2017-18 2018-19 2017-18 YoY Growth (%) Domestic Formulations 161.14 147.08 9.55% 512.72 444.05 15.46% Formulations exports 158.27 130.37 21.40% 511.32 388.32 31.67% API Business 19.48 15.50 25.67% 58.13 72.21 (19.50%) Other Sales/Income 4.23 5.06 (16.40%) 14.63 6.43 127.52 Total Sales 343.12 298.01 15.13% 1096.80 911.01 20.39%

EBIDTA of 21.17% for the quarter is higher by 194 basis points compared to the same quarter last year. The enhanced profitability is a result of favourable product mix and a weak Rupee. EBIDTA for the nine months ended December 2018 stand at 20.39% compared to 17.94% over corresponding period in the previous year.

The increase in other income is mainly due to higher yield on mutual fund investments.

During the quarter, the domestic formulations with sales of Rs. 148.28 crores registered growth of 9.10%. This business witnessed steady rise in productivity in key divisions. The expanded field force has helped achieve better product-mix during the quarter. The year-to-date growth in this business stand at 15.7% against 11% growth registered by the industry.

During the quarter, contrast media products sales at Rs. 12.85 crores registered growth of 14.80%. Enhanced focus on major product groups has helped achieve good growth in this business. During the quarter, the Company launched"Definity", an ultrasound contrast media product in-licensed from a US major.

Formulations exports to Rest of the World at Rs. 111.59 crores registered growth of 19.10% in Rupee terms and 7.74% in US dollar terms. The performance in this market segment was particularly aided by robust sales of USD 6.32 million is US market that represents growth of 31% over corresponding period in the previous year.

The exports to Russia-CIS market registered growth of 22.60%. The Company recently received a new product registration for Pantoprazole 20 mg. in Russia and expects to launch the product in Q1 next year. The year-to-date growth in this market stand at 33.80%.

Though sales in API business shows growth during the quarter, the overall sales in current FY may end lower due to lower off-take by a new customer. The new customer is in the process of registration of our key product in several countries, which process is likely to take longer.

About JBCPL:

JBCPL, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, manufactures & markets adiverse range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and APIs. JBCPL exports to many countries worldwide with presence in US, Europe, Australia, South Africa, other developing countries, Russia and CIS. The Company continues to invest in growing its share in the regulated markets such as USA, Europe and Australia. JBCPL has a strong R & D and regulatory set-up for development of new drug delivery system and formulations, filing of ANDAs and DMFs. Its State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities are approved by health authorities of important regulated markets.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release may contain Forward Looking Statements regarding future events and future performance of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be indicated by such statements.