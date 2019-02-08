Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd    JBCHEPHARM   INE572A01028

J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (JBCHEPHARM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Press Release for Unaudited Financial Results – 31.12.2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 06:00am EST

Press Release_______________________________________________________________________________________

BSE Scrip Code: 506943

Mumbai, February 8, 2019

J.B. Chemicals announces Q3 results

NSE Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) today announced its standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018. The highlight of Y-o-Y results is as under:

Financial Performance:

(Rs. in crores)

Particulars

Q3

9 months ended December 2018

2018-19

2017-18

YoY Growth

(%)

2018-19

2017-18

YoY Growth

(%)

Sales

343.12

298.01

15.14%

1096.80

911.01

20.39%

Other incomeOperating

9.00

6.73

33.79%

25.57

24.88

2.77%

Other Income

15.39

5.32

189.28%

24.61

24.16

1.86%

Total Income

367.51

310.06

18.52%

1146.98

960.05

19.47%

Operating (EBIT)Profit

58.14

44.36

31.05%

185.43

120.54

53.83%

EBITDA

72.62

58.61

23.90%

228.85

163.45

40.01%

Profit before tax

72.25

49.07

47.24%

206.78

142.24

45.37%

Profit after tax

46.37

33.85

36.99%

139.88

105.94

32.03%

EPS (Rs.) (FV 2)

5.64

4.03

17.02

12.62

Sales Performance:

(Rs. in crores)

Sales

Q3

YoY Growth (%)

9 months ended December 2018

2018-19

2017-18

2018-19

2017-18

YoY Growth (%)

Domestic Formulations

161.14

147.08

9.55%

512.72

444.05

15.46%

Formulations exports

158.27

130.37

21.40%

511.32

388.32

31.67%

API Business

19.48

15.50

25.67%

58.13

72.21

(19.50%)

Other Sales/Income

4.23

5.06

(16.40%)

14.63

6.43

127.52

Total Sales

343.12

298.01

15.13%

1096.80

911.01

20.39%

  • EBIDTA of 21.17% for the quarter is higher by 194 basis points compared to the same quarter last year. The enhanced profitability is a result of favourable product mix and a weak Rupee. EBIDTA for the nine months ended December 2018 stand at 20.39% compared to 17.94% over corresponding period in the previous year.

  • The increase in other income is mainly due to higher yield on mutual fund investments.

  • During the quarter, the domestic formulations with sales of Rs. 148.28 crores registered growth of 9.10%. This business witnessed steady rise in productivity in key divisions. The expanded field force has helped achieve better product-mix during the quarter. The year-to-date growth in this business stand at 15.7% against 11% growth registered by the industry.

  • During the quarter, contrast media products sales at Rs. 12.85 crores registered growth of 14.80%. Enhanced focus on major product groups has helped achieve good growth in this business. During the quarter, the Company launched"Definity", an ultrasound contrast media product in-licensed from a US major.

  • Formulations exports to Rest of the World at Rs. 111.59 crores registered growth of 19.10% in Rupee terms and 7.74% in US dollar terms. The performance in this market segment was particularly aided by robust sales of USD 6.32 million is US market that represents growth of 31% over corresponding period in the previous year.

  • The exports to Russia-CIS market registered growth of 22.60%. The Company recently received a new product registration for Pantoprazole 20 mg. in Russia and expects to launch the product in Q1 next year. The year-to-date growth in this market stand at 33.80%.

  • Though sales in API business shows growth during the quarter, the overall sales in current FY may end lower due to lower off-take by a new customer. The new customer is in the process of registration of our key product in several countries, which process is likely to take longer.

********

About JBCPL:

JBCPL, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, manufactures & markets adiverse range of pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies and APIs. JBCPL exports to many countries worldwide with presence in US, Europe, Australia, South Africa, other developing countries, Russia and CIS. The Company continues to invest in growing its share in the regulated markets such as USA, Europe and Australia. JBCPL has a strong R & D and regulatory set-up for development of new drug delivery system and formulations, filing of ANDAs and DMFs. Its State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities are approved by health authorities of important regulated markets.

For more information on JBCPL visit our website atwww.jbcpl.com.For more details, you may contact:

M.C. Mehta

Company Secretary and Vice President- Compliance J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

91 22 2439 5311

-- x --

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release may contain Forward Looking Statements regarding future events and future performance of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be indicated by such statements.

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 10:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACE
06:05aJ B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2018
PU
06:00aJ B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Press Release for Unaudited Financial Result..
PU
02/05J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LT : quaterly earnings release
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Update on disclosure of material event/ info..
PU
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Unaudited Financial Results 30.09.2018
PU
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Press Release for Unaudited Financial Result..
PU
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Trailing twelve month results - jb chemicals..
AQ
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Quarterly results - jb chemicals & pharmaceu..
AQ
2018J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Financial results - jb chemicals & pharmaceu..
AQ
2018SHARE HOLDING PATTERN AND MARKET REL : - jb chemicals & pharmaceuticals limited
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 15 901 M
EBIT 2019 2 452 M
Net income 2019 1 734 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
P/E ratio 2020 12,65
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 26 221 M
Chart J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Duration : Period :
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 406  INR
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jyotindra Bhagwanlal Mody Chairman & Managing Director
Pranabh Dinesh Mody President & Executive Director
Vijay D. Bhatt Vice President-Finance & Accounts
Suresh Bhise Vice President-Information & Technology
Kamlesh Lalitkumar Udani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LTD6.83%368
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.06%354 155
PFIZER-3.02%241 860
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%229 048
NOVARTIS5.19%224 958
MERCK AND COMPANY0.54%199 761
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.