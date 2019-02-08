Log in
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2018

02/08/2019

Regd. Office : Neelam Centre, 'B' Wing, 4thFloor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030.

Corporate Office : Cnergy IT Park, Unit A2, 3rdFloor, Unit A, 8thFloor, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: 022-2439 5200 / 2439 5500 Fax : 022 - 2431 5331/ 24131 5334

CIN : L24390MH1976PLC019380 Website:www.jbcpl.comE-mail : secretarial@jbcpl.com

STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTH ENDED ON 31STDECEMBER, 2018

(Rs. In lakhs)

SI.No.

PART I - Particulars

Quarter ended

Nine Month ended

Year ended

31-12-2018

30-09-2018

31-12-2017

31-12-2018

31-12-2017

31-03-2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

1 234

5

6

7

8

9

10

Revenue from OperationsOther Income

Total Income ( 1+2) Expenses

  • a. Cost of materials consumed

  • b. Purchases of stock-in-trade

  • c. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade

  • d. Employee benefit expenses

  • e. Finance Costs

  • f. Depreciation and amortization expense

  • g. Other Expenses

Total Expenses (4)

Profit before Tax (3-4)

Tax expenses

Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax (5-6)

Other Comprehensive Income (net of Tax)

Total Comprehensive Income after Tax (7+8)

(i) Earning per share(EPS) (of Rs. 2/- each not annualised)

  • (1) Basic

  • (2) Diluted

35,212.05 1,538.7036,750.75

11,049.81

2,346.28

(1,964.69)

6,475.90

126.93

1,448.54

10,042.2829,525.05 7,225.702,588.354,637.35

(61.80)4,575.55

5.64 5.64

40,427.40 810.5441,237.94

11,451.18

2,907.92

110.36

6,626.02

71.57

1,446.62

11,119.9833,733.65 7,504.292,360.285,144.01

(61.81)5,082.20

6.16 6.16

30,474.20 532.0031,006.20

10,081.54

2,279.03

(1,676.13)

5,310.67

61.07

1,425.00

8,617.6026,098.78 4,907.421,522.363,385.06

(13.10)3,371.96

4.03 4.03

1,12,236.62 2,460.961,14,697.58

33,601.07

7,723.59

(2,263.92)

19,039.62

325.73

4,341.68

31,251.7094,019.47 20,678.116,689.7013,988.41

(185.41)13,803.00

17.02 17.02

93,589.87 2,416.1096,005.97

26,930.51

8,576.95

120.78

16,192.63

246.24

4,290.55

25,423.9981,781.65 14,224.323,630.1110,594.21

(93.79)10,500.42

12.62 12.62

1,25,473.42 3,525.531,28,998.95

38,701.68

9,304.46

(38.81)

21,730.93

341.36

5,594.85

35,460.181,11,094.65 17,904.305,104.1612,800.14

(241.63)12,558.51

15.24 15.24

NOTES

  • 1 The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meeting held on February 8,

    2019.

  • 2 The auditors have carried out limited review of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2018 and they have not expressed modified opinion.

  • 3 The Company has one reportable segment viz. Pharmaceuticals.

  • 4 The amount of damage caused due to explosion/fire on July 6, 2018 atCompany'sAPI unit at Panoli, Gujarat is being assessed by the Insurance Company. The Company believes that the final loss, when determined on due completion of process, will not materially impact the financials.

  • 5 Post applicability of Goods and Service Tax (GST) with effect from July 1, 2017, the sales and services which are subjected to GST are disclosed net of GST. Accordingly, the sales and services for the period ended December 31, 2018 is not comparable with the previous corresponding period as the figures for the previous period was inclusive of excise duty.

  • 6 The figures for the previous period(s) have been re-grouped/restated, wherever necessary.

For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Place : Mumbai Date : 08/02/2019

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 11:04:10 UTC
