J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2018

1 234
5
6
7
8
9
10
Revenue from OperationsOther Income
Total Income ( 1+2) Expenses
-
a. Cost of materials consumed
-
b. Purchases of stock-in-trade
-
c. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade
Total Expenses (4)
Profit before Tax (3-4)
Tax expenses
Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax (5-6)
Other Comprehensive Income (net of Tax)
Total Comprehensive Income after Tax (7+8)
(i) Earning per share(EPS) (of Rs. 2/- each not annualised)
35,212.05 1,538.7036,750.75
11,049.81
2,346.28
(1,964.69)
6,475.90
126.93
1,448.54
10,042.2829,525.05 7,225.702,588.354,637.35
(61.80)4,575.55
5.64 5.64
40,427.40 810.5441,237.94
11,451.18
2,907.92
110.36
6,626.02
71.57
1,446.62
11,119.9833,733.65 7,504.292,360.285,144.01
(61.81)5,082.20
6.16 6.16
30,474.20 532.0031,006.20
10,081.54
2,279.03
(1,676.13)
5,310.67
61.07
1,425.00
8,617.6026,098.78 4,907.421,522.363,385.06
(13.10)3,371.96
4.03 4.03
1,12,236.62 2,460.961,14,697.58
33,601.07
7,723.59
(2,263.92)
19,039.62
325.73
4,341.68
31,251.7094,019.47 20,678.116,689.7013,988.41
(185.41)13,803.00
17.02 17.02
93,589.87 2,416.1096,005.97
26,930.51
8,576.95
120.78
16,192.63
246.24
4,290.55
25,423.9981,781.65 14,224.323,630.1110,594.21
(93.79)10,500.42
12.62 12.62
1,25,473.42 3,525.531,28,998.95
38,701.68
9,304.46
(38.81)
21,730.93
341.36
5,594.85
35,460.181,11,094.65 17,904.305,104.1612,800.14
(241.63)12,558.51
15.24 15.24