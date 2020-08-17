Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited    506943   INE572A01028

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE

(506943)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Annual Report 2019-20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2019-20

Accelerating

Pace

Contents

Forward-looking statements

Corporate Overview

Domestic Formulations

2

Exports

4

Financial Highlights

7

Board of Directors

8

Corporate Information

9

Statutory Reports

Directors' Report

10

Corporate Governance Report

49

Business Responsibility Report

67

Standalone Financial Statements

Auditors' Report

73

Balance Sheet

82

Statement of Profit & Loss

83

Statement of Cash Flow

84

Notes

86

Statement of Changes in Equity

104

Consolidated Financial Statements

Auditors' Report

131

Balance Sheet

136

Statement of Profit & Loss

137

Statement of Cash Flow

138

Notes

140

Statement of Changes in Equity

159

Ten-Year Financial Summary

187

In this annual report, we have disclosed forward-looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. This report and other statements, written and oral, that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated performance/results based on the management's plan and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'project', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and realisation of assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind.

Accelerating

Pace

Over the last several years, J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) has embarked on various strategic initiatives for Accelerating Pace of its long-term growth, the results of which are visible in the Company's performance.

The Company has been investing in expanding the product profile, enhancing capacities and on its marketing strength. The Company reorganized the domestic formulations division by creating four verticals each focused on the key brands for wider geographical coverage backed by a scientific oriented product promotion. On the International business front, the Company has invested in the creation of capacities conforming to international standards, new products and has enhanced its focus on the contract manufacturing business.

JBCPL's clear focus is to grow at a robust pace by consolidating its posiiton in the domestic formulations market and seizing emerging opportunities in the focussed market of USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, South Africa and Russia-CIS.

The Brand 'Unique' is synonymous to high-quality products at affordable prices in both the domestic and international markets. Though the Company has a major presence in cardiovascular and gastrointestinal space, the Company is continually strenthening its products portfolio in other therapeutic segments.

With investments made in plant capacities that are approved by various international health authorities, a strong product portfolio and an experienced established team, the Company expects to further accelerate the growth to enhance stakeholders' value.

For Attention of Members

44th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 24-9-2020 will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Members are requested to refer to accompanying Notice for procedure to join the AGM through VC/OAVM and ask questions or seek clarification with regard to Annual Report for FY 2019-20. Members please note that only those members who have previously registered their name as speaker shall have an opportunity to speak during the meeting.

Domestic Formulations

Mr. Shirish B. Mody

Mr. Pranabh Mody

Whole time Director (Marketing)

President & Whole time Director (Operations)

During the financial year 2019-20, the domestic formulations business sales stood at ₹ 735.68 Crores registering a growth of 18.20% against the industry growth of 11% (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020). It is the sixth straight year in which the Company's domestic formulations business has outperformed industry growth rate. The focused product group registered a growth of 22%. The Company's key therapeutic segments viz. Cardiovascular and Gastroenterology contributed sales of ₹ 326.75 Crores and ₹ 309.79 Crores and remained the highest growth contributor registering a growth of 28% and 11% respectively.

The Company's key product groups viz. CilacarTM with sales of ₹ 249.02 crores, RantacTM with sales of ₹ 175.17 crores, NicardiaTM with sales of ₹ 69.87 crores and MetrogylTM with sales of ₹ 115.17 crores continued to show healthy growth domestically. Sales of RantacTM were impacted in the second quarter due to controversy in the US around NDMA in Ranitidine. The Company at present has no sales of Ranitidine formulation in the US.

JBCPL ranked 34th in the domestic pharmaceutical industry, while the Company's brands Metrogyl (amoebicides) and Nicardia (calcium channel blocker) featured in top 130 brands in unit terms, while Rantac and Cilacar featured in top 100 brands in value terms (Source: IQVIA March, MAT 2020). While focused brand-building initiatives continue for these product groups, the Company has intensified its brand-building

efforts for products in antibiotics, pain management, dermatological, tonics, and respiratory segments.

The Company has four marketing divisions in this business i.e. VIVA, JIVA, DIVA, and IIVA, with a combined field force of over 2,100. Through these divisions, there are aggressive promotions with scientific orientation training and development of medical executives to enhance their in-clinic efficiency. This is backed by motivating incentive schemes to realize the potential of the people and the products, which has resulted in increased productivity. The key brands have received the right focus and wider coverage because of the divisional approach in the business. The success of this strategy is visible in the growing sales and productivity, whereby the sales under chronic products increased to 49% of total sales during the year as against 41% in the previous year.

2 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

The industry is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate in medium-term due to health awareness and increasing penetration in Tier II, Tier III, and rural markets. The Company believes that its well-established brands which have pan India presence and its therapy-focused approach will facilitate the growth going forward.

The Company launched six new products during the year across Cardiac and Gastrointestinal (GI) segments, which have performed well. The Company has already launched two new products across GI and cardiac category, while one new product in cardiac segment, and six line extensions, which are planned for launch during the current financial year.

COVID-19 may impact growth in the industry in the financial year 2021, due to various reasons like closure of clinics and the use of hospitals largely for COVID-19 patients for a good part of the first half of the financial year. With intense competition in the industry and the Government's approach to drug pricing, generic drugs, and fixed-dose combinations, the outlook remains challenging.

The Company's contrast media division at sales of ₹ 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. New product Gadotrast injection, a next-generation macrocyclic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market, while ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney, and liver, also received a good response in the market. Although this business is fraught with severe price competition leading to erosion of margins.

Annual Report 2019-20| 3

Exports

Mr. Jay Mehta

Mr. Nirav Mody

President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS

President - Global Business & Business Development

During the financial year, the Company received US FDA approval for Ranitidine Tablets USP (75 mg. and 150 mg.), Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets (1 mg. and 2 mg.) and Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, (100 mg., 200 mg. and 400 mg.). There are three ANDAs pending for approval, while the Company plans to file three ANDAs in anti-depressant and anti-arrhythmic segment during the current financial year. An Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA was also received for the new solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat known as T20. US FDA issues an EIR when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. Other regulatory authorities like EU, TGA-Australia, and SAHPRA-South Africa have already approved this new facility. This facility has a capacity of 2 billion tablets per annum, which is expandable to 9 billion tablets per annum.

The Company's total formulations exports at ₹ 711.32 crores registered growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Lower ANDA products sales and lower sales in contract manufacturing business affected the performance.

Besides, lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations imposed by the Government of India in Q4 due to COVID-19 also affected Company's exports.

Mr. Shekhar Nadkarni

Mr. Ravi Gulgule

Mr. Sandeep Nasa

US Business Partner

US Business Partner

Head - Russia-CIS business

4 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

Exports to Global markets (other than Russia-CIS) stood at

  • 502.16 crores registering a growth of 3.6% in Rupee terms over the previous year. The sales to the US at ₹ 142.34 crores were 13.3% lower over the previous year. Exports of branded generics and site variation products registered a good growth of 20% and 11.3% respectively. US business and contract manufacturing business continue to remain the focus areas. The Company accordingly continues to explore new growth opportunities in this business. The Company's focus markets are US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, and South Africa.

The Company's other US FDA approved solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility, known as Ti-10 at Panoli, Gujarat also successfully passed periodical inspection by US FDA during the year with one minor procedural observation. The Company has since received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for this facility as well.

Exports to Russia-CIS markets stood at ₹ 125.61 crores in the financial year 2020 registering a growth of 9.7% against the previous financial year. The Company plans to launch new products in Russia-CIS to boost sales and has received seven new product registrations from this region and plans nine more submissions this year. The Company continues to manufacture and supply OTC products to Cilag GmbH international for Russia-CIS markets. Sales of Russian subsidiary OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year stood at 708 million Ruble which were 13% higher, the EBITDA stood at 14.50 million Ruble which declined by 51.60% due to higher operating expenses, the PAT was reported at 4.03 million Ruble against 19.18 million Ruble in the previous year. The Company continues to believe that this is a high potential market and offers good growth prospects and hence continues to invest accordingly in this market.

The API sales for the Company stood at ₹ 69.50 crores which declined by 16.70% over the previous financial year. API exports were particularly lower as the Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken process change in

marketing authorizations to designate the Company's site as an approved source for the purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete but the sales are expected to go back to the previous levels once all the registrations are in place. The Company's domestic sales of API are on increase.

Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. ("Biotech") increased by 6% to 352.1 million Rand during the financial year, while its EBITDA stood at 21.90 million Rand, a decline of 23.50% over the previous year, and PAT was reported at 14.70 million Rand as against 20.83 million Rand in the previous year. In constant currency terms, the profit after tax would have increased by 10.5% but South African Rand depreciated significantly against the US Dollar from R14.33: US$1 in April 2019 to R18.16: US$1 in March 2020, which resulted in the actual profit after tax decreasing by 28%. The operations of Biotech and the customer relationships continue to remain strong and despite lack of growth in the South African pharmaceutical market, Biotech's sales and product portfolio continued to grow in the financial year 2020 and is expected to grow even further in the current financial year on the back of increasing market share in the private sector and good government tender wins.

Contract manufacturing projects in the area of lozenges, tablets, ointments, creams, and gels have performed well. The Company's State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities with approvals from international health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, EU GMP, TGA Australia, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH, Russia, Ukraine (PICs), MoH Japan and strong manufacturing, regulatory and development support coupled with increasing product registrations offer good prospects for growth.

The international business faces challenges such as currency volatility, price erosion, and changing regulatory environment, however, the Company continues to be optimistic about its growth prospects.

Annual Report 2019-20| 5

Mr. Bharat P. Mehta

Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani

Whole time Director (Planning & Development)

Executive Director (Technical & Production)

Sr. No.

Health Authority

Facility Approved

1

US FDA

Tablets, APIs

2

EU GMP

Tablets, Capsules, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid

3

SAHPRA, South Africa

Tablets, Injections, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid, Capsules, Eyedrops

4

TGA, Australia

Tablets, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid

5

PIC/S (MOH, Ukraine)

Tablets, Lozenges, Injections, Liquid, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Powder

6

MOH, Japan

API

7

MOH, Russia

Tablets, Liquid, Injections, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Lozenges, Powder

8

ANVISA, Brazil

Injections

9

Health Canada

Liquid, Lozenges

10

MOH, Korea

API

State-of-the-art Tablets manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat

State-of-the-art Formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat

State-of-the-art US FDA approved API facility at Panoli, Gujarat

State-of-the-art Tablets and Lozenges manufacturing facility at

Kadaiya, Daman

6 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

Financial Highlights

Sales / Profit Before Tax

Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance/

(₹ in Crores)

Borrowings

(₹ In Crores)

1,136.53

227.10

1,167.45

216.78

1,227.80

179.04

1,464.45

269.28

1,606.19

349.56

385.25

174.80

406.72

48.86

436.61

28.48

463.93

25.80

400.09

32.04

2015-162016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2015-162016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

Sales

Profit Before Tax

Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance

Borrowings

Share Capital + Reserves & Surplus

Book Value

(₹ in Crores)

(₹)

1,141.75

1,387.86

1,453.39

1,484.56

1,445.29

134.61

163.62

173.91

185.02

187.01

2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20***

2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20***

*After buy-back of ₹ 50 crores **After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores

***After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores and dividend outgo of ₹ 93.17 crores

Distribution of Revenue FY 2019-20

(%)

Retained earning 10.54%

Dividend 5.03%

Duties and taxes 6.26%

Other expenses 24.47%

Depreciation & Amortisation

3.85%

Exceptional item 0.59%

Cost of materials 33.67%

Employee benefits expense 17.38%

Finance costs 0.17%

Annual Report 2019-20| 7

Board of Directors

Shirish Mody

Bharat P. Mehta

Whole time Director

Whole time Director

(Marketing)

(Planning & Development)

Pranabh Mody

Rajiv C. Mody

Kamlesh Udani

President & Whole time Director

Independent Director

Executive Director

(Operations)

(Technical & Production)

Satyanarain Agarwala

Krupa R. Gandhi

Independent Director

Independent Director

Devang Shah

Shaukat Merchant

Manoj Mashru

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

8 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

CORPORATE INFORMATION

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi (Chairperson)

Mr. Durga Dass Chopra (upto 20-05-2019)

Mr. Dinesh B. Mody (upto 28-08-2019)

Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala

Mr. Devang R. Shah (from 21-05-2019)

Mr. Pranabh Mody (from 12-11-2019)

CORE TECHNICAL TEAM

Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, Whole time director (Planning & Development) Mr. Kamlesh Udani, Executive director (Technical & Production) Dr. Milind Joshi, President - Global Regulatory Management

Mr. Parmeshwar Bang, Vice President - Works Mr. V. R. Singh, Vice President - QA

COMPANY SECRETARY

M. C. Mehta

AUDITORS

M/s. D N V & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Mumbai

BANKERS

Bank of India

BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered Bank

Citibank N. A.

REGISTRARS & SHARE

TRANSFER AGENT

Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.

Plot B- 5, Part- B,

Cross Lane, M.I.D.C., Andheri (East),

Mumbai 400 093.

Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06

Fax No.(022) 6671 2011

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody, Managing director (upto 21-07-2020)

Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, Whole time director (Administration) (upto 28-08-2019) Mr. Shirish B. Mody, Whole time director (Marketing)

Mr. Pranabh Mody, President & Whole time director (Operations) Mr. P. K. Singh, President - Global Business

Mr. Nirav Mody, President-Global Business & Business Development Mr. Jay Mehta, President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS Mr. Savya Sachi, President - Marketing & Sales (DBU)

Mr. Bhushan Sachdev, Vice President - Supply Chain Management Mr. Vijay Bhatt, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. B. K. Dhar, General Manager - API (Marketing)

Mr. Mitesh Kothari, General Manager - Diagnostic

REGISTERED OFFICE

Neelam Centre, 'B' Wing, 4th floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030.

Tel No.(022) 2482 2222 Fax No.(022) 2493 0534

CORPORATE OFFICE

Cnergy IT Park,

Unit A2, 3rd floor, Unit A, 8th floor,

Appa Saheb Marathe Marg,

Prabhadevi,

Mumbai 400 025.

Tel No.(022) 2439 5200/2439 5500

Fax No.(022) 2431 5331/2431 5334

Website : www.jbcpl.com

Email id for investors: investorelations@jbcpl.com secretarial@jbcpl.com

Annual Report 2019-20| 9

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors are pleased to present forty-fourth report and audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following is the highlight of financial performance of the Company during the year under review.

(` in lakhs)

2018-19

2019-20

Sales

160,619.62

146,444.85

Other Operating revenue

3,454.82

3,673.85

Other Income

4,934.27

4,022.50

Total Income

169,008.71

154,141.20

Profit before finance cost and depreciation

41,758.73

32,866.57

Less: Finance cost

293.51

456.55

Less: Depreciation & Amortisation expense

6,509.05

5,482.49

Profit before exceptional item and tax

34,956.17

26,927.53

Exceptional Item

1,000.00

-

Profit before tax

33,956.17

26,927.53

Tax Expense

7,141.77

8,721.61

Net Profit after tax

26,814.40

18,205.92

Other Comprehensive Income

(506.42)

29.25

Total Comprehensive Income after tax

26,307.98

18,235.17

Earnings per share of ` 2 (In `)

33.70

22.15

2. DIVIDEND

4. OPERATIONS/STATE OF AFFAIRS

Your directors recommend a final dividend of ` 1 (50%) per equity share of face value of ` 2, payment whereof will be subject to deduction of tax at source. During the year, Board of directors declared interim dividend of ` 10 (500%) per equity share. The final dividend, if declared, together with interim dividend already paid would result in total outgo of ` 100.89 crores including dividend distribution tax paid on interim dividend. The Company paid dividend of

` 5 (250%) per equity share in the previous year. The Board has not proposed any transfer out of profit for the financial year to reserves in relation to these dividend payments.

3. BUY-BACK OF EQUITY SHARES

Pursuant to authority of the Board, the Company completed on 8-1-2020buy-back of 29,54,545 equity shares of face value of ` 2 at price of ` 440 per share on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital stands reduced to 7,72,82,097 equity shares of ` 2. The Company has transferred the sum of ` 59.09 lakhs from general reserve to capital redemption reserve account pursuant to Section 69 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Momentum in the business operations continued during the year and consequently the sales and operating profits for the year recorded reasonable growth. Sales for the year at ` 1,606.20 crores were 9.68% higher over the previous financial year. EBIDTA at ` 368.24 crores registered growth of 27.67% and was 22.93% of sales.

Domestic formulations business at sales of ` 735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Enhanced focus on key brands through divisionalisation approach in this business has helped improve sales and productivity. Contrast media products sales in domestic market at ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%.

Overall formulations exports at ` 711.32 crores registered marginal growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at

  • 502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6% mainly due to lower sales to US market. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at ` 125.61 crores showed growth of 9.7%. API sales at
  • 69.50 crores were 16.70% lower over the previous year.

The profit before tax and exceptional item at ` 349.56 crores was higher by 29.82% over the previous year. The profit after tax at ` 263.08 crores was 44.50% higher

10 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

over the previous year. This growth in profit after tax was aided by lower rate of tax opted by the Company.

  1. DISPOSAL OF COMPANY'S APPEAL AGAINST NGT ORDER
    The members are aware that the Company filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against judgement and order dated 8-1-2016 of National Green Tribunal, Pune Bench, (NGT) directing, inter alia, closure of Company's API Unit at Panoli, Gujarat. The members may refer to Board's report dated May 20, 2016 for brief summary of this matter.
    Supreme Court by judgement dated 1-4-2020 has allowed the appeal and set aside the impugned judgement of NGT dated 8-1-2016 in so far as it directed closure of the said API Unit and revocation of environmental clearance granted to the said Unit as well as order in review dated
    17-5-2016. However, Supreme Court has ordered deposit of compensation of ` 10 crores in accordance with the precautionary principle. This compensation is to be deposited with Gujarat Pollution Control Board with a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of the judgement. The Company will deposit this within the said period. Exceptional item in the financial statement for 2019-20 represents provision made for deposit of this compensation.
  2. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
    The directors confirm:
    1. that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year under review, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;
    2. that they have selected appropriate accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year 2019-20 and of profit of the Company for that year;
    3. that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
    4. that they have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended on March 31, 2020 on a going concern basis;
    5. that they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and
    1. that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
  2. SUBSIDIARIES
    The highlights of performance of subsidiary companies in Rupee terms for the year 2019-20 is presented in Annexure-A. After inter-company adjustments, subsidiary companies contributed ` 135.31 crores to consolidated income and ` 9.33 crores to consolidated operating profit of the Company.
    Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd., South Africa, for the financial year 2019-20 were ZAR 352.14 million, which represents growth of 6.07% over the previous year, while its operating profit at ZAR 18.19 million was
    31.53% lower mainly due to higher cost of goods sold in tender business. Sales of OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Russia, were Rouble 708.01 million, which represents growth of 13.02% over the previous year, while its operating profit at Rouble 12.36 million was
    47.91% lower due to higher operating expenses. Unique
    Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE, Dubai is presently not engaged in any business activity. It incurred loss of AED 0.99 million due to operating expenses.
  3. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCES
    A certificate from auditors of the Company on compliance with conditions of corporate governance is annexed to this report. Compliance report on corporate governance, business responsibility report and dividend distribution policy forms part of this annual report.
  4. PUBLIC DEPOSITS
    The Company has not accepted any deposit covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. All the public deposits accepted prior to the commencement of the said Act have been repaid in 2014-15.
  5. TRIBUTE TO SHRI DINESH B. MODY
    Board inform the members with immense grief that Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, one of the founder promoters and executive director of the Company since incorporation

of the Company passed away on 28-08-2019. Mr. Dinesh Mody was one of the pillars of the Company who developed businesses, built brands and built organisation over the years through his sheer entrepreneurship, deep commitment, complete dedication and industrious nature. He played vital role in growth of the Company and development of the businesses. He was singularly instrumental in establishment of OTC and Rx business in

Annual Report 2019-20| 11

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

Russia-CIS and significantly contributed to its growth over the years.

Mr. Dinesh Mody also served interest of the pharma industry for long. He was elected as president of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) for 1995-96 and 1996-97 and thereafter remained associated with it for long time. He was founder Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXIL). Board has placed his valuable contributions on record with sense of gratitude.

11. DIRECTORS

Mr. Durga Dass Chopra, independent director, resigned from the Board of directors with effect from 30-09-2019 due to age related health issues.

The members of the Company at annual general meeting held on 19-8-2019 appointed Mr. Devang R. Shah as independent directors for further term of five consecutive years from 16-12-2019 and re-appointed Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, who was retiring by rotation.

In accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Pranabh Mody would retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

All independent directors have given a declaration to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as in Regulation 16 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. They have also confirmed that they have registered with the Indian

Institute of Corporate Affairs to include their name in the databank of independent directors.

The members, at annual general meeting held on 23-8-2016, appointed Mr. Shaukat Merchant as independent director for a term up to five (5) years from 3-2-2016. Thus, he holds office up to 2-2-2021. During last five years, Mr. Shaukat Merchant's score in annual performance evaluation has been in the range of 4-5 (5 being highest). Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that his continued association for a second term of five (5) years would be in the interest of the Company.

Keeping in view performance evaluation report of

Mr. Shaukat Merchant for the first term, the Board of

Directors proposes re-appointment of Mr. Shaukat

Merchant for a second term up to five (5) consecutive years commencing from 3-2-2021.

Total five (5) meetings of the Board of directors were held during the financial year 2019-20. They were held on May 21, 2019, August 13, 2019, November 12, 2019, February 4, 2020 and February 20, 2020.

  1. POLICY ON DIRECTORS' APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY
    The Company's policy on directors' appointment is set out in Annexure-B. The salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees is set out in Annexure-C. The said
    Policy including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director has been posted on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com and the same can be accessed using web link http://www.jbcpl. com/investors/pdf/policy/remuneration%20policy.pdf.
  2. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
    The particulars as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-D.
  3. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
    Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee consists of Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, independent director, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody. The CSR Committee has formulated and recommended CSR Policy to the Board, which the Board has approved. The details and contents/salient features of CSR policy and annual report on CSR in the prescribed form are set out in Annexure-E.
    The Company spent ` 442.47 lakhs on prescribed CSR projects/activities during financial year 2019-20 as against ` 442.36 lakhs being 2% of the average net profits of the Company made during three immediately preceding financial years.
  4. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGILANCE MECHANISM
    The Board has constituted Audit Committee that currently consists of Ms. Krupa Gandhi, Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Devang Shah and Mr. Pranabh Mody. Consequent to demise of Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, the Board has co-opted Mr. Pranabh Mody as member of the Audit Committee effective from 12-11-2019. There has been no instance of non-acceptance of recommendation of Audit Committee by the Board.
    The Board of directors has established vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower Policy to enable directors, employeesandotherstakeholderstomakewrittenProtected disclosures (as defined in the Policy) to the Chairman of the Redressal Committee for evaluation and investigation. The Policy empowers the Redressal Committee to investigate if the issue raised constitutes protected disclosure, complete the investigation in a time bound manner and recommend, after consultation with the Audit

12 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

Committee, necessary corrective action to the concerned manager for implementation. The Policy provides for access of whistle blower to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional circumstances. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards of whistle blowers against any kind of victimisation or unfair treatment but also provides for taking stern disciplinary action against who abuses the protection so granted. This functioning of vigil mechanism is periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Company has posted the Whistle Blower Policy on its website www.jbcpl.com.

  1. ANNUAL PERFORMACE EVALUATION
    The Board of directors carried out evaluation of performance of the Board, its Committees and individual directors during 2019-20 in accordance with the manner specified by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
    (NRC) and using evaluation criteria recommended by NRC and approved by the Board.
    Each Board member (excluding director being evaluated) evaluated performance of all other Board members on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned director.
    Board (excluding members of the Committee being evaluated) collectively discussed and evaluated performance of each Committee on the given criteria. Based on consensus, rating was assigned and then simple average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned committee.
    Each member of the Board evaluated performance of the Board on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain performance of the Board.
  2. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Form AOC-2 prescribed under Section 134(3)(h) read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 provides for disclosure of (a) details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis, and (b) details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arm's length basis.

All the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties during the year were pursuant to the contract or arrangement approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of directors. The transactions so entered into were in the ordinary course of business

of the Company and on arm's length basis. The contract or arrangement or transactions were neither material in terms of the Policy on materiality of related party transactions adopted by the Company nor it exceeded the threshold limit prescribed pursuant to first proviso to Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, without going by the materiality as aforesaid, the details of material/major related party contracts/arrangement/ transactions at arm's length basis and entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Company are given in Form No. AOC-2 given under Annexure- F1.

Every related party contract or arrangement entered into with approval of the Board under Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is referred to in Annexure-F2 pursuant to Section 188(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. These contracts or arrangements are in the ordinary course of business and terms thereof are on arm's length basis, and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

18. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER REMUNERATION RELATED DISCLOSURES

The remuneration related and other disclosure required in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, are given in Annexure-G.

A statement showing name and other particulars of the employees in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is given in Annexure-H.

  1. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN
    No option granted by the Company was unvested or unexercised as at the year-end. The disclosure of details in respect of the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, as required under the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, is set out in Annexure-I to this report.
  2. RISK MANAGEMENT
    The Board of directors has developed and implemented risk management policy for the Company. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted Risk Management Committee and delegated monitoring and review of the risk management plan to the Committee. Committee would periodically review status of mitigation measures taken in respect of risk management plan and would report progress thereof to the Board and Audit Committee.

Annual Report 2019-20| 13

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

  1. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
    The Board has adopted internal financial controls encompassing policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to Company's policies, safeguarding the Company's assets, prevention and detection of fraud and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The specific internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include internal audit of important activities and processes relating to preparation of financial statements, adoption of well-defined standard operating procedure for business transactions and compliance relating thereto, use of ERP for accuracy and control, review of periodically prepared financial statements with objective to ensure that financial statements present true and fair view and are sufficient/ credible and in compliance with legal and regulatory requirement.
    Neither management of the Company has come across any instance of fraud during the year 2019-20 nor the auditors of the Company has reported any such instance to the Audit Committee.
  2. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS
    During the year, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or made any investment attracting the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
    Hence, there is no information to be furnished pursuant to
    Section 134(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013.
  3. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
    The management discussion and analysis report for the year 2019-20 is attached as Annexure-J and forms part of this annual report.
  4. EXTRACT OF ANNUL RETURN
    Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the extract of annual return in prescribed Form MGT-9 containing information as on March 31, 2020 is given in
    Annexure-K. The latest annual return filed being annual return in prescribed form MGT-7 containing the particulars as they stood on March 31, 2019 is available on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com. The annual return for financial year 2019-20 will also be available at the same web address once the same is filed with the Registrar of
    Companies.
  5. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS
    No regulator or court has passed, during the year, any significant or material order affecting going concern status and Company's operations in future.
  6. COST RECORDS
    The Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section

  1. (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and such accounts and records are duly made and maintained by the Company. The Company is further required to get such cost records audited by a cost auditor in accordance with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and furnish cost audit report received from the cost auditor to the Central Government within the prescribed time. The Company is in compliance with these provisions.

  2. CONFIRMATIONS
    The Company has complied with (i) applicable Secretarial
    Standards specified by the Institute of Company
    Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and (ii) the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual
    Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,
    Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
  3. AUDITORS
    The members at annual general meeting held on 19-9-2017 has appointed DNV & Co., Chartered
    Accountants (having firm registration no. 102079W), as statutory auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the said annual general meeting. However, ratification of appointment of auditor by members at every annual general meeting is now not required pursuant to amendment made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.
  4. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT
    Ashish Bhatt & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor of the Company, carried out secretarial audit for the financial year 2019-20 as provided under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. The secretarial audit report given by the said auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure-L.
  5. HEALTH AND SAFETY
    The Company continues to accord high priority to health and safety of employees at all manufacturing locations. During the year under review, the Company conducted safety training programmes for increasing disaster preparedness awareness among all employees at the plants. Training programmes and mock drills for safety awareness were also conducted for all employees at the plants.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

14 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - A

Highlights of performance of the subsidiary companies for the year ended on March 31, 2020.

(` in lakhs)

OOO Unique

Biotech Laboratories

Unique Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical

(Pty.) Ltd., South

Laboratories FZE,

Laboratories, Russia

Africa.

Dubai

Sales

7,132.52

17,054.08

-

Other operating revenue

-

56.77

-

Other Income

2,675.54

115.72

-

Total Income

9,808.06

17,226.57

-

PBT

98.16

987.26

(195.85)

Provision for tax

31.14

188.23

-

Deferred Tax

26.35

74.14

-

Earlier year Tax

18.03

-

-

PAT

22.64

724.89

(195.85)

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

ANNEXURE - B

Company's Policy on directors' appointment.

Policy Statement:

The following shall be followed/kept in view, to the extent possible and practicable while selecting any person for a position of a director of the Company.

  1. The appointment of any director should be such as to help maintain/achieve diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board of Directors.
  2. A candidate proposed for appointment as a director should be a person of integrity.
  3. A candidate proposed for appointment as independent director shall:
    1. be independent of management;
    2. shall possess appropriate skills, experience and knowledge in fields such as finance and financial advisory, law, management, sales, marketing, administration, corporate governance, taxation, regulatory affairs, drugs and medicine, technical operations and any other discipline related to the Company's business;
    3. be such that brings in appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge in the Board of Directors;
    1. be willing to devote time for the affairs and activities of the Board and its Committee(s) and otherwise to enable the Board of Directors to discharge its functions and duties effectively; and
    2. satisfy criteria of independence as mentioned in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement from time to time.
  2. For independent directors, requisite professional qualification in the area of expertise is preferred. However, experience and expertise in a given field should be determining factor.
  3. A candidate proposed for position of executive director may be from the promoter group or outside. Such candidate should have enough experience or potentially fit for the executive responsibilities.

Observance of the Policy: Besides the Board of Directors, this Policy will also be followed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Annual Report 2019-20| 15

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - C

Salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.

  • The objective of remuneration for executives and employees is to focus them on achieving objectives and improving performance, to motivate and retain them and to be able to attract qualified, talented and competent executives and employees to the Company.
  • The Nomination and Remuneration Committee
    ("Committee") shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for executive directors keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as experience, past performance, scope of responsibilities and complexity of functions. The annual increments in their base salaries shall be determined keeping in view performance of the Company and shall also reflect appropriate performance benchmarks.
  • Non-executivedirectors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s) thereof or any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board from time to time within the maximum limit prescribed under the Rules made under the Companies Act. Subject to the provisions of the Act, Non-executive directors may also receive profit related commission as may be decided by the Board.
  • The Committee shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at the time of appointment keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions and geographical area. The annual increments in the base salaries of KMP and SMP shall be determined by the Company management keeping in view performance of the Company and performance of the employees.
  • The Company management shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for other employees keeping in view qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions, geographical location and practices prevailing in the industry. The Company management shall also evaluate and explore for other employees in general or employees in any specific department or function an element of variable pay in the form of incentive, bonus etc. keeping in view short term and long term objectives of the Company. The Company management shall determine annual increments of other employees based on performance of employees, performance of the Company and practices prevailing in the industry.
  • While fixing the remuneration, the Committee shall ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors, KMP and SMP of the quality required to run the Company successfully. Further, the Committee or the Company management, as the case may be, shall endeavour to ensure that the remuneration and/or annual increment determined is affordable to the Company and competitive with due consideration to industry trends and the Company's own position, consistently followed practices.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

16 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - D

Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

  1. Conservation of energy:
    1. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:
      The Company regularly takes measures for conservation of energy and thereby contain the rising energy cost. During the year, the Company (i) installed scaleban system at Panoli plant to re-use high TDS water in cooling tower (ii) replaced cooling water and chilled water pumps with energy efficient pumps at
      Panoli unit (iii) replaced existing boiler at Daman unit with more efficient boiler (iv) installed condensate recovery system to recover and pump condensate to boiler feed without using additional electrical energy, and (v) replaced conventional lamps with LED lights for reduced electricity consumption.
    2. The steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy:
      The Company is in process to install 200 KVA solar power plan at Daman Unit. Purchase of solar power for units at Panoli is under evaluation.
    3. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:
      During the year, the Company spent about ` 161 lakhs on energy conservation equipment.
  3. Technology absorption:
    1. Efforts made towards technology absorption:
      The Company has developed certain technologies in- house in relation to development of pharmaceutical formulations, drug delivery system and API. These technologies were absorbed in development of new formulations and manufacture of validation batches, exhibit batches and scale up batches. These technologies have been absorbed with the effort of in-house R&D.
  1. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: The Company derived the following benefits as a result of technology absorption:
    • Prior approval supplements for alternate API for ANDA.
    • Regulatory approval of various formulations.
    • Cost reduction.
    • Development of eco-friendly processes
    • Improvement in product yield, quality and reduced cost of production.
  3. The Company has not imported any technology during last 3 financial years.
  4. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the year is as under:

(` in lakhs)

(a) Capital

133.93

(b) Revenue

2,512.76

(c) Total

2,646.69

  1. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:
    The foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and foreign exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows during the year was ` 78,144.64 lakhs and ` 21,530.28 lakhs respectively.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Annual Report 2019-20| 17

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - E

Details and contents/salient features of corporate social responsibility policy and annual report on CSR.

The objective of the CSR policy is to strive to create and/or encourage, directly or indirectly, positive impact on the society at large through CSR activities or projects undertaken by the Company.

The Company intends to undertake all or any of the activities prescribed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, CSR Policy specifies activities to be undertaken by the Company from time to time in terms of Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. The scope of CSR Policy has been kept as wide as possible to enable the Company to choose the activity as it deems fit and allow the Company to respond to different situations and challenges appropriately. As per the Policy, the Company management will identify the CSR project or program which may either be time bound or ongoing in nature. The Company may undertake CSR activities directly through its own personnel or through any registered trust / registered society or company established u/s 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. Besides, the Policy also specifies criteria and modalities of undertaking CSR activities through partnering organizations.

Currently, the Company plans to focus on the activities/projects in the area of promotion of education, promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children.

The role of the CSR Committee includes review of CSR Policy, recommendation of CSR activity/project and the amount of expenditure to be incurred thereon, formulation of transparent monitoring mechanism to ensure effective implementation of the project/programme/activity to be undertaken by the Company and monitor and implement CSR Policy from time to time. The Company has posted the CSR policy on its website and web link thereto is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/ Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf.

Annual Report on CSR Activities:

1.

A brief outline of the Company's CSR policy,

The Policy recognises CSR as a part of governance philosophy. The policy

including overview of projects or programs

provides for undertaking any activity prescribed under Schedule VII to the

proposed to be undertaken and a reference

Companies Act, 2013. Without limiting the aforesaid scope, the policy provides

to the web-link to the CSR policy and

for undertaking activities/projects in the area of promotion of education,

projects or programs.

promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger,

poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children. The web link

to the CSR Policy is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/Corporate-

Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf and CSR activities/projects for 2019-2020

is https://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/2019_2020/list_of_csr_activities_

during_fy_2019_20.pdf

2.

The Composition of the CSR Committee

Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody.

3.

Average net profit of the Company for last

` 22,117.80 lakhs

three financial years

4.

Prescribed CSR Expenditure (two per cent

` 442.36 lakhs

of the amount as in item 3 above)

5.

Details of CSR spent during the financial

year

(a) Total amount to be spent for the financial

` 442.36 lakhs

year;

(b) Amount unspent, if any;

Nil

(c) Manner in which the amount spent

during the financial year is detailed

below.

18 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - E (Contd.)

(` in lakhs)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

S.

CSR project or activity

Sector in

Projects or

Amount

Amount

Cumul-

Amount

No

identified

which the

programs

outlay

spent on the

ative

spent: Direct

Project is

(1) Local area

(budget)

projects or

expend-

or through

covered

or other

project or

progams Sub-

iture upto

implementing

programs

heads:

to the

agency

wise

(1) Direct

reporting

expenditure

period

on projects or

programs

(2) Specify

(2) Overheads

the State and

district where

projects or

programs was

undertaken

1

Contribution to Ankleshwar

Promoting

Ankleshwar,

270.00

270.00

270.00

Direct

Industrial

Development

health care

District:

(1) 270.00

Society

for

setting

up

of

including

Bharuch,

(2) Nil

cancer

radiation

project

at

preventive

Gujarat State

Jayaben Mody Hospital.

healthcare

2

Contribution

to

Shrimad

Promoting

Dharampur,

100.00

100.00

100.00

Direct

Rajchandra

Sarvamangal

health care

District

(1) 100.00

Trust towards setting up of

including

Valsad,

(2) Nil

new hospital for benefit of

preventive

Gujarat State

underprivileged people.

healthcare

3

Contribution for provision of

Promoting

Mumbai,

6.00

6.00

11.00

Direct

free/subsidized

treatment

health care

Maharashtra

(1) 6.00

to needy kidney patients by

including

State

(2) Nil

Apex Kidney Foundation

preventive

healthcare

4

Contribution

for

purchase

Promoting

Mumbai,

5.00

5.00

5.00

Through Inner

of medical

equipment

for

health care

Maharashtra

(1) 5.00

Wheel Club of

paediatric

ward

at

KEM

including

State

(2) Nil

Bombay Queen's

Hospital

preventive

Necklace

healthcare

5

Contribution to Nana Palkar

Promoting

Mumbai,

10.00

10.00

10.00

Direct

Smruti

Samiti,

Borivali

health care

Maharashtra

(1) 10.00

unit, towards setting up of

including

State

(2) Nil

dialysis centre.

preventive

healthcare

6

Construction

of

Wellness

Promoting

Nani Daman,

21.40

21.40

24.87

Direct

Centre

(a

primary

health

health care

Union Territory

(1) 21.40

centre) at Nani Daman

including

(2) Nil

preventive

healthcare

7

Contribution

to

Shikshan

Promotion of

Pune,

5.00

5.00

5.00

Direct

Prasarak Mandali, Pune

education

Maharashtra

(1) 5.00

State

(2) Nil

Annual Report 2019-20| 19

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - E (Contd.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

S.

CSR project or activity

Sector in

Projects or

Amount

Amount

Cumul-

Amount

No

identified

which the

programs

outlay

spent on the

ative

spent: Direct

Project is

(1) Local area

(budget)

projects or

expend-

or through

covered

or other

project or

progams Sub-

iture upto

implementing

programs

heads:

to the

agency

wise

(1) Direct

reporting

expenditure

period

on projects or

programs

(2) Specify

(2) Overheads

the State and

district where

projects or

programs was

undertaken

8

Contribution

towards

Promotion of

Surat

0.40

0.40

0.40

Direct

scholarship

to

needy

education

Gujarat State

(1) 0.40

students for pursuing higher

(2) Nil

education.

9

Contribution

to

SPRJ

Promotion of

Mumbai,

0.25

0.25

0.25

Direct

Kanyashala Trust to support

education

Maharashtra

(1) 0.25

spread of the message of

State

(2) Nil

girl's education pan India.

10

Construction

of

traffic

Promotion of

Moti Daman,

24.42

24.42

34.80

Direct

Island at Thana Pardi Road

education

Union Territory

(1) 24.42

junction, Moti Daman

(2) Nil

Total

442.47

442.47

461.32

6. The Company has spent more than two percent of the average net profit of last three financial years.

The CSR Committee of the Company states that the implementation and monitoring of the CSR Policy is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

S. B. Mody

Whole time Director (Marketing)

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala

Chairman, CSR Committee

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 23, 2020

20 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - F1

FORM NO. AOC -2

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm's length transactions under third proviso thereto.

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014).

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis.

Sr. No. Particulars

  1. Name(s) of the related party & nature of relationship

b)

Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions

c)

Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions

d)

Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any

e)

Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions

f)

Date(s) of approval by the Board

g)

Amount paid as advances, if any

  1. Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188

Details

Not Applicable

2. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arm's length basis.

Sr.

Particulars

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

No.

a)

Name(s) of the

OOO Unique

OOO Unique

Biotech

Unique

Unique

Lekar Pharma

Boxcare

Jyotindra Mody

related party

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical

Limited (LPL) - a

Packagings

Ventures LLP

& nature of

Laboratories,

Laboratories,

(Pty.) Ltd.,

Laboratories

Laboratories

Company in which

Private Limited

/ D.B. Mody

relationship

Russia (OOO UPL)

Russia (OOO

South Africa

Ltd. (UPLL) - a

Ltd. (UPLL) - a

directors of the

- a Company in

Enterprises LLP

-Subsidiary

UPL) -

(Biotech) -

Company in

Company in

Company hold

which relative of

/ Shirish Mody

Subsidiary

Subsidiary

which directors

which directors

more than 2%

the Company's

Property LLP

of the Company

of the Company

of the paid up

director is

- firm in which

are directors

are directors and

capital.

a director/

directors of the

and hold more

hold more than

member

Company/their

than 2% of the

2% of the paid

relatives are

paid up capital.

up capital.

partners.

b)

Nature of

Supply Agreement

Marketing

Supply

$Registered User

$Trademarks

Distribution

Vendor

Leave and

contracts/

Services

Agreement

Agreement/

Sale and

Contract

Agreement

license

arrangements/

Agreement

License User

Purchase

agreement

transactions

Agreement

Agreement

c)

Duration of

5 years from

5 years from

Ongoing.

$Terminated

One time

Ongoing

Ongoing

5 years from

the contracts/

January 1, 2018.

January 1,

w.e.f 31-3-2020

November 4,

arrangements/

2018.

2015

transactions

Annual Report 2019-20| 21

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - F1 (Contd.)

Sr.

Particulars

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

No.

d)

Salient terms of

• The Company

• The Company

• Biotech

• UPLL licensed

• The Company

• Company to act

• Purchase by

• Licensors

the contracts or

to manufacture

to avail

has been

use of certain

agreed to

as distributor of

the Company

have granted

arrangements

and supply the

marketing

appointed as

brand names

purchase and

LPL products in

of corrugated

license to use

or transaction

products to OOO

services from

a distributor

and 'Unique'

UPLL agreed

domestic market.

boxes of

office premises

including the

UPL for sale and

OOO UPL.

of various

Logo to the

to sell entire

• LPL to offer

different

at Prabhadevi,

value, if any

distribution thereof

products

Company for

portfolio of

sizes and

Mumbai for a

• OOO UPL

agreed discount

by OOO UPL in

to execute

of the

use in the

trademarks

to the Company.

specifications.

period of five

Russia.

Company for

Company's

held by it to the

years.

marketing

Total purchases

Total purchases

• The Company

related

distribution in

business.

Company.

during the year

• License fee

during the year

South Africa

to undertake

services as

• The Company

Total

amounted to

payable monthly

amounted to

and certain

marketing of

communicated

to pay royalty

consideration

` 1,427.85

in advance

` 6,315.52 lakhs.

other African

the products in

and approved

@ 1% for use of

paid towards

lakhs.

• Company to

counties.

Russian market.

by the

brand names

purchase of the

reimburse cost

Company.

• The

and @1% for

Trademarks was

• Price for the

of utilities used.

products are

use of aforesaid

` 896.00 lakhs.

products to

Total marketing

Total license fee

be determined

services fees

supplied at

logo, calculated

paid during the

price mutually

in the manner

mutually on case to

paid during the

year was

agreed

laid down in the

case basis.

year amounted

` 783.30 lakhs.

between the

agreements.

to ` 2,843.40

Total supplies

Total utilities

parties on

lakhs.

Total royalty

during the year

charges

case to case

paid for the year

amounted to

reimbursed was

basis.

was ` 1,120.13

` 5,806.10 lakhs.

` 8.81 lakhs.

Total supplies

lakhs.

during

the year

amounted to

` 4,939.91

lakhs.

e)

Date(s) of

*10/11/2017

10/11/2017

*19/11/2014

*19/11/2014

04/02/2020

*23/05/2017

*19/11/2014

*04/11/2015

approval by the

Board, if any.

f)

Amount paid as

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

advances, if any

*

Date of first approval of the contract/arrangement by the Audit Committee/Board. These contracts/ arrangements/

transactions are being reviewed and re-affirmed/approved by Audit Committee/Board on annual basis since then.

$

Upon purchase of trademarks portfolio from UPLL, Register User Agreement/ License User Agreement with UPLL stand

terminated with effect from 31-03-2020.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date

: June 25, 2020

22 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - F2

Details of related party contracts or arrangements.

Name of the

Nature of the

Duration

Broad terms of the contract or arrangement

Justification for the

related party

contract or

of the

contract or arrangement

arrangement

contract or

arrangement

Unique

Guarantee

5 years from

Provision of corporate guarantee of USD 4 million to the

Support

provided to

UPL

Pharmaceutical

Commission

September

Bank in relation to working capital finance sanctioned to

FZE

for

availing

financial

Laboratories FZE,

23, 20151

UPL FZE by the Bank.

facility

from

bank

at

Dubai (UPL FZE)

Guarantee commission @ 0.50% p.a.

arm's

length

guarantee

• Guarantee commission received for year was ` 4.53 lakhs.

commission.

Biotech

Supply Agreement

Ongoing

Biotech has been appointed as a distributor of the

To increase Company's

Laboratories

Company for distribution of various products in South

exports.

(Pty.) Ltd., South

Africa and certain other African counties. The products are

Africa (Biotech)

supplied at price mutually agreed between the parties on

case-to-case basis.

• Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted

to ` 4,939.91 lakhs.

Re-imbursement of

Ongoing

Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of

This

arrangement

is

in

expenses

business.

conformity

with

normal

There was no such reimbursement during the year.

trade practice.

Technical Services

Ongoing

The Company to provide technical services in the nature of

To

optimally

utilise

Agreement

preparation, conversion and uploading of product dossiers

resources

available

within

for Biotech into the system designed and approved by South

the Company.

African regulatory authority SAHPRA for management of

product dossiers.

Total

fees received during the year amounted to

` 97.76 lakhs.

OOO Unique

Supply Agreement

5 years from

The Company to manufacture and supply the products to

The

arrangement

would

Pharmaceutical

January 1,

OOO UPL for sale and distribution thereof by OOO UPL in

facilitate

sale

and

Laboratories,

2018.

Russian market. Price for the products to be determined

distribution of the products

Russia (OOO

mutually on case-to-case basis.

in Russian market.

UPL)

Marketing of the products in Russia to be carried out by the

Company.

• Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted

to ` 5,806.10 lakhs.

Marketing Services

5 years from

The Company to avail of marketing services from OOO

The

arrangement

is

Agreement

January 1,

UPL.

intended

to

facilitate

2018.

OOO UPL to execute marketing related services as

focused

marketing

of

the

communicated and approved by the Company.

products in Russian market.

• Total

marketing services fees paid during the year

amounted to ` 2,843.40 lakhs.

Re-imbursement of

Ongoing

Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of

This

arrangement

is

in

expenses

business.

conformity

with

normal

There was no such re-imbursement during the year.

trade practice.

Annual Report 2019-20| 23

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.)

Name of the

Nature of the

Duration

Broad terms of the contract or arrangement

Justification for the

related party

contract or

of the

contract or arrangement

arrangement

contract or

arrangement

Lekar Pharma

Distribution

Ongoing

• Company to act as distributor of Lekar products in

Timely availability of quality

Limited (Lekar)

Agreement

domestic market.

products

at

competitive

• Total purchases by the Company during the year amounted

price for domestic market.

to ` 6,315.52 lakhs.

Loan License

Ongoing

• The Company to manufacture certain formulations on loan

Utilisation

of

available

Agreement

license basis for Lekar and supply certain raw material

capacity

at

processing

and packing materials at agreed processing charges/cost

charges

levied

in

line

respectively.

with

industry-wide

• Total processing charges received by the Company

accepted

formula

and

amounted to ` 93.37 lakhs

reasonable

margin/

• Total materials supplied to Lekar during the year amounted

Sale

of

raw

materials/

to ` 155.88 lakhs.

packing

materials

as a

part

of

working capital

management.

Unique

License Agreements

Ongoing2

• The Company was licensed the use of certain brand names

To be able to continue to

Pharmaceutical

for license of certain

and 'Unique' Logo by UPLL on payment of royalty @ 1% for

market

the products

and

Laboratories

brands and logo to

use of brand names and @1% for use of aforesaid logo,

grow the sales and profits.

Limited (UPLL)

the Company2

calculated in the manner laid down in the agreements.

• Total royalty paid for the year was ` 1,120.13 lakhs.

Trademarks Sale and

One-time

• Pursuant

to

this agreement

dated 4-2-2020, the

To streamline

the

brand

Purchase Agreement

Company

has

purchased entire

trademarks portfolio

ownership.

for pharmaceutical products from UPLL at lump sum

consideration of ` 850 lakhs (excluding GST).

• Company paid UPLL consideration of ` 896.00 lakhs on

31-3-2020 and have thus acquired proprietary interest in

those marks.

• Registered User/License User agreement for use of

certain trademarks and logo entered into with UPLL stand

terminated.

Jyotindra Family

Leave and license

Period of 3

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To continue to use the

Trust

agreement for

years3

deposit paid under certain agreements in line with market

premises

as

residence/

various immovable

practice.

office

for

the

Company's

properties3

• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 37.51 lakhs.

executives at arm's length

license fee.

Dinesh Family

Leave and license

Period of 3

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To continue to use the

Trust

agreement for

years from

deposit paid in line with market practice.

property

as

residential

residential premise

1-11-2017

• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs.

premises

for

Company's

at Bharuch, Gujarat

executives at arm's length

license fee.

Shirish Family

Leave and license

Period of 3

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To continue to use property

Trust

agreement for

years from

deposit paid in line with market practice.

as residential premises for

residential premises

1-11-2017

• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs.

Company's

executives

at

at Bharuch, Gujarat

arm's length license fee.

D. B. Mody (HUF)

Leave and license

Period of 3

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To continue to use the

agreement for

years4

deposit paid in line with market practice.

properties

as

Company's

various immovable

• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs.

office

premises

at

arm's

properties4

length license fee.

24 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.)

Name of the

Nature of the

Duration

Broad terms of the contract or arrangement

Justification for the

related party

contract or

of the

contract or arrangement

arrangement

contract or

arrangement

S. B. Mody (HUF)

Leave and license

Period of 3

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To continue to use the

agreement for

years4

deposit paid in line with market practice.

properties as

Company's

various immovable

• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs.

office

premises

at arm's

properties4

length license fee.

Jyotindra Mody

Leave and license

5 years from

• License fee payable monthly in advance and security

To use the premises as

Ventures LLP

agreement for

November 4,

deposit paid in line with market practice.

corporate

office

of

the

/ D.B. Mody

office premises at

2015

Total license fee paid during the year was ` 783.30 lakhs

Company

at arm's length

Enterprises LLP

Prabhadevi, Mumbai

(` 261.10 lakhs to each entity).

license fee.

/ Shirish Mody

Total reimbursement towards utilities used paid to

Property LLP

Jyotindra Mody Ventures LLP was ` 8.81 lakhs.

J. B. Mody

Leave and license

Agreement

• License fee was payable monthly in advance and security

To use the property as

Enterprises LLP

agreement for office

terminated

deposit placed was in line with market practice.

Company's office at arm's

/ Dinesh Mody

premises at Worli,

effective

Total license fee paid during the year was ` 11.91 lakhs

length license fee.

Ventures LLP

Mumbai

01-12-2019.

(` 3.97 lakhs paid to each entity).

/ Shirish Mody

Enterprises LLP

Boxcare

Vendor Agreement

Ongoing

• Purchase by the Company of corrugated boxes of different

Reliability

in timely supply

Packagings

sizes and specifications.

and

boxes

of

required

Private Limited

• Total purchases during the year amounted to ` 1,427.85

quality and specification at

lakhs.

arm's length prices to serve

domestic and export orders.

Namplas

Job Work Agreement

This

Namplas processed intermediate Sodium Methoxide

Processing at arm's length

Chemicals

for processing of

arrangement

(25% in Methanol) on job work basis based on raw

charges

and

supply

of

Private Limited

intermediate by

has since

materials and gas provided by the Company.

the

processed

material

(Namplas)

Namplas

ended from

• Total job work charges paid during the year was ` 22.79

through pipeline

resulting

March 2020.

lakhs.

in optimisation in inventory

holding

and

saving

of

transportation cost.

Bansi S. Mehta

Provision of

One time

• Availment of professional services in relation to arm's

Competent

professional

& Co.

professional services

length study of royalty payments and valuation of brands

services.

portfolio of UPLL.

• Total fee paid during the year was ` 5.78 lakhs.

Jay Bharat

Remuneration

Ongoing

Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company.

Remuneration paid as per

Mehta

Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs.

remuneration policy.

Nirav Shirish

Remuneration

Ongoing

• Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company.

Remuneration paid as per

Mody

Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs.

remuneration policy.

  1. This corporate guarantee has been revoked effective 06-08-2019.
  2. Company has acquired entire trademarks portfolio of pharmaceutical products from UPLL. Consequently, these agreements now stand terminated w.e.f. 31-03-2020.
  3. One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017), one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam
    Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of residential premise at Bharuch, Gujarat (w.e.f. 01-11-2017).
  4. One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam
    Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017).

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Annual Report 2019-20| 25

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - G

Disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

  1. The ratio of the remuneration of each executive director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company:

Name

Designation

Remuneration

% increase in

Ratio of

for 2019-20

remuneration of

remuneration

(` in lakhs)

2019-20

paid in 2019-

20 to median

remuneration

Jyotindra B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

672.81

**10.00

277:1

*Dinesh B. Mody

Whole-time director (Administration)

*290.24

-

119:1

Shirish B. Mody

Whole-time director (Marketing)

672.81

**10.00

277:1

Bharat P. Mehta

Whole-time director (Planning & Development)

309.20

**10.00

127:1

Pranabh Mody

President & Whole-time director (Operations)

309.20

**10.00

127:1

Kamlesh L. Udani

Executive director (Technical & Production)

204.53

**12.50

84:1

*ceased to be director w.e.f. August 28, 2019 due to demise. Excludes retiral benefits.

    • Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody and Mr. Shirish B. Mody opted for increment from 1-10-2019. While increment to Mr. Bharat P. Mehta / Mr. Pranabh Mody and Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani was given as per cycle starting from 1-4-2019 and 1-7-2019 respectively.
  2. The non-executive directors were only paid sitting fees during the year for attending meetings of the Board and Committees thereof. The principles governing increase in the remuneration of executive directors and increase in sitting fees payable to non-executive directors, as per the Company's remuneration policy, are different. Further, the amount of sitting fees received by a non-executive director depends on (a) amount of sitting fee fixed by the Board for meetings of the Board and a particular
    Committee, and (b) number of meetings of the Board and Committee(s) thereof attended by him. Therefore, the information as to ratio of sitting fee paid to the median remuneration of employees and percentage increase in remuneration of non-executive directors is not relevant and meaningful. However, the said information is given here below:

Name of independent director

Sitting fees paid

Sitting fees paid

% increase in

Ratio of sitting

during 2019-20

during 2018-19

2019-20 over

fee paid during

(` in lakhs)

(` in lakhs)

2018-191

2019-20 to median

remuneration1

Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala

12.00

9.80

22.45

4.94:1

Mr. Rajiv C. Mody

6.60

4.80

37.50

2.72:1

Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi

9.00

9.00

-

3.70:1

Mr. Devang Shah

10.80

6.60

63.64

4.44:1

Mr. Shaukat Merchant

5.40

4.00

35.00

2.22:1

Dr. Manoj Mashru

5.00

5.00

-

2.06:1

1Percentage increase in sitting fee and ratio of sitting fee to median remuneration would vary due to factors such as number of meetings held and attended during the year and number of committee positions held.

26 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - G (Contd.)

  1. Increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary:
    The increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the year was 15.85% and 11.60% respectively.
  2. The increase in the median remuneration of the employees in the financial year was 9.90%.
  3. As on March 31, 2020, the Company had 4,291 permanent employees on its rolls.
  4. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentage increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:
    The average increase in the remuneration of employees (other than the managerial personnel) during 2019-20 was 10.01% as against the average increase of 10.50% given to managerial personnel. The average increase in remuneration of managerial personnel was based on their performance, performance of the Company and remuneration policy of the Company. There were no exceptional circumstances for increase in their remuneration.
  5. It is affirmed that the remuneration of the directors and employees of the Company is as per remuneration policy of the
    Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Annual Report 2019-20| 27

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - H

Information as per Rule 5 (2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on March 31, 2020.

  1. Name & age (years) (b) Designation (c) Gross remuneration received (Rs.) (d) Qualification(s) & experience (years) (e) Date of commencement of employment (f) Last employment held before joining the Company
  1. Bang B. Parmeshwar (52) (b) Vice President (c) 10,674,744 (d) M. Pharm, D.B.M. (26) (e) 28.08.2003 (f) Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd.-General Manager (a) Dhanani B. Bharat (51) (b) General Manager (Production) (c) 10,312,468 (d) B. Pharm (26) (e) 12.10.2010
  1. Famycare Ltd.- General Manager. (a) Joshi M.D. (Dr.) (56) (b) President-Global Regulatory Management (c) 19,626,915
  1. M.Sc., Ph.D. (34) (e) 07.12.1989 (f) Adonis Labs Private Limited-Executive Quality Assurance (a) Mehta B.P. (72) (b) Whole time director (Planning & Development) (c) 30,919,524 (d) B.Sc. (49) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) Unique Pharma Labs.-Production Manager
  1. Mehta J.B. (42) (b) President - Global Business (Russia CIS) & CRAMS (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. (Chem. Engg.) (15) (e) 01.10.2004
  1. Allergan Pharmaceuticals-ResearchProject-In charge (a) *Mody D.B. (83) (b) Whole-time director (Administration) (c) *29,023,567
  1. Exp. in Admn. (65) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Whole-time director (Administration)
  1. Mody J.B. (91) (b) Managing Director (c) 67,280,613 (d) Inter Sc. (69) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Managing Director (a) Mody N.S. (39) (b) President-Global Business & Business Development (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. in Business Admn. (15) (e) 13.07.2004 (f) Rodman & Renshaw-Equity Research Analyst (a) Mody P.D. (56) (b) President & Whole time director (Operations) (c) 30,919,525 (d) B. Pharm., M.B.A. (USA) (33) (e) 25.06.1987 (f) First employment (a) Mody S.B. (79)
  2. Whole time director (Marketing) (c) 67,280,613 (d) B.Sc. (Tech.) (60) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.- Director-Technical (a) Singh P.K. (56) (b) President (Global Business) (c) 18,301,598 (d) M. Pharm (33) (e) 01.12.2001
  1. Coral Laboratories-General Manager (International Division) (a) Sachi Savya (57) (b) President (Domestic Business Unit) (c)14,058,600 (d) LLB, Diploma in Business Management (33) (e) 17.02.2012 (f) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.- Director Marketing
  1. Udani K.L. (66) (b) Executive Director (Technical & Production) (c) 20,453,131 (d) B.E. (Elect.), M.B.A. (40) (e) 01.02.2001
  1. Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd.-Managing Director.

Notes: (1) The nature of employment of the above employees is contractual in nature. The other terms and conditions of each of the above are as per the contract/letter of appointment and rules of the Company. (2) Mr. J.B. Mody, Late Mr. D.B. Mody and Mr. S.B. Mody are related to each other as brother. Mr. P.D. Mody is son of Late Mr. D. B. Mody. Mr. N.S. Mody is son of Mr. S. B. Mody. Mr. B.P. Mehta is son-in-law of Mr. J.B. Mody and Mr. J.B. Mehta is son of Mr. B.P. Mehta.

*Employment of Mr. D. B. Mody was for part of the year due to his demise on 28-08-2019. Remuneration figure does not include amount of gratuity as gratuity trust of the Company paid the same.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

28 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - I

Disclosure of details in respect of Company's Employee Stock Option Plan.

Year of Grant

2004

2005

2006

(a)

Options granted

475,000

563,240

547,000

(b)

Exercise price

63

84

95

(c)

Options vested

475,000

563,240

547,000

(d)

Options exercised

271,800

204,250

148,925

(e)

The total number of shares arising as a result of exercise

271,800

204,250

148,925

of option

(f)

Options lapsed

203,200

358,990

398,075

(g)

Variation of terms of options

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

(h)

Money realised by exercise of options

17,123,400

17,157,000

14,147,875

(i)

Total number of options in force

Nil

Nil

Nil

(j)

Employee wise details of options granted to:

(i)

Key Managerial Personnel;

Nil

(ii)

Any other employee who receives a grant of

No employee has received a grant in any one year of option

options in any one year of option amounting to

amounting to 5% or more of option granted during that year.

five percent or more of options granted during that

year;

(iii)

Identified employees who were granted option,

No employee has been granted options equal to or exceeding

during any one year, equal to or exceeding one

1% of the issued capital of the Company in any year.

percent of the issued capital of the Company at

the time of grant.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

Annual Report 2019-20| 29

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - J

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

The domestic formulations industry at sales of over `150,153 crores (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020) achieved value growth of 11%. The market continues to show intense competition with an increased number of brands being launched in the market. During the year, Government of India adopted policy of restricting export of certain APIs and its formulations to ensure adequate availability of such drug in the country. Such restriction also included Metronidazole, Paracetamol, and their formulations, which have since been made free.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS AND SEGMENTS WISE PERFORMANCE

Domestic Business:

The Company is engaged in only one segment viz. pharmaceuticals.

The domestic formulations industry has been growing well for last several years and the growth prospects going forward appear intact. The outlook for the industry and growth expectations remain positive in view of increased spending on healthcare. The per capita consumption of drugs is on increase due to spurt in chronic diseases coupled with increase in literacy rate, increase in per capita income, improved healthcare access, increasing market penetration and increasing health awareness. All these are expected to continue to create growth opportunity in coming years. The brand building, new products introductions, product awareness programmes and penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets will remain growth enablers. For the Company, the domestic formulations business is a focus area and has been consistently growing at better than industry growth rate in last several years. In view of good long-term growth prospects offered by the domestic industry and the Company's strengths in this business, the Company believes it has good growth potential in this business.

During the year, domestic formulations business at sales of

  • 735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Increased penetration of key brands in the market on the back of divisionalised approach coupled with scientific promotion of the products and intensive training helped achieve the growth. Increase in the size of field force and creation of four divisions in the domestic formulations business has helped in achieving right focus on the products and deeper penetration in the market. The field force size as at the year-end was over 2,100.

The Company's leading brands Cilacar (calcium channel blocker), Rantac (anti-peptic ulcerant), Nicardia (calcium

channel blocker) and Metrogyl (amoebicides) continued to grow during the year. These four brands feature in top 130 brands in unit terms (IQVIA, March, 2020). The Company's cardiac range of products at combined sales of ` 317.99 crores achieved 27.84% growth. The sustained promotional efforts resulted in increase in contribution of chronic range of products.

The controversy around presence of impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Ranitidine affected sales of Company's product Rantac in second half of the year. API vendors of the Company have ensured that Ranitidine supplied by them meets the international guidelines related to the presence of NDMA and is well within the acceptable limits.

The Company has taken steps to ensure that the NDMA in the formulation is within the acceptable limits. As a responsible manufacturer, the Company continues to manufacture Rantac that complies with all the standards set by the Drugs Controller General of India. The Company shall continue to take all steps necessary for patient's safety.

During the year, the Company launched six new products across anti-hypertensive and GI segments.

The Company's contrast media division at sales of ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. The Company's new product Gadotrast injection, a next generation macrocylic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market. The Company's ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney and liver, has also received a good response in the market.

The rising costs and price control for some products remain a concern. However, the Company is hopeful of growing the business in this segment.

International business:

Wide geographical presence in international market, increased focus on ANDA filings, focus on new products introduction in Russia-CIS market, focus on lucrative contract manufacturing business backed by State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with approval from health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, TGA Australia, EU GMP, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH- Russia, Ukraine (PICs) and wide range of products across injectable, solid and semi-solid present a good opportunity in international business.

The Company's overall formulations exports during the year at ` 711.32 crores were 3.6% higher over the previous year.

30 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - J (Contd.)

Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at ` 502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6%. Lower exports to US market and lower off-take by certain customers in contract manufacturing business affected the performance. ANDA products and contract manufacturing business continue to remain focus area. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at

  • 125.61 crores registered growth of 9.7%. Lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations in Q4 due to COVID-19 affected Company's exports.

API exports were lower as Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken the process of change in marketing authorisation to designate the Company's site as approved source for purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

The Company perceives currency volatility, increased competition in generics business, price erosion and changing regulatory environment as a major concern in the international business.

OUTLOOK

In view of good business outlook both in domestic and international market as outlined above, the Company's manufacturing infrastructure of international standard, strong products portfolio with high growth brands, strong marketing capability and strong balance sheet present good outlook for the Company's business.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Your Company does not perceive any risks or concerns other than those that are common to the industry such as regulatory risks, exchange risk, cyber risks and other commercial and business related risks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an adequate system of internal controls, which ensures that its assets are protected from loss and unauthorized use as well as business affairs are carried out in accordance with established procedures. These systems of internal controls also ensure that transactions are carried out based on authority and are recorded and reported in line with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company also has a system of regular internal audit carried out by competent professionals retained by the Company. The internal audit programme is approved by the Audit Committee, and findings of the internal auditor are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board at regular interval. The internal control system is adequate keeping in view size and nature of the Company's business.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTTO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Standalone financial performance of the Company with respect to operational performance for the year is as under:

Parameter

2019-20

2018-19

Growth

(` in crores)

(` in crores)

(%)

Revenue from

1,640.74

1,501.19

9.30

operations

Total income

1,690.09

1,541.41

9.65

EBIT

303.15

233.62

29.77

EBITDA

368.24

288.44

27.67

PBT before

349.56

269.28

29.82

exceptional item

PAT

263.08

182.06

44.50

Improvement in EBITDA was due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation. Exceptional item is a provision of

  • 10 crores made for deposit of compensation as per judgement of Supreme Court dated 1-4-2020. Improvement in PAT was aided by lower income tax rate of 22% opted by the Company as provided under Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019. Effective rate of tax has reduced to 25.17% against 34.32%.

Consolidated financial performance of the Group with respect to operational performance for the year is as under:

Parameter

2019-20

2018-19

Growth

(` in crores)

(` in crores)

(%)

Revenue from

1,774.73

1,643.20

8.00

operations

Total income

1,825.40

1,684.64

8.36

EBIT

311.25

250.20

24.40

EBITDA

377.57

305.84

23.45

PBT before

358.89

286.99

25.05

exceptional item

PAT

272.39

193.46

40.80

Sales of South African subsidiary Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. for the year at ZAR 352.1 million registered increase of 6.10%, while its EBITDA at ZAR 21.90 million was 23.50% lower than the previous year. Sales of Russian subsidiary

  1. Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year at Ruble 708 million were 13% higher, while its EBITDA at Ruble 14.50 million was 51.60% lower.

Annual Report 2019-20| 31

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - J (Contd.)

HUMAN RESOURCE

There has been no material development on human resources and industrial relations front. The relationship with employees and workers continued to be cordial at all levels. As on March 2020, permanent employees strength and temporary employees strength was 4,291 and 495 respectively.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The key financial ratio for 2019-20 and changes therein as compared to the immediately preceding financial year along with detailed explanation in cases where the change is 25% or more is as under:

  1. Debtors Turnover ratio: Net Credit Sales/Average account receivable
    This ratio for the year was 4.99 (times) as against 4.87 (times) in the previous year.
  2. Inventory Turnover ratio: Cost of Goods sold/Average inventory
    This ratio for the year was 2.59 (times) as against 2.80 (times) in the previous year.
  3. Interest Coverage ratio: *EBITDA/Interest Payment
    This ratio for the year was 142.27 (times) as against 71.99 (times) in the previous year. This ratio improved due to higher margins due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation during the year on one hand and relatively lower interest outgo on the other.
    • Other income included for the purpose of this ratio.
  5. Current Ratio: Current assets/Current liabilities
    This ratio for the year was 3.44 (times) as against 4.31 (times) in the previous year.
  6. Debt-Equityratio: Total Debt/Shareholders' Equity
    This ratio for the year was 0.022:1 (times) as against 0.017:1 (times) in the previous year. The ratio is much

lower than the standard norm. The change in ratio resulted due to reduction in Shareholders' equity due to buy-back and payment of dividend on one hand and additional borrowing in the form of export packing credit.

  1. Operating Profit Margin: EBIT/Sales
    Operating profit margin for the year was 18.87% as against
    15.95% in the previous year.
  2. Net Profit Margin: Net Profit/Sales

Net profit margin (excluding other income) for the year was 13.31% as against 9.99% in the previous year. The net profit margin improved mainly due to higher margins on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation as well as adoption of lower rate of income tax announced by the Government.

The ratio for the previous year has been re-stated wherever necessary to make it comparable to current year ratio.

RETURN ON NET WORTH

This financial performance is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. Return on Net worth or Return on Equity during the year was 17.96% as against 12.41% in the previous year. This return improved during the year mainly due to

  1. the reasons stated above for improvement in net profit margin (b) higher other income, and (c) reduction in average shareholders' equity due to buy-back of shares/payment of dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

J. B. Mody

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : June 25, 2020

32 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K

FORM NO. MGT-9

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

as on financial year ended on 31.03.2020

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014.

  1. REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS

i

CIN

L24390MH1976PLC019380

ii

Registration Date

18-12-1976

iii

Name of the Company

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

iv

Category/Sub-category of the Company

Public Company/ Limited by shares

v

Address of the Registered office & contact

Neelam Centre, "B" Wing, 4th Floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai,

details

Maharashtra : 400 030

Tel No. (022) 2439 5200/ 2439 5500

Fax : (022) 2431 5334/ 2431 5331

email : secretarial@jbcpl.com

vi

Whether listed Company

Yes

vii

Name, Address & contact details of the

Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.

Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any.

Plot No. B-5, Part - B, Cross Lane,

M.I.D.C., Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093.

Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06

Fax : (022) 6671 2011

email : satish_patil@datamaticsbpm.com

  1. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
    Business activity contributing 10% or more of the total turnover of the Company is given below

Sl. No

Name and description of main products

NIC Code of the

% to total turnover of the Company

Product

1

Manufacture of pharmaceutical products

2100

81.34%

2

Trading in pharmaceutical products

46497

16.95%

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Sl

Name & Address of the Company

CIN/

Holding/

% of

Applicable

No

GLN

Subsidiary/

shares

Section

Associate

held

1

OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories 127944,

N.A.

Subsidiary

100%

2(87)

Moscow, Tverskaya Str., 18, bldg. 1, office 609.

2

Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE

N.A.

Subsidiary

100%

2(87)

Office#1116, Business Centres World Building JAFZA ONE,

11th Floor, Jebel Ali Freezone P.O Box: 262327, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates.

3

Biotech Laboratories (Pty) Ltd.

N.A.

Subsidiary

95.24%

2(87)

Block K West, Central Park, 400 16th Street, Randjespark,

Midrand 1685 South Africa.

Annual Report 2019-20| 33

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

IV. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Break up as % to total Equity)

  1. Category-wiseShareholding

Category of Shareholders

No. of Shares held at the

No. of Shares held at the

% change

beginning of the year

end of the year

during

Demat

Physical

Total

% of

Demat

Physical

Total

% of

the year

Total

Total

Shares

Shares

A.

Promoters

(1)

Indian

a)

Individual/HUF

44,092,733

0

44,092,733

54.95

42,603,482

0

42,603,482

55.13

0.18

b)

Bodies Corporate

126,681

0

126,681

0.16

122,622

0

122,622

0.16

0.00

c)

Any other : Firms and Trusts

497,251

0

497,251

0.62

480,618

0

480,618

0.62

0.00

SUB TOTAL (A) (1)

44,716,665

0

44,716,665

55.73

43,206,722

0

43,206,722

55.91

0.18

(2)

Foreign

a)

NRI- Individuals

234,097

0

234,097

0.29

0

0

0

0

(0.29)

SUB TOTAL (A) (2)

234,097

0

234,097

0.29

0

0

0

0

(0.29)

Total Shareholding of

Promoter

(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

44,950,762

0

44,950,762

56.02

43,206,722

0

43,206,722

55.91

(0.11)

B.

PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING

(1)

Institutions

a)

Mutual Funds

9,981,018

1,050

9,982,068

12.44

10,180,164

1,050

10,181,214

13.17

0.73

b)

Banks/FI

55,397

2,000

57,397

0.07

15,897

2,000

17,897

0.02

(0.05)

c)

Insurance Companies

834,442

1,500

835,942

1.05

162,614

1,500

164,114

0.21

(0.84)

d)

FPIs

4,286,030

0

4,286,030

5.34

5,546,536

0

5,546,536

7.18

1.84

e)

Alternate Investment Funds

1,813,193

0

1,813,193

2.26

892,153

0

892,153

1.15

(1.11)

SUB TOTAL (B)(1)

16,970,080

4,550

16,974,630

21.16

16,797,364

4,550

16,801,914

21.74

0.58

(2)

Non-Institutions

a)

Bodies corporate:

i)

Indian

927,971

7,696

935,667

1.17

735,643

5,326

740,969

0.96

(0.21)

b)

Individuals:

(i)

Individual shareholders

14,079,989

955,347

15,035,336

18.74

13,283,801

805,171

14,088,972

18.23

(0.51)

holding nominal share

capital upto `1 lakh

(ii)

Individuals shareholders

1,045,344

0

1,045,344

1.30

1,129,161

0

1,129,161

1.46

0.16

holding nominal share

capital in excess of ` 1 lakh

c)

Others:

(i)

Non Resident Indians &

1,016,833

6,200

1,023,033

1.27

1,054,948

6,200

1,061,148

1.37

0.10

Foreign National

(ii)

NBFC registered with RBI

23,630

0

23,630

0.03

275

0

275

0.00

(0.03)

(iii)

Trusts, Clearing Member &

91,597

0

91,597

0.11

70,832

0

70,832

0.09

(0.02)

Foreign National

(iv)

Investor Education &

156,643

0

156,643

0.20

182,104

0

182,104

0.24

0.04

Protection Fund Authority

SUB TOTAL (B)(2)

17,342,007

969,243

18,311,250

22.82

16,456,764

816,697

17,273,461

22.35

(0.47)

Total Public Shareholding

34,312,087

973,793

35,285,880

43.98

34,075,375

821,247

34,075,375

44.09

0.11

(B)= (B)(1)+(B)(2)

C.

Shares held by Custodian

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

for GDRs & ADRs

Grand Total (A+B+C)

79,262,849

973,793

*80,236,642

100

76,460,850

821,247

*77,282,097

100

-

  • The difference in equity shares is due to buy-back of 2,954,545 equity shares on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

  1. SHAREHOLDING OF PROMOTERS

Sl.

Shareholder's Name

Shareholding at the

Shareholding at the

% change in

No.

beginning of the year

end of the year

shareholding

No. of

% of total

% of shares

No. of

% of total

% of shares

during the

year

shares

shares

pledged/

shares

shares

pledged/

of the

encumbered to

of the

encumbered

Company

total shares

Company

to total shares

1

Jyotindra B. Mody

5,111,209

6.37

0

4,943,445

6.40

0

0.03

2

Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody

4,508,669

5.62

0

0.00

0.00

0

(5.62)

3

Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud D. Mody

279

0.00

0

0.00

0.00

0

0.00

4

Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody

4,594,425

5.73

0

4,443,623

5.75

0

0.02

5

Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati S. Mody

216,508

0.27

0

209,402

0.27

0

0.00

6

Kumud Dinesh Mody

4,505,288

5.62

0

4,453,914

5.76

0

0.14

7

Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody

99,777

0.12

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.12)

8

Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish B. Mody

209,129

0.26

0

202,265

0.26

0

0.00

9

Bharati S. Mody

4,513,022

5.63

0

4,364,892

5.65

0

0.02

10

Pallavi Bharat Mehta

4,652,992

5.80

0

4,500,268

5.82

0

0.02

11

Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat P. Mehta

295,804

0.37

0

286,095

0.37

0

0.00

12

Pranabh Dinesh Mody

4,531,708

5.65

0

4,465,788

5.78

0

0.13

13

Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody

85,633

0.11

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.11)

14

Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Sejal P. Mody

83,088

0.10

0

2,880,671

3.73

0

3.63

15

Sejal Pranabh Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody

47,574

0.06

0

46,013

0.06

0

0.00

16

Nirav Shirish Mody

4,535,164

5.65

0

4,386,307

5.68

0

0.03

17

Nirav Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody

207,897

0.26

0

201,074

0.26

0

0.00

18

Jinali Pranabh Mody

2,856

0.00

0

2,763

0.00

0

0.00

19

Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday M. Asher

356,802

0.44

0

345,091

0.45

0

0.01

20

Purvi Uday Asher/ Sharan U. Asher

0

0.00

0

1,560,642

2.02

0

2.02

21

Jay Bharat Mehta

2,337,343

2.91

0

2,260,625

2.93

0

0.02

22

Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi Jay Mehta

1,951

0.00

0

1,887

0.00

0

0.00

23

D B Mody HUF (held by Dinesh

478,115

0.60

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.60)

Bhagwanlal Mody/ Jyotindra B. Mody)

24

D B Mody HUF (held by Jyotindra B.

0

0.00

0

462,422

0.60

0

0.60

Mody)

25

Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U. Asher

115,034

0.14

0

111,259

0.14

0

0.00

26

Uday Madhavdas Asher

13,417

0.02

0

12,977

0.02

0

0.00

27

Priti Rajen Shah

9,516

0.01

0

9,204

0.01

0

0.00

28

Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi B. Mehta

163,473

0.20

0

158,108

0.20

0

0.00

29

Bharat P. Mehta

2,364,927

2.95

0

2,287,304

2.96

0

0.01

30

Anupam Pravinchandra Mehta

1,000

0.00

0

1,000

0.00

0

0.00

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Shareholder's Name

Shareholding at the

Shareholding at the

% change in

No.

beginning of the year

end of the year

shareholding

No. of

% of total

% of shares

No. of

% of total

% of shares

during the

year

shares

shares

pledged/

shares

shares

pledged/

of the

encumbered to

of the

encumbered

Company

total shares

Company

to total shares

31

P D Mody HUF (held by Karta P D Mody)

6,661

0.01

0

6,443

0.01

0

0.00

32

Mody Bros. (held by Jyotindra B. Mody/

18,198

0.02

0

17,517

0.02

0

0.00

Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody)

33

Mody Trading Co. (held by Pallavi

50,891

0.06

0

48,991

0.06

0

0.00

Bharat Mehta/ Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati

S. Mody)

34

Priti Family Trust (held by Nirav Shirish

214,081

0.27

0

207,055

0.27

0

0.00

Mody/ Shirish B. Mody - Trustees)

35

Deepali Family Trust (held by Nirav

214,081

0.27

0

207,055

0.27

0

0.00

Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody -

Trustees)

36

Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

715

0.00

0

500

0.00

0

0.00

37

Namplas Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

117,136

0.15

0

113,292

0.15

0

0.00

38

Boxcare Packagings Pvt. Ltd.

8,830

0.01

0

8,830

0.01

0

0.00

39

*Vibha Anupam Mehta/ Anupam P.

1,000

0.00

0

0.00

0.00

0

0.00

Mehta

40

*Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak Hiralal Parekh

8,380

0.01

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.01)

41

*Bharat K. Doshi

5,402

0.01

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.01)

42

*Nitin Chandra Doshi

221,735

0.28

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.28)

43

*Nisha Divyesh Shah

19,160

0.02

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.02)

44

*Nisha Divyesh Shah/ Divyesh Shantilal

3,595

0.00

0

0.00

0.00

0

0.00

Shah

45

*Bhakti Ashok Patel

6,460

0.01

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.01)

46

*Bhakti Ashok Patel/ Ashok Nandlal

500

0.00

0

0.00

0.00

0

0.00

Patel

47

*Pallavi Suketu Shah

11,337

0.01

0

0.00

0.00

0

(0.01)

TOTAL

44,950,762

56.02

0

43,206,722

55.91

0

(0.11)

Note : *Members of the Promoter Group of the Company have been re-classified as public shareholders vide approval letters dated November 27, 2019 received from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited respectively.

(iii) CHANGE IN PROMOTERS' SHAREHOLDING

Sl. No.

Shareholding at the

Cumulative Shareholding during the

beginning of the Year

year (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares

% of total shares

No of shares

% of total shares

of the Company

of the Company

At the beginning of the year

44,950,762

56.02

Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding

during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease

refer Note

(e.g. allotment/ transfer /bonus /sweat equity etc.)

At the end of the year

43,206,722

55.91

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Note: The details of Increase/ decrease in shareholding in respect of members in Promoter group are as under.

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease)

during the year

in Share

(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at

% of total

holding

No. of

% of total

the beginning

shares

shares

shares of the

(01-04-2019)/

of the

Company

at the end of the

Company

year (31-03-2020)

1

Jyotindra B. Mody

5,111,209

6.37

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(167,764)

under buy-back by

4,943,445

6.40

4,943,445

6.40

31-03-2020

the Company

2

Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody

4,508,669

5.62

01-04-2019

Transmitted to

05-10-2019

(4,508,669)

nominee

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

3

Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud

279

0.00

01-04-2019

Transmitted to

D. Mody

28-09-2019

(279)

nominee

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

4

Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody

4,594,425

5.73

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(150,802)

under buy-back by

4,443,623

5.75

4,443,623

5.75

31-03-2020

the Company

5

Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati

216,508

0.27

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

S. Mody

08-01-2020

(7,106)

under buy-back by

209,402

0.27

209,402

0.27

31-03-2020

the Company

6

Kumud Dinesh Mody

4,505,288

5.62

01-04-2019

27-09-2019

99,777

Off-market transfer

4,605,065

5.74

within Accounts

28-09-2019

279

Shares received as

4,605,344

5.74

nominee

05-10-2019

4,508,669

Shares received as

9,114,013

11.36

nominee

31-10-2019

(4,508,948)

Shares transmitted

4,605,065

5.74

08-01-2020

(151,151)

Shares accepted

4,453,914

5.76

4,453,914

5.76

31-03-2020

under buy-back by

the Company

7

Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh

99,777

0.12

01-04-2019

Off-market transfer

B. Mody

27-09-2019

(99,777)

to single holding

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

8

Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish

209,129

0.26

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

B. Mody

08-01-2020

(6,864)

under buy-back by

202,265

0.26

202,265

0.26

31-03-2020

the Company

9

Bharati S. Mody

4,513,022

5.62

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(148,130)

under buy-back by

4,364,892

5.65

4,364,892

5.65

31-03-2020

the Company

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease)

during the year

in Share

(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at

% of total

holding

No. of

% of total

the beginning

shares

shares

shares of the

(01-04-2019)/

of the

Company

at the end of the

Company

year (31-03-2020)

10

Pallavi Bharat Mehta

4,652,992

5.80

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(152,724)

under buy-back by

4,500,268

5.82

4,500,268

5.82

31-03-2020

the Company

11

Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat

295,804

0.37

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

P. Mehta

08-01-2020

(9,709)

under buy-back by

286,095

0.37

286,095

0.37

31-03-2020

the Company

12

Pranabh Dinesh Mody

4,531,708

5.65

01-04-2019

21-11-2019

85,633

Off-market transfer

4,617,341

5.75

within Accounts

08-01-2020

(151,553)

Shares accepted

4,465,788

5.78

under buy-back by

4,465,788

5.78

31-03-2020

the Company

13

Pranabh

Dinesh

Mody/

85,633

0.11

01-04-2019

Dinesh B. Mody

21-11-2019

(85,633)

Off-market transfer

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

within Accounts

14

Pranabh

Dinesh

Mody/

83,088

0.10

01-04-2019

Sejal P. Mody

31-10-2019

2,895,343

Shares received on

2,978,431

3.71

transmission

08-01-2020

(97,760)

Shares accepted

2,880,671

3.73

under buy-back by

2,880,671

3.73

31-03-2020

the Company

15

Sejal Pranabh

Mody/

47,574

0.06

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Pranabh D. Mody

08-01-2020

(1,561)

under buy-back by

46,013

0.06

46,013

0.06

31-03-2020

the Company

16

Nirav Shirish Mody

4,535,164

5.65

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(148,857)

under buy-back by

4,386,307

5.68

4,386,307

5.68

31-03-2020

the Company

17

Nirav

Shirish

Mody/

207,897

0.26

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Shirish B. Mody

08-01-2020

(6,823)

under buy-back by

201,074

0.26

201,074

0.26

31-03-2020

the Company

18

Jinali Pranabh Mody

2,856

0.00

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(93)

under buy-back by

2,763

0.00

2,763

0.00

31-03-2020

the Company

19

Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday

356,802

0.44

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

M. Asher

08-01-2020

(11,711)

under buy-back by

345,091

0.45

345,091

0.45

31-03-2020

the Company

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease)

during the year

in Share

(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at

% of total

holding

No. of

% of total

the beginning

shares

shares

shares of the

(01-04-2019)/

of the

Company

at the end of the

Company

year (31-03-2020)

20

Purvi

Uday

Asher/

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Sharan U. Asher

31-10-2019

1,613,605

Shares received on

1,613,605

2.01

transmission

08-01-2020

(52,963)

Shares accepted

1,560,642

2.02

1,560,642

2.02

31-03-2020

under buy-back by

the Company

21

Jay Bharat Mehta

2,337,343

2.91

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(76,718)

under buy-back by

2,260,625

2.93

2,260,625

2.93

31-03-2020

the Company

22

Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi

1,951

0.00

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Jay Mehta

08-01-2020

(64)

under buy-back by

1,887

0.00

1,887

0.00

31-03-2020

the Company

23

D B Mody HUF (held

478,115

0.60

01-04-2019

Off-market transfer

by Dinesh Bhagwanlal

21-11-2019

(478,115)

to Account of Joint

0

0.00

Mody/

Jyotindra B.

0

0.00

31-03-2020

holder

Mody)

24

D B Mody HUF (held by

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Jyotindra B. Mody)

21-11-2019

478,115

Off-market transfer

478,115

0.60

08-01-2020

(15,693)

Shares accepted

462,422

0.60

under buy-back by

462,422

0.60

31-03-2020

the Company

25

Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U.

115,034

0.14

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Asher

08-01-2020

(3,775)

under buy-back by

111,259

0.14

111,259

0.14

31-03-2020

the Company

26

Uday Madhavdas Asher

13,417

0.02

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(440)

under buy-back by

12,977

0.02

12,977

0.02

31-03-2020

the Company

27

Priti Rajen Shah

9,516

0.01

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(352)

under buy-back by

9,204

0.01

9,204

0.01

31-03-2020

the Company

28

Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi

163,473

0.20

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

B. Mehta

08-01-2020

(5,365)

under buy-back by

158,108

0.20

158,108

0.20

31-03-2020

the Company

29

Bharat P. Mehta

2,364,927

2.95

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(77,623)

under buy-back by

2,287,304

2.96

2,287,304

2.96

31-03-2020

the Company

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease)

during the year

in Share

(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at

% of total

holding

No. of

% of total

the beginning

shares

shares

shares of the

(01-04-2019)/

of the

Company

at the end of the

Company

year (31-03-2020)

30

P D Mody HUF (held by

6,661

0.01

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Karta P D Mody)

08-01-2020

(218)

under buy-back by

6,443

0.01

6,443

0.01

31-03-2020

the Company

31

Mody

Bros.

(held

by

18,198

0.02

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Jyotindra

B.

Mody/

08-01-2020

(681)

under buy-back by

17,517

0.02

Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh

17,517

0.02

31-03-2020

the Company

D. Mody)

32

Mody Trading Co. (held

50,891

0.06

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

by Pallavi Bharat Mehta/

08-01-2020

(1,900)

under buy-back by

48,991

0.06

Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati

48,991

0.06

31-03-2020

the Company

S. Mody)

33

Priti Family

Trust (held

214,081

0.27

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

by Nirav

Shirish

Mody/

08-01-2020

(7,026)

under buy-back by

207,055

0.27

Shirish

B.

Mody

-

207,055

0.27

31-03-2020

the Company

Trustees)

34

Deepali

Family

Trust

214,081

0.27

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

(held

by

Nirav

Shirish

08-01-2020

(7,026)

under buy-back by

207,055

0.27

Mody/ Shirish B. Mody -

207,055

0.27

31-03-2020

the Company

Trustees)

35

Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

715

0.00

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(215)

under buy-back by

500

0.00

500

0.00

31-03-2020

the Company

36

Namplas Chemicals Pvt.

117,136

0.15

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Ltd.

08-01-2020

(3,844)

under buy-back by

113,292

0.15

113,292

0.15

31-03-2020

the Company

37

Vibha

Anupam

Mehta/

1,000

0.00

01-04-2019

Anupam P. Mehta

27-11-2019

(1,000)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

38

Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak

8,380

0.01

01-04-2019

Hiralal Parekh

27-11-2019

(8,380)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

39

Bharat K. Doshi

5,402

0.01

01-04-2019

27-11-2019

(5,402)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease)

during the year

in Share

(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at

% of total

holding

No. of

% of total

the beginning

shares

shares

shares of the

(01-04-2019)/

of the

Company

at the end of the

Company

year (31-03-2020)

40

Nitin Chandra Doshi

221,735

0.28

01-04-2019

27-11-2019

(221,735)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

41

Nisha Divyesh Shah

19,160

0.02

01-04-2019

27-11-2019

(19,160)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

42

Nisha

Divyesh

Shah/

3,595

0.00

01-04-2019

Divyesh Shantilal Shah

27-11-2019

(3,595)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

43

Bhakti Ashok Patel

6,460

0.01

01-04-2019

27-11-2019

(6,460)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

44

Bhakti

Ashok

Patel/

500

0.00

01-04-2019

Ashok Nandlal Patel

27-11-2019

(500)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

45

Pallavi Suketu Shah

11,337

0.01

01-04-2019

27-11-2019

(11,337)

Re-classified as

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

public shareholders

(iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs & ADRs)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase/

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease) in

during the year (01-04-

Share holding

2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of

% of total

No. of shares

% of total

Shares at the

shares of the

shares

beginning

Company

of the

(01-04-2019)/

Company

at the end

of the year

(31-03- 2020)

1

Franklin India

3,461,068

4.31

01-04-2019

Smaller Companies

31-05-2019

7,827

Purchase

3,468,895

4.32

Fund

28-06-2019

4,022

Purchase

3,472,917

4.33

05-07-2019

760

Purchase

3,473,677

4.33

12-07-2019

6,689

Purchase

3,480,366

4.34

19-07-2019

10,691

Purchase

3,491,057

4.35

26-07-2019

22,294

Purchase

3,513,351

4.38

02-08-2019

29,362

Purchase

3,542,713

4.42

09-08-2019

14,873

Purchase

3,557,586

4.43

16-08-2019

9,398

Purchase

3,566,984

4.45

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase/

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease) in

during the year (01-04-

Share holding

2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of

% of total

No. of shares

% of total

Shares at the

shares of the

shares

beginning

Company

of the

(01-04-2019)/

Company

at the end

of the year

(31-03- 2020)

23-08-2019

31,375

Purchase

3,598,359

4.49

30-08-2019

38,726

Purchase

3,637,085

4.53

06-09-2019

3,209

Purchase

3,640,294

4.54

13-09-2019

120,673

Purchase

3,760,967

4.69

20-09-2019

6,702

Purchase

3,767,669

4.70

27-09-2019

200,000

Purchase

3,967,669

4.95

08-11-2019

153

Purchase

3,967,822

4.95

10-01-2020

(130,235)

Buy-back

3,837,587

4.97

10-01-2020

(100,000)

Sale

3,737,587

4.84

17-01-2020

(119,088)

Sale

3,618,499

4.68

24-01-2020

(36,168)

Sale

3,582,331

4.64

31-01-2020

(19,744)

Sale

3,562,587

4.61

21-02-2020

(7,267)

Sale

3,555,320

4.60

06-03-2020

(92,733)

Sale

3,462,587

4.48

3,462,587

4.48

31-03-2020

2

DSP Small Cap

2,192,838

2.73

01-04-2019

Fund

-

-

2,192,838

2.73

2,192,838

2.73

31-03-2020

3

DSP Tax Saver Fund

1,866,782

2.33

01-04-2019

01-11-2019

24,144

Purchase

1,890,926

2.36

10-01-2020

51,183

Purchase

1,942,109

2.51

17-01-2020

46,354

Purchase

1,988,463

2.57

06-03-2020

6,004

Purchase

1,994,467

2.58

20-03-2020

35,285

Purchase

2,029,752

2.63

2,029,752

2.63

31-03-2020

4

ICICI Prudential

1,079,810

1.35

01-04-2019

Pharma Healthcare

17-05-2019

10,864

Purchase

1,090,674

1.36

And Diaganostics

15-11-2019

(16,567)

Sale

1,074,107

1.34

(P.H.D) Fund

10-01-2020

(35,255)

Buy-back

1,038,852

1.34

10-01-2020

(45,553)

Sale

993,299

1.29

24-01-2020

(8,308)

Sale

984,991

1.28

07-02-2020

(57,477)

Sale

927,514

1.2

14-02-2020

(39,730)

Sale

887,784

1.15

13-03-2020

(5,695)

Sale

882,089

1.14

882,089

1.14

31-03-2020

5

Al Mehwar

446,309

0.56

01-04-2019

Commercial

16-08-2019

(30,000)

Sale

416,309

0.52

Investments

13-03-2020

23,000

Purchase

439,309

0.57

LLC - (Whiting)

439,309

0.57

31-03-2020

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase/

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease) in

during the year (01-04-

Share holding

2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of

% of total

No. of shares

% of total

Shares at the

shares of the

shares

beginning

Company

of the

(01-04-2019)/

Company

at the end

of the year

(31-03- 2020)

6

India Acorn Fund

431,359

0.54

01-04-2019

Ltd.

16-08-2019

(57,000)

Sale

374,359

0.47

06-03-2020

25,000

Purchase

399,359

0.52

399,359

0.52

31-03-2020

7

Dimensional

395,614

0.49

01-04-2019

Emerging Markets

26-04-2019

(4,744)

Sale

390,870

0.49

Value Fund

13-12-2019

(2,793)

Sale

388,077

0.48

20-12-2019

(9,711)

Sale

378,366

0.47

10-01-2020

(12,815)

Buy-back

365,551

0.47

365,551

0.47

31-03-2020

8

White Oak India

433,074

0.54

01-04-2019

Equity Fund

16-08-2019

(90,000)

Sale

343,074

0.43

06-03-2020

17,000

Purchase

360,074

0.47

360,074

0.47

31-03-2020

9

Ramu Sitaram

394,587

0.49

01-04-2019

Deora

27-12-2019

(5,656)

Sale

388,931

0.48

31-12-2019

(11,349)

Sale

377,582

0.47

03-01-2020

(14,263)

Sale

363,319

0.45

10-01-2020

(14,909)

Buy-back

348,410

0.45

348,410

0.45

31-03-2020

10

Caisse De Depot

0

0

01-04-2019

Et Placement Du

14-06-2019

23,529

Purchase

23,529

0.03

Quebec - White Oak

21-06-2019

127,683

Purchase

151,212

0.19

Capital Partners

16-08-2019

115,000

Purchase

266,212

0.33

Pte Ltd

04-10-2019

52,000

Purchase

318,212

0.40

318,212

0.40

31-03-2020

11

DSP AIF Pharma

1,193,223

1.49

01-04-2019

Fund

20-09-2019

(74,633)

Sale

1,118,590

1.39

27-09-2019

(368,059)

Sale

750,531

0.94

04-10-2019

(750,531)

Sale

0

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

Note : Date mentioned for increase /decrease in shareholding is end-date of weekly beneficial ownership position provided by the depositories.

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

(v) Shareholding of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

Sl.

Name

Shareholding

Date

Increase/

Reason

Cumulative Shareholding

No.

(Decrease) in

during the year (01-04-

Shareholding

2019 to 31-03-2020)

No. of Shares at the

% of total

No. of shares

% of total

beginning (01-04-

shares

shares

2019)/ at the end of the

of the

of the

year(31-03-2020)

Company

Company

A

DIRECTORS:

1

Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody

5,111,209

6.37

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Chairman & Managing Director

08-01-2020

(167,764)

under buy-back

4,943,445

6.40

4,943,445

6.40

31-03-2020

by the Company

2

Mr. Shirish B. Mody

4,810,933

6.00

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Whole Time Director (Marketing)

08-01-2020

(157,908)

under buy-back

4,653,025

6.02

4,653,025

6.02

31-03-2020

by the Company

3

Mr. Bharat P. Mehta

2,528,400

3.15

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Whole Time Director

08-01-2020

(82,988)

under buy-back

2,445,412

3.16

(Planning & Development)

2,445,412

3.16

31-03-2020

by the Company

4

Mr. Pranabh Mody

4,700,429

5.86

01-04-2019

President & Whole Time

31-10-2019

2,895,343

Shares received

7,595,772

9.47

Director (Operations)

on transmission

Shares accepted

08-01-2020

(249,313)

under buy-back

7,346,459

9.51

by the Company

7,346,459

9.51

31-03-2020

5

Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani

54,596

0.07

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Executive Director

08-01-2020

(1,791)

under buy-back

52,805

0.07

(Technical & Production)

52,805

0.07

31-03-2020

by the Company

6

Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala

1,570

0.00

01-04-2019

Shares accepted

Independent Director

08-01-2020

(51)

under buy-back

1,519

0.00

1,519

0.00

31-03-2020

by the Company

7

Mr. Rajiv C. Mody

1,725

0.00

01-04-2019

Independent Director

-

-

-

0.00

1,725

0.00

31-03-2020

8

Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Independent Director

-

-

-

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

9

Mr. Devang R. Shah

16,855

0.02

01-04-2019

Independent Director

-

_

16,855

0.02

16,855

0.02

31-03-2020

10

Mr. Shaukat Merchant

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Independent Director

-

-

-

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

11

Dr. Manoj Mashru

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Independent Director

-

-

-

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

B

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

1.

Mr. M. C. Mehta

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Company Secretary

-

-

-

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

2

Mr. Vijay Bhatt

0

0.00

01-04-2019

Chief Financial Officer

-

-

-

0.00

0

0.00

31-03-2020

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

  1. INDEBTNESS

Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment.

(` in lakhs)

Secured Loans

Unsecured

Deposits

Total

excluding deposits

Loans

Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year

i) Principal Amount

2,325.52

254.25

-

2,579.77

ii) Interest due but not paid

-

-

-

-

iii) Interest accrued but not due

-

-

-

-

Total (i+ii+iii)

2,325.52

254.25

-

2,579.77

Change in Indebtedness during the financial year

Additions

2,949.36

-

-

2,949.36

Reduction

2,325.52

-

-

2,325.52

Net Change

623.85

-

-

623.85

Indebtedness at the end of the financial year

i) Principal Amount

2,949.36

254.25

-

3,203.61

ii) Interest due but not paid

-

-

-

-

iii) Interest accrued but not due

-

-

-

-

Total (i+ii+iii)

2,949.36

254.25

-

3,203.61

VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

  1. Remuneration to Managing Director and Whole Time Directors :

(` in lakhs)

Particulars of Remuneration

Name of the MD/WTD

Total

Mr. Jyotindra

*Mr. Dinesh

Mr. Shirish B.

Mr. Bharat P.

Mr. Pranabh

Mr. Kamlesh

Amount

B. Mody

B. Mody (upto

Mody

Mehta

Mody

L. Udani

28/08/2019)

Gross salary

(a) Salary as per

586.80

225.46

598.74

253.65

268.77

179.00

2,112.42

provisions contained

in section 17(1) of the

Income Tax Act., 1961.

(b) Value of perquisites

52.46

22.56

40.53

37.7

22.58

13.22

189.05

u/s 17(2) of the Income

tax Act, 1961

(c ) Profits in lieu of

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

salary u/s 17(3) of the

Income Tax Act, 1961

Stock option

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Sweat Equity

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Commission

as % of profit

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

others

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Others

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total (A)

639.26

248.02

639.27

291.35

291.35

192.22

2,301.47

Ceiling as per the Act

3,433.97

  • does not include amount of ` 28.25 lakhs and ` 525.66 lakhs paid towards leave encashment and gratuity respectively consequent to demise of Mr. D. B. Mody on 28/08/2019.

DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)

ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)

  1. Remuneration to other Directors:

(` in lakhs)

Particulars of Remuneration

Name of the director

Mr. Durga Dass

Dr.

Ms. Krupa

Mr. Rajiv

Mr.

Mr. Shaukat

Dr.

Total

Chopra (up to

Satyanarain

R. Gandhi

C. Mody

Devang

Merchant

Manoj

Amount

30-09-2019)

Agarwala

Shah

Mashru

(a) Fee for attending Board/

Nil

12.00

9.00

6.60

10.80

5.40

5.00

48.80

Committee meetings

(b) Commission

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(c) Others

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total

Nil

12.00

9.00

6.60

10.80

5.40

5.00

48.80

Total Managerial Remuneration

2,350.27

Overall Ceiling as per the Act.

3,485.97

C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel other than MD/ WTD:

(` in lakhs)

Particulars of Remuneration

Key Managerial Personnel

Total

Company

CFO

Amount

Secretary

Gross Salary

(a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the

68.85

81.46

150.31

Income Tax Act, 1961

(b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Nil

Nil

Nil

(c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the Income Tax

Nil

Nil

Nil

Act, 1961

Stock Option

Nil

Nil

Nil

Sweat Equity

Nil

Nil

Nil

Commission

as % of profit

Nil

Nil

Nil

others

Nil

Nil

Nil

Others

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total

68.85

81.46

150.31

VII PENALTIES/PUNISHMENT/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES

No penalty, punishment or compounding fees has been imposed on the Company, or its directors and officers during the year ended on March 31, 2020.

46 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited