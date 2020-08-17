MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE > J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited 506943 INE572A01028 J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE (506943) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/14 765.9 INR -1.41% 05:48a J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Annual Report 2019-20 PU 05:43a J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled on September 24, 2020 PU 08/14 J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Prior Public Notice with regard to convening of AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Annual Report 2019-20 0 08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNUAL REPORT 2019-20 Accelerating Pace Contents Forward-looking statements Corporate Overview Domestic Formulations 2 Exports 4 Financial Highlights 7 Board of Directors 8 Corporate Information 9 Statutory Reports Directors' Report 10 Corporate Governance Report 49 Business Responsibility Report 67 Standalone Financial Statements Auditors' Report 73 Balance Sheet 82 Statement of Profit & Loss 83 Statement of Cash Flow 84 Notes 86 Statement of Changes in Equity 104 Consolidated Financial Statements Auditors' Report 131 Balance Sheet 136 Statement of Profit & Loss 137 Statement of Cash Flow 138 Notes 140 Statement of Changes in Equity 159 Ten-Year Financial Summary 187 In this annual report, we have disclosed forward-looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. This report and other statements, written and oral, that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated performance/results based on the management's plan and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'project', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and realisation of assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind. Accelerating Pace Over the last several years, J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) has embarked on various strategic initiatives for Accelerating Pace of its long-term growth, the results of which are visible in the Company's performance. The Company has been investing in expanding the product profile, enhancing capacities and on its marketing strength. The Company reorganized the domestic formulations division by creating four verticals each focused on the key brands for wider geographical coverage backed by a scientific oriented product promotion. On the International business front, the Company has invested in the creation of capacities conforming to international standards, new products and has enhanced its focus on the contract manufacturing business. JBCPL's clear focus is to grow at a robust pace by consolidating its posiiton in the domestic formulations market and seizing emerging opportunities in the focussed market of USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, South Africa and Russia-CIS. The Brand 'Unique' is synonymous to high-quality products at affordable prices in both the domestic and international markets. Though the Company has a major presence in cardiovascular and gastrointestinal space, the Company is continually strenthening its products portfolio in other therapeutic segments. With investments made in plant capacities that are approved by various international health authorities, a strong product portfolio and an experienced established team, the Company expects to further accelerate the growth to enhance stakeholders' value. For Attention of Members 44th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 24-9-2020 will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Members are requested to refer to accompanying Notice for procedure to join the AGM through VC/OAVM and ask questions or seek clarification with regard to Annual Report for FY 2019-20. Members please note that only those members who have previously registered their name as speaker shall have an opportunity to speak during the meeting. Domestic Formulations Mr. Shirish B. Mody Mr. Pranabh Mody Whole time Director (Marketing) President & Whole time Director (Operations) During the financial year 2019-20, the domestic formulations business sales stood at ₹ 735.68 Crores registering a growth of 18.20% against the industry growth of 11% (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020). It is the sixth straight year in which the Company's domestic formulations business has outperformed industry growth rate. The focused product group registered a growth of 22%. The Company's key therapeutic segments viz. Cardiovascular and Gastroenterology contributed sales of ₹ 326.75 Crores and ₹ 309.79 Crores and remained the highest growth contributor registering a growth of 28% and 11% respectively. The Company's key product groups viz. CilacarTM with sales of ₹ 249.02 crores, RantacTM with sales of ₹ 175.17 crores, NicardiaTM with sales of ₹ 69.87 crores and MetrogylTM with sales of ₹ 115.17 crores continued to show healthy growth domestically. Sales of RantacTM were impacted in the second quarter due to controversy in the US around NDMA in Ranitidine. The Company at present has no sales of Ranitidine formulation in the US. JBCPL ranked 34th in the domestic pharmaceutical industry, while the Company's brands Metrogyl (amoebicides) and Nicardia (calcium channel blocker) featured in top 130 brands in unit terms, while Rantac and Cilacar featured in top 100 brands in value terms (Source: IQVIA March, MAT 2020). While focused brand-building initiatives continue for these product groups, the Company has intensified its brand-building efforts for products in antibiotics, pain management, dermatological, tonics, and respiratory segments. The Company has four marketing divisions in this business i.e. VIVA, JIVA, DIVA, and IIVA, with a combined field force of over 2,100. Through these divisions, there are aggressive promotions with scientific orientation training and development of medical executives to enhance their in-clinic efficiency. This is backed by motivating incentive schemes to realize the potential of the people and the products, which has resulted in increased productivity. The key brands have received the right focus and wider coverage because of the divisional approach in the business. The success of this strategy is visible in the growing sales and productivity, whereby the sales under chronic products increased to 49% of total sales during the year as against 41% in the previous year. 2 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements The industry is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate in medium-term due to health awareness and increasing penetration in Tier II, Tier III, and rural markets. The Company believes that its well-established brands which have pan India presence and its therapy-focused approach will facilitate the growth going forward. The Company launched six new products during the year across Cardiac and Gastrointestinal (GI) segments, which have performed well. The Company has already launched two new products across GI and cardiac category, while one new product in cardiac segment, and six line extensions, which are planned for launch during the current financial year. COVID-19 may impact growth in the industry in the financial year 2021, due to various reasons like closure of clinics and the use of hospitals largely for COVID-19 patients for a good part of the first half of the financial year. With intense competition in the industry and the Government's approach to drug pricing, generic drugs, and fixed-dose combinations, the outlook remains challenging. The Company's contrast media division at sales of ₹ 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. New product Gadotrast injection, a next-generation macrocyclic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market, while ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney, and liver, also received a good response in the market. Although this business is fraught with severe price competition leading to erosion of margins. Annual Report 2019-20| 3 Exports Mr. Jay Mehta Mr. Nirav Mody President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS President - Global Business & Business Development During the financial year, the Company received US FDA approval for Ranitidine Tablets USP (75 mg. and 150 mg.), Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets (1 mg. and 2 mg.) and Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, (100 mg., 200 mg. and 400 mg.). There are three ANDAs pending for approval, while the Company plans to file three ANDAs in anti-depressant and anti-arrhythmic segment during the current financial year. An Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA was also received for the new solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat known as T20. US FDA issues an EIR when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. Other regulatory authorities like EU, TGA-Australia, and SAHPRA-South Africa have already approved this new facility. This facility has a capacity of 2 billion tablets per annum, which is expandable to 9 billion tablets per annum. The Company's total formulations exports at ₹ 711.32 crores registered growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Lower ANDA products sales and lower sales in contract manufacturing business affected the performance. Besides, lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations imposed by the Government of India in Q4 due to COVID-19 also affected Company's exports. Mr. Shekhar Nadkarni Mr. Ravi Gulgule Mr. Sandeep Nasa US Business Partner US Business Partner Head - Russia-CIS business 4 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements Exports to Global markets (other than Russia-CIS) stood at 502.16 crores registering a growth of 3.6% in Rupee terms over the previous year. The sales to the US at ₹ 142.34 crores were 13.3% lower over the previous year. Exports of branded generics and site variation products registered a good growth of 20% and 11.3% respectively. US business and contract manufacturing business continue to remain the focus areas. The Company accordingly continues to explore new growth opportunities in this business. The Company's focus markets are US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, and South Africa. The Company's other US FDA approved solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility, known as Ti-10 at Panoli, Gujarat also successfully passed periodical inspection by US FDA during the year with one minor procedural observation. The Company has since received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for this facility as well. Exports to Russia-CIS markets stood at ₹ 125.61 crores in the financial year 2020 registering a growth of 9.7% against the previous financial year. The Company plans to launch new products in Russia-CIS to boost sales and has received seven new product registrations from this region and plans nine more submissions this year. The Company continues to manufacture and supply OTC products to Cilag GmbH international for Russia-CIS markets. Sales of Russian subsidiary OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year stood at 708 million Ruble which were 13% higher, the EBITDA stood at 14.50 million Ruble which declined by 51.60% due to higher operating expenses, the PAT was reported at 4.03 million Ruble against 19.18 million Ruble in the previous year. The Company continues to believe that this is a high potential market and offers good growth prospects and hence continues to invest accordingly in this market. The API sales for the Company stood at ₹ 69.50 crores which declined by 16.70% over the previous financial year. API exports were particularly lower as the Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken process change in marketing authorizations to designate the Company's site as an approved source for the purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete but the sales are expected to go back to the previous levels once all the registrations are in place. The Company's domestic sales of API are on increase. Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. ("Biotech") increased by 6% to 352.1 million Rand during the financial year, while its EBITDA stood at 21.90 million Rand, a decline of 23.50% over the previous year, and PAT was reported at 14.70 million Rand as against 20.83 million Rand in the previous year. In constant currency terms, the profit after tax would have increased by 10.5% but South African Rand depreciated significantly against the US Dollar from R14.33: US$1 in April 2019 to R18.16: US$1 in March 2020, which resulted in the actual profit after tax decreasing by 28%. The operations of Biotech and the customer relationships continue to remain strong and despite lack of growth in the South African pharmaceutical market, Biotech's sales and product portfolio continued to grow in the financial year 2020 and is expected to grow even further in the current financial year on the back of increasing market share in the private sector and good government tender wins. Contract manufacturing projects in the area of lozenges, tablets, ointments, creams, and gels have performed well. The Company's State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities with approvals from international health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, EU GMP, TGA Australia, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH, Russia, Ukraine (PICs), MoH Japan and strong manufacturing, regulatory and development support coupled with increasing product registrations offer good prospects for growth. The international business faces challenges such as currency volatility, price erosion, and changing regulatory environment, however, the Company continues to be optimistic about its growth prospects. Annual Report 2019-20| 5 Mr. Bharat P. Mehta Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani Whole time Director (Planning & Development) Executive Director (Technical & Production) Sr. No. Health Authority Facility Approved 1 US FDA Tablets, APIs 2 EU GMP Tablets, Capsules, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid 3 SAHPRA, South Africa Tablets, Injections, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid, Capsules, Eyedrops 4 TGA, Australia Tablets, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid 5 PIC/S (MOH, Ukraine) Tablets, Lozenges, Injections, Liquid, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Powder 6 MOH, Japan API 7 MOH, Russia Tablets, Liquid, Injections, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Lozenges, Powder 8 ANVISA, Brazil Injections 9 Health Canada Liquid, Lozenges 10 MOH, Korea API State-of-the-art Tablets manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat State-of-the-art Formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat State-of-the-art US FDA approved API facility at Panoli, Gujarat State-of-the-art Tablets and Lozenges manufacturing facility at Kadaiya, Daman 6 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements Financial Highlights Sales / Profit Before Tax Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance/ (₹ in Crores) Borrowings (₹ In Crores) 1,136.53 227.10 1,167.45 216.78 1,227.80 179.04 1,464.45 269.28 1,606.19 349.56 385.25 174.80 406.72 48.86 436.61 28.48 463.93 25.80 400.09 32.04 2015-162016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2015-162016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Sales Profit Before Tax Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance Borrowings Share Capital + Reserves & Surplus Book Value (₹ in Crores) (₹) 1,141.75 1,387.86 1,453.39 1,484.56 1,445.29 134.61 163.62 173.91 185.02 187.01 2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20*** 2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20*** *After buy-back of ₹ 50 crores **After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores ***After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores and dividend outgo of ₹ 93.17 crores Distribution of Revenue FY 2019-20 (%) Retained earning 10.54% Dividend 5.03% Duties and taxes 6.26% Other expenses 24.47% Depreciation & Amortisation 3.85% Exceptional item 0.59% Cost of materials 33.67% Employee benefits expense 17.38% Finance costs 0.17% Annual Report 2019-20| 7 Board of Directors Shirish Mody Bharat P. Mehta Whole time Director Whole time Director (Marketing) (Planning & Development) Pranabh Mody Rajiv C. Mody Kamlesh Udani President & Whole time Director Independent Director Executive Director (Operations) (Technical & Production) Satyanarain Agarwala Krupa R. Gandhi Independent Director Independent Director Devang Shah Shaukat Merchant Manoj Mashru Independent Director Independent Director Independent Director 8 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements CORPORATE INFORMATION AUDIT COMMITTEE Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi (Chairperson) Mr. Durga Dass Chopra (upto 20-05-2019) Mr. Dinesh B. Mody (upto 28-08-2019) Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala Mr. Devang R. Shah (from 21-05-2019) Mr. Pranabh Mody (from 12-11-2019) CORE TECHNICAL TEAM Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, Whole time director (Planning & Development) Mr. Kamlesh Udani, Executive director (Technical & Production) Dr. Milind Joshi, President - Global Regulatory Management Mr. Parmeshwar Bang, Vice President - Works Mr. V. R. Singh, Vice President - QA COMPANY SECRETARY M. C. Mehta AUDITORS M/s. D N V & Co. Chartered Accountants Mumbai BANKERS Bank of India BNP Paribas Standard Chartered Bank Citibank N. A. REGISTRARS & SHARE TRANSFER AGENT Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. Plot B- 5, Part- B, Cross Lane, M.I.D.C., Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093. Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06 Fax No.(022) 6671 2011 BUSINESS MANAGEMENT TEAM Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody, Managing director (upto 21-07-2020) Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, Whole time director (Administration) (upto 28-08-2019) Mr. Shirish B. Mody, Whole time director (Marketing) Mr. Pranabh Mody, President & Whole time director (Operations) Mr. P. K. Singh, President - Global Business Mr. Nirav Mody, President-Global Business & Business Development Mr. Jay Mehta, President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS Mr. Savya Sachi, President - Marketing & Sales (DBU) Mr. Bhushan Sachdev, Vice President - Supply Chain Management Mr. Vijay Bhatt, Chief Financial Officer Mr. B. K. Dhar, General Manager - API (Marketing) Mr. Mitesh Kothari, General Manager - Diagnostic REGISTERED OFFICE Neelam Centre, 'B' Wing, 4th floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030. Tel No.(022) 2482 2222 Fax No.(022) 2493 0534 CORPORATE OFFICE Cnergy IT Park, Unit A2, 3rd floor, Unit A, 8th floor, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025. Tel No.(022) 2439 5200/2439 5500 Fax No.(022) 2431 5331/2431 5334 Website : www.jbcpl.com Email id for investors: investorelations@jbcpl.com secretarial@jbcpl.com Annual Report 2019-20| 9 DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors are pleased to present forty-fourth report and audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020. 1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The following is the highlight of financial performance of the Company during the year under review. (` in lakhs) 2018-19 2019-20 Sales 160,619.62 146,444.85 Other Operating revenue 3,454.82 3,673.85 Other Income 4,934.27 4,022.50 Total Income 169,008.71 154,141.20 Profit before finance cost and depreciation 41,758.73 32,866.57 Less: Finance cost 293.51 456.55 Less: Depreciation & Amortisation expense 6,509.05 5,482.49 Profit before exceptional item and tax 34,956.17 26,927.53 Exceptional Item 1,000.00 - Profit before tax 33,956.17 26,927.53 Tax Expense 7,141.77 8,721.61 Net Profit after tax 26,814.40 18,205.92 Other Comprehensive Income (506.42) 29.25 Total Comprehensive Income after tax 26,307.98 18,235.17 Earnings per share of ` 2 (In `) 33.70 22.15 2. DIVIDEND 4. OPERATIONS/STATE OF AFFAIRS Your directors recommend a final dividend of ` 1 (50%) per equity share of face value of ` 2, payment whereof will be subject to deduction of tax at source. During the year, Board of directors declared interim dividend of ` 10 (500%) per equity share. The final dividend, if declared, together with interim dividend already paid would result in total outgo of ` 100.89 crores including dividend distribution tax paid on interim dividend. The Company paid dividend of ` 5 (250%) per equity share in the previous year. The Board has not proposed any transfer out of profit for the financial year to reserves in relation to these dividend payments. 3. BUY-BACK OF EQUITY SHARES Pursuant to authority of the Board, the Company completed on 8-1-2020buy-back of 29,54,545 equity shares of face value of ` 2 at price of ` 440 per share on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital stands reduced to 7,72,82,097 equity shares of ` 2. The Company has transferred the sum of ` 59.09 lakhs from general reserve to capital redemption reserve account pursuant to Section 69 of the Companies Act, 2013. Momentum in the business operations continued during the year and consequently the sales and operating profits for the year recorded reasonable growth. Sales for the year at ` 1,606.20 crores were 9.68% higher over the previous financial year. EBIDTA at ` 368.24 crores registered growth of 27.67% and was 22.93% of sales. Domestic formulations business at sales of ` 735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Enhanced focus on key brands through divisionalisation approach in this business has helped improve sales and productivity. Contrast media products sales in domestic market at ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. Overall formulations exports at ` 711.32 crores registered marginal growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at 502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6% mainly due to lower sales to US market. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at ` 125.61 crores showed growth of 9.7%. API sales at

Russia-CIS markets at ` 125.61 crores showed growth of 9.7%. API sales at 69.50 crores were 16.70% lower over the previous year. The profit before tax and exceptional item at ` 349.56 crores was higher by 29.82% over the previous year. The profit after tax at ` 263.08 crores was 44.50% higher 10 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) over the previous year. This growth in profit after tax was aided by lower rate of tax opted by the Company. DISPOSAL OF COMPANY'S APPEAL AGAINST NGT ORDER

The members are aware that the Company filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against judgement and order dated 8-1-2016 of National Green Tribunal, Pune Bench, (NGT) directing, inter alia, closure of Company's API Unit at Panoli, Gujarat. The members may refer to Board's report dated May 20, 2016 for brief summary of this matter.

Supreme Court by judgement dated 1-4-2020 has allowed the appeal and set aside the impugned judgement of NGT dated 8-1-2016 in so far as it directed closure of the said API Unit and revocation of environmental clearance granted to the said Unit as well as order in review dated

17-5-2016. However, Supreme Court has ordered deposit of compensation of ` 10 crores in accordance with the precautionary principle. This compensation is to be deposited with Gujarat Pollution Control Board with a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of the judgement. The Company will deposit this within the said period. Exceptional item in the financial statement for 2019-20 represents provision made for deposit of this compensation. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors confirm: that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year under review, the applicable accounting standards have been followed; that they have selected appropriate accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year 2019-20 and of profit of the Company for that year; that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; that they have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended on March 31, 2020 on a going concern basis; that they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively. SUBSIDIARIES

The highlights of performance of subsidiary companies in Rupee terms for the year 2019-20 is presented in Annexure-A. After inter-company adjustments, subsidiary companies contributed ` 135.31 crores to consolidated income and ` 9.33 crores to consolidated operating profit of the Company.

Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd., South Africa, for the financial year 2019-20 were ZAR 352.14 million, which represents growth of 6.07% over the previous year, while its operating profit at ZAR 18.19 million was

31.53% lower mainly due to higher cost of goods sold in tender business. Sales of OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Russia, were Rouble 708.01 million, which represents growth of 13.02% over the previous year, while its operating profit at Rouble 12.36 million was

47.91% lower due to higher operating expenses. Unique

Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE, Dubai is presently not engaged in any business activity. It incurred loss of AED 0.99 million due to operating expenses. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCES

A certificate from auditors of the Company on compliance with conditions of corporate governance is annexed to this report. Compliance report on corporate governance, business responsibility report and dividend distribution policy forms part of this annual report. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. All the public deposits accepted prior to the commencement of the said Act have been repaid in 2014-15. TRIBUTE TO SHRI DINESH B. MODY

Board inform the members with immense grief that Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, one of the founder promoters and executive director of the Company since incorporation of the Company passed away on 28-08-2019. Mr. Dinesh Mody was one of the pillars of the Company who developed businesses, built brands and built organisation over the years through his sheer entrepreneurship, deep commitment, complete dedication and industrious nature. He played vital role in growth of the Company and development of the businesses. He was singularly instrumental in establishment of OTC and Rx business in Annual Report 2019-20| 11 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) Russia-CIS and significantly contributed to its growth over the years. Mr. Dinesh Mody also served interest of the pharma industry for long. He was elected as president of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) for 1995-96 and 1996-97 and thereafter remained associated with it for long time. He was founder Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXIL). Board has placed his valuable contributions on record with sense of gratitude. 11. DIRECTORS Mr. Durga Dass Chopra, independent director, resigned from the Board of directors with effect from 30-09-2019 due to age related health issues. The members of the Company at annual general meeting held on 19-8-2019 appointed Mr. Devang R. Shah as independent directors for further term of five consecutive years from 16-12-2019 and re-appointed Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, who was retiring by rotation. In accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Pranabh Mody would retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. All independent directors have given a declaration to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as in Regulation 16 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. They have also confirmed that they have registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to include their name in the databank of independent directors. The members, at annual general meeting held on 23-8-2016, appointed Mr. Shaukat Merchant as independent director for a term up to five (5) years from 3-2-2016. Thus, he holds office up to 2-2-2021. During last five years, Mr. Shaukat Merchant's score in annual performance evaluation has been in the range of 4-5 (5 being highest). Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that his continued association for a second term of five (5) years would be in the interest of the Company. Keeping in view performance evaluation report of Mr. Shaukat Merchant for the first term, the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of Mr. Shaukat Merchant for a second term up to five (5) consecutive years commencing from 3-2-2021. Total five (5) meetings of the Board of directors were held during the financial year 2019-20. They were held on May 21, 2019, August 13, 2019, November 12, 2019, February 4, 2020 and February 20, 2020. POLICY ON DIRECTORS' APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company's policy on directors' appointment is set out in Annexure-B. The salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees is set out in Annexure-C. The said

Policy including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director has been posted on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com and the same can be accessed using web link http://www.jbcpl. com/investors/pdf/policy/remuneration%20policy.pdf. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-D. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee consists of Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, independent director, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody. The CSR Committee has formulated and recommended CSR Policy to the Board, which the Board has approved. The details and contents/salient features of CSR policy and annual report on CSR in the prescribed form are set out in Annexure-E.

The Company spent ` 442.47 lakhs on prescribed CSR projects/activities during financial year 2019-20 as against ` 442.36 lakhs being 2% of the average net profits of the Company made during three immediately preceding financial years. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGILANCE MECHANISM

The Board has constituted Audit Committee that currently consists of Ms. Krupa Gandhi, Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Devang Shah and Mr. Pranabh Mody. Consequent to demise of Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, the Board has co-opted Mr. Pranabh Mody as member of the Audit Committee effective from 12-11-2019. There has been no instance of non-acceptance of recommendation of Audit Committee by the Board.

The Board of directors has established vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower Policy to enable directors, employeesandotherstakeholderstomakewrittenProtected disclosures (as defined in the Policy) to the Chairman of the Redressal Committee for evaluation and investigation. The Policy empowers the Redressal Committee to investigate if the issue raised constitutes protected disclosure, complete the investigation in a time bound manner and recommend, after consultation with the Audit 12 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) Committee, necessary corrective action to the concerned manager for implementation. The Policy provides for access of whistle blower to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional circumstances. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards of whistle blowers against any kind of victimisation or unfair treatment but also provides for taking stern disciplinary action against who abuses the protection so granted. This functioning of vigil mechanism is periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Company has posted the Whistle Blower Policy on its website www.jbcpl.com. ANNUAL PERFORMACE EVALUATION

The Board of directors carried out evaluation of performance of the Board, its Committees and individual directors during 2019-20 in accordance with the manner specified by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(NRC) and using evaluation criteria recommended by NRC and approved by the Board.

Each Board member (excluding director being evaluated) evaluated performance of all other Board members on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned director.

Board (excluding members of the Committee being evaluated) collectively discussed and evaluated performance of each Committee on the given criteria. Based on consensus, rating was assigned and then simple average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned committee.

Each member of the Board evaluated performance of the Board on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain performance of the Board. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES Form AOC-2 prescribed under Section 134(3)(h) read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 provides for disclosure of (a) details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis, and (b) details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arm's length basis. All the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties during the year were pursuant to the contract or arrangement approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of directors. The transactions so entered into were in the ordinary course of business of the Company and on arm's length basis. The contract or arrangement or transactions were neither material in terms of the Policy on materiality of related party transactions adopted by the Company nor it exceeded the threshold limit prescribed pursuant to first proviso to Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, without going by the materiality as aforesaid, the details of material/major related party contracts/arrangement/ transactions at arm's length basis and entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Company are given in Form No. AOC-2 given under Annexure- F1. Every related party contract or arrangement entered into with approval of the Board under Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is referred to in Annexure-F2 pursuant to Section 188(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. These contracts or arrangements are in the ordinary course of business and terms thereof are on arm's length basis, and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. 18. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER REMUNERATION RELATED DISCLOSURES The remuneration related and other disclosure required in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, are given in Annexure-G. A statement showing name and other particulars of the employees in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is given in Annexure-H. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN

No option granted by the Company was unvested or unexercised as at the year-end. The disclosure of details in respect of the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, as required under the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, is set out in Annexure-I to this report. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of directors has developed and implemented risk management policy for the Company. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted Risk Management Committee and delegated monitoring and review of the risk management plan to the Committee. Committee would periodically review status of mitigation measures taken in respect of risk management plan and would report progress thereof to the Board and Audit Committee. Annual Report 2019-20| 13 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board has adopted internal financial controls encompassing policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to Company's policies, safeguarding the Company's assets, prevention and detection of fraud and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The specific internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include internal audit of important activities and processes relating to preparation of financial statements, adoption of well-defined standard operating procedure for business transactions and compliance relating thereto, use of ERP for accuracy and control, review of periodically prepared financial statements with objective to ensure that financial statements present true and fair view and are sufficient/ credible and in compliance with legal and regulatory requirement.

Neither management of the Company has come across any instance of fraud during the year 2019-20 nor the auditors of the Company has reported any such instance to the Audit Committee. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the year, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or made any investment attracting the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Hence, there is no information to be furnished pursuant to

Section 134(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The management discussion and analysis report for the year 2019-20 is attached as Annexure-J and forms part of this annual report. EXTRACT OF ANNUL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the extract of annual return in prescribed Form MGT-9 containing information as on March 31, 2020 is given in

Annexure-K. The latest annual return filed being annual return in prescribed form MGT-7 containing the particulars as they stood on March 31, 2019 is available on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com . The annual return for financial year 2019-20 will also be available at the same web address once the same is filed with the Registrar of

Companies. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

No regulator or court has passed, during the year, any significant or material order affecting going concern status and Company's operations in future. COST RECORDS

The Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and such accounts and records are duly made and maintained by the Company. The Company is further required to get such cost records audited by a cost auditor in accordance with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and furnish cost audit report received from the cost auditor to the Central Government within the prescribed time. The Company is in compliance with these provisions. CONFIRMATIONS

The Company has complied with (i) applicable Secretarial

Standards specified by the Institute of Company

Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and (ii) the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual

Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,

Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. AUDITORS

The members at annual general meeting held on 19-9-2017 has appointed DNV & Co., Chartered

Accountants (having firm registration no. 102079W), as statutory auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the said annual general meeting. However, ratification of appointment of auditor by members at every annual general meeting is now not required pursuant to amendment made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Ashish Bhatt & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor of the Company, carried out secretarial audit for the financial year 2019-20 as provided under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. The secretarial audit report given by the said auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure-L. HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company continues to accord high priority to health and safety of employees at all manufacturing locations. During the year under review, the Company conducted safety training programmes for increasing disaster preparedness awareness among all employees at the plants. Training programmes and mock drills for safety awareness were also conducted for all employees at the plants. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 14 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - A Highlights of performance of the subsidiary companies for the year ended on March 31, 2020. (` in lakhs) OOO Unique Biotech Laboratories Unique Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical (Pty.) Ltd., South Laboratories FZE, Laboratories, Russia Africa. Dubai Sales 7,132.52 17,054.08 - Other operating revenue - 56.77 - Other Income 2,675.54 115.72 - Total Income 9,808.06 17,226.57 - PBT 98.16 987.26 (195.85) Provision for tax 31.14 188.23 - Deferred Tax 26.35 74.14 - Earlier year Tax 18.03 - - PAT 22.64 724.89 (195.85) For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 ANNEXURE - B Company's Policy on directors' appointment. Policy Statement: The following shall be followed/kept in view, to the extent possible and practicable while selecting any person for a position of a director of the Company. The appointment of any director should be such as to help maintain/achieve diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board of Directors. A candidate proposed for appointment as a director should be a person of integrity. A candidate proposed for appointment as independent director shall: be independent of management; shall possess appropriate skills, experience and knowledge in fields such as finance and financial advisory, law, management, sales, marketing, administration, corporate governance, taxation, regulatory affairs, drugs and medicine, technical operations and any other discipline related to the Company's business; be such that brings in appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge in the Board of Directors; be willing to devote time for the affairs and activities of the Board and its Committee(s) and otherwise to enable the Board of Directors to discharge its functions and duties effectively; and satisfy criteria of independence as mentioned in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement from time to time. For independent directors, requisite professional qualification in the area of expertise is preferred. However, experience and expertise in a given field should be determining factor. A candidate proposed for position of executive director may be from the promoter group or outside. Such candidate should have enough experience or potentially fit for the executive responsibilities. Observance of the Policy: Besides the Board of Directors, this Policy will also be followed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Annual Report 2019-20| 15 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - C Salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The objective of remuneration for executives and employees is to focus them on achieving objectives and improving performance, to motivate and retain them and to be able to attract qualified, talented and competent executives and employees to the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee

("Committee") shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for executive directors keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as experience, past performance, scope of responsibilities and complexity of functions. The annual increments in their base salaries shall be determined keeping in view performance of the Company and shall also reflect appropriate performance benchmarks.

("Committee") shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for executive directors keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as experience, past performance, scope of responsibilities and complexity of functions. The annual increments in their base salaries shall be determined keeping in view performance of the Company and shall also reflect appropriate performance benchmarks. Non-executive directors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s) thereof or any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board from time to time within the maximum limit prescribed under the Rules made under the Companies Act. Subject to the provisions of the Act, Non-executive directors may also receive profit related commission as may be decided by the Board.

directors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s) thereof or any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board from time to time within the maximum limit prescribed under the Rules made under the Companies Act. Subject to the provisions of the Act, Non-executive directors may also receive profit related commission as may be decided by the Board. The Committee shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at the time of appointment keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions and geographical area. The annual increments in the base salaries of KMP and SMP shall be determined by the Company management keeping in view performance of the Company and performance of the employees. The Company management shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for other employees keeping in view qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions, geographical location and practices prevailing in the industry. The Company management shall also evaluate and explore for other employees in general or employees in any specific department or function an element of variable pay in the form of incentive, bonus etc. keeping in view short term and long term objectives of the Company. The Company management shall determine annual increments of other employees based on performance of employees, performance of the Company and practices prevailing in the industry.

While fixing the remuneration, the Committee shall ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors, KMP and SMP of the quality required to run the Company successfully. Further, the Committee or the Company management, as the case may be, shall endeavour to ensure that the remuneration and/or annual increment determined is affordable to the Company and competitive with due consideration to industry trends and the Company's own position, consistently followed practices. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 16 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - D Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo. Conservation of energy: Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

The Company regularly takes measures for conservation of energy and thereby contain the rising energy cost. During the year, the Company (i) installed scaleban system at Panoli plant to re-use high TDS water in cooling tower (ii) replaced cooling water and chilled water pumps with energy efficient pumps at

Panoli unit (iii) replaced existing boiler at Daman unit with more efficient boiler (iv) installed condensate recovery system to recover and pump condensate to boiler feed without using additional electrical energy, and (v) replaced conventional lamps with LED lights for reduced electricity consumption. The steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy:

The Company is in process to install 200 KVA solar power plan at Daman Unit. Purchase of solar power for units at Panoli is under evaluation. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

During the year, the Company spent about ` 161 lakhs on energy conservation equipment. Technology absorption: Efforts made towards technology absorption:

The Company has developed certain technologies in- house in relation to development of pharmaceutical formulations, drug delivery system and API. These technologies were absorbed in development of new formulations and manufacture of validation batches, exhibit batches and scale up batches. These technologies have been absorbed with the effort of in-house R&D. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: The Company derived the following benefits as a result of technology absorption: Prior approval supplements for alternate API for ANDA.

Regulatory approval of various formulations.

Cost reduction.

Development of eco-friendly processes

eco-friendly processes Improvement in product yield, quality and reduced cost of production. The Company has not imported any technology during last 3 financial years. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the year is as under: (` in lakhs) (a) Capital 133.93 (b) Revenue 2,512.76 (c) Total 2,646.69 Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and foreign exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows during the year was ` 78,144.64 lakhs and ` 21,530.28 lakhs respectively. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Annual Report 2019-20| 17 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - E Details and contents/salient features of corporate social responsibility policy and annual report on CSR. The objective of the CSR policy is to strive to create and/or encourage, directly or indirectly, positive impact on the society at large through CSR activities or projects undertaken by the Company. The Company intends to undertake all or any of the activities prescribed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, CSR Policy specifies activities to be undertaken by the Company from time to time in terms of Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. The scope of CSR Policy has been kept as wide as possible to enable the Company to choose the activity as it deems fit and allow the Company to respond to different situations and challenges appropriately. As per the Policy, the Company management will identify the CSR project or program which may either be time bound or ongoing in nature. The Company may undertake CSR activities directly through its own personnel or through any registered trust / registered society or company established u/s 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. Besides, the Policy also specifies criteria and modalities of undertaking CSR activities through partnering organizations. Currently, the Company plans to focus on the activities/projects in the area of promotion of education, promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children. The role of the CSR Committee includes review of CSR Policy, recommendation of CSR activity/project and the amount of expenditure to be incurred thereon, formulation of transparent monitoring mechanism to ensure effective implementation of the project/programme/activity to be undertaken by the Company and monitor and implement CSR Policy from time to time. The Company has posted the CSR policy on its website and web link thereto is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/ Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf. Annual Report on CSR Activities: 1. A brief outline of the Company's CSR policy, The Policy recognises CSR as a part of governance philosophy. The policy including overview of projects or programs provides for undertaking any activity prescribed under Schedule VII to the proposed to be undertaken and a reference Companies Act, 2013. Without limiting the aforesaid scope, the policy provides to the web-link to the CSR policy and for undertaking activities/projects in the area of promotion of education, projects or programs. promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children. The web link to the CSR Policy is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/Corporate- Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf and CSR activities/projects for 2019-2020 is https://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/2019_2020/list_of_csr_activities_ during_fy_2019_20.pdf 2. The Composition of the CSR Committee Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody. 3. Average net profit of the Company for last ` 22,117.80 lakhs three financial years 4. Prescribed CSR Expenditure (two per cent ` 442.36 lakhs of the amount as in item 3 above) 5. Details of CSR spent during the financial year (a) Total amount to be spent for the financial ` 442.36 lakhs year; (b) Amount unspent, if any; Nil (c) Manner in which the amount spent during the financial year is detailed below. 18 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - E (Contd.) (` in lakhs) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) S. CSR project or activity Sector in Projects or Amount Amount Cumul- Amount No identified which the programs outlay spent on the ative spent: Direct Project is (1) Local area (budget) projects or expend- or through covered or other project or progams Sub- iture upto implementing programs heads: to the agency wise (1) Direct reporting expenditure period on projects or programs (2) Specify (2) Overheads the State and district where projects or programs was undertaken 1 Contribution to Ankleshwar Promoting Ankleshwar, 270.00 270.00 270.00 Direct Industrial Development health care District: (1) 270.00 Society for setting up of including Bharuch, (2) Nil cancer radiation project at preventive Gujarat State Jayaben Mody Hospital. healthcare 2 Contribution to Shrimad Promoting Dharampur, 100.00 100.00 100.00 Direct Rajchandra Sarvamangal health care District (1) 100.00 Trust towards setting up of including Valsad, (2) Nil new hospital for benefit of preventive Gujarat State underprivileged people. healthcare 3 Contribution for provision of Promoting Mumbai, 6.00 6.00 11.00 Direct free/subsidized treatment health care Maharashtra (1) 6.00 to needy kidney patients by including State (2) Nil Apex Kidney Foundation preventive healthcare 4 Contribution for purchase Promoting Mumbai, 5.00 5.00 5.00 Through Inner of medical equipment for health care Maharashtra (1) 5.00 Wheel Club of paediatric ward at KEM including State (2) Nil Bombay Queen's Hospital preventive Necklace healthcare 5 Contribution to Nana Palkar Promoting Mumbai, 10.00 10.00 10.00 Direct Smruti Samiti, Borivali health care Maharashtra (1) 10.00 unit, towards setting up of including State (2) Nil dialysis centre. preventive healthcare 6 Construction of Wellness Promoting Nani Daman, 21.40 21.40 24.87 Direct Centre (a primary health health care Union Territory (1) 21.40 centre) at Nani Daman including (2) Nil preventive healthcare 7 Contribution to Shikshan Promotion of Pune, 5.00 5.00 5.00 Direct Prasarak Mandali, Pune education Maharashtra (1) 5.00 State (2) Nil Annual Report 2019-20| 19 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - E (Contd.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) S. CSR project or activity Sector in Projects or Amount Amount Cumul- Amount No identified which the programs outlay spent on the ative spent: Direct Project is (1) Local area (budget) projects or expend- or through covered or other project or progams Sub- iture upto implementing programs heads: to the agency wise (1) Direct reporting expenditure period on projects or programs (2) Specify (2) Overheads the State and district where projects or programs was undertaken 8 Contribution towards Promotion of Surat 0.40 0.40 0.40 Direct scholarship to needy education Gujarat State (1) 0.40 students for pursuing higher (2) Nil education. 9 Contribution to SPRJ Promotion of Mumbai, 0.25 0.25 0.25 Direct Kanyashala Trust to support education Maharashtra (1) 0.25 spread of the message of State (2) Nil girl's education pan India. 10 Construction of traffic Promotion of Moti Daman, 24.42 24.42 34.80 Direct Island at Thana Pardi Road education Union Territory (1) 24.42 junction, Moti Daman (2) Nil Total 442.47 442.47 461.32 6. The Company has spent more than two percent of the average net profit of last three financial years. The CSR Committee of the Company states that the implementation and monitoring of the CSR Policy is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors S. B. Mody Whole time Director (Marketing) Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala Chairman, CSR Committee Place : Mumbai Date : June 23, 2020 20 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - F1 FORM NO. AOC -2 Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm's length transactions under third proviso thereto. (Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014). 1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis. Sr. No. Particulars Name(s) of the related party & nature of relationship b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions f) Date(s) of approval by the Board g) Amount paid as advances, if any Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 Details Not Applicable 2. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arm's length basis. Sr. Particulars 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 No. a) Name(s) of the OOO Unique OOO Unique Biotech Unique Unique Lekar Pharma Boxcare Jyotindra Mody related party Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical Laboratories Pharmaceutical Pharmaceutical Limited (LPL) - a Packagings Ventures LLP & nature of Laboratories, Laboratories, (Pty.) Ltd., Laboratories Laboratories Company in which Private Limited / D.B. Mody relationship Russia (OOO UPL) Russia (OOO South Africa Ltd. (UPLL) - a Ltd. (UPLL) - a directors of the - a Company in Enterprises LLP -Subsidiary UPL) - (Biotech) - Company in Company in Company hold which relative of / Shirish Mody Subsidiary Subsidiary which directors which directors more than 2% the Company's Property LLP of the Company of the Company of the paid up director is - firm in which are directors are directors and capital. a director/ directors of the and hold more hold more than member Company/their than 2% of the 2% of the paid relatives are paid up capital. up capital. partners. b) Nature of Supply Agreement Marketing Supply $Registered User $Trademarks Distribution Vendor Leave and contracts/ Services Agreement Agreement/ Sale and Contract Agreement license arrangements/ Agreement License User Purchase agreement transactions Agreement Agreement c) Duration of 5 years from 5 years from Ongoing. $Terminated One time Ongoing Ongoing 5 years from the contracts/ January 1, 2018. January 1, w.e.f 31-3-2020 November 4, arrangements/ 2018. 2015 transactions Annual Report 2019-20| 21 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - F1 (Contd.) Sr. Particulars 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 No. d) Salient terms of • The Company • The Company • Biotech • UPLL licensed • The Company • Company to act • Purchase by • Licensors the contracts or to manufacture to avail has been use of certain agreed to as distributor of the Company have granted arrangements and supply the marketing appointed as brand names purchase and LPL products in of corrugated license to use or transaction products to OOO services from a distributor and 'Unique' UPLL agreed domestic market. boxes of office premises including the UPL for sale and OOO UPL. of various Logo to the to sell entire • LPL to offer different at Prabhadevi, value, if any distribution thereof products Company for portfolio of sizes and Mumbai for a • OOO UPL agreed discount by OOO UPL in to execute of the use in the trademarks to the Company. specifications. period of five Russia. Company for Company's held by it to the years. marketing Total purchases Total purchases • The Company related distribution in business. Company. during the year • License fee during the year South Africa to undertake services as • The Company Total amounted to payable monthly amounted to and certain marketing of communicated to pay royalty consideration ` 1,427.85 in advance ` 6,315.52 lakhs. other African the products in and approved @ 1% for use of paid towards lakhs. • Company to counties. Russian market. by the brand names purchase of the reimburse cost Company. • The and @1% for Trademarks was • Price for the of utilities used. products are use of aforesaid ` 896.00 lakhs. products to Total marketing Total license fee be determined services fees supplied at logo, calculated paid during the price mutually in the manner mutually on case to paid during the year was agreed laid down in the case basis. year amounted ` 783.30 lakhs. between the agreements. to ` 2,843.40 Total supplies Total utilities parties on lakhs. Total royalty during the year charges case to case paid for the year amounted to reimbursed was basis. was ` 1,120.13 ` 5,806.10 lakhs. ` 8.81 lakhs. Total supplies lakhs. during the year amounted to ` 4,939.91 lakhs. e) Date(s) of *10/11/2017 10/11/2017 *19/11/2014 *19/11/2014 04/02/2020 *23/05/2017 *19/11/2014 *04/11/2015 approval by the Board, if any. f) Amount paid as Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil advances, if any * Date of first approval of the contract/arrangement by the Audit Committee/Board. These contracts/ arrangements/ transactions are being reviewed and re-affirmed/approved by Audit Committee/Board on annual basis since then. $ Upon purchase of trademarks portfolio from UPLL, Register User Agreement/ License User Agreement with UPLL stand terminated with effect from 31-03-2020. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 22 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - F2 Details of related party contracts or arrangements. Name of the Nature of the Duration Broad terms of the contract or arrangement Justification for the related party contract or of the contract or arrangement arrangement contract or arrangement Unique Guarantee 5 years from • Provision of corporate guarantee of USD 4 million to the Support provided to UPL Pharmaceutical Commission September Bank in relation to working capital finance sanctioned to FZE for availing financial Laboratories FZE, 23, 20151 UPL FZE by the Bank. facility from bank at Dubai (UPL FZE) • Guarantee commission @ 0.50% p.a. arm's length guarantee • Guarantee commission received for year was ` 4.53 lakhs. commission. Biotech Supply Agreement Ongoing • Biotech has been appointed as a distributor of the To increase Company's Laboratories Company for distribution of various products in South exports. (Pty.) Ltd., South Africa and certain other African counties. The products are Africa (Biotech) supplied at price mutually agreed between the parties on case-to-case basis. • Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted to ` 4,939.91 lakhs. Re-imbursement of Ongoing • Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of This arrangement is in expenses business. conformity with normal • There was no such reimbursement during the year. trade practice. Technical Services Ongoing • The Company to provide technical services in the nature of To optimally utilise Agreement preparation, conversion and uploading of product dossiers resources available within for Biotech into the system designed and approved by South the Company. African regulatory authority SAHPRA for management of product dossiers. • Total fees received during the year amounted to ` 97.76 lakhs. OOO Unique Supply Agreement 5 years from • The Company to manufacture and supply the products to The arrangement would Pharmaceutical January 1, OOO UPL for sale and distribution thereof by OOO UPL in facilitate sale and Laboratories, 2018. Russian market. Price for the products to be determined distribution of the products Russia (OOO mutually on case-to-case basis. in Russian market. UPL) • Marketing of the products in Russia to be carried out by the Company. • Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted to ` 5,806.10 lakhs. Marketing Services 5 years from • The Company to avail of marketing services from OOO The arrangement is Agreement January 1, UPL. intended to facilitate 2018. • OOO UPL to execute marketing related services as focused marketing of the communicated and approved by the Company. products in Russian market. • Total marketing services fees paid during the year amounted to ` 2,843.40 lakhs. Re-imbursement of Ongoing • Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of This arrangement is in expenses business. conformity with normal • There was no such re-imbursement during the year. trade practice. Annual Report 2019-20| 23 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.) Name of the Nature of the Duration Broad terms of the contract or arrangement Justification for the related party contract or of the contract or arrangement arrangement contract or arrangement Lekar Pharma Distribution Ongoing • Company to act as distributor of Lekar products in Timely availability of quality Limited (Lekar) Agreement domestic market. products at competitive • Total purchases by the Company during the year amounted price for domestic market. to ` 6,315.52 lakhs. Loan License Ongoing • The Company to manufacture certain formulations on loan Utilisation of available Agreement license basis for Lekar and supply certain raw material capacity at processing and packing materials at agreed processing charges/cost charges levied in line respectively. with industry-wide • Total processing charges received by the Company accepted formula and amounted to ` 93.37 lakhs reasonable margin/ • Total materials supplied to Lekar during the year amounted Sale of raw materials/ to ` 155.88 lakhs. packing materials as a part of working capital management. Unique License Agreements Ongoing2 • The Company was licensed the use of certain brand names To be able to continue to Pharmaceutical for license of certain and 'Unique' Logo by UPLL on payment of royalty @ 1% for market the products and Laboratories brands and logo to use of brand names and @1% for use of aforesaid logo, grow the sales and profits. Limited (UPLL) the Company2 calculated in the manner laid down in the agreements. • Total royalty paid for the year was ` 1,120.13 lakhs. Trademarks Sale and One-time • Pursuant to this agreement dated 4-2-2020, the To streamline the brand Purchase Agreement Company has purchased entire trademarks portfolio ownership. for pharmaceutical products from UPLL at lump sum consideration of ` 850 lakhs (excluding GST). • Company paid UPLL consideration of ` 896.00 lakhs on 31-3-2020 and have thus acquired proprietary interest in those marks. • Registered User/License User agreement for use of certain trademarks and logo entered into with UPLL stand terminated. Jyotindra Family Leave and license Period of 3 • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To continue to use the Trust agreement for years3 deposit paid under certain agreements in line with market premises as residence/ various immovable practice. office for the Company's properties3 • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 37.51 lakhs. executives at arm's length license fee. Dinesh Family Leave and license Period of 3 • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To continue to use the Trust agreement for years from deposit paid in line with market practice. property as residential residential premise 1-11-2017 • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs. premises for Company's at Bharuch, Gujarat executives at arm's length license fee. Shirish Family Leave and license Period of 3 • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To continue to use property Trust agreement for years from deposit paid in line with market practice. as residential premises for residential premises 1-11-2017 • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs. Company's executives at at Bharuch, Gujarat arm's length license fee. D. B. Mody (HUF) Leave and license Period of 3 • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To continue to use the agreement for years4 deposit paid in line with market practice. properties as Company's various immovable • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs. office premises at arm's properties4 length license fee. 24 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.) Name of the Nature of the Duration Broad terms of the contract or arrangement Justification for the related party contract or of the contract or arrangement arrangement contract or arrangement S. B. Mody (HUF) Leave and license Period of 3 • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To continue to use the agreement for years4 deposit paid in line with market practice. properties as Company's various immovable • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs. office premises at arm's properties4 length license fee. Jyotindra Mody Leave and license 5 years from • License fee payable monthly in advance and security To use the premises as Ventures LLP agreement for November 4, deposit paid in line with market practice. corporate office of the / D.B. Mody office premises at 2015 • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 783.30 lakhs Company at arm's length Enterprises LLP Prabhadevi, Mumbai (` 261.10 lakhs to each entity). license fee. / Shirish Mody • Total reimbursement towards utilities used paid to Property LLP Jyotindra Mody Ventures LLP was ` 8.81 lakhs. J. B. Mody Leave and license Agreement • License fee was payable monthly in advance and security To use the property as Enterprises LLP agreement for office terminated deposit placed was in line with market practice. Company's office at arm's / Dinesh Mody premises at Worli, effective • Total license fee paid during the year was ` 11.91 lakhs length license fee. Ventures LLP Mumbai 01-12-2019. (` 3.97 lakhs paid to each entity). / Shirish Mody Enterprises LLP Boxcare Vendor Agreement Ongoing • Purchase by the Company of corrugated boxes of different Reliability in timely supply Packagings sizes and specifications. and boxes of required Private Limited • Total purchases during the year amounted to ` 1,427.85 quality and specification at lakhs. arm's length prices to serve domestic and export orders. Namplas Job Work Agreement This • Namplas processed intermediate Sodium Methoxide Processing at arm's length Chemicals for processing of arrangement (25% in Methanol) on job work basis based on raw charges and supply of Private Limited intermediate by has since materials and gas provided by the Company. the processed material (Namplas) Namplas ended from • Total job work charges paid during the year was ` 22.79 through pipeline resulting March 2020. lakhs. in optimisation in inventory holding and saving of transportation cost. Bansi S. Mehta Provision of One time • Availment of professional services in relation to arm's Competent professional & Co. professional services length study of royalty payments and valuation of brands services. portfolio of UPLL. • Total fee paid during the year was ` 5.78 lakhs. Jay Bharat Remuneration Ongoing • Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company. Remuneration paid as per Mehta Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs. remuneration policy. Nirav Shirish Remuneration Ongoing • Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company. Remuneration paid as per Mody Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs. remuneration policy. This corporate guarantee has been revoked effective 06-08-2019. Company has acquired entire trademarks portfolio of pharmaceutical products from UPLL. Consequently, these agreements now stand terminated w.e.f. 31-03-2020. One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4 th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017), one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam

Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of residential premise at Bharuch, Gujarat (w.e.f. 01-11-2017). One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4 th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam

Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017). For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Annual Report 2019-20| 25 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - G Disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The ratio of the remuneration of each executive director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company: Name Designation Remuneration % increase in Ratio of for 2019-20 remuneration of remuneration (` in lakhs) 2019-20 paid in 2019- 20 to median remuneration Jyotindra B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director 672.81 **10.00 277:1 *Dinesh B. Mody Whole-time director (Administration) *290.24 - 119:1 Shirish B. Mody Whole-time director (Marketing) 672.81 **10.00 277:1 Bharat P. Mehta Whole-time director (Planning & Development) 309.20 **10.00 127:1 Pranabh Mody President & Whole-time director (Operations) 309.20 **10.00 127:1 Kamlesh L. Udani Executive director (Technical & Production) 204.53 **12.50 84:1 *ceased to be director w.e.f. August 28, 2019 due to demise. Excludes retiral benefits. Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody and Mr. Shirish B. Mody opted for increment from 1-10-2019. While increment to Mr. Bharat P. Mehta / Mr. Pranabh Mody and Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani was given as per cycle starting from 1-4-2019 and 1-7-2019 respectively. The non-executive directors were only paid sitting fees during the year for attending meetings of the Board and Committees thereof. The principles governing increase in the remuneration of executive directors and increase in sitting fees payable to non-executive directors, as per the Company's remuneration policy, are different. Further, the amount of sitting fees received by a non-executive director depends on (a) amount of sitting fee fixed by the Board for meetings of the Board and a particular

Committee, and (b) number of meetings of the Board and Committee(s) thereof attended by him. Therefore, the information as to ratio of sitting fee paid to the median remuneration of employees and percentage increase in remuneration of non-executive directors is not relevant and meaningful. However, the said information is given here below: Name of independent director Sitting fees paid Sitting fees paid % increase in Ratio of sitting during 2019-20 during 2018-19 2019-20 over fee paid during (` in lakhs) (` in lakhs) 2018-191 2019-20 to median remuneration1 Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala 12.00 9.80 22.45 4.94:1 Mr. Rajiv C. Mody 6.60 4.80 37.50 2.72:1 Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi 9.00 9.00 - 3.70:1 Mr. Devang Shah 10.80 6.60 63.64 4.44:1 Mr. Shaukat Merchant 5.40 4.00 35.00 2.22:1 Dr. Manoj Mashru 5.00 5.00 - 2.06:1 1Percentage increase in sitting fee and ratio of sitting fee to median remuneration would vary due to factors such as number of meetings held and attended during the year and number of committee positions held. 26 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - G (Contd.) Increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary:

The increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the year was 15.85% and 11.60% respectively. The increase in the median remuneration of the employees in the financial year was 9.90%. As on March 31, 2020, the Company had 4,291 permanent employees on its rolls. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentage increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

The average increase in the remuneration of employees (other than the managerial personnel) during 2019-20 was 10.01% as against the average increase of 10.50% given to managerial personnel. The average increase in remuneration of managerial personnel was based on their performance, performance of the Company and remuneration policy of the Company. There were no exceptional circumstances for increase in their remuneration. It is affirmed that the remuneration of the directors and employees of the Company is as per remuneration policy of the

Company. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Annual Report 2019-20| 27 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - H Information as per Rule 5 (2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on March 31, 2020. Name & age (years) (b) Designation (c) Gross remuneration received (Rs.) (d) Qualification(s) & experience (years) (e) Date of commencement of employment (f) Last employment held before joining the Company Bang B. Parmeshwar (52) (b) Vice President (c) 10,674,744 (d) M. Pharm, D.B.M. (26) (e) 28.08.2003 (f) Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd.-General Manager (a) Dhanani B. Bharat (51) (b) General Manager (Production) (c) 10,312,468 (d) B. Pharm (26) (e) 12.10.2010 Famycare Ltd.- General Manager. (a) Joshi M.D. (Dr.) (56) (b) President-Global Regulatory Management (c) 19,626,915 M.Sc., Ph.D. (34) (e) 07.12.1989 (f) Adonis Labs Private Limited-Executive Quality Assurance (a) Mehta B.P. (72) (b) Whole time director (Planning & Development) (c) 30,919,524 (d) B.Sc. (49) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) Unique Pharma Labs.-Production Manager Mehta J.B. (42) (b) President - Global Business (Russia CIS) & CRAMS (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. (Chem. Engg.) (15) (e) 01.10.2004 Allergan Pharmaceuticals-ResearchProject-In charge (a) *Mody D.B. (83) (b) Whole-time director (Administration) (c) *29,023,567 Exp. in Admn. (65) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Whole-time director (Administration) Mody J.B. (91) (b) Managing Director (c) 67,280,613 (d) Inter Sc. (69) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Managing Director (a) Mody N.S. (39) (b) President-Global Business & Business Development (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. in Business Admn. (15) (e) 13.07.2004 (f) Rodman & Renshaw-Equity Research Analyst (a) Mody P.D. (56) (b) President & Whole time director (Operations) (c) 30,919,525 (d) B. Pharm., M.B.A. (USA) (33) (e) 25.06.1987 (f) First employment (a) Mody S.B. (79) Whole time director (Marketing) (c) 67,280,613 (d) B.Sc. (Tech.) (60) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.- Director-Technical (a) Singh P.K. (56) (b) President (Global Business) (c) 18,301,598 (d) M. Pharm (33) (e) 01.12.2001 Coral Laboratories-General Manager (International Division) (a) Sachi Savya (57) (b) President (Domestic Business Unit) (c)14,058,600 (d) LLB, Diploma in Business Management (33) (e) 17.02.2012 (f) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.- Director Marketing Udani K.L. (66) (b) Executive Director (Technical & Production) (c) 20,453,131 (d) B.E. (Elect.), M.B.A. (40) (e) 01.02.2001 Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd.-Managing Director. Notes: (1) The nature of employment of the above employees is contractual in nature. The other terms and conditions of each of the above are as per the contract/letter of appointment and rules of the Company. (2) Mr. J.B. Mody, Late Mr. D.B. Mody and Mr. S.B. Mody are related to each other as brother. Mr. P.D. Mody is son of Late Mr. D. B. Mody. Mr. N.S. Mody is son of Mr. S. B. Mody. Mr. B.P. Mehta is son-in-law of Mr. J.B. Mody and Mr. J.B. Mehta is son of Mr. B.P. Mehta. *Employment of Mr. D. B. Mody was for part of the year due to his demise on 28-08-2019. Remuneration figure does not include amount of gratuity as gratuity trust of the Company paid the same. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 28 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - I Disclosure of details in respect of Company's Employee Stock Option Plan. Year of Grant 2004 2005 2006 (a) Options granted 475,000 563,240 547,000 (b) Exercise price 63 84 95 (c) Options vested 475,000 563,240 547,000 (d) Options exercised 271,800 204,250 148,925 (e) The total number of shares arising as a result of exercise 271,800 204,250 148,925 of option (f) Options lapsed 203,200 358,990 398,075 (g) Variation of terms of options Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable (h) Money realised by exercise of options 17,123,400 17,157,000 14,147,875 (i) Total number of options in force Nil Nil Nil (j) Employee wise details of options granted to: (i) Key Managerial Personnel; Nil (ii) Any other employee who receives a grant of No employee has received a grant in any one year of option options in any one year of option amounting to amounting to 5% or more of option granted during that year. five percent or more of options granted during that year; (iii) Identified employees who were granted option, No employee has been granted options equal to or exceeding during any one year, equal to or exceeding one 1% of the issued capital of the Company in any year. percent of the issued capital of the Company at the time of grant. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 Annual Report 2019-20| 29 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - J MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS The domestic formulations industry at sales of over `150,153 crores (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020) achieved value growth of 11%. The market continues to show intense competition with an increased number of brands being launched in the market. During the year, Government of India adopted policy of restricting export of certain APIs and its formulations to ensure adequate availability of such drug in the country. Such restriction also included Metronidazole, Paracetamol, and their formulations, which have since been made free. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS AND SEGMENTS WISE PERFORMANCE Domestic Business: The Company is engaged in only one segment viz. pharmaceuticals. The domestic formulations industry has been growing well for last several years and the growth prospects going forward appear intact. The outlook for the industry and growth expectations remain positive in view of increased spending on healthcare. The per capita consumption of drugs is on increase due to spurt in chronic diseases coupled with increase in literacy rate, increase in per capita income, improved healthcare access, increasing market penetration and increasing health awareness. All these are expected to continue to create growth opportunity in coming years. The brand building, new products introductions, product awareness programmes and penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets will remain growth enablers. For the Company, the domestic formulations business is a focus area and has been consistently growing at better than industry growth rate in last several years. In view of good long-term growth prospects offered by the domestic industry and the Company's strengths in this business, the Company believes it has good growth potential in this business. During the year, domestic formulations business at sales of 735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Increased penetration of key brands in the market on the back of divisionalised approach coupled with scientific promotion of the products and intensive training helped achieve the growth. Increase in the size of field force and creation of four divisions in the domestic formulations business has helped in achieving right focus on the products and deeper penetration in the market. The field force size as at the year-end was over 2,100. The Company's leading brands Cilacar (calcium channel blocker), Rantac (anti-peptic ulcerant), Nicardia (calcium channel blocker) and Metrogyl (amoebicides) continued to grow during the year. These four brands feature in top 130 brands in unit terms (IQVIA, March, 2020). The Company's cardiac range of products at combined sales of ` 317.99 crores achieved 27.84% growth. The sustained promotional efforts resulted in increase in contribution of chronic range of products. The controversy around presence of impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Ranitidine affected sales of Company's product Rantac in second half of the year. API vendors of the Company have ensured that Ranitidine supplied by them meets the international guidelines related to the presence of NDMA and is well within the acceptable limits. The Company has taken steps to ensure that the NDMA in the formulation is within the acceptable limits. As a responsible manufacturer, the Company continues to manufacture Rantac that complies with all the standards set by the Drugs Controller General of India. The Company shall continue to take all steps necessary for patient's safety. During the year, the Company launched six new products across anti-hypertensive and GI segments. The Company's contrast media division at sales of ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. The Company's new product Gadotrast injection, a next generation macrocylic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market. The Company's ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney and liver, has also received a good response in the market. The rising costs and price control for some products remain a concern. However, the Company is hopeful of growing the business in this segment. International business: Wide geographical presence in international market, increased focus on ANDA filings, focus on new products introduction in Russia-CIS market, focus on lucrative contract manufacturing business backed by State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with approval from health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, TGA Australia, EU GMP, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH- Russia, Ukraine (PICs) and wide range of products across injectable, solid and semi-solid present a good opportunity in international business. The Company's overall formulations exports during the year at ` 711.32 crores were 3.6% higher over the previous year. 30 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - J (Contd.) Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at ` 502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6%. Lower exports to US market and lower off-take by certain customers in contract manufacturing business affected the performance. ANDA products and contract manufacturing business continue to remain focus area. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at 125.61 crores registered growth of 9.7%. Lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations in Q4 due to COVID-19 affected Company's exports. API exports were lower as Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken the process of change in marketing authorisation to designate the Company's site as approved source for purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete. The Company perceives currency volatility, increased competition in generics business, price erosion and changing regulatory environment as a major concern in the international business. OUTLOOK In view of good business outlook both in domestic and international market as outlined above, the Company's manufacturing infrastructure of international standard, strong products portfolio with high growth brands, strong marketing capability and strong balance sheet present good outlook for the Company's business. RISKS AND CONCERNS Your Company does not perceive any risks or concerns other than those that are common to the industry such as regulatory risks, exchange risk, cyber risks and other commercial and business related risks. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Your Company has an adequate system of internal controls, which ensures that its assets are protected from loss and unauthorized use as well as business affairs are carried out in accordance with established procedures. These systems of internal controls also ensure that transactions are carried out based on authority and are recorded and reported in line with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company also has a system of regular internal audit carried out by competent professionals retained by the Company. The internal audit programme is approved by the Audit Committee, and findings of the internal auditor are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board at regular interval. The internal control system is adequate keeping in view size and nature of the Company's business. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTTO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Standalone financial performance of the Company with respect to operational performance for the year is as under: Parameter 2019-20 2018-19 Growth (` in crores) (` in crores) (%) Revenue from 1,640.74 1,501.19 9.30 operations Total income 1,690.09 1,541.41 9.65 EBIT 303.15 233.62 29.77 EBITDA 368.24 288.44 27.67 PBT before 349.56 269.28 29.82 exceptional item PAT 263.08 182.06 44.50 Improvement in EBITDA was due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation. Exceptional item is a provision of 10 crores made for deposit of compensation as per judgement of Supreme Court dated 1-4-2020. Improvement in PAT was aided by lower income tax rate of 22% opted by the Company as provided under Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019. Effective rate of tax has reduced to 25.17% against 34.32%. Consolidated financial performance of the Group with respect to operational performance for the year is as under: Parameter 2019-20 2018-19 Growth (` in crores) (` in crores) (%) Revenue from 1,774.73 1,643.20 8.00 operations Total income 1,825.40 1,684.64 8.36 EBIT 311.25 250.20 24.40 EBITDA 377.57 305.84 23.45 PBT before 358.89 286.99 25.05 exceptional item PAT 272.39 193.46 40.80 Sales of South African subsidiary Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. for the year at ZAR 352.1 million registered increase of 6.10%, while its EBITDA at ZAR 21.90 million was 23.50% lower than the previous year. Sales of Russian subsidiary Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year at Ruble 708 million were 13% higher, while its EBITDA at Ruble 14.50 million was 51.60% lower. Annual Report 2019-20| 31 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - J (Contd.) HUMAN RESOURCE There has been no material development on human resources and industrial relations front. The relationship with employees and workers continued to be cordial at all levels. As on March 2020, permanent employees strength and temporary employees strength was 4,291 and 495 respectively. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS The key financial ratio for 2019-20 and changes therein as compared to the immediately preceding financial year along with detailed explanation in cases where the change is 25% or more is as under: Debtors Turnover ratio: Net Credit Sales/Average account receivable

This ratio for the year was 4.99 (times) as against 4.87 (times) in the previous year. Inventory Turnover ratio: Cost of Goods sold/Average inventory

This ratio for the year was 2.59 (times) as against 2.80 (times) in the previous year. Interest Coverage ratio: *EBITDA/Interest Payment

This ratio for the year was 142.27 (times) as against 71.99 (times) in the previous year. This ratio improved due to higher margins due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation during the year on one hand and relatively lower interest outgo on the other. Other income included for the purpose of this ratio. Current Ratio: Current assets/Current liabilities

This ratio for the year was 3.44 (times) as against 4.31 (times) in the previous year. Debt-Equity ratio: Total Debt/Shareholders' Equity

This ratio for the year was 0.022:1 (times) as against 0.017:1 (times) in the previous year. The ratio is much lower than the standard norm. The change in ratio resulted due to reduction in Shareholders' equity due to buy-back and payment of dividend on one hand and additional borrowing in the form of export packing credit. Operating Profit Margin: EBIT/Sales

Operating profit margin for the year was 18.87% as against

15.95% in the previous year. Net Profit Margin: Net Profit/Sales Net profit margin (excluding other income) for the year was 13.31% as against 9.99% in the previous year. The net profit margin improved mainly due to higher margins on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation as well as adoption of lower rate of income tax announced by the Government. The ratio for the previous year has been re-stated wherever necessary to make it comparable to current year ratio. RETURN ON NET WORTH This financial performance is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. Return on Net worth or Return on Equity during the year was 17.96% as against 12.41% in the previous year. This return improved during the year mainly due to the reasons stated above for improvement in net profit margin (b) higher other income, and (c) reduction in average shareholders' equity due to buy-back of shares/payment of dividend. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors J. B. Mody Chairman & Managing Director Place : Mumbai Date : June 25, 2020 32 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K FORM NO. MGT-9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN as on financial year ended on 31.03.2020 Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS i CIN L24390MH1976PLC019380 ii Registration Date 18-12-1976 iii Name of the Company J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. iv Category/Sub-category of the Company Public Company/ Limited by shares v Address of the Registered office & contact Neelam Centre, "B" Wing, 4th Floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai, details Maharashtra : 400 030 Tel No. (022) 2439 5200/ 2439 5500 Fax : (022) 2431 5334/ 2431 5331 email : secretarial@jbcpl.com vi Whether listed Company Yes vii Name, Address & contact details of the Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any. Plot No. B-5, Part - B, Cross Lane, M.I.D.C., Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093. Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06 Fax : (022) 6671 2011 email : satish_patil@datamaticsbpm.com PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

Business activity contributing 10% or more of the total turnover of the Company is given below Sl. No Name and description of main products NIC Code of the % to total turnover of the Company Product 1 Manufacture of pharmaceutical products 2100 81.34% 2 Trading in pharmaceutical products 46497 16.95% PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES Sl Name & Address of the Company CIN/ Holding/ % of Applicable No GLN Subsidiary/ shares Section Associate held 1 OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories 127944, N.A. Subsidiary 100% 2(87) Moscow, Tverskaya Str., 18, bldg. 1, office 609. 2 Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE N.A. Subsidiary 100% 2(87) Office#1116, Business Centres World Building JAFZA ONE, 11th Floor, Jebel Ali Freezone P.O Box: 262327, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 3 Biotech Laboratories (Pty) Ltd. N.A. Subsidiary 95.24% 2(87) Block K West, Central Park, 400 16th Street, Randjespark, Midrand 1685 South Africa. Annual Report 2019-20| 33 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) IV. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Break up as % to total Equity) Category-wise Shareholding Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the No. of Shares held at the % change beginning of the year end of the year during Demat Physical Total % of Demat Physical Total % of the year Total Total Shares Shares A. Promoters (1) Indian a) Individual/HUF 44,092,733 0 44,092,733 54.95 42,603,482 0 42,603,482 55.13 0.18 b) Bodies Corporate 126,681 0 126,681 0.16 122,622 0 122,622 0.16 0.00 c) Any other : Firms and Trusts 497,251 0 497,251 0.62 480,618 0 480,618 0.62 0.00 SUB TOTAL (A) (1) 44,716,665 0 44,716,665 55.73 43,206,722 0 43,206,722 55.91 0.18 (2) Foreign a) NRI- Individuals 234,097 0 234,097 0.29 0 0 0 0 (0.29) SUB TOTAL (A) (2) 234,097 0 234,097 0.29 0 0 0 0 (0.29) Total Shareholding of Promoter (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2) 44,950,762 0 44,950,762 56.02 43,206,722 0 43,206,722 55.91 (0.11) B. PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING (1) Institutions a) Mutual Funds 9,981,018 1,050 9,982,068 12.44 10,180,164 1,050 10,181,214 13.17 0.73 b) Banks/FI 55,397 2,000 57,397 0.07 15,897 2,000 17,897 0.02 (0.05) c) Insurance Companies 834,442 1,500 835,942 1.05 162,614 1,500 164,114 0.21 (0.84) d) FPIs 4,286,030 0 4,286,030 5.34 5,546,536 0 5,546,536 7.18 1.84 e) Alternate Investment Funds 1,813,193 0 1,813,193 2.26 892,153 0 892,153 1.15 (1.11) SUB TOTAL (B)(1) 16,970,080 4,550 16,974,630 21.16 16,797,364 4,550 16,801,914 21.74 0.58 (2) Non-Institutions a) Bodies corporate: i) Indian 927,971 7,696 935,667 1.17 735,643 5,326 740,969 0.96 (0.21) b) Individuals: (i) Individual shareholders 14,079,989 955,347 15,035,336 18.74 13,283,801 805,171 14,088,972 18.23 (0.51) holding nominal share capital upto `1 lakh (ii) Individuals shareholders 1,045,344 0 1,045,344 1.30 1,129,161 0 1,129,161 1.46 0.16 holding nominal share capital in excess of ` 1 lakh c) Others: (i) Non Resident Indians & 1,016,833 6,200 1,023,033 1.27 1,054,948 6,200 1,061,148 1.37 0.10 Foreign National (ii) NBFC registered with RBI 23,630 0 23,630 0.03 275 0 275 0.00 (0.03) (iii) Trusts, Clearing Member & 91,597 0 91,597 0.11 70,832 0 70,832 0.09 (0.02) Foreign National (iv) Investor Education & 156,643 0 156,643 0.20 182,104 0 182,104 0.24 0.04 Protection Fund Authority SUB TOTAL (B)(2) 17,342,007 969,243 18,311,250 22.82 16,456,764 816,697 17,273,461 22.35 (0.47) Total Public Shareholding 34,312,087 973,793 35,285,880 43.98 34,075,375 821,247 34,075,375 44.09 0.11 (B)= (B)(1)+(B)(2) C. Shares held by Custodian - - - - - - - - - for GDRs & ADRs Grand Total (A+B+C) 79,262,849 973,793 *80,236,642 100 76,460,850 821,247 *77,282,097 100 - The difference in equity shares is due to buy-back of 2,954,545 equity shares on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. 34 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) SHAREHOLDING OF PROMOTERS Sl. Shareholder's Name Shareholding at the Shareholding at the % change in No. beginning of the year end of the year shareholding No. of % of total % of shares No. of % of total % of shares during the year shares shares pledged/ shares shares pledged/ of the encumbered to of the encumbered Company total shares Company to total shares 1 Jyotindra B. Mody 5,111,209 6.37 0 4,943,445 6.40 0 0.03 2 Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody 4,508,669 5.62 0 0.00 0.00 0 (5.62) 3 Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud D. Mody 279 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 4 Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody 4,594,425 5.73 0 4,443,623 5.75 0 0.02 5 Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati S. Mody 216,508 0.27 0 209,402 0.27 0 0.00 6 Kumud Dinesh Mody 4,505,288 5.62 0 4,453,914 5.76 0 0.14 7 Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody 99,777 0.12 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.12) 8 Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish B. Mody 209,129 0.26 0 202,265 0.26 0 0.00 9 Bharati S. Mody 4,513,022 5.63 0 4,364,892 5.65 0 0.02 10 Pallavi Bharat Mehta 4,652,992 5.80 0 4,500,268 5.82 0 0.02 11 Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat P. Mehta 295,804 0.37 0 286,095 0.37 0 0.00 12 Pranabh Dinesh Mody 4,531,708 5.65 0 4,465,788 5.78 0 0.13 13 Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody 85,633 0.11 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.11) 14 Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Sejal P. Mody 83,088 0.10 0 2,880,671 3.73 0 3.63 15 Sejal Pranabh Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody 47,574 0.06 0 46,013 0.06 0 0.00 16 Nirav Shirish Mody 4,535,164 5.65 0 4,386,307 5.68 0 0.03 17 Nirav Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody 207,897 0.26 0 201,074 0.26 0 0.00 18 Jinali Pranabh Mody 2,856 0.00 0 2,763 0.00 0 0.00 19 Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday M. Asher 356,802 0.44 0 345,091 0.45 0 0.01 20 Purvi Uday Asher/ Sharan U. Asher 0 0.00 0 1,560,642 2.02 0 2.02 21 Jay Bharat Mehta 2,337,343 2.91 0 2,260,625 2.93 0 0.02 22 Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi Jay Mehta 1,951 0.00 0 1,887 0.00 0 0.00 23 D B Mody HUF (held by Dinesh 478,115 0.60 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.60) Bhagwanlal Mody/ Jyotindra B. Mody) 24 D B Mody HUF (held by Jyotindra B. 0 0.00 0 462,422 0.60 0 0.60 Mody) 25 Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U. Asher 115,034 0.14 0 111,259 0.14 0 0.00 26 Uday Madhavdas Asher 13,417 0.02 0 12,977 0.02 0 0.00 27 Priti Rajen Shah 9,516 0.01 0 9,204 0.01 0 0.00 28 Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi B. Mehta 163,473 0.20 0 158,108 0.20 0 0.00 29 Bharat P. Mehta 2,364,927 2.95 0 2,287,304 2.96 0 0.01 30 Anupam Pravinchandra Mehta 1,000 0.00 0 1,000 0.00 0 0.00 Annual Report 2019-20| 35 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Shareholder's Name Shareholding at the Shareholding at the % change in No. beginning of the year end of the year shareholding No. of % of total % of shares No. of % of total % of shares during the year shares shares pledged/ shares shares pledged/ of the encumbered to of the encumbered Company total shares Company to total shares 31 P D Mody HUF (held by Karta P D Mody) 6,661 0.01 0 6,443 0.01 0 0.00 32 Mody Bros. (held by Jyotindra B. Mody/ 18,198 0.02 0 17,517 0.02 0 0.00 Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody) 33 Mody Trading Co. (held by Pallavi 50,891 0.06 0 48,991 0.06 0 0.00 Bharat Mehta/ Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati S. Mody) 34 Priti Family Trust (held by Nirav Shirish 214,081 0.27 0 207,055 0.27 0 0.00 Mody/ Shirish B. Mody - Trustees) 35 Deepali Family Trust (held by Nirav 214,081 0.27 0 207,055 0.27 0 0.00 Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody - Trustees) 36 Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd. 715 0.00 0 500 0.00 0 0.00 37 Namplas Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. 117,136 0.15 0 113,292 0.15 0 0.00 38 Boxcare Packagings Pvt. Ltd. 8,830 0.01 0 8,830 0.01 0 0.00 39 *Vibha Anupam Mehta/ Anupam P. 1,000 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 Mehta 40 *Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak Hiralal Parekh 8,380 0.01 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.01) 41 *Bharat K. Doshi 5,402 0.01 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.01) 42 *Nitin Chandra Doshi 221,735 0.28 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.28) 43 *Nisha Divyesh Shah 19,160 0.02 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.02) 44 *Nisha Divyesh Shah/ Divyesh Shantilal 3,595 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 Shah 45 *Bhakti Ashok Patel 6,460 0.01 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.01) 46 *Bhakti Ashok Patel/ Ashok Nandlal 500 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 Patel 47 *Pallavi Suketu Shah 11,337 0.01 0 0.00 0.00 0 (0.01) TOTAL 44,950,762 56.02 0 43,206,722 55.91 0 (0.11) Note : *Members of the Promoter Group of the Company have been re-classified as public shareholders vide approval letters dated November 27, 2019 received from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited respectively. (iii) CHANGE IN PROMOTERS' SHAREHOLDING Sl. No. Shareholding at the Cumulative Shareholding during the beginning of the Year year (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares % of total shares No of shares % of total shares of the Company of the Company At the beginning of the year 44,950,762 56.02 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease refer Note (e.g. allotment/ transfer /bonus /sweat equity etc.) At the end of the year 43,206,722 55.91 36 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Note: The details of Increase/ decrease in shareholding in respect of members in Promoter group are as under. Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) during the year in Share (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning shares shares shares of the (01-04-2019)/ of the Company at the end of the Company year (31-03-2020) 1 Jyotindra B. Mody 5,111,209 6.37 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (167,764) under buy-back by 4,943,445 6.40 4,943,445 6.40 31-03-2020 the Company 2 Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody 4,508,669 5.62 01-04-2019 Transmitted to 05-10-2019 (4,508,669) nominee 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 3 Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud 279 0.00 01-04-2019 Transmitted to D. Mody 28-09-2019 (279) nominee 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 4 Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody 4,594,425 5.73 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (150,802) under buy-back by 4,443,623 5.75 4,443,623 5.75 31-03-2020 the Company 5 Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati 216,508 0.27 01-04-2019 Shares accepted S. Mody 08-01-2020 (7,106) under buy-back by 209,402 0.27 209,402 0.27 31-03-2020 the Company 6 Kumud Dinesh Mody 4,505,288 5.62 01-04-2019 27-09-2019 99,777 Off-market transfer 4,605,065 5.74 within Accounts 28-09-2019 279 Shares received as 4,605,344 5.74 nominee 05-10-2019 4,508,669 Shares received as 9,114,013 11.36 nominee 31-10-2019 (4,508,948) Shares transmitted 4,605,065 5.74 08-01-2020 (151,151) Shares accepted 4,453,914 5.76 4,453,914 5.76 31-03-2020 under buy-back by the Company 7 Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh 99,777 0.12 01-04-2019 Off-market transfer B. Mody 27-09-2019 (99,777) to single holding 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 8 Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish 209,129 0.26 01-04-2019 Shares accepted B. Mody 08-01-2020 (6,864) under buy-back by 202,265 0.26 202,265 0.26 31-03-2020 the Company 9 Bharati S. Mody 4,513,022 5.62 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (148,130) under buy-back by 4,364,892 5.65 4,364,892 5.65 31-03-2020 the Company Annual Report 2019-20| 37 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) during the year in Share (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning shares shares shares of the (01-04-2019)/ of the Company at the end of the Company year (31-03-2020) 10 Pallavi Bharat Mehta 4,652,992 5.80 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (152,724) under buy-back by 4,500,268 5.82 4,500,268 5.82 31-03-2020 the Company 11 Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat 295,804 0.37 01-04-2019 Shares accepted P. Mehta 08-01-2020 (9,709) under buy-back by 286,095 0.37 286,095 0.37 31-03-2020 the Company 12 Pranabh Dinesh Mody 4,531,708 5.65 01-04-2019 21-11-2019 85,633 Off-market transfer 4,617,341 5.75 within Accounts 08-01-2020 (151,553) Shares accepted 4,465,788 5.78 under buy-back by 4,465,788 5.78 31-03-2020 the Company 13 Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ 85,633 0.11 01-04-2019 Dinesh B. Mody 21-11-2019 (85,633) Off-market transfer 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 within Accounts 14 Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ 83,088 0.10 01-04-2019 Sejal P. Mody 31-10-2019 2,895,343 Shares received on 2,978,431 3.71 transmission 08-01-2020 (97,760) Shares accepted 2,880,671 3.73 under buy-back by 2,880,671 3.73 31-03-2020 the Company 15 Sejal Pranabh Mody/ 47,574 0.06 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Pranabh D. Mody 08-01-2020 (1,561) under buy-back by 46,013 0.06 46,013 0.06 31-03-2020 the Company 16 Nirav Shirish Mody 4,535,164 5.65 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (148,857) under buy-back by 4,386,307 5.68 4,386,307 5.68 31-03-2020 the Company 17 Nirav Shirish Mody/ 207,897 0.26 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Shirish B. Mody 08-01-2020 (6,823) under buy-back by 201,074 0.26 201,074 0.26 31-03-2020 the Company 18 Jinali Pranabh Mody 2,856 0.00 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (93) under buy-back by 2,763 0.00 2,763 0.00 31-03-2020 the Company 19 Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday 356,802 0.44 01-04-2019 Shares accepted M. Asher 08-01-2020 (11,711) under buy-back by 345,091 0.45 345,091 0.45 31-03-2020 the Company 38 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) during the year in Share (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning shares shares shares of the (01-04-2019)/ of the Company at the end of the Company year (31-03-2020) 20 Purvi Uday Asher/ 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Sharan U. Asher 31-10-2019 1,613,605 Shares received on 1,613,605 2.01 transmission 08-01-2020 (52,963) Shares accepted 1,560,642 2.02 1,560,642 2.02 31-03-2020 under buy-back by the Company 21 Jay Bharat Mehta 2,337,343 2.91 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (76,718) under buy-back by 2,260,625 2.93 2,260,625 2.93 31-03-2020 the Company 22 Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi 1,951 0.00 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Jay Mehta 08-01-2020 (64) under buy-back by 1,887 0.00 1,887 0.00 31-03-2020 the Company 23 D B Mody HUF (held 478,115 0.60 01-04-2019 Off-market transfer by Dinesh Bhagwanlal 21-11-2019 (478,115) to Account of Joint 0 0.00 Mody/ Jyotindra B. 0 0.00 31-03-2020 holder Mody) 24 D B Mody HUF (held by 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Jyotindra B. Mody) 21-11-2019 478,115 Off-market transfer 478,115 0.60 08-01-2020 (15,693) Shares accepted 462,422 0.60 under buy-back by 462,422 0.60 31-03-2020 the Company 25 Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U. 115,034 0.14 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Asher 08-01-2020 (3,775) under buy-back by 111,259 0.14 111,259 0.14 31-03-2020 the Company 26 Uday Madhavdas Asher 13,417 0.02 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (440) under buy-back by 12,977 0.02 12,977 0.02 31-03-2020 the Company 27 Priti Rajen Shah 9,516 0.01 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (352) under buy-back by 9,204 0.01 9,204 0.01 31-03-2020 the Company 28 Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi 163,473 0.20 01-04-2019 Shares accepted B. Mehta 08-01-2020 (5,365) under buy-back by 158,108 0.20 158,108 0.20 31-03-2020 the Company 29 Bharat P. Mehta 2,364,927 2.95 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (77,623) under buy-back by 2,287,304 2.96 2,287,304 2.96 31-03-2020 the Company Annual Report 2019-20| 39 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) during the year in Share (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning shares shares shares of the (01-04-2019)/ of the Company at the end of the Company year (31-03-2020) 30 P D Mody HUF (held by 6,661 0.01 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Karta P D Mody) 08-01-2020 (218) under buy-back by 6,443 0.01 6,443 0.01 31-03-2020 the Company 31 Mody Bros. (held by 18,198 0.02 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Jyotindra B. Mody/ 08-01-2020 (681) under buy-back by 17,517 0.02 Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh 17,517 0.02 31-03-2020 the Company D. Mody) 32 Mody Trading Co. (held 50,891 0.06 01-04-2019 Shares accepted by Pallavi Bharat Mehta/ 08-01-2020 (1,900) under buy-back by 48,991 0.06 Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati 48,991 0.06 31-03-2020 the Company S. Mody) 33 Priti Family Trust (held 214,081 0.27 01-04-2019 Shares accepted by Nirav Shirish Mody/ 08-01-2020 (7,026) under buy-back by 207,055 0.27 Shirish B. Mody - 207,055 0.27 31-03-2020 the Company Trustees) 34 Deepali Family Trust 214,081 0.27 01-04-2019 Shares accepted (held by Nirav Shirish 08-01-2020 (7,026) under buy-back by 207,055 0.27 Mody/ Shirish B. Mody - 207,055 0.27 31-03-2020 the Company Trustees) 35 Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd. 715 0.00 01-04-2019 Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (215) under buy-back by 500 0.00 500 0.00 31-03-2020 the Company 36 Namplas Chemicals Pvt. 117,136 0.15 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Ltd. 08-01-2020 (3,844) under buy-back by 113,292 0.15 113,292 0.15 31-03-2020 the Company 37 Vibha Anupam Mehta/ 1,000 0.00 01-04-2019 Anupam P. Mehta 27-11-2019 (1,000) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 38 Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak 8,380 0.01 01-04-2019 Hiralal Parekh 27-11-2019 (8,380) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 39 Bharat K. Doshi 5,402 0.01 01-04-2019 27-11-2019 (5,402) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 40 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) during the year in Share (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at % of total holding No. of % of total the beginning shares shares shares of the (01-04-2019)/ of the Company at the end of the Company year (31-03-2020) 40 Nitin Chandra Doshi 221,735 0.28 01-04-2019 27-11-2019 (221,735) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 41 Nisha Divyesh Shah 19,160 0.02 01-04-2019 27-11-2019 (19,160) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 42 Nisha Divyesh Shah/ 3,595 0.00 01-04-2019 Divyesh Shantilal Shah 27-11-2019 (3,595) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 43 Bhakti Ashok Patel 6,460 0.01 01-04-2019 27-11-2019 (6,460) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 44 Bhakti Ashok Patel/ 500 0.00 01-04-2019 Ashok Nandlal Patel 27-11-2019 (500) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders 45 Pallavi Suketu Shah 11,337 0.01 01-04-2019 27-11-2019 (11,337) Re-classified as 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 public shareholders (iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs & ADRs) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) in during the year (01-04- Share holding 2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of % of total No. of shares % of total Shares at the shares of the shares beginning Company of the (01-04-2019)/ Company at the end of the year (31-03- 2020) 1 Franklin India 3,461,068 4.31 01-04-2019 Smaller Companies 31-05-2019 7,827 Purchase 3,468,895 4.32 Fund 28-06-2019 4,022 Purchase 3,472,917 4.33 05-07-2019 760 Purchase 3,473,677 4.33 12-07-2019 6,689 Purchase 3,480,366 4.34 19-07-2019 10,691 Purchase 3,491,057 4.35 26-07-2019 22,294 Purchase 3,513,351 4.38 02-08-2019 29,362 Purchase 3,542,713 4.42 09-08-2019 14,873 Purchase 3,557,586 4.43 16-08-2019 9,398 Purchase 3,566,984 4.45 Annual Report 2019-20| 41 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) in during the year (01-04- Share holding 2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of % of total No. of shares % of total Shares at the shares of the shares beginning Company of the (01-04-2019)/ Company at the end of the year (31-03- 2020) 23-08-2019 31,375 Purchase 3,598,359 4.49 30-08-2019 38,726 Purchase 3,637,085 4.53 06-09-2019 3,209 Purchase 3,640,294 4.54 13-09-2019 120,673 Purchase 3,760,967 4.69 20-09-2019 6,702 Purchase 3,767,669 4.70 27-09-2019 200,000 Purchase 3,967,669 4.95 08-11-2019 153 Purchase 3,967,822 4.95 10-01-2020 (130,235) Buy-back 3,837,587 4.97 10-01-2020 (100,000) Sale 3,737,587 4.84 17-01-2020 (119,088) Sale 3,618,499 4.68 24-01-2020 (36,168) Sale 3,582,331 4.64 31-01-2020 (19,744) Sale 3,562,587 4.61 21-02-2020 (7,267) Sale 3,555,320 4.60 06-03-2020 (92,733) Sale 3,462,587 4.48 3,462,587 4.48 31-03-2020 2 DSP Small Cap 2,192,838 2.73 01-04-2019 Fund - - 2,192,838 2.73 2,192,838 2.73 31-03-2020 3 DSP Tax Saver Fund 1,866,782 2.33 01-04-2019 01-11-2019 24,144 Purchase 1,890,926 2.36 10-01-2020 51,183 Purchase 1,942,109 2.51 17-01-2020 46,354 Purchase 1,988,463 2.57 06-03-2020 6,004 Purchase 1,994,467 2.58 20-03-2020 35,285 Purchase 2,029,752 2.63 2,029,752 2.63 31-03-2020 4 ICICI Prudential 1,079,810 1.35 01-04-2019 Pharma Healthcare 17-05-2019 10,864 Purchase 1,090,674 1.36 And Diaganostics 15-11-2019 (16,567) Sale 1,074,107 1.34 (P.H.D) Fund 10-01-2020 (35,255) Buy-back 1,038,852 1.34 10-01-2020 (45,553) Sale 993,299 1.29 24-01-2020 (8,308) Sale 984,991 1.28 07-02-2020 (57,477) Sale 927,514 1.2 14-02-2020 (39,730) Sale 887,784 1.15 13-03-2020 (5,695) Sale 882,089 1.14 882,089 1.14 31-03-2020 5 Al Mehwar 446,309 0.56 01-04-2019 Commercial 16-08-2019 (30,000) Sale 416,309 0.52 Investments 13-03-2020 23,000 Purchase 439,309 0.57 LLC - (Whiting) 439,309 0.57 31-03-2020 42 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate OverviewStatutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) in during the year (01-04- Share holding 2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of % of total No. of shares % of total Shares at the shares of the shares beginning Company of the (01-04-2019)/ Company at the end of the year (31-03- 2020) 6 India Acorn Fund 431,359 0.54 01-04-2019 Ltd. 16-08-2019 (57,000) Sale 374,359 0.47 06-03-2020 25,000 Purchase 399,359 0.52 399,359 0.52 31-03-2020 7 Dimensional 395,614 0.49 01-04-2019 Emerging Markets 26-04-2019 (4,744) Sale 390,870 0.49 Value Fund 13-12-2019 (2,793) Sale 388,077 0.48 20-12-2019 (9,711) Sale 378,366 0.47 10-01-2020 (12,815) Buy-back 365,551 0.47 365,551 0.47 31-03-2020 8 White Oak India 433,074 0.54 01-04-2019 Equity Fund 16-08-2019 (90,000) Sale 343,074 0.43 06-03-2020 17,000 Purchase 360,074 0.47 360,074 0.47 31-03-2020 9 Ramu Sitaram 394,587 0.49 01-04-2019 Deora 27-12-2019 (5,656) Sale 388,931 0.48 31-12-2019 (11,349) Sale 377,582 0.47 03-01-2020 (14,263) Sale 363,319 0.45 10-01-2020 (14,909) Buy-back 348,410 0.45 348,410 0.45 31-03-2020 10 Caisse De Depot 0 0 01-04-2019 Et Placement Du 14-06-2019 23,529 Purchase 23,529 0.03 Quebec - White Oak 21-06-2019 127,683 Purchase 151,212 0.19 Capital Partners 16-08-2019 115,000 Purchase 266,212 0.33 Pte Ltd 04-10-2019 52,000 Purchase 318,212 0.40 318,212 0.40 31-03-2020 11 DSP AIF Pharma 1,193,223 1.49 01-04-2019 Fund 20-09-2019 (74,633) Sale 1,118,590 1.39 27-09-2019 (368,059) Sale 750,531 0.94 04-10-2019 (750,531) Sale 0 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 Note : Date mentioned for increase /decrease in shareholding is end-date of weekly beneficial ownership position provided by the depositories. Annual Report 2019-20| 43 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) (v) Shareholding of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel Sl. Name Shareholding Date Increase/ Reason Cumulative Shareholding No. (Decrease) in during the year (01-04- Shareholding 2019 to 31-03-2020) No. of Shares at the % of total No. of shares % of total beginning (01-04- shares shares 2019)/ at the end of the of the of the year(31-03-2020) Company Company A DIRECTORS: 1 Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody 5,111,209 6.37 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Chairman & Managing Director 08-01-2020 (167,764) under buy-back 4,943,445 6.40 4,943,445 6.40 31-03-2020 by the Company 2 Mr. Shirish B. Mody 4,810,933 6.00 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Whole Time Director (Marketing) 08-01-2020 (157,908) under buy-back 4,653,025 6.02 4,653,025 6.02 31-03-2020 by the Company 3 Mr. Bharat P. Mehta 2,528,400 3.15 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Whole Time Director 08-01-2020 (82,988) under buy-back 2,445,412 3.16 (Planning & Development) 2,445,412 3.16 31-03-2020 by the Company 4 Mr. Pranabh Mody 4,700,429 5.86 01-04-2019 President & Whole Time 31-10-2019 2,895,343 Shares received 7,595,772 9.47 Director (Operations) on transmission Shares accepted 08-01-2020 (249,313) under buy-back 7,346,459 9.51 by the Company 7,346,459 9.51 31-03-2020 5 Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani 54,596 0.07 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Executive Director 08-01-2020 (1,791) under buy-back 52,805 0.07 (Technical & Production) 52,805 0.07 31-03-2020 by the Company 6 Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala 1,570 0.00 01-04-2019 Shares accepted Independent Director 08-01-2020 (51) under buy-back 1,519 0.00 1,519 0.00 31-03-2020 by the Company 7 Mr. Rajiv C. Mody 1,725 0.00 01-04-2019 Independent Director - - - 0.00 1,725 0.00 31-03-2020 8 Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Independent Director - - - 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 9 Mr. Devang R. Shah 16,855 0.02 01-04-2019 Independent Director - _ 16,855 0.02 16,855 0.02 31-03-2020 10 Mr. Shaukat Merchant 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Independent Director - - - 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 11 Dr. Manoj Mashru 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Independent Director - - - 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 B KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL 1. Mr. M. C. Mehta 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Company Secretary - - - 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 2 Mr. Vijay Bhatt 0 0.00 01-04-2019 Chief Financial Officer - - - 0.00 0 0.00 31-03-2020 44 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) INDEBTNESS Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment. (` in lakhs) Secured Loans Unsecured Deposits Total excluding deposits Loans Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount 2,325.52 254.25 - 2,579.77 ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) 2,325.52 254.25 - 2,579.77 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year Additions 2,949.36 - - 2,949.36 Reduction 2,325.52 - - 2,325.52 Net Change 623.85 - - 623.85 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount 2,949.36 254.25 - 3,203.61 ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) 2,949.36 254.25 - 3,203.61 VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Remuneration to Managing Director and Whole Time Directors : (` in lakhs) Particulars of Remuneration Name of the MD/WTD Total Mr. Jyotindra *Mr. Dinesh Mr. Shirish B. Mr. Bharat P. Mr. Pranabh Mr. Kamlesh Amount B. Mody B. Mody (upto Mody Mehta Mody L. Udani 28/08/2019) Gross salary (a) Salary as per 586.80 225.46 598.74 253.65 268.77 179.00 2,112.42 provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income Tax Act., 1961. (b) Value of perquisites 52.46 22.56 40.53 37.7 22.58 13.22 189.05 u/s 17(2) of the Income tax Act, 1961 (c ) Profits in lieu of Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil salary u/s 17(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 Stock option Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Sweat Equity Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Commission as % of profit Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil others Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Others Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Total (A) 639.26 248.02 639.27 291.35 291.35 192.22 2,301.47 Ceiling as per the Act 3,433.97 does not include amount of ` 28.25 lakhs and ` 525.66 lakhs paid towards leave encashment and gratuity respectively consequent to demise of Mr. D. B. Mody on 28/08/2019. Annual Report 2019-20| 45 DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.) ANNEXURE - K (Contd.) Remuneration to other Directors: (` in lakhs) Particulars of Remuneration Name of the director Mr. Durga Dass Dr. Ms. Krupa Mr. Rajiv Mr. Mr. Shaukat Dr. Total Chopra (up to Satyanarain R. Gandhi C. Mody Devang Merchant Manoj Amount 30-09-2019) Agarwala Shah Mashru (a) Fee for attending Board/ Nil 12.00 9.00 6.60 10.80 5.40 5.00 48.80 Committee meetings (b) Commission Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil (c) Others Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Total Nil 12.00 9.00 6.60 10.80 5.40 5.00 48.80 Total Managerial Remuneration 2,350.27 Overall Ceiling as per the Act. 3,485.97 C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel other than MD/ WTD: (` in lakhs) Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel Total Company CFO Amount Secretary Gross Salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the 68.85 81.46 150.31 Income Tax Act, 1961 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 Nil Nil Nil (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the Income Tax Nil Nil Nil Act, 1961 Stock Option Nil Nil Nil Sweat Equity Nil Nil Nil Commission as % of profit Nil Nil Nil others Nil Nil Nil Others Nil Nil Nil Total 68.85 81.46 150.31 VII PENALTIES/PUNISHMENT/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES No penalty, punishment or compounding fees has been imposed on the Company, or its directors and officers during the year ended on March 31, 2020. 46 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited