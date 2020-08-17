|
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Annual Report 2019-20
08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT
2019-20
Accelerating
Pace
In this annual report, we have disclosed forward-looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. This report and other statements, written and oral, that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated performance/results based on the management's plan and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'project', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and realisation of assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind.
Accelerating
Pace
Over the last several years, J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) has embarked on various strategic initiatives for Accelerating Pace of its long-term growth, the results of which are visible in the Company's performance.
The Company has been investing in expanding the product profile, enhancing capacities and on its marketing strength. The Company reorganized the domestic formulations division by creating four verticals each focused on the key brands for wider geographical coverage backed by a scientific oriented product promotion. On the International business front, the Company has invested in the creation of capacities conforming to international standards, new products and has enhanced its focus on the contract manufacturing business.
JBCPL's clear focus is to grow at a robust pace by consolidating its posiiton in the domestic formulations market and seizing emerging opportunities in the focussed market of USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, South Africa and Russia-CIS.
The Brand 'Unique' is synonymous to high-quality products at affordable prices in both the domestic and international markets. Though the Company has a major presence in cardiovascular and gastrointestinal space, the Company is continually strenthening its products portfolio in other therapeutic segments.
With investments made in plant capacities that are approved by various international health authorities, a strong product portfolio and an experienced established team, the Company expects to further accelerate the growth to enhance stakeholders' value.
For Attention of Members
44th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 24-9-2020 will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Members are requested to refer to accompanying Notice for procedure to join the AGM through VC/OAVM and ask questions or seek clarification with regard to Annual Report for FY 2019-20. Members please note that only those members who have previously registered their name as speaker shall have an opportunity to speak during the meeting.
Domestic Formulations
|
Mr. Shirish B. Mody
|
Mr. Pranabh Mody
|
Whole time Director (Marketing)
|
President & Whole time Director (Operations)
During the financial year 2019-20, the domestic formulations business sales stood at ₹ 735.68 Crores registering a growth of 18.20% against the industry growth of 11% (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020). It is the sixth straight year in which the Company's domestic formulations business has outperformed industry growth rate. The focused product group registered a growth of 22%. The Company's key therapeutic segments viz. Cardiovascular and Gastroenterology contributed sales of ₹ 326.75 Crores and ₹ 309.79 Crores and remained the highest growth contributor registering a growth of 28% and 11% respectively.
The Company's key product groups viz. CilacarTM with sales of ₹ 249.02 crores, RantacTM with sales of ₹ 175.17 crores, NicardiaTM with sales of ₹ 69.87 crores and MetrogylTM with sales of ₹ 115.17 crores continued to show healthy growth domestically. Sales of RantacTM were impacted in the second quarter due to controversy in the US around NDMA in Ranitidine. The Company at present has no sales of Ranitidine formulation in the US.
JBCPL ranked 34th in the domestic pharmaceutical industry, while the Company's brands Metrogyl (amoebicides) and Nicardia (calcium channel blocker) featured in top 130 brands in unit terms, while Rantac and Cilacar featured in top 100 brands in value terms (Source: IQVIA March, MAT 2020). While focused brand-building initiatives continue for these product groups, the Company has intensified its brand-building
efforts for products in antibiotics, pain management, dermatological, tonics, and respiratory segments.
The Company has four marketing divisions in this business i.e. VIVA, JIVA, DIVA, and IIVA, with a combined field force of over 2,100. Through these divisions, there are aggressive promotions with scientific orientation training and development of medical executives to enhance their in-clinic efficiency. This is backed by motivating incentive schemes to realize the potential of the people and the products, which has resulted in increased productivity. The key brands have received the right focus and wider coverage because of the divisional approach in the business. The success of this strategy is visible in the growing sales and productivity, whereby the sales under chronic products increased to 49% of total sales during the year as against 41% in the previous year.
The Company launched six new products during the year across Cardiac and Gastrointestinal (GI) segments, which have performed well. The Company has already launched two new products across GI and cardiac category, while one new product in cardiac segment, and six line extensions, which are planned for launch during the current financial year.
COVID-19 may impact growth in the industry in the financial year 2021, due to various reasons like closure of clinics and the use of hospitals largely for COVID-19 patients for a good part of the first half of the financial year. With intense competition in the industry and the Government's approach to drug pricing, generic drugs, and fixed-dose combinations, the outlook remains challenging.
The Company's contrast media division at sales of ₹ 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. New product Gadotrast injection, a next-generation macrocyclic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market, while ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney, and liver, also received a good response in the market. Although this business is fraught with severe price competition leading to erosion of margins.
Exports
|
Mr. Jay Mehta
|
Mr. Nirav Mody
|
President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS
|
President - Global Business & Business Development
During the financial year, the Company received US FDA approval for Ranitidine Tablets USP (75 mg. and 150 mg.), Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets (1 mg. and 2 mg.) and Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, (100 mg., 200 mg. and 400 mg.). There are three ANDAs pending for approval, while the Company plans to file three ANDAs in anti-depressant and anti-arrhythmic segment during the current financial year. An Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA was also received for the new solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat known as T20. US FDA issues an EIR when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. Other regulatory authorities like EU, TGA-Australia, and SAHPRA-South Africa have already approved this new facility. This facility has a capacity of 2 billion tablets per annum, which is expandable to 9 billion tablets per annum.
The Company's total formulations exports at ₹ 711.32 crores registered growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Lower ANDA products sales and lower sales in contract manufacturing business affected the performance.
Besides, lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations imposed by the Government of India in Q4 due to COVID-19 also affected Company's exports.
|
Mr. Shekhar Nadkarni
|
Mr. Ravi Gulgule
|
Mr. Sandeep Nasa
|
US Business Partner
|
US Business Partner
|
Head - Russia-CIS business
Exports to Global markets (other than Russia-CIS) stood at
-
502.16 crores registering a growth of 3.6% in Rupee terms over the previous year. The sales to the US at ₹ 142.34 crores were 13.3% lower over the previous year. Exports of branded generics and site variation products registered a good growth of 20% and 11.3% respectively. US business and contract manufacturing business continue to remain the focus areas. The Company accordingly continues to explore new growth opportunities in this business. The Company's focus markets are US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, UK, Australia, and South Africa.
The Company's other US FDA approved solid oral dosage forms manufacturing facility, known as Ti-10 at Panoli, Gujarat also successfully passed periodical inspection by US FDA during the year with one minor procedural observation. The Company has since received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for this facility as well.
Exports to Russia-CIS markets stood at ₹ 125.61 crores in the financial year 2020 registering a growth of 9.7% against the previous financial year. The Company plans to launch new products in Russia-CIS to boost sales and has received seven new product registrations from this region and plans nine more submissions this year. The Company continues to manufacture and supply OTC products to Cilag GmbH international for Russia-CIS markets. Sales of Russian subsidiary OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year stood at 708 million Ruble which were 13% higher, the EBITDA stood at 14.50 million Ruble which declined by 51.60% due to higher operating expenses, the PAT was reported at 4.03 million Ruble against 19.18 million Ruble in the previous year. The Company continues to believe that this is a high potential market and offers good growth prospects and hence continues to invest accordingly in this market.
The API sales for the Company stood at ₹ 69.50 crores which declined by 16.70% over the previous financial year. API exports were particularly lower as the Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken process change in
marketing authorizations to designate the Company's site as an approved source for the purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete but the sales are expected to go back to the previous levels once all the registrations are in place. The Company's domestic sales of API are on increase.
Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. ("Biotech") increased by 6% to 352.1 million Rand during the financial year, while its EBITDA stood at 21.90 million Rand, a decline of 23.50% over the previous year, and PAT was reported at 14.70 million Rand as against 20.83 million Rand in the previous year. In constant currency terms, the profit after tax would have increased by 10.5% but South African Rand depreciated significantly against the US Dollar from R14.33: US$1 in April 2019 to R18.16: US$1 in March 2020, which resulted in the actual profit after tax decreasing by 28%. The operations of Biotech and the customer relationships continue to remain strong and despite lack of growth in the South African pharmaceutical market, Biotech's sales and product portfolio continued to grow in the financial year 2020 and is expected to grow even further in the current financial year on the back of increasing market share in the private sector and good government tender wins.
Contract manufacturing projects in the area of lozenges, tablets, ointments, creams, and gels have performed well. The Company's State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities with approvals from international health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, EU GMP, TGA Australia, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH, Russia, Ukraine (PICs), MoH Japan and strong manufacturing, regulatory and development support coupled with increasing product registrations offer good prospects for growth.
The international business faces challenges such as currency volatility, price erosion, and changing regulatory environment, however, the Company continues to be optimistic about its growth prospects.
|
|
|
|
Mr. Bharat P. Mehta
|
|
Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani
|
|
|
Whole time Director (Planning & Development)
|
Executive Director (Technical & Production)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr. No.
|
|
Health Authority
|
|
Facility Approved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
US FDA
|
|
Tablets, APIs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
EU GMP
|
|
Tablets, Capsules, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
SAHPRA, South Africa
|
|
Tablets, Injections, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid, Capsules, Eyedrops
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
TGA, Australia
|
|
Tablets, Lozenges, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Liquid
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
PIC/S (MOH, Ukraine)
|
|
Tablets, Lozenges, Injections, Liquid, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Powder
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
MOH, Japan
|
|
API
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
MOH, Russia
|
|
Tablets, Liquid, Injections, Ointments, Gel, Creams, Lozenges, Powder
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
ANVISA, Brazil
|
|
Injections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Health Canada
|
|
Liquid, Lozenges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
MOH, Korea
|
|
API
|
|
|
|
|
State-of-the-art Tablets manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat
|
State-of-the-art Formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat
|
State-of-the-art US FDA approved API facility at Panoli, Gujarat
|
State-of-the-art Tablets and Lozenges manufacturing facility at
|
|
Kadaiya, Daman
Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
Sales / Profit Before Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance/
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹ in Crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹ In Crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,136.53
|
227.10
|
1,167.45
|
216.78
|
1,227.80
|
179.04
|
1,464.45
|
269.28
|
1,606.19
|
349.56
|
|
385.25
|
174.80
|
406.72
|
48.86
|
436.61
|
28.48
|
463.93
|
25.80
|
|
400.09
|
32.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015-162016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
|
2019-20
|
2015-162016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
|
2019-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
|
|
|
Liquid Investments + Cash & Bank Balance
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital + Reserves & Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹ in Crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,141.75
|
|
|
1,387.86
|
|
|
1,453.39
|
|
1,484.56
|
|
1,445.29
|
|
|
|
|
134.61
|
|
163.62
|
|
173.91
|
|
185.02
|
|
|
187.01
|
|
2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20***
|
2015-162016-172017-18*2018-19**2019-20***
*After buy-back of ₹ 50 crores **After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores
***After buy-back of ₹ 130 crores and dividend outgo of ₹ 93.17 crores
Distribution of Revenue FY 2019-20
(%)
Retained earning 10.54%
Dividend 5.03%
Duties and taxes 6.26%
Other expenses 24.47%
Depreciation & Amortisation
3.85%
Exceptional item 0.59%
Cost of materials 33.67%
Employee benefits expense 17.38%
Finance costs 0.17%
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
Shirish Mody
|
Bharat P. Mehta
|
Whole time Director
|
Whole time Director
|
(Marketing)
|
(Planning & Development)
|
Pranabh Mody
|
Rajiv C. Mody
|
Kamlesh Udani
|
President & Whole time Director
|
Independent Director
|
Executive Director
|
(Operations)
|
|
(Technical & Production)
|
Satyanarain Agarwala
|
Krupa R. Gandhi
|
Independent Director
|
Independent Director
|
Devang Shah
|
Shaukat Merchant
|
Manoj Mashru
|
Independent Director
|
Independent Director
|
Independent Director
CORPORATE INFORMATION
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi (Chairperson)
Mr. Durga Dass Chopra (upto 20-05-2019)
Mr. Dinesh B. Mody (upto 28-08-2019)
Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala
Mr. Devang R. Shah (from 21-05-2019)
Mr. Pranabh Mody (from 12-11-2019)
CORE TECHNICAL TEAM
Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, Whole time director (Planning & Development) Mr. Kamlesh Udani, Executive director (Technical & Production) Dr. Milind Joshi, President - Global Regulatory Management
Mr. Parmeshwar Bang, Vice President - Works Mr. V. R. Singh, Vice President - QA
COMPANY SECRETARY
M. C. Mehta
AUDITORS
M/s. D N V & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Mumbai
BANKERS
Bank of India
BNP Paribas
Standard Chartered Bank
Citibank N. A.
REGISTRARS & SHARE
TRANSFER AGENT
Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.
Plot B- 5, Part- B,
Cross Lane, M.I.D.C., Andheri (East),
Mumbai 400 093.
Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06
Fax No.(022) 6671 2011
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT TEAM
Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody, Managing director (upto 21-07-2020)
Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, Whole time director (Administration) (upto 28-08-2019) Mr. Shirish B. Mody, Whole time director (Marketing)
Mr. Pranabh Mody, President & Whole time director (Operations) Mr. P. K. Singh, President - Global Business
Mr. Nirav Mody, President-Global Business & Business Development Mr. Jay Mehta, President - Global Business (Russia-CIS) & CRAMS Mr. Savya Sachi, President - Marketing & Sales (DBU)
Mr. Bhushan Sachdev, Vice President - Supply Chain Management Mr. Vijay Bhatt, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. B. K. Dhar, General Manager - API (Marketing)
Mr. Mitesh Kothari, General Manager - Diagnostic
REGISTERED OFFICE
Neelam Centre, 'B' Wing, 4th floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030.
Tel No.(022) 2482 2222 Fax No.(022) 2493 0534
CORPORATE OFFICE
Cnergy IT Park,
Unit A2, 3rd floor, Unit A, 8th floor,
Appa Saheb Marathe Marg,
Prabhadevi,
Mumbai 400 025.
Tel No.(022) 2439 5200/2439 5500
Fax No.(022) 2431 5331/2431 5334
Website : www.jbcpl.com
Email id for investors: investorelations@jbcpl.com secretarial@jbcpl.com
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Your directors are pleased to present forty-fourth report and audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020.
1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The following is the highlight of financial performance of the Company during the year under review.
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
2018-19
|
|
|
2019-20
|
Sales
|
|
160,619.62
|
146,444.85
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating revenue
|
|
3,454.82
|
3,673.85
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
4,934.27
|
4,022.50
|
Total Income
|
|
169,008.71
|
154,141.20
|
Profit before finance cost and depreciation
|
|
41,758.73
|
32,866.57
|
Less: Finance cost
|
|
293.51
|
456.55
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Depreciation & Amortisation expense
|
|
6,509.05
|
5,482.49
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before exceptional item and tax
|
|
34,956.17
|
26,927.53
|
Exceptional Item
|
|
1,000.00
|
-
|
Profit before tax
|
|
33,956.17
|
26,927.53
|
Tax Expense
|
|
7,141.77
|
8,721.61
|
Net Profit after tax
|
|
26,814.40
|
18,205.92
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
(506.42)
|
29.25
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income after tax
|
|
26,307.98
|
18,235.17
|
Earnings per share of ` 2 (In `)
|
|
33.70
|
22.15
|
2. DIVIDEND
|
4. OPERATIONS/STATE OF AFFAIRS
|
Your directors recommend a final dividend of ` 1 (50%) per equity share of face value of ` 2, payment whereof will be subject to deduction of tax at source. During the year, Board of directors declared interim dividend of ` 10 (500%) per equity share. The final dividend, if declared, together with interim dividend already paid would result in total outgo of ` 100.89 crores including dividend distribution tax paid on interim dividend. The Company paid dividend of
` 5 (250%) per equity share in the previous year. The Board has not proposed any transfer out of profit for the financial year to reserves in relation to these dividend payments.
3. BUY-BACK OF EQUITY SHARES
Pursuant to authority of the Board, the Company completed on 8-1-2020buy-back of 29,54,545 equity shares of face value of ` 2 at price of ` 440 per share on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital stands reduced to 7,72,82,097 equity shares of ` 2. The Company has transferred the sum of ` 59.09 lakhs from general reserve to capital redemption reserve account pursuant to Section 69 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Momentum in the business operations continued during the year and consequently the sales and operating profits for the year recorded reasonable growth. Sales for the year at ` 1,606.20 crores were 9.68% higher over the previous financial year. EBIDTA at ` 368.24 crores registered growth of 27.67% and was 22.93% of sales.
Domestic formulations business at sales of ` 735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Enhanced focus on key brands through divisionalisation approach in this business has helped improve sales and productivity. Contrast media products sales in domestic market at ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%.
Overall formulations exports at ` 711.32 crores registered marginal growth of 3.6% over the previous year. Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at
-
502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6% mainly due to lower sales to US market. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at ` 125.61 crores showed growth of 9.7%. API sales at
-
69.50 crores were 16.70% lower over the previous year.
The profit before tax and exceptional item at ` 349.56 crores was higher by 29.82% over the previous year. The profit after tax at ` 263.08 crores was 44.50% higher
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
over the previous year. This growth in profit after tax was aided by lower rate of tax opted by the Company.
-
DISPOSAL OF COMPANY'S APPEAL AGAINST NGT ORDER
The members are aware that the Company filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against judgement and order dated 8-1-2016 of National Green Tribunal, Pune Bench, (NGT) directing, inter alia, closure of Company's API Unit at Panoli, Gujarat. The members may refer to Board's report dated May 20, 2016 for brief summary of this matter.
Supreme Court by judgement dated 1-4-2020 has allowed the appeal and set aside the impugned judgement of NGT dated 8-1-2016 in so far as it directed closure of the said API Unit and revocation of environmental clearance granted to the said Unit as well as order in review dated
17-5-2016. However, Supreme Court has ordered deposit of compensation of ` 10 crores in accordance with the precautionary principle. This compensation is to be deposited with Gujarat Pollution Control Board with a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of the judgement. The Company will deposit this within the said period. Exceptional item in the financial statement for 2019-20 represents provision made for deposit of this compensation.
-
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors confirm:
-
-
that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year under review, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;
-
that they have selected appropriate accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year 2019-20 and of profit of the Company for that year;
-
that they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
-
that they have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended on March 31, 2020 on a going concern basis;
-
that they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and
-
-
that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
-
SUBSIDIARIES
The highlights of performance of subsidiary companies in Rupee terms for the year 2019-20 is presented in Annexure-A. After inter-company adjustments, subsidiary companies contributed ` 135.31 crores to consolidated income and ` 9.33 crores to consolidated operating profit of the Company.
Sales of Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd., South Africa, for the financial year 2019-20 were ZAR 352.14 million, which represents growth of 6.07% over the previous year, while its operating profit at ZAR 18.19 million was
31.53% lower mainly due to higher cost of goods sold in tender business. Sales of OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Russia, were Rouble 708.01 million, which represents growth of 13.02% over the previous year, while its operating profit at Rouble 12.36 million was
47.91% lower due to higher operating expenses. Unique
Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE, Dubai is presently not engaged in any business activity. It incurred loss of AED 0.99 million due to operating expenses.
-
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCES
A certificate from auditors of the Company on compliance with conditions of corporate governance is annexed to this report. Compliance report on corporate governance, business responsibility report and dividend distribution policy forms part of this annual report.
-
PUBLIC DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposit covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. All the public deposits accepted prior to the commencement of the said Act have been repaid in 2014-15.
-
TRIBUTE TO SHRI DINESH B. MODY
Board inform the members with immense grief that Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, one of the founder promoters and executive director of the Company since incorporation
of the Company passed away on 28-08-2019. Mr. Dinesh Mody was one of the pillars of the Company who developed businesses, built brands and built organisation over the years through his sheer entrepreneurship, deep commitment, complete dedication and industrious nature. He played vital role in growth of the Company and development of the businesses. He was singularly instrumental in establishment of OTC and Rx business in
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
Russia-CIS and significantly contributed to its growth over the years.
Mr. Dinesh Mody also served interest of the pharma industry for long. He was elected as president of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) for 1995-96 and 1996-97 and thereafter remained associated with it for long time. He was founder Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXIL). Board has placed his valuable contributions on record with sense of gratitude.
11. DIRECTORS
Mr. Durga Dass Chopra, independent director, resigned from the Board of directors with effect from 30-09-2019 due to age related health issues.
The members of the Company at annual general meeting held on 19-8-2019 appointed Mr. Devang R. Shah as independent directors for further term of five consecutive years from 16-12-2019 and re-appointed Mr. Bharat P. Mehta, who was retiring by rotation.
In accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Pranabh Mody would retire by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.
All independent directors have given a declaration to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as in Regulation 16 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. They have also confirmed that they have registered with the Indian
Institute of Corporate Affairs to include their name in the databank of independent directors.
The members, at annual general meeting held on 23-8-2016, appointed Mr. Shaukat Merchant as independent director for a term up to five (5) years from 3-2-2016. Thus, he holds office up to 2-2-2021. During last five years, Mr. Shaukat Merchant's score in annual performance evaluation has been in the range of 4-5 (5 being highest). Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that his continued association for a second term of five (5) years would be in the interest of the Company.
Keeping in view performance evaluation report of
Mr. Shaukat Merchant for the first term, the Board of
Directors proposes re-appointment of Mr. Shaukat
Merchant for a second term up to five (5) consecutive years commencing from 3-2-2021.
Total five (5) meetings of the Board of directors were held during the financial year 2019-20. They were held on May 21, 2019, August 13, 2019, November 12, 2019, February 4, 2020 and February 20, 2020.
-
POLICY ON DIRECTORS' APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY
The Company's policy on directors' appointment is set out in Annexure-B. The salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees is set out in Annexure-C. The said
Policy including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director has been posted on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com and the same can be accessed using web link http://www.jbcpl. com/investors/pdf/policy/remuneration%20policy.pdf.
-
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
The particulars as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-D.
-
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee consists of Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, independent director, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody. The CSR Committee has formulated and recommended CSR Policy to the Board, which the Board has approved. The details and contents/salient features of CSR policy and annual report on CSR in the prescribed form are set out in Annexure-E.
The Company spent ` 442.47 lakhs on prescribed CSR projects/activities during financial year 2019-20 as against ` 442.36 lakhs being 2% of the average net profits of the Company made during three immediately preceding financial years.
-
AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGILANCE MECHANISM
The Board has constituted Audit Committee that currently consists of Ms. Krupa Gandhi, Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Devang Shah and Mr. Pranabh Mody. Consequent to demise of Mr. Dinesh B. Mody, the Board has co-opted Mr. Pranabh Mody as member of the Audit Committee effective from 12-11-2019. There has been no instance of non-acceptance of recommendation of Audit Committee by the Board.
The Board of directors has established vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower Policy to enable directors, employeesandotherstakeholderstomakewrittenProtected disclosures (as defined in the Policy) to the Chairman of the Redressal Committee for evaluation and investigation. The Policy empowers the Redressal Committee to investigate if the issue raised constitutes protected disclosure, complete the investigation in a time bound manner and recommend, after consultation with the Audit
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
Committee, necessary corrective action to the concerned manager for implementation. The Policy provides for access of whistle blower to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional circumstances. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards of whistle blowers against any kind of victimisation or unfair treatment but also provides for taking stern disciplinary action against who abuses the protection so granted. This functioning of vigil mechanism is periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Company has posted the Whistle Blower Policy on its website www.jbcpl.com.
-
ANNUAL PERFORMACE EVALUATION
The Board of directors carried out evaluation of performance of the Board, its Committees and individual directors during 2019-20 in accordance with the manner specified by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
(NRC) and using evaluation criteria recommended by NRC and approved by the Board.
Each Board member (excluding director being evaluated) evaluated performance of all other Board members on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned director.
Board (excluding members of the Committee being evaluated) collectively discussed and evaluated performance of each Committee on the given criteria. Based on consensus, rating was assigned and then simple average thereof was worked out to ascertain score of concerned committee.
Each member of the Board evaluated performance of the Board on the given criteria. The simple average of rating assigned by each Board member was aggregated and average thereof was worked out to ascertain performance of the Board.
-
CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES
Form AOC-2 prescribed under Section 134(3)(h) read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 provides for disclosure of (a) details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis, and (b) details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arm's length basis.
All the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties during the year were pursuant to the contract or arrangement approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of directors. The transactions so entered into were in the ordinary course of business
of the Company and on arm's length basis. The contract or arrangement or transactions were neither material in terms of the Policy on materiality of related party transactions adopted by the Company nor it exceeded the threshold limit prescribed pursuant to first proviso to Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, without going by the materiality as aforesaid, the details of material/major related party contracts/arrangement/ transactions at arm's length basis and entered into in the ordinary course of business of the Company are given in Form No. AOC-2 given under Annexure- F1.
Every related party contract or arrangement entered into with approval of the Board under Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is referred to in Annexure-F2 pursuant to Section 188(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. These contracts or arrangements are in the ordinary course of business and terms thereof are on arm's length basis, and have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.
18. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER REMUNERATION RELATED DISCLOSURES
The remuneration related and other disclosure required in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, are given in Annexure-G.
A statement showing name and other particulars of the employees in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is given in Annexure-H.
-
EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN
No option granted by the Company was unvested or unexercised as at the year-end. The disclosure of details in respect of the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, as required under the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, is set out in Annexure-I to this report.
-
RISK MANAGEMENT
The Board of directors has developed and implemented risk management policy for the Company. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted Risk Management Committee and delegated monitoring and review of the risk management plan to the Committee. Committee would periodically review status of mitigation measures taken in respect of risk management plan and would report progress thereof to the Board and Audit Committee.
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
-
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The Board has adopted internal financial controls encompassing policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to Company's policies, safeguarding the Company's assets, prevention and detection of fraud and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The specific internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include internal audit of important activities and processes relating to preparation of financial statements, adoption of well-defined standard operating procedure for business transactions and compliance relating thereto, use of ERP for accuracy and control, review of periodically prepared financial statements with objective to ensure that financial statements present true and fair view and are sufficient/ credible and in compliance with legal and regulatory requirement.
Neither management of the Company has come across any instance of fraud during the year 2019-20 nor the auditors of the Company has reported any such instance to the Audit Committee.
-
LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS
During the year, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or made any investment attracting the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Hence, there is no information to be furnished pursuant to
Section 134(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013.
-
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
The management discussion and analysis report for the year 2019-20 is attached as Annexure-J and forms part of this annual report.
-
EXTRACT OF ANNUL RETURN
Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the extract of annual return in prescribed Form MGT-9 containing information as on March 31, 2020 is given in
Annexure-K. The latest annual return filed being annual return in prescribed form MGT-7 containing the particulars as they stood on March 31, 2019 is available on the Company's website www.jbcpl.com. The annual return for financial year 2019-20 will also be available at the same web address once the same is filed with the Registrar of
Companies.
-
SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS
No regulator or court has passed, during the year, any significant or material order affecting going concern status and Company's operations in future.
-
COST RECORDS
The Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section
-
(1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and such accounts and records are duly made and maintained by the Company. The Company is further required to get such cost records audited by a cost auditor in accordance with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and furnish cost audit report received from the cost auditor to the Central Government within the prescribed time. The Company is in compliance with these provisions.
-
CONFIRMATIONS
The Company has complied with (i) applicable Secretarial
Standards specified by the Institute of Company
Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and (ii) the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual
Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,
Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
-
AUDITORS
The members at annual general meeting held on 19-9-2017 has appointed DNV & Co., Chartered
Accountants (having firm registration no. 102079W), as statutory auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the said annual general meeting. However, ratification of appointment of auditor by members at every annual general meeting is now not required pursuant to amendment made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.
-
SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT
Ashish Bhatt & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor of the Company, carried out secretarial audit for the financial year 2019-20 as provided under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. The secretarial audit report given by the said auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure-L.
-
HEALTH AND SAFETY
The Company continues to accord high priority to health and safety of employees at all manufacturing locations. During the year under review, the Company conducted safety training programmes for increasing disaster preparedness awareness among all employees at the plants. Training programmes and mock drills for safety awareness were also conducted for all employees at the plants.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - A
Highlights of performance of the subsidiary companies for the year ended on March 31, 2020.
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
OOO Unique
|
Biotech Laboratories
|
Unique Pharmaceutical
|
|
Pharmaceutical
|
(Pty.) Ltd., South
|
Laboratories FZE,
|
|
Laboratories, Russia
|
Africa.
|
Dubai
|
Sales
|
7,132.52
|
17,054.08
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating revenue
|
-
|
56.77
|
-
|
Other Income
|
2,675.54
|
115.72
|
-
|
Total Income
|
9,808.06
|
17,226.57
|
-
|
PBT
|
98.16
|
987.26
|
(195.85)
|
Provision for tax
|
31.14
|
188.23
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred Tax
|
26.35
|
74.14
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Earlier year Tax
|
18.03
|
-
|
-
|
PAT
|
22.64
|
724.89
|
(195.85)
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
ANNEXURE - B
Company's Policy on directors' appointment.
Policy Statement:
The following shall be followed/kept in view, to the extent possible and practicable while selecting any person for a position of a director of the Company.
-
The appointment of any director should be such as to help maintain/achieve diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board of Directors.
-
A candidate proposed for appointment as a director should be a person of integrity.
-
A candidate proposed for appointment as independent director shall:
-
-
be independent of management;
-
shall possess appropriate skills, experience and knowledge in fields such as finance and financial advisory, law, management, sales, marketing, administration, corporate governance, taxation, regulatory affairs, drugs and medicine, technical operations and any other discipline related to the Company's business;
-
be such that brings in appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge in the Board of Directors;
-
-
be willing to devote time for the affairs and activities of the Board and its Committee(s) and otherwise to enable the Board of Directors to discharge its functions and duties effectively; and
-
satisfy criteria of independence as mentioned in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement from time to time.
-
For independent directors, requisite professional qualification in the area of expertise is preferred. However, experience and expertise in a given field should be determining factor.
-
A candidate proposed for position of executive director may be from the promoter group or outside. Such candidate should have enough experience or potentially fit for the executive responsibilities.
Observance of the Policy: Besides the Board of Directors, this Policy will also be followed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - C
Salient features of Company's policy on remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.
-
The objective of remuneration for executives and employees is to focus them on achieving objectives and improving performance, to motivate and retain them and to be able to attract qualified, talented and competent executives and employees to the Company.
-
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee
("Committee") shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for executive directors keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as experience, past performance, scope of responsibilities and complexity of functions. The annual increments in their base salaries shall be determined keeping in view performance of the Company and shall also reflect appropriate performance benchmarks.
-
Non-executivedirectors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s) thereof or any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board from time to time within the maximum limit prescribed under the Rules made under the Companies Act. Subject to the provisions of the Act, Non-executive directors may also receive profit related commission as may be decided by the Board.
-
The Committee shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at the time of appointment keeping in view practices prevailing in the industry and also variety of other factors such as qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions and geographical area. The annual increments in the base salaries of KMP and SMP shall be determined by the Company management keeping in view performance of the Company and performance of the employees.
-
The Company management shall endeavour to fix the base salaries (fixed salaries) for other employees keeping in view qualifications, experience, scope of responsibilities, complexity of functions, geographical location and practices prevailing in the industry. The Company management shall also evaluate and explore for other employees in general or employees in any specific department or function an element of variable pay in the form of incentive, bonus etc. keeping in view short term and long term objectives of the Company. The Company management shall determine annual increments of other employees based on performance of employees, performance of the Company and practices prevailing in the industry.
-
While fixing the remuneration, the Committee shall ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors, KMP and SMP of the quality required to run the Company successfully. Further, the Committee or the Company management, as the case may be, shall endeavour to ensure that the remuneration and/or annual increment determined is affordable to the Company and competitive with due consideration to industry trends and the Company's own position, consistently followed practices.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - D
Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo.
-
Conservation of energy:
-
-
Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:
The Company regularly takes measures for conservation of energy and thereby contain the rising energy cost. During the year, the Company (i) installed scaleban system at Panoli plant to re-use high TDS water in cooling tower (ii) replaced cooling water and chilled water pumps with energy efficient pumps at
Panoli unit (iii) replaced existing boiler at Daman unit with more efficient boiler (iv) installed condensate recovery system to recover and pump condensate to boiler feed without using additional electrical energy, and (v) replaced conventional lamps with LED lights for reduced electricity consumption.
-
The steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy:
The Company is in process to install 200 KVA solar power plan at Daman Unit. Purchase of solar power for units at Panoli is under evaluation.
-
The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:
During the year, the Company spent about ` 161 lakhs on energy conservation equipment.
-
Technology absorption:
-
-
Efforts made towards technology absorption:
The Company has developed certain technologies in- house in relation to development of pharmaceutical formulations, drug delivery system and API. These technologies were absorbed in development of new formulations and manufacture of validation batches, exhibit batches and scale up batches. These technologies have been absorbed with the effort of in-house R&D.
-
The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: The Company derived the following benefits as a result of technology absorption:
-
-
Prior approval supplements for alternate API for ANDA.
-
Regulatory approval of various formulations.
-
Cost reduction.
-
Development of eco-friendly processes
-
Improvement in product yield, quality and reduced cost of production.
-
The Company has not imported any technology during last 3 financial years.
-
The expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the year is as under:
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
(a) Capital
|
133.93
|
(b) Revenue
|
2,512.76
|
(c) Total
|
2,646.69
-
Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:
The foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and foreign exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows during the year was ` 78,144.64 lakhs and ` 21,530.28 lakhs respectively.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - E
Details and contents/salient features of corporate social responsibility policy and annual report on CSR.
The objective of the CSR policy is to strive to create and/or encourage, directly or indirectly, positive impact on the society at large through CSR activities or projects undertaken by the Company.
The Company intends to undertake all or any of the activities prescribed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, CSR Policy specifies activities to be undertaken by the Company from time to time in terms of Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. The scope of CSR Policy has been kept as wide as possible to enable the Company to choose the activity as it deems fit and allow the Company to respond to different situations and challenges appropriately. As per the Policy, the Company management will identify the CSR project or program which may either be time bound or ongoing in nature. The Company may undertake CSR activities directly through its own personnel or through any registered trust / registered society or company established u/s 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. Besides, the Policy also specifies criteria and modalities of undertaking CSR activities through partnering organizations.
Currently, the Company plans to focus on the activities/projects in the area of promotion of education, promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children.
The role of the CSR Committee includes review of CSR Policy, recommendation of CSR activity/project and the amount of expenditure to be incurred thereon, formulation of transparent monitoring mechanism to ensure effective implementation of the project/programme/activity to be undertaken by the Company and monitor and implement CSR Policy from time to time. The Company has posted the CSR policy on its website and web link thereto is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/ Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf.
Annual Report on CSR Activities:
|
1.
|
A brief outline of the Company's CSR policy,
|
|
The Policy recognises CSR as a part of governance philosophy. The policy
|
|
including overview of projects or programs
|
|
provides for undertaking any activity prescribed under Schedule VII to the
|
|
proposed to be undertaken and a reference
|
|
Companies Act, 2013. Without limiting the aforesaid scope, the policy provides
|
|
to the web-link to the CSR policy and
|
|
for undertaking activities/projects in the area of promotion of education,
|
|
projects or programs.
|
|
promoting health care including preventive health care, eradication of hunger,
|
|
|
|
poverty and malnutrition and empowering women and children. The web link
|
|
|
|
to the CSR Policy is http://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/policy/Corporate-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Social-Responsibility-Policy.pdf and CSR activities/projects for 2019-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
is https://www.jbcpl.com/investors/pdf/2019_2020/list_of_csr_activities_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during_fy_2019_20.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
The Composition of the CSR Committee
|
|
Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala, Mr. Bharat P. Mehta and Mr. Pranabh Mody.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Average net profit of the Company for last
|
|
` 22,117.80 lakhs
|
|
three financial years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Prescribed CSR Expenditure (two per cent
|
|
` 442.36 lakhs
|
|
of the amount as in item 3 above)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Details of CSR spent during the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total amount to be spent for the financial
|
|
` 442.36 lakhs
|
|
year;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Amount unspent, if any;
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Manner in which the amount spent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the financial year is detailed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - E (Contd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
|
S.
|
CSR project or activity
|
Sector in
|
Projects or
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Cumul-
|
Amount
|
|
No
|
|
identified
|
|
|
which the
|
programs
|
outlay
|
spent on the
|
ative
|
spent: Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project is
|
(1) Local area
|
(budget)
|
projects or
|
expend-
|
or through
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
covered
|
or other
|
project or
|
progams Sub-
|
iture upto
|
implementing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs
|
heads:
|
to the
|
agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wise
|
(1) Direct
|
reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on projects or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Specify
|
|
(2) Overheads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the State and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
district where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
projects or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undertaken
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Contribution to Ankleshwar
|
Promoting
|
Ankleshwar,
|
270.00
|
270.00
|
270.00
|
Direct
|
|
Industrial
|
|
Development
|
health care
|
District:
|
|
(1) 270.00
|
|
|
|
|
Society
|
for
|
|
setting
|
up
|
of
|
including
|
Bharuch,
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
cancer
|
radiation
|
project
|
at
|
preventive
|
Gujarat State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jayaben Mody Hospital.
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Contribution
|
to
|
Shrimad
|
Promoting
|
Dharampur,
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
Direct
|
|
|
Rajchandra
|
|
Sarvamangal
|
health care
|
District
|
|
(1) 100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Trust towards setting up of
|
including
|
Valsad,
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
new hospital for benefit of
|
preventive
|
Gujarat State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
underprivileged people.
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Contribution for provision of
|
Promoting
|
Mumbai,
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
11.00
|
Direct
|
|
|
free/subsidized
|
treatment
|
health care
|
Maharashtra
|
|
(1) 6.00
|
|
|
|
|
to needy kidney patients by
|
including
|
State
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Apex Kidney Foundation
|
|
preventive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Contribution
|
for
|
purchase
|
Promoting
|
Mumbai,
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
Through Inner
|
|
|
of medical
|
|
equipment
|
for
|
health care
|
Maharashtra
|
|
(1) 5.00
|
|
Wheel Club of
|
|
paediatric
|
ward
|
at
|
KEM
|
including
|
State
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
Bombay Queen's
|
|
Hospital
|
|
|
|
|
|
preventive
|
|
|
|
Necklace
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Contribution to Nana Palkar
|
Promoting
|
Mumbai,
|
10.00
|
10.00
|
10.00
|
Direct
|
|
|
Smruti
|
Samiti,
|
Borivali
|
health care
|
Maharashtra
|
|
(1) 10.00
|
|
|
|
|
unit, towards setting up of
|
including
|
State
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
dialysis centre.
|
|
|
|
preventive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Construction
|
of
|
Wellness
|
Promoting
|
Nani Daman,
|
21.40
|
21.40
|
24.87
|
Direct
|
|
|
Centre
|
(a
|
primary
|
health
|
health care
|
Union Territory
|
|
(1) 21.40
|
|
|
|
|
centre) at Nani Daman
|
|
including
|
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preventive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Contribution
|
to
|
Shikshan
|
Promotion of
|
Pune,
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
Direct
|
|
|
Prasarak Mandali, Pune
|
|
education
|
Maharashtra
|
|
(1) 5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANNEXURE - E (Contd.)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
|
S.
|
CSR project or activity
|
Sector in
|
Projects or
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Cumul-
|
Amount
|
|
No
|
identified
|
|
which the
|
programs
|
outlay
|
spent on the
|
ative
|
spent: Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Project is
|
(1) Local area
|
(budget)
|
projects or
|
expend-
|
or through
|
|
|
|
|
covered
|
or other
|
project or
|
progams Sub-
|
iture upto
|
implementing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs
|
heads:
|
to the
|
agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wise
|
(1) Direct
|
reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on projects or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Specify
|
|
(2) Overheads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the State and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
district where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
projects or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programs was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undertaken
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Contribution
|
|
towards
|
Promotion of
|
Surat
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Direct
|
|
scholarship
|
to
|
needy
|
education
|
Gujarat State
|
|
(1) 0.40
|
|
|
|
|
students for pursuing higher
|
|
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
education.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Contribution
|
to
|
SPRJ
|
Promotion of
|
Mumbai,
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Direct
|
|
|
Kanyashala Trust to support
|
education
|
Maharashtra
|
|
(1) 0.25
|
|
|
|
|
spread of the message of
|
|
State
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
girl's education pan India.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Construction
|
of
|
traffic
|
Promotion of
|
Moti Daman,
|
24.42
|
24.42
|
34.80
|
Direct
|
|
|
Island at Thana Pardi Road
|
education
|
Union Territory
|
|
(1) 24.42
|
|
|
|
|
junction, Moti Daman
|
|
|
|
(2) Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
442.47
|
442.47
|
461.32
|
|
6. The Company has spent more than two percent of the average net profit of last three financial years.
The CSR Committee of the Company states that the implementation and monitoring of the CSR Policy is in compliance with CSR objectives and policy of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
S. B. Mody
Whole time Director (Marketing)
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala
Chairman, CSR Committee
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 23, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - F1
FORM NO. AOC -2
Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm's length transactions under third proviso thereto.
(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014).
1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arm's length basis.
Sr. No. Particulars
-
Name(s) of the related party & nature of relationship
|
b)
|
Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions
|
|
|
c)
|
Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions
|
|
|
d)
|
Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any
|
|
|
e)
|
Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions
|
|
|
f)
|
Date(s) of approval by the Board
|
|
|
g)
|
Amount paid as advances, if any
-
Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188
2. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arm's length basis.
|
Sr.
|
Particulars
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name(s) of the
|
OOO Unique
|
OOO Unique
|
Biotech
|
Unique
|
Unique
|
Lekar Pharma
|
Boxcare
|
Jyotindra Mody
|
|
related party
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Laboratories
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Limited (LPL) - a
|
Packagings
|
Ventures LLP
|
|
& nature of
|
Laboratories,
|
Laboratories,
|
(Pty.) Ltd.,
|
Laboratories
|
Laboratories
|
Company in which
|
Private Limited
|
/ D.B. Mody
|
|
relationship
|
Russia (OOO UPL)
|
Russia (OOO
|
South Africa
|
Ltd. (UPLL) - a
|
Ltd. (UPLL) - a
|
directors of the
|
- a Company in
|
Enterprises LLP
|
|
|
-Subsidiary
|
UPL) -
|
(Biotech) -
|
Company in
|
Company in
|
Company hold
|
which relative of
|
/ Shirish Mody
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Subsidiary
|
which directors
|
which directors
|
more than 2%
|
the Company's
|
Property LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
of the Company
|
of the paid up
|
director is
|
- firm in which
|
|
|
|
|
|
are directors
|
are directors and
|
capital.
|
a director/
|
directors of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
and hold more
|
hold more than
|
|
member
|
Company/their
|
|
|
|
|
|
than 2% of the
|
2% of the paid
|
|
|
relatives are
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid up capital.
|
up capital.
|
|
|
partners.
|
b)
|
Nature of
|
Supply Agreement
|
Marketing
|
Supply
|
$Registered User
|
$Trademarks
|
Distribution
|
Vendor
|
Leave and
|
|
contracts/
|
|
Services
|
Agreement
|
Agreement/
|
Sale and
|
Contract
|
Agreement
|
license
|
|
arrangements/
|
|
Agreement
|
|
License User
|
Purchase
|
|
|
agreement
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
Agreement
|
Agreement
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Duration of
|
5 years from
|
5 years from
|
Ongoing.
|
$Terminated
|
One time
|
Ongoing
|
Ongoing
|
5 years from
|
|
the contracts/
|
January 1, 2018.
|
January 1,
|
|
w.e.f 31-3-2020
|
|
|
|
November 4,
|
|
arrangements/
|
|
2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANNEXURE - F1 (Contd.)
|
Sr.
|
Particulars
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Salient terms of
|
• The Company
|
• The Company
|
• Biotech
|
• UPLL licensed
|
• The Company
|
• Company to act
|
• Purchase by
|
• Licensors
|
|
the contracts or
|
to manufacture
|
to avail
|
has been
|
use of certain
|
agreed to
|
as distributor of
|
the Company
|
have granted
|
|
arrangements
|
and supply the
|
marketing
|
appointed as
|
brand names
|
purchase and
|
LPL products in
|
of corrugated
|
license to use
|
|
or transaction
|
products to OOO
|
services from
|
a distributor
|
and 'Unique'
|
UPLL agreed
|
domestic market.
|
boxes of
|
office premises
|
|
including the
|
UPL for sale and
|
OOO UPL.
|
of various
|
Logo to the
|
to sell entire
|
• LPL to offer
|
different
|
at Prabhadevi,
|
|
value, if any
|
distribution thereof
|
|
products
|
Company for
|
portfolio of
|
sizes and
|
Mumbai for a
|
|
• OOO UPL
|
agreed discount
|
|
|
by OOO UPL in
|
to execute
|
of the
|
use in the
|
trademarks
|
to the Company.
|
specifications.
|
period of five
|
|
|
Russia.
|
Company for
|
Company's
|
held by it to the
|
|
years.
|
|
|
marketing
|
Total purchases
|
Total purchases
|
|
|
• The Company
|
related
|
distribution in
|
business.
|
Company.
|
during the year
|
• License fee
|
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
|
|
to undertake
|
services as
|
• The Company
|
Total
|
amounted to
|
payable monthly
|
|
|
amounted to
|
|
|
and certain
|
|
|
marketing of
|
communicated
|
to pay royalty
|
consideration
|
` 1,427.85
|
in advance
|
|
|
` 6,315.52 lakhs.
|
|
|
other African
|
|
|
the products in
|
and approved
|
@ 1% for use of
|
paid towards
|
lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
• Company to
|
|
|
counties.
|
|
|
|
Russian market.
|
by the
|
brand names
|
purchase of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reimburse cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company.
|
• The
|
and @1% for
|
Trademarks was
|
|
|
|
|
• Price for the
|
|
|
of utilities used.
|
|
|
|
products are
|
use of aforesaid
|
` 896.00 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
products to
|
Total marketing
|
|
|
Total license fee
|
|
|
be determined
|
services fees
|
supplied at
|
logo, calculated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid during the
|
|
|
price mutually
|
in the manner
|
|
|
|
|
|
mutually on case to
|
paid during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year was
|
|
|
agreed
|
laid down in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
case basis.
|
year amounted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
` 783.30 lakhs.
|
|
|
between the
|
agreements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ` 2,843.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total supplies
|
|
|
|
Total utilities
|
|
|
parties on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lakhs.
|
Total royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges
|
|
|
case to case
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reimbursed was
|
|
|
|
basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was ` 1,120.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
` 5,806.10 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
` 8.81 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total supplies
|
lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
` 4,939.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date(s) of
|
*10/11/2017
|
10/11/2017
|
*19/11/2014
|
*19/11/2014
|
04/02/2020
|
*23/05/2017
|
*19/11/2014
|
*04/11/2015
|
|
approval by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board, if any.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Amount paid as
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
advances, if any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
Date of first approval of the contract/arrangement by the Audit Committee/Board. These contracts/ arrangements/
|
|
transactions are being reviewed and re-affirmed/approved by Audit Committee/Board on annual basis since then.
|
$
|
Upon purchase of trademarks portfolio from UPLL, Register User Agreement/ License User Agreement with UPLL stand
|
|
terminated with effect from 31-03-2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J. B. Mody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman & Managing Director
|
Place : Mumbai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
: June 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - F2
Details of related party contracts or arrangements.
|
Name of the
|
Nature of the
|
Duration
|
|
Broad terms of the contract or arrangement
|
Justification for the
|
related party
|
contract or
|
of the
|
|
|
|
contract or arrangement
|
|
arrangement
|
contract or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unique
|
Guarantee
|
5 years from
|
•
|
Provision of corporate guarantee of USD 4 million to the
|
Support
|
provided to
|
UPL
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Commission
|
September
|
|
Bank in relation to working capital finance sanctioned to
|
FZE
|
for
|
availing
|
financial
|
Laboratories FZE,
|
|
23, 20151
|
|
UPL FZE by the Bank.
|
facility
|
from
|
bank
|
at
|
Dubai (UPL FZE)
|
|
|
•
|
Guarantee commission @ 0.50% p.a.
|
arm's
|
length
|
guarantee
|
|
|
|
• Guarantee commission received for year was ` 4.53 lakhs.
|
commission.
|
|
|
|
Biotech
|
Supply Agreement
|
Ongoing
|
•
|
Biotech has been appointed as a distributor of the
|
To increase Company's
|
Laboratories
|
|
|
|
Company for distribution of various products in South
|
exports.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Pty.) Ltd., South
|
|
|
|
Africa and certain other African counties. The products are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa (Biotech)
|
|
|
|
supplied at price mutually agreed between the parties on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
case-to-case basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ` 4,939.91 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-imbursement of
|
Ongoing
|
•
|
Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of
|
This
|
arrangement
|
is
|
in
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
business.
|
conformity
|
with
|
normal
|
|
|
|
•
|
There was no such reimbursement during the year.
|
trade practice.
|
|
|
|
|
Technical Services
|
Ongoing
|
•
|
The Company to provide technical services in the nature of
|
To
|
optimally
|
|
utilise
|
|
Agreement
|
|
|
preparation, conversion and uploading of product dossiers
|
resources
|
available
|
within
|
|
|
|
|
for Biotech into the system designed and approved by South
|
the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
African regulatory authority SAHPRA for management of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
product dossiers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Total
|
fees received during the year amounted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
` 97.76 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OOO Unique
|
Supply Agreement
|
5 years from
|
•
|
The Company to manufacture and supply the products to
|
The
|
arrangement
|
would
|
Pharmaceutical
|
|
January 1,
|
|
OOO UPL for sale and distribution thereof by OOO UPL in
|
facilitate
|
|
sale
|
|
and
|
Laboratories,
|
|
2018.
|
|
Russian market. Price for the products to be determined
|
distribution of the products
|
Russia (OOO
|
|
|
|
mutually on case-to-case basis.
|
in Russian market.
|
|
|
UPL)
|
|
|
•
|
Marketing of the products in Russia to be carried out by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Total supplies by the Company during the year amounted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ` 5,806.10 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
5 years from
|
•
|
The Company to avail of marketing services from OOO
|
The
|
arrangement
|
is
|
|
Agreement
|
January 1,
|
|
UPL.
|
|
intended
|
|
to
|
facilitate
|
|
|
2018.
|
•
|
OOO UPL to execute marketing related services as
|
focused
|
marketing
|
of
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
communicated and approved by the Company.
|
products in Russian market.
|
|
|
|
• Total
|
marketing services fees paid during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounted to ` 2,843.40 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-imbursement of
|
Ongoing
|
•
|
Re-imbursement of expenses in the normal course of
|
This
|
arrangement
|
is
|
in
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
business.
|
conformity
|
with
|
normal
|
|
|
|
•
|
There was no such re-imbursement during the year.
|
trade practice.
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.)
|
Name of the
|
Nature of the
|
Duration
|
Broad terms of the contract or arrangement
|
Justification for the
|
|
related party
|
contract or
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
contract or arrangement
|
|
arrangement
|
contract or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lekar Pharma
|
Distribution
|
Ongoing
|
• Company to act as distributor of Lekar products in
|
Timely availability of quality
|
Limited (Lekar)
|
Agreement
|
|
domestic market.
|
|
products
|
at
|
competitive
|
|
|
|
• Total purchases by the Company during the year amounted
|
price for domestic market.
|
|
|
|
to ` 6,315.52 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan License
|
Ongoing
|
• The Company to manufacture certain formulations on loan
|
Utilisation
|
of
|
|
available
|
|
Agreement
|
|
license basis for Lekar and supply certain raw material
|
capacity
|
|
at
|
processing
|
|
|
|
and packing materials at agreed processing charges/cost
|
charges
|
levied
|
in
|
|
line
|
|
|
|
respectively.
|
|
|
with
|
|
|
industry-wide
|
|
|
|
• Total processing charges received by the Company
|
accepted
|
formula
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
amounted to ` 93.37 lakhs
|
|
reasonable
|
|
|
margin/
|
|
|
|
• Total materials supplied to Lekar during the year amounted
|
Sale
|
of
|
raw
|
|
materials/
|
|
|
|
to ` 155.88 lakhs.
|
|
packing
|
materials
|
as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
part
|
of
|
working capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management.
|
|
|
|
|
Unique
|
License Agreements
|
Ongoing2
|
• The Company was licensed the use of certain brand names
|
To be able to continue to
|
Pharmaceutical
|
for license of certain
|
|
and 'Unique' Logo by UPLL on payment of royalty @ 1% for
|
market
|
the products
|
and
|
Laboratories
|
brands and logo to
|
|
use of brand names and @1% for use of aforesaid logo,
|
grow the sales and profits.
|
Limited (UPLL)
|
the Company2
|
|
calculated in the manner laid down in the agreements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Total royalty paid for the year was ` 1,120.13 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trademarks Sale and
|
One-time
|
• Pursuant
|
to
|
this agreement
|
dated 4-2-2020, the
|
To streamline
|
|
the
|
brand
|
|
Purchase Agreement
|
|
Company
|
has
|
purchased entire
|
trademarks portfolio
|
ownership.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for pharmaceutical products from UPLL at lump sum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration of ` 850 lakhs (excluding GST).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Company paid UPLL consideration of ` 896.00 lakhs on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-3-2020 and have thus acquired proprietary interest in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
those marks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Registered User/License User agreement for use of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
certain trademarks and logo entered into with UPLL stand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jyotindra Family
|
Leave and license
|
Period of 3
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To continue to use the
|
Trust
|
agreement for
|
years3
|
deposit paid under certain agreements in line with market
|
premises
|
as
|
|
residence/
|
|
various immovable
|
|
practice.
|
|
|
|
office
|
for
|
the
|
Company's
|
|
properties3
|
|
• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 37.51 lakhs.
|
executives at arm's length
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
license fee.
|
|
|
|
|
Dinesh Family
|
Leave and license
|
Period of 3
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To continue to use the
|
Trust
|
agreement for
|
years from
|
deposit paid in line with market practice.
|
property
|
|
as
|
|
residential
|
|
residential premise
|
1-11-2017
|
• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs.
|
premises
|
for
|
Company's
|
|
at Bharuch, Gujarat
|
|
|
|
|
|
executives at arm's length
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
license fee.
|
|
|
|
|
Shirish Family
|
Leave and license
|
Period of 3
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To continue to use property
|
Trust
|
agreement for
|
years from
|
deposit paid in line with market practice.
|
as residential premises for
|
|
residential premises
|
1-11-2017
|
• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 8.35 lakhs.
|
Company's
|
executives
|
at
|
|
at Bharuch, Gujarat
|
|
|
|
|
|
arm's length license fee.
|
D. B. Mody (HUF)
|
Leave and license
|
Period of 3
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To continue to use the
|
|
agreement for
|
years4
|
deposit paid in line with market practice.
|
properties
|
as
|
Company's
|
|
various immovable
|
|
• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs.
|
office
|
premises
|
at
|
arm's
|
|
properties4
|
|
|
|
|
|
length license fee.
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - F2 (Contd.)
|
Name of the
|
Nature of the
|
Duration
|
|
Broad terms of the contract or arrangement
|
Justification for the
|
|
related party
|
contract or
|
of the
|
|
|
contract or arrangement
|
|
arrangement
|
contract or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. B. Mody (HUF)
|
Leave and license
|
Period of 3
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To continue to use the
|
|
agreement for
|
years4
|
|
deposit paid in line with market practice.
|
properties as
|
Company's
|
|
various immovable
|
|
• Total license fee paid during the year was ` 29.16 lakhs.
|
office
|
premises
|
at arm's
|
|
properties4
|
|
|
|
length license fee.
|
|
|
Jyotindra Mody
|
Leave and license
|
5 years from
|
• License fee payable monthly in advance and security
|
To use the premises as
|
Ventures LLP
|
agreement for
|
November 4,
|
|
deposit paid in line with market practice.
|
corporate
|
office
|
of
|
the
|
/ D.B. Mody
|
office premises at
|
2015
|
•
|
Total license fee paid during the year was ` 783.30 lakhs
|
Company
|
at arm's length
|
Enterprises LLP
|
Prabhadevi, Mumbai
|
|
|
(` 261.10 lakhs to each entity).
|
license fee.
|
|
|
|
/ Shirish Mody
|
|
|
•
|
Total reimbursement towards utilities used paid to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property LLP
|
|
|
|
Jyotindra Mody Ventures LLP was ` 8.81 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J. B. Mody
|
Leave and license
|
Agreement
|
• License fee was payable monthly in advance and security
|
To use the property as
|
Enterprises LLP
|
agreement for office
|
terminated
|
|
deposit placed was in line with market practice.
|
Company's office at arm's
|
/ Dinesh Mody
|
premises at Worli,
|
effective
|
•
|
Total license fee paid during the year was ` 11.91 lakhs
|
length license fee.
|
|
|
Ventures LLP
|
Mumbai
|
01-12-2019.
|
|
(` 3.97 lakhs paid to each entity).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/ Shirish Mody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boxcare
|
Vendor Agreement
|
Ongoing
|
• Purchase by the Company of corrugated boxes of different
|
Reliability
|
in timely supply
|
Packagings
|
|
|
|
sizes and specifications.
|
and
|
boxes
|
of
|
required
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
• Total purchases during the year amounted to ` 1,427.85
|
quality and specification at
|
|
|
|
|
lakhs.
|
arm's length prices to serve
|
|
|
|
|
|
domestic and export orders.
|
Namplas
|
Job Work Agreement
|
This
|
•
|
Namplas processed intermediate Sodium Methoxide
|
Processing at arm's length
|
Chemicals
|
for processing of
|
arrangement
|
|
(25% in Methanol) on job work basis based on raw
|
charges
|
and
|
supply
|
of
|
Private Limited
|
intermediate by
|
has since
|
|
materials and gas provided by the Company.
|
the
|
processed
|
material
|
(Namplas)
|
Namplas
|
ended from
|
• Total job work charges paid during the year was ` 22.79
|
through pipeline
|
resulting
|
|
|
March 2020.
|
|
lakhs.
|
in optimisation in inventory
|
|
|
|
|
|
holding
|
and
|
saving
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
transportation cost.
|
|
Bansi S. Mehta
|
Provision of
|
One time
|
• Availment of professional services in relation to arm's
|
Competent
|
professional
|
& Co.
|
professional services
|
|
|
length study of royalty payments and valuation of brands
|
services.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
portfolio of UPLL.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Total fee paid during the year was ` 5.78 lakhs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jay Bharat
|
Remuneration
|
Ongoing
|
•
|
Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company.
|
Remuneration paid as per
|
Mehta
|
|
|
|
Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs.
|
remuneration policy.
|
|
Nirav Shirish
|
Remuneration
|
Ongoing
|
• Remuneration paid as an employee of the Company.
|
Remuneration paid as per
|
Mody
|
|
|
|
Remuneration paid during 2019-20 was ` 195.45 lakhs.
|
remuneration policy.
|
-
This corporate guarantee has been revoked effective 06-08-2019.
-
Company has acquired entire trademarks portfolio of pharmaceutical products from UPLL. Consequently, these agreements now stand terminated w.e.f. 31-03-2020.
-
One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017), one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam
Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of residential premise at Bharuch, Gujarat (w.e.f. 01-11-2017).
-
One leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises on 4th floor, Neelam Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 1-6-2017) and one leave and license agreement has been entered into in respect of office premises at basement, Neelam
Centre, Worli, Mumbai (w.e.f. 15-11-2017).
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - G
Disclosure pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.
-
The ratio of the remuneration of each executive director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company:
|
Name
|
Designation
|
Remuneration
|
% increase in
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
for 2019-20
|
remuneration of
|
remuneration
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
2019-20
|
paid in 2019-
|
|
|
|
|
20 to median
|
|
|
|
|
remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jyotindra B. Mody
|
Chairman & Managing Director
|
672.81
|
**10.00
|
277:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Dinesh B. Mody
|
Whole-time director (Administration)
|
*290.24
|
-
|
119:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shirish B. Mody
|
Whole-time director (Marketing)
|
672.81
|
**10.00
|
277:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bharat P. Mehta
|
Whole-time director (Planning & Development)
|
309.20
|
**10.00
|
127:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pranabh Mody
|
President & Whole-time director (Operations)
|
309.20
|
**10.00
|
127:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kamlesh L. Udani
|
Executive director (Technical & Production)
|
204.53
|
**12.50
|
84:1
|
|
|
|
|
*ceased to be director w.e.f. August 28, 2019 due to demise. Excludes retiral benefits.
-
-
Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody and Mr. Shirish B. Mody opted for increment from 1-10-2019. While increment to Mr. Bharat P. Mehta / Mr. Pranabh Mody and Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani was given as per cycle starting from 1-4-2019 and 1-7-2019 respectively.
-
The non-executive directors were only paid sitting fees during the year for attending meetings of the Board and Committees thereof. The principles governing increase in the remuneration of executive directors and increase in sitting fees payable to non-executive directors, as per the Company's remuneration policy, are different. Further, the amount of sitting fees received by a non-executive director depends on (a) amount of sitting fee fixed by the Board for meetings of the Board and a particular
Committee, and (b) number of meetings of the Board and Committee(s) thereof attended by him. Therefore, the information as to ratio of sitting fee paid to the median remuneration of employees and percentage increase in remuneration of non-executive directors is not relevant and meaningful. However, the said information is given here below:
|
Name of independent director
|
Sitting fees paid
|
Sitting fees paid
|
% increase in
|
Ratio of sitting
|
|
during 2019-20
|
during 2018-19
|
2019-20 over
|
fee paid during
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
(` in lakhs)
|
2018-191
|
2019-20 to median
|
|
|
remuneration1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala
|
12.00
|
9.80
|
22.45
|
4.94:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Rajiv C. Mody
|
6.60
|
4.80
|
37.50
|
2.72:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi
|
9.00
|
9.00
|
-
|
3.70:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Devang Shah
|
10.80
|
6.60
|
63.64
|
4.44:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Shaukat Merchant
|
5.40
|
4.00
|
35.00
|
2.22:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Manoj Mashru
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
-
|
2.06:1
|
|
|
|
|
1Percentage increase in sitting fee and ratio of sitting fee to median remuneration would vary due to factors such as number of meetings held and attended during the year and number of committee positions held.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - G (Contd.)
-
Increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary:
The increase in remuneration of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the year was 15.85% and 11.60% respectively.
-
The increase in the median remuneration of the employees in the financial year was 9.90%.
-
As on March 31, 2020, the Company had 4,291 permanent employees on its rolls.
-
Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentage increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:
The average increase in the remuneration of employees (other than the managerial personnel) during 2019-20 was 10.01% as against the average increase of 10.50% given to managerial personnel. The average increase in remuneration of managerial personnel was based on their performance, performance of the Company and remuneration policy of the Company. There were no exceptional circumstances for increase in their remuneration.
-
It is affirmed that the remuneration of the directors and employees of the Company is as per remuneration policy of the
Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
Annual Report 2019-20| 27
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - H
Information as per Rule 5 (2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on March 31, 2020.
-
Name & age (years) (b) Designation (c) Gross remuneration received (Rs.) (d) Qualification(s) & experience (years) (e) Date of commencement of employment (f) Last employment held before joining the Company
-
Bang B. Parmeshwar (52) (b) Vice President (c) 10,674,744 (d) M. Pharm, D.B.M. (26) (e) 28.08.2003 (f) Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd.-General Manager (a) Dhanani B. Bharat (51) (b) General Manager (Production) (c) 10,312,468 (d) B. Pharm (26) (e) 12.10.2010
-
Famycare Ltd.- General Manager. (a) Joshi M.D. (Dr.) (56) (b) President-Global Regulatory Management (c) 19,626,915
-
M.Sc., Ph.D. (34) (e) 07.12.1989 (f) Adonis Labs Private Limited-Executive Quality Assurance (a) Mehta B.P. (72) (b) Whole time director (Planning & Development) (c) 30,919,524 (d) B.Sc. (49) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) Unique Pharma Labs.-Production Manager
-
Mehta J.B. (42) (b) President - Global Business (Russia CIS) & CRAMS (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. (Chem. Engg.) (15) (e) 01.10.2004
-
Allergan Pharmaceuticals-ResearchProject-In charge (a) *Mody D.B. (83) (b) Whole-time director (Administration) (c) *29,023,567
-
Exp. in Admn. (65) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Whole-time director (Administration)
-
Mody J.B. (91) (b) Managing Director (c) 67,280,613 (d) Inter Sc. (69) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.-Managing Director (a) Mody N.S. (39) (b) President-Global Business & Business Development (c) 19,549,050 (d) B.Sc. in Business Admn. (15) (e) 13.07.2004 (f) Rodman & Renshaw-Equity Research Analyst (a) Mody P.D. (56) (b) President & Whole time director (Operations) (c) 30,919,525 (d) B. Pharm., M.B.A. (USA) (33) (e) 25.06.1987 (f) First employment (a) Mody S.B. (79)
-
Whole time director (Marketing) (c) 67,280,613 (d) B.Sc. (Tech.) (60) (e) 01.01.1977 (f) J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.- Director-Technical (a) Singh P.K. (56) (b) President (Global Business) (c) 18,301,598 (d) M. Pharm (33) (e) 01.12.2001
-
Coral Laboratories-General Manager (International Division) (a) Sachi Savya (57) (b) President (Domestic Business Unit) (c)14,058,600 (d) LLB, Diploma in Business Management (33) (e) 17.02.2012 (f) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.- Director Marketing
-
Udani K.L. (66) (b) Executive Director (Technical & Production) (c) 20,453,131 (d) B.E. (Elect.), M.B.A. (40) (e) 01.02.2001
-
Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd.-Managing Director.
Notes: (1) The nature of employment of the above employees is contractual in nature. The other terms and conditions of each of the above are as per the contract/letter of appointment and rules of the Company. (2) Mr. J.B. Mody, Late Mr. D.B. Mody and Mr. S.B. Mody are related to each other as brother. Mr. P.D. Mody is son of Late Mr. D. B. Mody. Mr. N.S. Mody is son of Mr. S. B. Mody. Mr. B.P. Mehta is son-in-law of Mr. J.B. Mody and Mr. J.B. Mehta is son of Mr. B.P. Mehta.
*Employment of Mr. D. B. Mody was for part of the year due to his demise on 28-08-2019. Remuneration figure does not include amount of gratuity as gratuity trust of the Company paid the same.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - I
Disclosure of details in respect of Company's Employee Stock Option Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
Year of Grant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Options granted
|
475,000
|
563,240
|
547,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Exercise price
|
63
|
84
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Options vested
|
475,000
|
563,240
|
547,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Options exercised
|
271,800
|
204,250
|
148,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
The total number of shares arising as a result of exercise
|
271,800
|
204,250
|
148,925
|
|
of option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Options lapsed
|
203,200
|
358,990
|
398,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
(g)
|
Variation of terms of options
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
(h)
|
Money realised by exercise of options
|
17,123,400
|
17,157,000
|
14,147,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
Total number of options in force
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
(j)
|
Employee wise details of options granted to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
Key Managerial Personnel;
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Any other employee who receives a grant of
|
No employee has received a grant in any one year of option
|
|
|
options in any one year of option amounting to
|
amounting to 5% or more of option granted during that year.
|
|
|
five percent or more of options granted during that
|
|
|
|
|
|
year;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
Identified employees who were granted option,
|
No employee has been granted options equal to or exceeding
|
|
|
during any one year, equal to or exceeding one
|
1% of the issued capital of the Company in any year.
|
|
|
percent of the issued capital of the Company at
|
|
|
|
|
|
the time of grant.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - J
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS
The domestic formulations industry at sales of over `150,153 crores (IQVIA, March, MAT 2020) achieved value growth of 11%. The market continues to show intense competition with an increased number of brands being launched in the market. During the year, Government of India adopted policy of restricting export of certain APIs and its formulations to ensure adequate availability of such drug in the country. Such restriction also included Metronidazole, Paracetamol, and their formulations, which have since been made free.
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS AND SEGMENTS WISE PERFORMANCE
Domestic Business:
The Company is engaged in only one segment viz. pharmaceuticals.
The domestic formulations industry has been growing well for last several years and the growth prospects going forward appear intact. The outlook for the industry and growth expectations remain positive in view of increased spending on healthcare. The per capita consumption of drugs is on increase due to spurt in chronic diseases coupled with increase in literacy rate, increase in per capita income, improved healthcare access, increasing market penetration and increasing health awareness. All these are expected to continue to create growth opportunity in coming years. The brand building, new products introductions, product awareness programmes and penetration in Tier II and Tier III markets will remain growth enablers. For the Company, the domestic formulations business is a focus area and has been consistently growing at better than industry growth rate in last several years. In view of good long-term growth prospects offered by the domestic industry and the Company's strengths in this business, the Company believes it has good growth potential in this business.
During the year, domestic formulations business at sales of
-
735.68 crores achieved growth of 18.2% against industry growth of 11%. Increased penetration of key brands in the market on the back of divisionalised approach coupled with scientific promotion of the products and intensive training helped achieve the growth. Increase in the size of field force and creation of four divisions in the domestic formulations business has helped in achieving right focus on the products and deeper penetration in the market. The field force size as at the year-end was over 2,100.
The Company's leading brands Cilacar (calcium channel blocker), Rantac (anti-peptic ulcerant), Nicardia (calcium
channel blocker) and Metrogyl (amoebicides) continued to grow during the year. These four brands feature in top 130 brands in unit terms (IQVIA, March, 2020). The Company's cardiac range of products at combined sales of ` 317.99 crores achieved 27.84% growth. The sustained promotional efforts resulted in increase in contribution of chronic range of products.
The controversy around presence of impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Ranitidine affected sales of Company's product Rantac in second half of the year. API vendors of the Company have ensured that Ranitidine supplied by them meets the international guidelines related to the presence of NDMA and is well within the acceptable limits.
The Company has taken steps to ensure that the NDMA in the formulation is within the acceptable limits. As a responsible manufacturer, the Company continues to manufacture Rantac that complies with all the standards set by the Drugs Controller General of India. The Company shall continue to take all steps necessary for patient's safety.
During the year, the Company launched six new products across anti-hypertensive and GI segments.
The Company's contrast media division at sales of ` 61.45 crores achieved growth of 18%. The Company's new product Gadotrast injection, a next generation macrocylic MRI contrast agent has performed well in the market. The Company's ultrasound contrast media product DefinityTM, which is used in examining the functioning of vital organs such as heart, kidney and liver, has also received a good response in the market.
The rising costs and price control for some products remain a concern. However, the Company is hopeful of growing the business in this segment.
International business:
Wide geographical presence in international market, increased focus on ANDA filings, focus on new products introduction in Russia-CIS market, focus on lucrative contract manufacturing business backed by State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with approval from health authorities such as US FDA, UK MHRA, TGA Australia, EU GMP, SAHPRA South Africa, MoH- Russia, Ukraine (PICs) and wide range of products across injectable, solid and semi-solid present a good opportunity in international business.
The Company's overall formulations exports during the year at ` 711.32 crores were 3.6% higher over the previous year.
30 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
|
Corporate Overview
|
|
Statutory Reports
|
|
Standalone Financial Statements Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - J (Contd.)
Exports to Rest of the World markets (other than Russia-CIS) at ` 502.15 crores achieved growth of 3.6%. Lower exports to US market and lower off-take by certain customers in contract manufacturing business affected the performance. ANDA products and contract manufacturing business continue to remain focus area. Exports to Russia-CIS markets at
-
125.61 crores registered growth of 9.7%. Lockdown in many international markets as well as restriction on export of Metronidazole and Paracetamol formulations in Q4 due to COVID-19 affected Company's exports.
API exports were lower as Company's major customer for Diclofenac Sodium has undertaken the process of change in marketing authorisation to designate the Company's site as approved source for purchase of various salts of Diclofenac Sodium. This process is still likely to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
The Company perceives currency volatility, increased competition in generics business, price erosion and changing regulatory environment as a major concern in the international business.
OUTLOOK
In view of good business outlook both in domestic and international market as outlined above, the Company's manufacturing infrastructure of international standard, strong products portfolio with high growth brands, strong marketing capability and strong balance sheet present good outlook for the Company's business.
RISKS AND CONCERNS
Your Company does not perceive any risks or concerns other than those that are common to the industry such as regulatory risks, exchange risk, cyber risks and other commercial and business related risks.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
Your Company has an adequate system of internal controls, which ensures that its assets are protected from loss and unauthorized use as well as business affairs are carried out in accordance with established procedures. These systems of internal controls also ensure that transactions are carried out based on authority and are recorded and reported in line with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company also has a system of regular internal audit carried out by competent professionals retained by the Company. The internal audit programme is approved by the Audit Committee, and findings of the internal auditor are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board at regular interval. The internal control system is adequate keeping in view size and nature of the Company's business.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTTO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Standalone financial performance of the Company with respect to operational performance for the year is as under:
|
Parameter
|
2019-20
|
2018-19
|
Growth
|
|
(` in crores)
|
(` in crores)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from
|
1,640.74
|
1,501.19
|
9.30
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
1,690.09
|
1,541.41
|
9.65
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
303.15
|
233.62
|
29.77
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
368.24
|
288.44
|
27.67
|
|
|
|
|
PBT before
|
349.56
|
269.28
|
29.82
|
exceptional item
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAT
|
263.08
|
182.06
|
44.50
|
|
|
|
Improvement in EBITDA was due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation. Exceptional item is a provision of
-
10 crores made for deposit of compensation as per judgement of Supreme Court dated 1-4-2020. Improvement in PAT was aided by lower income tax rate of 22% opted by the Company as provided under Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019. Effective rate of tax has reduced to 25.17% against 34.32%.
Consolidated financial performance of the Group with respect to operational performance for the year is as under:
|
Parameter
|
2019-20
|
2018-19
|
Growth
|
|
(` in crores)
|
(` in crores)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from
|
1,774.73
|
1,643.20
|
8.00
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
1,825.40
|
1,684.64
|
8.36
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
311.25
|
250.20
|
24.40
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
377.57
|
305.84
|
23.45
|
|
|
|
|
PBT before
|
358.89
|
286.99
|
25.05
|
exceptional item
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAT
|
272.39
|
193.46
|
40.80
|
|
|
|
Sales of South African subsidiary Biotech Laboratories (Pty.) Ltd. for the year at ZAR 352.1 million registered increase of 6.10%, while its EBITDA at ZAR 21.90 million was 23.50% lower than the previous year. Sales of Russian subsidiary
-
Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the year at Ruble 708 million were 13% higher, while its EBITDA at Ruble 14.50 million was 51.60% lower.
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - J (Contd.)
HUMAN RESOURCE
There has been no material development on human resources and industrial relations front. The relationship with employees and workers continued to be cordial at all levels. As on March 2020, permanent employees strength and temporary employees strength was 4,291 and 495 respectively.
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
The key financial ratio for 2019-20 and changes therein as compared to the immediately preceding financial year along with detailed explanation in cases where the change is 25% or more is as under:
-
Debtors Turnover ratio: Net Credit Sales/Average account receivable
This ratio for the year was 4.99 (times) as against 4.87 (times) in the previous year.
-
Inventory Turnover ratio: Cost of Goods sold/Average inventory
This ratio for the year was 2.59 (times) as against 2.80 (times) in the previous year.
-
Interest Coverage ratio: *EBITDA/Interest Payment
This ratio for the year was 142.27 (times) as against 71.99 (times) in the previous year. This ratio improved due to higher margins due to favourable product-mix and cost optimisation during the year on one hand and relatively lower interest outgo on the other.
-
-
Other income included for the purpose of this ratio.
-
Current Ratio: Current assets/Current liabilities
This ratio for the year was 3.44 (times) as against 4.31 (times) in the previous year.
-
Debt-Equityratio: Total Debt/Shareholders' Equity
This ratio for the year was 0.022:1 (times) as against 0.017:1 (times) in the previous year. The ratio is much
lower than the standard norm. The change in ratio resulted due to reduction in Shareholders' equity due to buy-back and payment of dividend on one hand and additional borrowing in the form of export packing credit.
-
Operating Profit Margin: EBIT/Sales
Operating profit margin for the year was 18.87% as against
15.95% in the previous year.
-
Net Profit Margin: Net Profit/Sales
Net profit margin (excluding other income) for the year was 13.31% as against 9.99% in the previous year. The net profit margin improved mainly due to higher margins on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation as well as adoption of lower rate of income tax announced by the Government.
The ratio for the previous year has been re-stated wherever necessary to make it comparable to current year ratio.
RETURN ON NET WORTH
This financial performance is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. Return on Net worth or Return on Equity during the year was 17.96% as against 12.41% in the previous year. This return improved during the year mainly due to
-
the reasons stated above for improvement in net profit margin (b) higher other income, and (c) reduction in average shareholders' equity due to buy-back of shares/payment of dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
J. B. Mody
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : June 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K
FORM NO. MGT-9
EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN
as on financial year ended on 31.03.2020
Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014.
-
REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS
|
i
|
CIN
|
L24390MH1976PLC019380
|
|
|
|
ii
|
Registration Date
|
18-12-1976
|
|
|
|
iii
|
Name of the Company
|
J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|
|
|
|
iv
|
Category/Sub-category of the Company
|
Public Company/ Limited by shares
|
|
|
|
v
|
Address of the Registered office & contact
|
Neelam Centre, "B" Wing, 4th Floor, Hind Cycle Road, Worli, Mumbai,
|
|
details
|
Maharashtra : 400 030
|
|
|
Tel No. (022) 2439 5200/ 2439 5500
|
|
|
Fax : (022) 2431 5334/ 2431 5331
|
|
|
email : secretarial@jbcpl.com
|
|
|
|
vi
|
Whether listed Company
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
vii
|
Name, Address & contact details of the
|
Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.
|
|
Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any.
|
Plot No. B-5, Part - B, Cross Lane,
|
|
|
M.I.D.C., Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093.
|
|
|
Tel No. (022) 6671 2001-06
|
|
|
Fax : (022) 6671 2011
|
|
|
email : satish_patil@datamaticsbpm.com
|
|
|
-
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
Business activity contributing 10% or more of the total turnover of the Company is given below
|
Sl. No
|
Name and description of main products
|
NIC Code of the
|
% to total turnover of the Company
|
|
|
Product
|
|
1
|
Manufacture of pharmaceutical products
|
2100
|
81.34%
|
2
|
Trading in pharmaceutical products
|
46497
|
16.95%
-
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES
|
Sl
|
Name & Address of the Company
|
CIN/
|
Holding/
|
% of
|
Applicable
|
No
|
|
GLN
|
Subsidiary/
|
shares
|
Section
|
|
|
|
Associate
|
held
|
|
1
|
OOO Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories 127944,
|
N.A.
|
Subsidiary
|
100%
|
2(87)
|
|
Moscow, Tverskaya Str., 18, bldg. 1, office 609.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories FZE
|
N.A.
|
Subsidiary
|
100%
|
2(87)
|
|
Office#1116, Business Centres World Building JAFZA ONE,
|
|
|
|
|
|
11th Floor, Jebel Ali Freezone P.O Box: 262327, Dubai,
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Arab Emirates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Biotech Laboratories (Pty) Ltd.
|
N.A.
|
Subsidiary
|
95.24%
|
2(87)
|
|
Block K West, Central Park, 400 16th Street, Randjespark,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midrand 1685 South Africa.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Report 2019-20| 33
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
IV. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Break up as % to total Equity)
-
Category-wiseShareholding
|
|
|
Category of Shareholders
|
No. of Shares held at the
|
|
No. of Shares held at the
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
beginning of the year
|
|
|
end of the year
|
|
during
|
|
|
|
|
Demat
|
Physical
|
Total
|
% of
|
Demat
|
Physical
|
Total
|
% of
|
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
A.
|
|
Promoters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Indian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
|
Individual/HUF
|
44,092,733
|
0
|
44,092,733
|
54.95
|
42,603,482
|
0
|
42,603,482
|
55.13
|
0.18
|
|
|
b)
|
|
Bodies Corporate
|
126,681
|
0
|
126,681
|
0.16
|
122,622
|
0
|
122,622
|
0.16
|
0.00
|
|
|
c)
|
|
Any other : Firms and Trusts
|
497,251
|
0
|
497,251
|
0.62
|
480,618
|
0
|
480,618
|
0.62
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
SUB TOTAL (A) (1)
|
44,716,665
|
0
|
44,716,665
|
55.73
|
43,206,722
|
0
|
43,206,722
|
55.91
|
0.18
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
|
NRI- Individuals
|
234,097
|
0
|
234,097
|
0.29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(0.29)
|
|
|
|
|
SUB TOTAL (A) (2)
|
234,097
|
0
|
234,097
|
0.29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(0.29)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholding of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promoter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
|
44,950,762
|
0
|
44,950,762
|
56.02
|
43,206,722
|
0
|
43,206,722
|
55.91
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
B.
|
|
PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
|
Mutual Funds
|
9,981,018
|
1,050
|
9,982,068
|
12.44
|
10,180,164
|
1,050
|
10,181,214
|
13.17
|
0.73
|
|
|
b)
|
|
Banks/FI
|
55,397
|
2,000
|
57,397
|
0.07
|
15,897
|
2,000
|
17,897
|
0.02
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
c)
|
|
Insurance Companies
|
834,442
|
1,500
|
835,942
|
1.05
|
162,614
|
1,500
|
164,114
|
0.21
|
(0.84)
|
|
|
d)
|
|
FPIs
|
4,286,030
|
0
|
4,286,030
|
5.34
|
5,546,536
|
0
|
5,546,536
|
7.18
|
1.84
|
|
|
e)
|
|
Alternate Investment Funds
|
1,813,193
|
0
|
1,813,193
|
2.26
|
892,153
|
0
|
892,153
|
1.15
|
(1.11)
|
|
|
|
|
SUB TOTAL (B)(1)
|
16,970,080
|
4,550
|
16,974,630
|
21.16
|
16,797,364
|
4,550
|
16,801,914
|
21.74
|
0.58
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Non-Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
|
Bodies corporate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
|
Indian
|
927,971
|
7,696
|
935,667
|
1.17
|
735,643
|
5,326
|
740,969
|
0.96
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
b)
|
|
Individuals:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
|
Individual shareholders
|
14,079,989
|
955,347
|
15,035,336
|
18.74
|
13,283,801
|
805,171
|
14,088,972
|
18.23
|
(0.51)
|
|
|
|
|
holding nominal share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital upto `1 lakh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
|
Individuals shareholders
|
1,045,344
|
0
|
1,045,344
|
1.30
|
1,129,161
|
0
|
1,129,161
|
1.46
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
holding nominal share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital in excess of ` 1 lakh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
|
Others:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
|
Non Resident Indians &
|
1,016,833
|
6,200
|
1,023,033
|
1.27
|
1,054,948
|
6,200
|
1,061,148
|
1.37
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
|
NBFC registered with RBI
|
23,630
|
0
|
23,630
|
0.03
|
275
|
0
|
275
|
0.00
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(iii)
|
|
Trusts, Clearing Member &
|
91,597
|
0
|
91,597
|
0.11
|
70,832
|
0
|
70,832
|
0.09
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign National
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv)
|
|
Investor Education &
|
156,643
|
0
|
156,643
|
0.20
|
182,104
|
0
|
182,104
|
0.24
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
Protection Fund Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUB TOTAL (B)(2)
|
17,342,007
|
969,243
|
18,311,250
|
22.82
|
16,456,764
|
816,697
|
17,273,461
|
22.35
|
(0.47)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Public Shareholding
|
34,312,087
|
973,793
|
35,285,880
|
43.98
|
34,075,375
|
821,247
|
34,075,375
|
44.09
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
(B)= (B)(1)+(B)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C.
|
|
Shares held by Custodian
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
for GDRs & ADRs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total (A+B+C)
|
79,262,849
|
973,793
|
*80,236,642
|
100
|
76,460,850
|
821,247
|
*77,282,097
|
100
|
-
|
-
The difference in equity shares is due to buy-back of 2,954,545 equity shares on proportionate basis through tender offer in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
-
SHAREHOLDING OF PROMOTERS
|
Sl.
|
Shareholder's Name
|
Shareholding at the
|
Shareholding at the
|
% change in
|
No.
|
|
beginning of the year
|
|
end of the year
|
shareholding
|
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
% of shares
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
% of shares
|
during the
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
shares
|
shares
|
pledged/
|
shares
|
shares
|
pledged/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
encumbered to
|
|
of the
|
encumbered
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
total shares
|
|
Company
|
to total shares
|
|
1
|
Jyotindra B. Mody
|
5,111,209
|
6.37
|
0
|
4,943,445
|
6.40
|
0
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody
|
4,508,669
|
5.62
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(5.62)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud D. Mody
|
279
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody
|
4,594,425
|
5.73
|
0
|
4,443,623
|
5.75
|
0
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati S. Mody
|
216,508
|
0.27
|
0
|
209,402
|
0.27
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Kumud Dinesh Mody
|
4,505,288
|
5.62
|
0
|
4,453,914
|
5.76
|
0
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody
|
99,777
|
0.12
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish B. Mody
|
209,129
|
0.26
|
0
|
202,265
|
0.26
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Bharati S. Mody
|
4,513,022
|
5.63
|
0
|
4,364,892
|
5.65
|
0
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Pallavi Bharat Mehta
|
4,652,992
|
5.80
|
0
|
4,500,268
|
5.82
|
0
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat P. Mehta
|
295,804
|
0.37
|
0
|
286,095
|
0.37
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Pranabh Dinesh Mody
|
4,531,708
|
5.65
|
0
|
4,465,788
|
5.78
|
0
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Dinesh B. Mody
|
85,633
|
0.11
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Pranabh Dinesh Mody/ Sejal P. Mody
|
83,088
|
0.10
|
0
|
2,880,671
|
3.73
|
0
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Sejal Pranabh Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody
|
47,574
|
0.06
|
0
|
46,013
|
0.06
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Nirav Shirish Mody
|
4,535,164
|
5.65
|
0
|
4,386,307
|
5.68
|
0
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Nirav Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody
|
207,897
|
0.26
|
0
|
201,074
|
0.26
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Jinali Pranabh Mody
|
2,856
|
0.00
|
0
|
2,763
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday M. Asher
|
356,802
|
0.44
|
0
|
345,091
|
0.45
|
0
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Purvi Uday Asher/ Sharan U. Asher
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
1,560,642
|
2.02
|
0
|
2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jay Bharat Mehta
|
2,337,343
|
2.91
|
0
|
2,260,625
|
2.93
|
0
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi Jay Mehta
|
1,951
|
0.00
|
0
|
1,887
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
D B Mody HUF (held by Dinesh
|
478,115
|
0.60
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.60)
|
|
Bhagwanlal Mody/ Jyotindra B. Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
D B Mody HUF (held by Jyotindra B.
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
462,422
|
0.60
|
0
|
0.60
|
|
Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U. Asher
|
115,034
|
0.14
|
0
|
111,259
|
0.14
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Uday Madhavdas Asher
|
13,417
|
0.02
|
0
|
12,977
|
0.02
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Priti Rajen Shah
|
9,516
|
0.01
|
0
|
9,204
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi B. Mehta
|
163,473
|
0.20
|
0
|
158,108
|
0.20
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Bharat P. Mehta
|
2,364,927
|
2.95
|
0
|
2,287,304
|
2.96
|
0
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Anupam Pravinchandra Mehta
|
1,000
|
0.00
|
0
|
1,000
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
Sl.
|
Shareholder's Name
|
Shareholding at the
|
Shareholding at the
|
% change in
|
No.
|
|
beginning of the year
|
|
end of the year
|
shareholding
|
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
% of shares
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
% of shares
|
during the
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
shares
|
shares
|
pledged/
|
shares
|
shares
|
pledged/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
encumbered to
|
|
of the
|
encumbered
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
total shares
|
|
Company
|
to total shares
|
|
31
|
P D Mody HUF (held by Karta P D Mody)
|
6,661
|
0.01
|
0
|
6,443
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Mody Bros. (held by Jyotindra B. Mody/
|
18,198
|
0.02
|
0
|
17,517
|
0.02
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh D. Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Mody Trading Co. (held by Pallavi
|
50,891
|
0.06
|
0
|
48,991
|
0.06
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Bharat Mehta/ Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Priti Family Trust (held by Nirav Shirish
|
214,081
|
0.27
|
0
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Mody/ Shirish B. Mody - Trustees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Deepali Family Trust (held by Nirav
|
214,081
|
0.27
|
0
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Shirish Mody/ Shirish B. Mody -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trustees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.
|
715
|
0.00
|
0
|
500
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Namplas Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
|
117,136
|
0.15
|
0
|
113,292
|
0.15
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Boxcare Packagings Pvt. Ltd.
|
8,830
|
0.01
|
0
|
8,830
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
*Vibha Anupam Mehta/ Anupam P.
|
1,000
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Mehta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
*Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak Hiralal Parekh
|
8,380
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
*Bharat K. Doshi
|
5,402
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
*Nitin Chandra Doshi
|
221,735
|
0.28
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
*Nisha Divyesh Shah
|
19,160
|
0.02
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
*Nisha Divyesh Shah/ Divyesh Shantilal
|
3,595
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Shah
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
*Bhakti Ashok Patel
|
6,460
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
*Bhakti Ashok Patel/ Ashok Nandlal
|
500
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
Patel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
*Pallavi Suketu Shah
|
11,337
|
0.01
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
44,950,762
|
56.02
|
0
|
43,206,722
|
55.91
|
0
|
(0.11)
Note : *Members of the Promoter Group of the Company have been re-classified as public shareholders vide approval letters dated November 27, 2019 received from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited respectively.
|
(iii) CHANGE IN PROMOTERS' SHAREHOLDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sl. No.
|
Shareholding at the
|
|
Cumulative Shareholding during the
|
|
|
beginning of the Year
|
|
year (01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
% of total shares
|
No of shares
|
% of total shares
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
of the Company
|
|
At the beginning of the year
|
44,950,762
|
|
56.02
|
|
|
|
|
Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease
|
|
|
refer Note
|
|
|
|
(e.g. allotment/ transfer /bonus /sweat equity etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the end of the year
|
43,206,722
|
|
55.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
Note: The details of Increase/ decrease in shareholding in respect of members in Promoter group are as under.
|
|
Sl.
|
Name
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Share
|
|
(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares at
|
% of total
|
|
holding
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
the beginning
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
at the end of the
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Jyotindra B. Mody
|
5,111,209
|
6.37
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(167,764)
|
under buy-back by
|
4,943,445
|
6.40
|
|
|
|
|
4,943,445
|
6.40
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Dinesh Bhagwanlal Mody
|
4,508,669
|
5.62
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Transmitted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-10-2019
|
(4,508,669)
|
nominee
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Dinesh B. Mody/ Kumud
|
279
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Transmitted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
D. Mody
|
|
|
28-09-2019
|
(279)
|
nominee
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Shirish Bhagwanlal Mody
|
4,594,425
|
5.73
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(150,802)
|
under buy-back by
|
4,443,623
|
5.75
|
|
|
|
|
4,443,623
|
5.75
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Shirish B. Mody/ Bharati
|
216,508
|
0.27
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. Mody
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(7,106)
|
under buy-back by
|
209,402
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
209,402
|
0.27
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Kumud Dinesh Mody
|
4,505,288
|
5.62
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-09-2019
|
99,777
|
Off-market transfer
|
4,605,065
|
5.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
within Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-09-2019
|
279
|
Shares received as
|
4,605,344
|
5.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nominee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-10-2019
|
4,508,669
|
Shares received as
|
9,114,013
|
11.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nominee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-10-2019
|
(4,508,948)
|
Shares transmitted
|
4,605,065
|
5.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(151,151)
|
Shares accepted
|
4,453,914
|
5.76
|
|
|
|
|
4,453,914
|
5.76
|
31-03-2020
|
|
under buy-back by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Kumud D. Mody/ Dinesh
|
99,777
|
0.12
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Off-market transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Mody
|
|
|
27-09-2019
|
(99,777)
|
to single holding
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Bharati S. Mody/ Shirish
|
209,129
|
0.26
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Mody
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(6,864)
|
under buy-back by
|
202,265
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
202,265
|
0.26
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Bharati S. Mody
|
4,513,022
|
5.62
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(148,130)
|
under buy-back by
|
4,364,892
|
5.65
|
|
|
|
|
4,364,892
|
5.65
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
|
Sl.
|
|
Name
|
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Share
|
|
(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares at
|
% of total
|
|
holding
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the beginning
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the end of the
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Pallavi Bharat Mehta
|
4,652,992
|
5.80
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(152,724)
|
under buy-back by
|
4,500,268
|
5.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,500,268
|
5.82
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Pallavi B. Mehta/ Bharat
|
295,804
|
0.37
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
P. Mehta
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(9,709)
|
under buy-back by
|
286,095
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
286,095
|
0.37
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Pranabh Dinesh Mody
|
4,531,708
|
5.65
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-11-2019
|
85,633
|
Off-market transfer
|
4,617,341
|
5.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
within Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(151,553)
|
Shares accepted
|
4,465,788
|
5.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under buy-back by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,465,788
|
5.78
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Pranabh
|
Dinesh
|
Mody/
|
85,633
|
0.11
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dinesh B. Mody
|
|
|
|
21-11-2019
|
(85,633)
|
Off-market transfer
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
within Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Pranabh
|
Dinesh
|
Mody/
|
83,088
|
0.10
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sejal P. Mody
|
|
|
|
31-10-2019
|
2,895,343
|
Shares received on
|
2,978,431
|
3.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transmission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(97,760)
|
Shares accepted
|
2,880,671
|
3.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under buy-back by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,880,671
|
3.73
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Sejal Pranabh
|
Mody/
|
47,574
|
0.06
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pranabh D. Mody
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(1,561)
|
under buy-back by
|
46,013
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,013
|
0.06
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Nirav Shirish Mody
|
4,535,164
|
5.65
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(148,857)
|
under buy-back by
|
4,386,307
|
5.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,386,307
|
5.68
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Nirav
|
Shirish
|
Mody/
|
207,897
|
0.26
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shirish B. Mody
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(6,823)
|
under buy-back by
|
201,074
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201,074
|
0.26
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Jinali Pranabh Mody
|
2,856
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(93)
|
under buy-back by
|
2,763
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,763
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Purvi Uday Asher/ Uday
|
356,802
|
0.44
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. Asher
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(11,711)
|
under buy-back by
|
345,091
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
345,091
|
0.45
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
|
Sl.
|
|
Name
|
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Share
|
|
(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares at
|
% of total
|
|
holding
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the beginning
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the end of the
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Purvi
|
Uday
|
Asher/
|
0
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sharan U. Asher
|
|
|
|
31-10-2019
|
1,613,605
|
Shares received on
|
1,613,605
|
2.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transmission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(52,963)
|
Shares accepted
|
1,560,642
|
2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,560,642
|
2.02
|
31-03-2020
|
|
under buy-back by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jay Bharat Mehta
|
|
2,337,343
|
2.91
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(76,718)
|
under buy-back by
|
2,260,625
|
2.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,260,625
|
2.93
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Jay Bharat Mehta/ Shilpi
|
1,951
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jay Mehta
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(64)
|
under buy-back by
|
1,887
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,887
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
D B Mody HUF (held
|
478,115
|
0.60
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Off-market transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
by Dinesh Bhagwanlal
|
|
|
21-11-2019
|
(478,115)
|
to Account of Joint
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
Mody/
|
Jyotindra B.
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
D B Mody HUF (held by
|
0
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jyotindra B. Mody)
|
|
|
21-11-2019
|
478,115
|
Off-market transfer
|
478,115
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(15,693)
|
Shares accepted
|
462,422
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under buy-back by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
462,422
|
0.60
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Uday M. Asher/ Purvi U.
|
115,034
|
0.14
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asher
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(3,775)
|
under buy-back by
|
111,259
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111,259
|
0.14
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Uday Madhavdas Asher
|
13,417
|
0.02
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(440)
|
under buy-back by
|
12,977
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,977
|
0.02
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Priti Rajen Shah
|
|
9,516
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(352)
|
under buy-back by
|
9,204
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,204
|
0.01
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Bharat P. Mehta/ Pallavi
|
163,473
|
0.20
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Mehta
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(5,365)
|
under buy-back by
|
158,108
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158,108
|
0.20
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Bharat P. Mehta
|
|
2,364,927
|
2.95
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(77,623)
|
under buy-back by
|
2,287,304
|
2.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,287,304
|
2.96
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
Sl.
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Share
|
|
(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares at
|
% of total
|
|
holding
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the beginning
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the end of the
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
P D Mody HUF (held by
|
6,661
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
Karta P D Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(218)
|
under buy-back by
|
6,443
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,443
|
0.01
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Mody
|
Bros.
|
(held
|
by
|
18,198
|
0.02
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
Jyotindra
|
B.
|
Mody/
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(681)
|
under buy-back by
|
17,517
|
0.02
|
|
|
Dinesh B. Mody/ Pranabh
|
17,517
|
0.02
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
D. Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Mody Trading Co. (held
|
50,891
|
0.06
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
by Pallavi Bharat Mehta/
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(1,900)
|
under buy-back by
|
48,991
|
0.06
|
|
|
Dinesh B. Mody/ Bharati
|
48,991
|
0.06
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
S. Mody)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Priti Family
|
Trust (held
|
214,081
|
0.27
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
by Nirav
|
Shirish
|
Mody/
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(7,026)
|
under buy-back by
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
|
|
Shirish
|
|
B.
|
Mody
|
-
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
Trustees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Deepali
|
Family
|
Trust
|
214,081
|
0.27
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(held
|
by
|
Nirav
|
Shirish
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(7,026)
|
under buy-back by
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
|
|
Mody/ Shirish B. Mody -
|
207,055
|
0.27
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
Trustees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Synit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.
|
|
715
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(215)
|
under buy-back by
|
500
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
Namplas Chemicals Pvt.
|
117,136
|
0.15
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(3,844)
|
under buy-back by
|
113,292
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,292
|
0.15
|
31-03-2020
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Vibha
|
Anupam
|
Mehta/
|
1,000
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anupam P. Mehta
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(1,000)
|
Re-classified as
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Ila Dipak Parekh/ Dipak
|
8,380
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiralal Parekh
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(8,380)
|
Re-classified as
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Bharat K. Doshi
|
|
|
5,402
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(5,402)
|
Re-classified as
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
|
Sl.
|
|
Name
|
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
during the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Share
|
|
(01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares at
|
% of total
|
|
holding
|
|
No. of
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the beginning
|
shares
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the end of the
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Nitin Chandra Doshi
|
221,735
|
0.28
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(221,735)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Nisha Divyesh Shah
|
19,160
|
0.02
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(19,160)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
Nisha
|
Divyesh
|
Shah/
|
3,595
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Divyesh Shantilal Shah
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(3,595)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Bhakti Ashok Patel
|
|
6,460
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(6,460)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
Bhakti
|
Ashok
|
Patel/
|
500
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashok Nandlal Patel
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(500)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Pallavi Suketu Shah
|
11,337
|
0.01
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-11-2019
|
(11,337)
|
Re-classified as
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
public shareholders
|
|
|
|
(iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs & ADRs)
|
Sl.
|
Name
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase/
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) in
|
|
during the year (01-04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share holding
|
|
2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
No. of shares
|
% of total
|
|
|
Shares at the
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
beginning
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
at the end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31-03- 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Franklin India
|
3,461,068
|
4.31
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smaller Companies
|
|
|
31-05-2019
|
7,827
|
Purchase
|
3,468,895
|
4.32
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
28-06-2019
|
4,022
|
Purchase
|
3,472,917
|
4.33
|
|
|
|
|
05-07-2019
|
760
|
Purchase
|
3,473,677
|
4.33
|
|
|
|
|
12-07-2019
|
6,689
|
Purchase
|
3,480,366
|
4.34
|
|
|
|
|
19-07-2019
|
10,691
|
Purchase
|
3,491,057
|
4.35
|
|
|
|
|
26-07-2019
|
22,294
|
Purchase
|
3,513,351
|
4.38
|
|
|
|
|
02-08-2019
|
29,362
|
Purchase
|
3,542,713
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
09-08-2019
|
14,873
|
Purchase
|
3,557,586
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
|
16-08-2019
|
9,398
|
Purchase
|
3,566,984
|
4.45
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
|
Sl.
|
Name
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase/
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) in
|
|
during the year (01-04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share holding
|
|
2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
No. of shares
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
Shares at the
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
beginning
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
at the end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31-03- 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-08-2019
|
31,375
|
Purchase
|
3,598,359
|
4.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-08-2019
|
38,726
|
Purchase
|
3,637,085
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-09-2019
|
3,209
|
Purchase
|
3,640,294
|
4.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-09-2019
|
120,673
|
Purchase
|
3,760,967
|
4.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-09-2019
|
6,702
|
Purchase
|
3,767,669
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-09-2019
|
200,000
|
Purchase
|
3,967,669
|
4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-11-2019
|
153
|
Purchase
|
3,967,822
|
4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(130,235)
|
Buy-back
|
3,837,587
|
4.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(100,000)
|
Sale
|
3,737,587
|
4.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-01-2020
|
(119,088)
|
Sale
|
3,618,499
|
4.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-01-2020
|
(36,168)
|
Sale
|
3,582,331
|
4.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-01-2020
|
(19,744)
|
Sale
|
3,562,587
|
4.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-02-2020
|
(7,267)
|
Sale
|
3,555,320
|
4.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-03-2020
|
(92,733)
|
Sale
|
3,462,587
|
4.48
|
|
|
|
3,462,587
|
4.48
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
DSP Small Cap
|
2,192,838
|
2.73
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
2,192,838
|
2.73
|
|
|
|
2,192,838
|
2.73
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
DSP Tax Saver Fund
|
1,866,782
|
2.33
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-11-2019
|
24,144
|
Purchase
|
1,890,926
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
51,183
|
Purchase
|
1,942,109
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-01-2020
|
46,354
|
Purchase
|
1,988,463
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-03-2020
|
6,004
|
Purchase
|
1,994,467
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-03-2020
|
35,285
|
Purchase
|
2,029,752
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
2,029,752
|
2.63
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
ICICI Prudential
|
1,079,810
|
1.35
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharma Healthcare
|
|
|
17-05-2019
|
10,864
|
Purchase
|
1,090,674
|
1.36
|
|
|
And Diaganostics
|
|
|
15-11-2019
|
(16,567)
|
Sale
|
1,074,107
|
1.34
|
|
|
(P.H.D) Fund
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(35,255)
|
Buy-back
|
1,038,852
|
1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(45,553)
|
Sale
|
993,299
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-01-2020
|
(8,308)
|
Sale
|
984,991
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-02-2020
|
(57,477)
|
Sale
|
927,514
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-02-2020
|
(39,730)
|
Sale
|
887,784
|
1.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-03-2020
|
(5,695)
|
Sale
|
882,089
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
882,089
|
1.14
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Al Mehwar
|
446,309
|
0.56
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
16-08-2019
|
(30,000)
|
Sale
|
416,309
|
0.52
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
13-03-2020
|
23,000
|
Purchase
|
439,309
|
0.57
|
|
|
LLC - (Whiting)
|
439,309
|
0.57
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
|
|
Sl.
|
Name
|
Shareholding
|
Date
|
Increase/
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) in
|
|
during the year (01-04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share holding
|
|
2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
No. of shares
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
Shares at the
|
shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
beginning
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
|
(01-04-2019)/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
at the end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31-03- 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
India Acorn Fund
|
431,359
|
0.54
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
16-08-2019
|
(57,000)
|
Sale
|
374,359
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-03-2020
|
25,000
|
Purchase
|
399,359
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
399,359
|
0.52
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Dimensional
|
395,614
|
0.49
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emerging Markets
|
|
|
26-04-2019
|
(4,744)
|
Sale
|
390,870
|
0.49
|
|
|
Value Fund
|
|
|
13-12-2019
|
(2,793)
|
Sale
|
388,077
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-12-2019
|
(9,711)
|
Sale
|
378,366
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(12,815)
|
Buy-back
|
365,551
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
365,551
|
0.47
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
White Oak India
|
433,074
|
0.54
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Fund
|
|
|
16-08-2019
|
(90,000)
|
Sale
|
343,074
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-03-2020
|
17,000
|
Purchase
|
360,074
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
360,074
|
0.47
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Ramu Sitaram
|
394,587
|
0.49
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deora
|
|
|
27-12-2019
|
(5,656)
|
Sale
|
388,931
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-12-2019
|
(11,349)
|
Sale
|
377,582
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-01-2020
|
(14,263)
|
Sale
|
363,319
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-01-2020
|
(14,909)
|
Buy-back
|
348,410
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
348,410
|
0.45
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Caisse De Depot
|
0
|
0
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Et Placement Du
|
|
|
14-06-2019
|
23,529
|
Purchase
|
23,529
|
0.03
|
|
|
Quebec - White Oak
|
|
|
21-06-2019
|
127,683
|
Purchase
|
151,212
|
0.19
|
|
|
Capital Partners
|
|
|
16-08-2019
|
115,000
|
Purchase
|
266,212
|
0.33
|
|
|
Pte Ltd
|
|
|
04-10-2019
|
52,000
|
Purchase
|
318,212
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
318,212
|
0.40
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
DSP AIF Pharma
|
1,193,223
|
1.49
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
20-09-2019
|
(74,633)
|
Sale
|
1,118,590
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-09-2019
|
(368,059)
|
Sale
|
750,531
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-10-2019
|
(750,531)
|
Sale
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
Note : Date mentioned for increase /decrease in shareholding is end-date of weekly beneficial ownership position provided by the depositories.
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
(v) Shareholding of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel
|
Sl.
|
Name
|
Shareholding
|
|
Date
|
Increase/
|
Reason
|
Cumulative Shareholding
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) in
|
|
during the year (01-04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholding
|
|
2019 to 31-03-2020)
|
|
|
No. of Shares at the
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
|
No. of shares
|
% of total
|
|
|
beginning (01-04-
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
2019)/ at the end of the
|
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
year(31-03-2020)
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
A
|
DIRECTORS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mr. Jyotindra B. Mody
|
5,111,209
|
|
6.37
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
Chairman & Managing Director
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(167,764)
|
under buy-back
|
4,943,445
|
6.40
|
|
|
4,943,445
|
|
6.40
|
31-03-2020
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr. Shirish B. Mody
|
4,810,933
|
|
6.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
Whole Time Director (Marketing)
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(157,908)
|
under buy-back
|
4,653,025
|
6.02
|
|
|
4,653,025
|
|
6.02
|
31-03-2020
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Mr. Bharat P. Mehta
|
2,528,400
|
|
3.15
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
Whole Time Director
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(82,988)
|
under buy-back
|
2,445,412
|
3.16
|
|
(Planning & Development)
|
2,445,412
|
|
3.16
|
31-03-2020
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mr. Pranabh Mody
|
4,700,429
|
|
5.86
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & Whole Time
|
|
|
|
31-10-2019
|
2,895,343
|
Shares received
|
7,595,772
|
9.47
|
|
Director (Operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
on transmission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(249,313)
|
under buy-back
|
7,346,459
|
9.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
7,346,459
|
|
9.51
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mr. Kamlesh L. Udani
|
54,596
|
|
0.07
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(1,791)
|
under buy-back
|
52,805
|
0.07
|
|
(Technical & Production)
|
52,805
|
|
0.07
|
31-03-2020
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Dr. Satyanarain Agarwala
|
1,570
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
Shares accepted
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
08-01-2020
|
(51)
|
under buy-back
|
1,519
|
0.00
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
by the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mr. Rajiv C. Mody
|
1,725
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
1,725
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Ms. Krupa R. Gandhi
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Mr. Devang R. Shah
|
16,855
|
|
0.02
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
_
|
16,855
|
0.02
|
|
|
16,855
|
|
0.02
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Mr. Shaukat Merchant
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Dr. Manoj Mashru
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Mr. M. C. Mehta
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr. Vijay Bhatt
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
01-04-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00
|
31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
-
INDEBTNESS
Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment.
|
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
Secured Loans
|
Unsecured
|
Deposits
|
Total
|
|
excluding deposits
|
Loans
|
|
|
Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
i) Principal Amount
|
2,325.52
|
254.25
|
-
|
2,579.77
|
ii) Interest due but not paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
iii) Interest accrued but not due
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total (i+ii+iii)
|
2,325.52
|
254.25
|
-
|
2,579.77
|
Change in Indebtedness during the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
Additions
|
2,949.36
|
-
|
-
|
2,949.36
|
Reduction
|
2,325.52
|
-
|
-
|
2,325.52
|
Net Change
|
623.85
|
-
|
-
|
623.85
|
Indebtedness at the end of the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
i) Principal Amount
|
2,949.36
|
254.25
|
-
|
3,203.61
|
ii) Interest due but not paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
iii) Interest accrued but not due
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total (i+ii+iii)
|
2,949.36
|
254.25
|
-
|
3,203.61
VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
-
Remuneration to Managing Director and Whole Time Directors :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of Remuneration
|
|
|
Name of the MD/WTD
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Mr. Jyotindra
|
*Mr. Dinesh
|
Mr. Shirish B.
|
Mr. Bharat P.
|
Mr. Pranabh
|
Mr. Kamlesh
|
Amount
|
|
B. Mody
|
B. Mody (upto
|
Mody
|
Mehta
|
Mody
|
L. Udani
|
|
|
|
28/08/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross salary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Salary as per
|
586.80
|
225.46
|
598.74
|
253.65
|
268.77
|
179.00
|
2,112.42
|
provisions contained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in section 17(1) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Act., 1961.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Value of perquisites
|
52.46
|
22.56
|
40.53
|
37.7
|
22.58
|
13.22
|
189.05
|
u/s 17(2) of the Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax Act, 1961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c ) Profits in lieu of
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
salary u/s 17(3) of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Act, 1961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock option
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweat Equity
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as % of profit
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
others
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Others
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Total (A)
|
639.26
|
248.02
|
639.27
|
291.35
|
291.35
|
192.22
|
2,301.47
|
Ceiling as per the Act
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,433.97
-
does not include amount of ` 28.25 lakhs and ` 525.66 lakhs paid towards leave encashment and gratuity respectively consequent to demise of Mr. D. B. Mody on 28/08/2019.
DIRECTORS' REPORT (Contd.)
ANNEXURE - K (Contd.)
-
Remuneration to other Directors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Durga Dass
|
Dr.
|
|
Ms. Krupa
|
Mr. Rajiv
|
Mr.
|
Mr. Shaukat
|
|
Dr.
|
Total
|
|
|
Chopra (up to
|
Satyanarain
|
|
R. Gandhi
|
C. Mody
|
Devang
|
Merchant
|
Manoj
|
Amount
|
|
|
30-09-2019)
|
Agarwala
|
|
|
|
|
Shah
|
|
Mashru
|
|
|
(a) Fee for attending Board/
|
Nil
|
12.00
|
|
9.00
|
6.60
|
10.80
|
5.40
|
|
5.00
|
48.80
|
|
Committee meetings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Commission
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Others
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Nil
|
12.00
|
|
9.00
|
6.60
|
10.80
|
5.40
|
|
5.00
|
48.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Managerial Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,350.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Ceiling as per the Act.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,485.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel other than MD/ WTD:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(` in lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
CFO
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Salary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the
|
|
68.85
|
|
81.46
|
|
|
150.31
|
|
Income Tax Act, 1961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) of the Income Tax
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Act, 1961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweat Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as % of profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.85
|
|
81.46
|
|
|
150.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VII PENALTIES/PUNISHMENT/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES
No penalty, punishment or compounding fees has been imposed on the Company, or its directors and officers during the year ended on March 31, 2020.
46 | J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited