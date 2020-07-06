Log in
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.    JBHT

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

07/06/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue second quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 16, 2020. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 6252006.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
