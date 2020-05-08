Log in
J B Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/08/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Contact: Brad Delco

615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive

Vice President Finance and

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

Investor Relations

(NASDAQ: JBHT)

(479) 820-2723

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THREE

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

LOWELL, Ark., May 8, 2020 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will present at the following virtual conferences:

  • Bank of America Securities 2020 Transportation and Industrials Conference, May 12, 2020
  • 13th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May 19, 2020
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, May 27, 2020

Conference information presented will be available on the company's website, www.jbhunt.com, following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company's website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 19:38:04 UTC
