J B Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS

RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

LOWELL, Ark., October 1, 2019 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue third quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, to discuss the quarterly earnings and answer listener questions. To receive a dial-in number and personal access code, participants must register here.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our web site, www.jbhunt.com.