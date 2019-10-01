Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.    JBHT

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J B Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 11:33am EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Contact: David G. Mee

615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive

Executive Vice President, Finance/Administration

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

and Chief Financial Officer

(NASDAQ: JBHT)

(479) 820-8363

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS

RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

LOWELL, Ark., October 1, 2019 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue third quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, to discuss the quarterly earnings and answer listener questions. To receive a dial-in number and personal access code, participants must register here.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our web site, www.jbhunt.com.

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 15:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC
11:33aJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
PU
09/09JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation..
PU
09/04JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation..
PU
08/21JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT to Participate in Two Upcoming Transportation ..
PU
08/21J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : to Participate in Two Upcoming Transportati..
BU
08/16JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Recognized by Multiple Industry Publications
PU
08/01JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : HUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUS..
AQ
07/18JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payme..
BU
07/18J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Dividends
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 153 M
EBIT 2019 830 M
Net income 2019 585 M
Debt 2019 1 264 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 11 814 M
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,00  $
Last Close Price 110,65  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Alfred Craig Harper Executive Vice President-Operations
David G. Mee CFO & Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.18.93%11 814
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.37.64%13 599
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.17.68%4 462
SANKYU INC.16.03%3 140
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.11.84%2 547
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.19.50%2 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group