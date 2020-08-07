Log in
J B Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Discloses 2019 Sustainability Metrics in New Report

08/07/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Media

Joanna Bunten

Investor

Brad Delco

Contact:

Sr. Director Corporate Marketing

Contact:

Vice President - Finance & Investor Relations

(479) 361-7800

(479) 820-2723

Joanna.Bunten@jbhunt.com

Brad.Delco@jbhunt.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT DISCLOSES 2019 SUSTAINABILITY METRICS AND

PROVIDES ROAD MAP FOR PROGRESS IN NEW REPORT

LOWELL, Ark., August 7, 2020 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions companies in North America, has published a report disclosing key metrics for its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. on sustainability topics which align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Additionally, this report provides preliminary targets for improvement and a road map for advancing the company's efforts over the next 15 years.

"J.B. Hunt understands the importance of providing additional information around environmental, social, and corporate governance topics to help stakeholders appreciate how we are managing certain risk," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "In conjunction with that effort and based on feedback from many of our key stakeholders, J.B. Hunt is proud to have made available a report using the SASB framework and to be one of the first companies to provide such a report in our industry group. This report is only a part of the company's improved effort to be more transparent with ESG information, and we will continue to make advancements along this journey."

The report, a first of its kind for the company, includes sustainability data for greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, driver working conditions, and accident and safety management for 2019. Additionally, the report highlights long and short-term strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving driver health. It is based on standards set by SASB, an independent, nonprofit standard-setting organization that develops and maintains reporting standards that enable businesses around the world to identify, manage, and communicate financially material sustainability information. J.B. Hunt is one of the first companies to provide sustainability disclosures applying SASB's "Road Transportation" industry sector standards.

The report, as well as additional information on J.B. Hunt's sustainability efforts, is available on the company's website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated,

refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

-###-

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
