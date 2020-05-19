J B Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Named to Fortune 500 List for 8th Consecutive Year, Advances Eight Positions

Log in
05/19/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Contact: Joanna Bunten

615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive

Sr. Director Corporate Marketing

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

(479) 361-7800

Joanna.Bunten@jbhunt.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. NAMED TO FORTUNE 500 LIST

FOR EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, ADVANCES EIGHT POSITIONS

LOWELL, Ark., May 19, 2020 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that it has moved up eight positions to 346 on the Fortune 500 list. This is the eighth consecutive year J.B. Hunt has been included on the list and third consecutive time the company has made the top 400.

"Advancing on the Fortune 500 list reflects our ability to leverage industry experience and innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of customers," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "As we focus on creating the most efficient transportation network in North America, businesses can rely on J.B. Hunt to provide safe, reliable transportation and logistics services, demonstrating our tradition of excellence and efficiency."

Fortune has published the annual ranking of largest U.S. companies by revenue since 1955. According to the publication, companies on this year's list represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $23 trillion in market value and employ tens of millions of people worldwide. J.B. Hunt first appeared on the Fortune 500 in 2013 at #485. Earlier this year, the company was recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2020.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

-###-

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 16:17:03 UTC
