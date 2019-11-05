Log in
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.    JBHT

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J B Hunt Transport Services : Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial Visits J.B. Hunt November 6-16

11/05/2019 | 02:30pm EST

For the third consecutive year, J.B. Hunt is hosting the Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial outside its corporate offices in Lowell. The memorial includes a 3×5-foot American flag and short biography for each of the 149 Arkansas service members who have died while serving since September 11, 2001. It is open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to walk among the flags and read about the lives of the fallen.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen, the nonprofit responsible for the traveling memorial, works to memorialize fallen Arkansas service members and provide support to their families. In addition to the traveling memorial, the non-profit organizes an annual run that includes one mile for each Arkansan who has died while serving on active duty since September 11, 2001. The 9th Annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen is scheduled for March 20-22, 2020. The organization and J.B. Hunt are both contributors to Wreaths Across America, an annual nationwide effort to place a wreath on every veteran headstone during the holiday season.

To learn more about Arkansas Run for the Fallen, visit their website: http://arkansasrunforthefallen.org/

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:29:01 UTC
