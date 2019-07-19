Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC

(JCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: J.C. Penney taps debt restructuring advisers - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:36am BST
FILE PHOTO: A JCPenney store is pictured at a mall in Langhorne

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired advisers to explore debt restructuring options that would buy more time for the money-losing U.S. retailer to forge a turnaround, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The 117-year-old department store chain's move represents a high-stakes attempt to get its financial house in order before its cash coffers dwindle and its debt, totaling roughly $4 billion, comes due in the next few years.

The Plano, Texas-based company faces fierce competition from discount retailers such as the TJX Cos Inc's Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, and J.C. Penney has struggled to boost the profile of its e-commerce business to rival established players such as Amazon.com Inc.

While J.C. Penney has more than $1.5 billion available under a revolving credit line, investors have continued to sell off the retailer's shares in response to financial losses. Its credit rating is deep in junk territory, increasing its borrowing costs.

J.C. Penney has in recent weeks held discussions with lawyers and investment bankers who specialize in advising troubled companies on debt restructurings and other financial workouts, some of the sources said.

The retailer, which employs 95,000 people and operates more than 860 stores, is exploring options that could include raising additional cash or negotiating with creditors to push out debt maturities, these sources said.

J.C. Penney's restructuring plans are at an early stage, one of the sources cautioned. The discussions with restructuring specialists reflect J.C. Penney's resolve to take steps in coming months to increase its financial breathing room and avoid confronting a potential bankruptcy filing down the road, the source added.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

The deteriorating retail landscape has forced longstanding brick-and-mortar chains, including Toys “R” Us Inc and Sears Holdings Corp, to seek bankruptcy protection in the last two years. Some retailers had to liquidate. Others, such as Neiman Marcus Ltd and J. Crew Group Inc, have managed to avoid such a reckoning by reaching agreements with creditors to restructure their debts.

GRAPPLING WITH LOSSES

Founded in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902 by James Cash Penney, the eponymous company sells mid-priced apparel, home goods, jewelry, towels and other merchandise.

J.C. Penney is grappling with financial losses that have collectively surpassed $1.7 billion between 2014 and the first three months of this year.

The company's stock, down more than 50% over the past year despite rising U.S. consumer spending, trades just above $1, giving it a market capitalization of $342 million. Its debt trades at distressed levels

The department store chain hired a new chief executive in late 2018 who moved to stop selling appliances and limit its furniture offerings. The decisions were aimed at refocusing J.C Penney on its roots selling mid-priced apparel and other merchandise targeted at U.S. families, though analysts have questioned whether the strategy will result in a successful turnaround at a retailer that has suffered declining foot traffic at stores for years.

In May, the retailer said sales at stores open for at least a year fell more than expected during the first quarter and that its net loss nearly doubled to $154 million. Despite closing stores over the years and revamping remaining locations, analysts have expressed concern that J.C. Penney will run out of time and money to reverse its declining fortunes.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector in New YorkAdditional reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.71% 1977.9 Delayed Quote.32.63%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC -5.26% 1.08 Delayed Quote.9.62%
THE TJX COMPANIES -1.92% 55.22 Delayed Quote.23.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
01:36aEXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney taps debt restructuring advisers - sources
RE
07/11J C PENNEY : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07/10J C PENNEY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10J C PENNEY : July 10, 2019 – W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Direc..
PU
07/10J C PENNEY : W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors
AQ
06/27J C PENNEY : Annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
06/20J C PENNEY : Retailers J.C.Penney, Macy's oppose proposed tariffs on apparel, fo..
RE
06/19U.S. companies warn on Trump's tariffs
RE
06/19U.S. companies warn on Trump's tariffs
RE
06/14Cotton Prices Near 3-Year Low With No Sign of Turnaround
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 227 M
EBIT 2020 -43,1 M
Net income 2020 -361 M
Debt 2020 3 797 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 342 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,11  $
Last Close Price 1,08  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC9.62%361
WESFARMERS LTD19.21%30 530
MAGAZINE LUIZA34.97%12 283
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-19.43%7 277
FIVE BELOW INC20.40%6 894
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR)--.--%4 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About