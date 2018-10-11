J C Penney : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Represents grant of employee stock options under the Company's 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which vested one-third on each of March 3, 2017 and March 3, 2018 and will vest one-third on March 3, 2019.
(2)
Represents grant of employee stock options under the Company's 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which vested one-third on March 6, 2018 and will vest one-third on March 6, 2019 and one-third on March 6, 2020.
Remarks:
***Under POA as filed herewith.
Exhibit List: Exhibit No. 24 - Power of Attorney (POA)
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 01:37:07 UTC