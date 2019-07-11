J C Penney : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
07/11/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Jones William Paul
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
07/05/2019
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
J C PENNEY CO INC [JCP]
C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC., 6501 LEGACY DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
PLANO, TX 75024
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4)
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
No securities are beneficially owned
0
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Jones William Paul
C/O J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
6501 LEGACY DRIVE
PLANO, TX 75024
X
Signatures
*** /s/ Amy Lanctot, attorney in fact
07/11/2019
Signature of Reporting Person **
Date
Explanation of Responses:
*
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Remarks:
***Under POA as filed herewith.
Exhibit List: Exhibit No. 24 - Power of Attorney (POA)
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure. Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Disclaimer
J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:09:08 UTC
Sales 2020
11 227 M
EBIT 2020
-37,1 M
Net income 2020
-346 M
Debt 2020
3 786 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1,13x
P/E ratio 2021
-1,92x
EV / Sales2020
0,37x
EV / Sales2021
0,37x
Capitalization
358 M
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
1,11 $
Last Close Price
1,15 $
Spread / Highest target
30,4%
Spread / Average Target
-3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target
-56,5%
