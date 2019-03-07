Log in
J C Penney : JCPenney Celebrates Monet's 90th Anniversary with Exclusive Collection

0
03/07/2019 | 01:49pm EST

Monet is one of our most popular fashion jewelry brands and to celebrate its 90th anniversary, we are launching a special, limited-edition collection inspired by the brand's original pieces from the early twentieth century. The unique details and intricate designs of this vintage-style jewelry pays homage to Monet's history and craftsmanship, while appealing to today's modern shopper.

Available exclusively in 450 JCPenney stores and at jcp.com beginning tomorrow, the Monet 90th anniversary collection features necklaces, bracelets and earrings with beautiful details. Faux pearls and gems, tassels and long layers exude an elegant, yet unmistakable, style reminiscent of the 1920s. Shoppers will find the limited-edition pieces prominently displayed in the fashion jewelry department. Sale prices include $8 for a pair of earrings, $17 for a bracelet and $19 for a necklace.

The Monet 90th anniversary collection is featured in the Company's Billion Dollar Jewelry sale, taking place now through March 31.

Founded in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1929, Monet's timeless aesthetic first appealed to the consumer's desire for affordable pleasures and collectables in the Great Depression. Over the years, Monet became the leader in the world of fashion jewelry and still delights today's woman with unique design and craftsmanship. JCPenney became the exclusive retail destination for Monet in 2012.

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:48:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 773 M
EBIT 2020 51,0 M
Net income 2020 -237 M
Debt 2020 3 528 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Capitalization 520 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,45 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC61.54%520
WESFARMERS LTD5.93%27 259
AEON CO LTD10.23%18 147
MAGAZINE LUIZA-5.22%8 534
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-6.46%8 012
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD2.48%6 641
