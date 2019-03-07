J C Penney : JCPenney Celebrates Monet's 90th Anniversary with Exclusive Collection

Monet is one of our most popular fashion jewelry brands and to celebrate its 90th anniversary, we are launching a special, limited-edition collection inspired by the brand's original pieces from the early twentieth century. The unique details and intricate designs of this vintage-style jewelry pays homage to Monet's history and craftsmanship, while appealing to today's modern shopper.

Available exclusively in 450 JCPenney stores and at jcp.com beginning tomorrow, the Monet 90th anniversary collection features necklaces, bracelets and earrings with beautiful details. Faux pearls and gems, tassels and long layers exude an elegant, yet unmistakable, style reminiscent of the 1920s. Shoppers will find the limited-edition pieces prominently displayed in the fashion jewelry department. Sale prices include $8 for a pair of earrings, $17 for a bracelet and $19 for a necklace.

The Monet 90th anniversary collection is featured in the Company's Billion Dollar Jewelry sale, taking place now through March 31.

Founded in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1929, Monet's timeless aesthetic first appealed to the consumer's desire for affordable pleasures and collectables in the Great Depression. Over the years, Monet became the leader in the world of fashion jewelry and still delights today's woman with unique design and craftsmanship. JCPenney became the exclusive retail destination for Monet in 2012.