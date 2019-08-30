Log in
J C Penney : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Dorian

08/30/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

As Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian, we want to ensure the safety of our customers and associates. We continue to closely monitor the storm's path and its potential impact to JCPenney stores throughout the state. We took the necessary precautions, closing over 25 locations. Please refer to the list below, as it will be continually updated to reflect current conditions.

Teams across JCPenney worked diligently to deploy the Immediate Response Program which provides associates with rapid recovery funding to cover personal expenses related to emergency evacuation, basic supplies, home displacement, etc.

Last Updated: August 30, 2 p.m. CST

Shopping Center City State Store Status
Oaks Mall Gainesville FL closed
Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center Jacksonville FL closed
Ponce de Leon Mall St. Augustine FL closed
Lakeshore Mall Sebring FL closed
Sarasota Square Sarasota FL closed
Westshore Plaza Tampa FL closed
DeSoto Square Mall Bradenton FL closed
Coastland Center Naples FL closed
Port Charlotte Town Center Port Charlotte FL closed
Coralwood Shopping Center Cape Coral FL closed
Broward Mall Plantation FL closed
Boynton Beach Mall Boynton Beach FL closed
Coral Square Mall Coral Springs FL closed
Treasure Coast Square Jensen Beach FL closed
Wellington Green Shopping Center Wellington FL closed
Dadeland Mall Miami FL closed
Altamonte Springs Mall Altamonte Springs FL closed
Melbourne Square Melbourne FL closed
Paddock Mall Ocala FL closed
Eagle Ridge Mall Lake Wales FL closed
Volusia Mall Daytona Beach FL closed

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 19:01:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
