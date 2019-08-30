J C Penney : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Dorian

As Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian, we want to ensure the safety of our customers and associates. We continue to closely monitor the storm's path and its potential impact to JCPenney stores throughout the state. We took the necessary precautions, closing over 25 locations. Please refer to the list below, as it will be continually updated to reflect current conditions.

Teams across JCPenney worked diligently to deploy the Immediate Response Program which provides associates with rapid recovery funding to cover personal expenses related to emergency evacuation, basic supplies, home displacement, etc.

Last Updated: August 30, 2 p.m. CST