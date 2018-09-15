J C Penney : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Florence

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the 1.5 million residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia who are preparing for the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence. We continue to closely monitor the storm's path and its potential impact to JCPenney stores located along the Southeast coast. We took the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and associates, closing over 25 locations. Please refer to the list below, as it will be continually updated to reflect current conditions.

Teams across JCPenney worked diligently to deploy the Immediate Response Program which provides associates with rapid recovery funding to cover personal expenses related to emergency evacuation, basic supplies, home displacement, etc.

The JCPenney Home Office is also hosting a donation drive, enabling associates to contribute to the Golden Rule Relief Fund, a program that provides financial assistance to associates who are dealing with repairing or rebuilding their homes following a natural disaster.

For information regarding the Company's philanthropic efforts for Hurricane Florence, please visit here.

Last Updated: September 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT.