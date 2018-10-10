J C Penney : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Michael

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the millions of residents across Alabama, Georgia and Florida as they prepare for the impact of Hurricane Michael. We continue to monitor the storm's path and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of our associates and store locations.

The JCPenney Communities Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist with food, shelter and basic necessities. We invite you to join in our support by donating to the American Red Cross - any amount will make a significant difference in helping our communities, customers and associates during this difficult time. Please visit redcross.org, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669) or text the word 'Florence' to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Teams across JCPenney are working to deploy our Immediate Response Program, which provides associates with rapid recovery funding to cover personal expenses related to emergency evacuation, basic supplies, home displacement, etc.

Presently, there are over ten JCPenney store locations closed. Please refer to the store list below and check back for updates.

Last Updated Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.