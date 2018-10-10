Log in
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC (JCP)
  Report  
J C Penney : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Michael

10/10/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the millions of residents across Alabama, Georgia and Florida as they prepare for the impact of Hurricane Michael. We continue to monitor the storm's path and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of our associates and store locations.

The JCPenney Communities Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist with food, shelter and basic necessities. We invite you to join in our support by donating to the American Red Cross - any amount will make a significant difference in helping our communities, customers and associates during this difficult time. Please visit redcross.org, call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669) or text the word 'Florence' to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Teams across JCPenney are working to deploy our Immediate Response Program, which provides associates with rapid recovery funding to cover personal expenses related to emergency evacuation, basic supplies, home displacement, etc.

Presently, there are over ten JCPenney store locations closed. Please refer to the store list below and check back for updates.

Last Updated Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 19:02:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 241 M
EBIT 2019 55,2 M
Net income 2019 -292 M
Debt 2019 3 729 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 526 M
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Jerry Murray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Leonard H. Roberts Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-47.47%526
WESFARMERS LTD9.84%39 422
AEON CO LTD39.30%20 633
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV14.24%9 867
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-9.68%8 000
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA87.75%7 720
