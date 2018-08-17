J C Penney : JCPenney hosts back-to-school fashion show with Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

Scottish Rite Hospital for Children Fashion Show at JCPenney
Earlier this month, the JCPenney Home Office hosted its 11th consecutive back-to-school fashion show featuring models from Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. The fashion show has become an annual event for the hospital's 'Successful Bridges' program, which assists teens with spina bifida in building self-esteem and independence as they achieve developmental milestones.
Each teen rocked the runway in a trendy, head-to-toe JCPenney outfit, showcasing the season's hottest trends such as oversized jean jackets, checkerboard patterns, plaid shirts and lots of denim. The teens were treated to hair and make-up styled by JCPenney associate volunteers from Sephora inside JCPenney and The Salon by InStyle.
This year's fashion show featured a special kick off by teen entrepreneurs and YouTube stars Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, who were recently named brand ambassadors for our popular youth brand, Arizona Jean Co. The twin sisters, who have over five million YouTube subscribers and three million Instagram followers, also hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet backstage with the participating teens.
Following the fashion show, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children was presented with a $5,000 donation on behalf of the JCPenney Communities Foundation.
Check out the gallery below for pictures taken throughout this special day.
JCPenney associates and Texas Scottish Right Hospital for Children friends and family gather to watch the 11th consecutive back-to-school fashion show.
Sephora inside JCPenney associates apply makeup to teen models before they rock the runway.
Arizona Jean Co. brand ambassadors Brooklyn and Bailey meet teens backstage before the fashion show begins.
Brooklyn and Bailey pose for pictures with Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teen models.
Brooklyn and Bailey pose for pictures with Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teen models.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teens model the latest back-to-school styles.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teens model the latest back-to-school styles.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teens model the latest back-to-school styles.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teens model the latest back-to-school styles.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children teens model the latest back-to-school styles.
After the fashion show, Brooklyn and Bailey meet the kids of JCPenney Home Office associates and pose for pictures.
After the fashion show, Brooklyn and Bailey meet the kids of JCPenney Home Office associates and pose for pictures.
