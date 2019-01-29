J C Penney : Jan. 29, 2019 – JCPenney Bangalore Receives LEED Platinum Certification

PLANO, Texas - (Jan. 29, 2019) - JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) announced today that its global in-house center (GIC) in Bangalore, India, has received a Platinum LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, rating by the U.S. Green Business Council (USGBC). USGBC is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED, the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide.

'It is an exciting accomplishment for JCPenney Bangalore to be recognized globally for achievements in sustainability,' said Steven Martin, vice president, information technology operations and support and managing director of JCPenney Services India. 'We believe our associates are at the heart of all we do and receiving a Platinum LEED-certified rating reinforces our commitment to providing the best workplace environment for our associates.'

Employing approximately 630 associates in its Bangalore office, JCPenney has taken many steps to drive sustainability by improving the indoor environmental quality to save energy, water and resources, generating less waste and supporting human health. Overall, the office space boasts a 35 percent total in energy savings, helping reduce costs of operation and boost associate productivity. Furthermore, providing a green office environment has helped increase associate satisfaction, improving retention and contributing to less absenteeism among associates in Bangalore.

The JCPenney GIC is the only commercial office interior located within the Manayata Embassy Business Park to secure a Platinum LEED certification by the USGBC and India's largest LEED v4 Platinum certified project under the Interior Design and Construction (ID+C: CI) rating.

The LEED Platinum rating also highlighted JCPenney Bangalore's following achievements:

81 percent water savings through recycled water usage and efficient systems including dual flush, low flush, low flow, etc.

36 percent reduction of carbon emission by providing lower emitting office materials and company managed employee transportation, including public buses, bicycles, car pool services and privately operated ride shares.

15 percent energy savings through 100 percent LED lighting and efficient IT & non-IT equipment.

In addition to the USGBC Platinum rating, the GIC was recently recognized with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 41001:2018 Certificate of Compliance from the British Standards Institution (BSI). BSI Group India found JCPenney Bangalore to excel in facility management services, noting the Company's focus on occupational health and safety initiatives, compliance obligations and business continuity objectives.

