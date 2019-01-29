Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC (JCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J C Penney : Jan. 29, 2019 – JCPenney Bangalore Receives LEED Platinum Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:54pm EST

PLANO, Texas - (Jan. 29, 2019) - JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) announced today that its global in-house center (GIC) in Bangalore, India, has received a Platinum LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, rating by the U.S. Green Business Council (USGBC). USGBC is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED, the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide.

'It is an exciting accomplishment for JCPenney Bangalore to be recognized globally for achievements in sustainability,' said Steven Martin, vice president, information technology operations and support and managing director of JCPenney Services India. 'We believe our associates are at the heart of all we do and receiving a Platinum LEED-certified rating reinforces our commitment to providing the best workplace environment for our associates.'

Employing approximately 630 associates in its Bangalore office, JCPenney has taken many steps to drive sustainability by improving the indoor environmental quality to save energy, water and resources, generating less waste and supporting human health. Overall, the office space boasts a 35 percent total in energy savings, helping reduce costs of operation and boost associate productivity. Furthermore, providing a green office environment has helped increase associate satisfaction, improving retention and contributing to less absenteeism among associates in Bangalore.

The JCPenney GIC is the only commercial office interior located within the Manayata Embassy Business Park to secure a Platinum LEED certification by the USGBC and India's largest LEED v4 Platinum certified project under the Interior Design and Construction (ID+C: CI) rating.

The LEED Platinum rating also highlighted JCPenney Bangalore's following achievements:

  • 81 percent water savings through recycled water usage and efficient systems including dual flush, low flush, low flow, etc.
  • 36 percent reduction of carbon emission by providing lower emitting office materials and company managed employee transportation, including public buses, bicycles, car pool services and privately operated ride shares.
  • 15 percent energy savings through 100 percent LED lighting and efficient IT & non-IT equipment.

In addition to the USGBC Platinum rating, the GIC was recently recognized with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 41001:2018 Certificate of Compliance from the British Standards Institution (BSI). BSI Group India found JCPenney Bangalore to excel in facility management services, noting the Company's focus on occupational health and safety initiatives, compliance obligations and business continuity objectives.

JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations
(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com

About JCPenney:
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of over 860 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 98,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 01:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
08:54pJ C PENNEY : Jan. 29, 2019 – JCPenney Bangalore Receives LEED Platinum Cer..
PU
01/15US brick-and-mortar retailers need innovation and change to calm investors&rs..
AQ
01/15J C PENNEY : JCPenney Announces Winners of its Associate Holiday Reward Packages
PU
01/14J C PENNEY : JCPenney Announces Executive Leadership Changes
PU
01/14J C PENNEY : Jan. 14, 2019 – JCPenney Announces Executive Leadership Chang..
PU
01/14J C PENNEY : Current report filing
PU
01/11TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Shoppers Skip the Mall; Trade War Disrupts; Huawei Ex..
DJ
01/10Macy's shares plunge as weak holiday sales prompt forecast cut
RE
01/10Stocks to Watch: Macy's, Barnes & Noble, L Brands, Target, J.C. Penney, WD-40..
DJ
01/08U.S. retail imports level off after China tariff avoidance rush
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 024 M
EBIT 2019 35,0 M
Net income 2019 -352 M
Debt 2019 3 682 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,40 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC26.92%416
WESFARMERS LTD1.96%26 705
AEON CO LTD3.81%17 247
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-3.00%9 035
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA-7.26%8 484
FIVE BELOW INC23.02%7 018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.