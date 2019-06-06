Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC

(JCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J C Penney : June 6, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Equity Inducement Award to Shawn Gensch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

PLANO, Texas - (June 6, 2019) - In accordance with the New York Stock Exchange rules regarding equity inducement awards, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced that on June 6, 2019, an equity inducement award of 750,000 time-based restricted stock units (TBRSUs) was granted to Shawn Gensch, the Company's executive vice president, chief customer officer, in connection with the commencement of his employment.

Of the TBRSUs comprising Gensch's inducement award, 250,000 TBRSUs will vest in thirds on the first, second and third anniversaries, respectively, of the grant date, and 500,000 TBRSUs will vest in full on the third anniversary of the grant date, provided in each case that Gensch remains continuously employed with the Company through such dates. The portion of the award that vests in thirds will fully vest, and the portion of the award that vests on the third anniversary of the grant date will pro rata vest, in each case if Gensch is involuntarily terminated for any reason other than cause, and the entire award will fully vest if his employment terminates in certain cases within two years following a change in control of the Company.

To access the original press release announcing Gensch's appointment, please visit: https://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2019/0521_announces_chief_customer_officer.html

JCPenney Media Relations:
(972) 431-3400 or [email protected]
Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

Investor Relations:
(972) 431-5500 or [email protected]

About JCPenney:
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of over 860 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 23:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
07:18pJ C PENNEY : June 6, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Equity Induc..
PU
07:18pJ C PENNEY : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:18pJ C PENNEY : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05:52pJ C PENNEY : Grants Equity Inducement Award to Shawn Gensch
AQ
06/04J C PENNEY : June 4, 2019 – JCPenney Announces Victor Ejarque Lopez as SVP..
PU
06/04JCPenney Announces Victor Ejarque Lopez as SVP, GMM Women's Apparel
GL
05/31J C PENNEY : Specialized Disclosure Report filed pursuant to Section 1502 of the..
PU
05/24J C PENNEY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/24U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
RE
05/24J C PENNEY : JCPenney Announces Shawn Gensch as Chief Customer Officer
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 551 M
EBIT 2020 -12,0 M
Net income 2020 -353 M
Debt 2020 3 786 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capitalization 323 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,10 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-0.96%279
WESFARMERS LTD15.49%29 090
MAGAZINE LUIZA5.59%9 554
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-15.04%7 190
FIVE BELOW INC20.26%6 964
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-25.85%5 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About