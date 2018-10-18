J C Penney : Oct. 18, 2018 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Previously Disclosed Equity Inducement Award to Jill Soltau

PLANO, Texas - (Oct. 18, 2018) - In accordance with the New York Stock Exchange rules regarding equity inducement awards, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced that on Oct. 18, 2018, an equity inducement award of 6,711,409 restricted stock units (RSUs) was granted to Jill Soltau, the Company's chief executive officer, in connection with the commencement of her employment. Of the RSUs comprising Soltau's inducement award, 3,611,409 RSUs were granted under the Company's existing 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan and 3,100,000 RSUs were granted as a standalone equity inducement award. The Company previously disclosed this award in connection with the announcement of Soltau's appointment on Oct. 2.

The RSUs will vest in thirds on the first, second and third anniversaries, respectively, of the grant date, provided Soltau remains continuously employed with the Company through those dates. The award fully vests if Soltau is involuntarily terminated for any reason other than cause, if Soltau voluntarily terminates her employment for good reason and if her employment terminates in certain cases within two years following a change in control of the Company.

