J C Penney : Oct. 28, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/28/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

PLANO, Texas - (Oct. 28, 2019) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarterly period ending November 2, before market on Friday, November 15. The news release will be followed by a live conference call and webcast conducted by Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau and Chief Financial Officer Bill Wafford that will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-9275, or (225) 283-0394 for international callers, and reference 3173665 conference ID. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.jcpenney.com. Supplemental slides will also be made available on the Company's investor relations website approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Telephone playback will be available for seven days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and referencing 3173665 conference ID.

Investors and others should note that we currently announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize our website and/or various social media channels to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, new brands and services, trends, new marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that we post on our website or on our social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on our website as well as the following social media channels:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jcp) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jcpnews).

Any updates to the list of social media channels we may use to communicate material information will be posted on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.jcpenney.com.

Media Relations:
(972) 431-3400 or [email protected]
Investor Relations:
(972) 431-5500 or [email protected]

About JCPenney:
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 03:46:00 UTC
