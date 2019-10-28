J C Penney : Oct. 28, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas - (Oct. 28, 2019) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarterly period ending November 2, before market on Friday, November 15. The news release will be followed by a live conference call and webcast conducted by Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau and Chief Financial Officer Bill Wafford that will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-9275, or (225) 283-0394 for international callers, and reference 3173665 conference ID. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.jcpenney.com. Supplemental slides will also be made available on the Company's investor relations website approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Telephone playback will be available for seven days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and referencing 3173665 conference ID.

