Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  J C Penney Company Inc    JCP

J C PENNEY COMPANY INC

(JCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J C Penney : Sept. 10, 2019 – JCPenney Announces Colin Dougherty as SVP, Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

PLANO, Texas - (Sept. 10, 2019) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) today announced that Colin Dougherty, a senior executive with more than 25 years of finance experience, will join the Company on Sept. 23 as senior vice president, finance, reporting to Bill Wafford, chief financial officer. Dougherty will be responsible for leading finance strategy, operations, and financial planning and analysis.

'I look forward to welcoming Colin to JCPenney to support our focus on returning the Company to sustainable and profitable growth. His significant retail and transformation expertise make him an excellent addition to our team as we continue to take positive and proactive measures to further strengthen our capital structure and balance sheet while reestablishing the fundamentals of retail operations,' said Wafford.

Dougherty brings 18 years of retail finance experience across multiple disciplines including FP&A, merchandise finance, store finance, capital planning, procurement and transformation. He joins JCPenney from Storch Advisors, a New York-based business strategy consulting firm, where he advised clients on strategy, growth, mergers & acquisitions, e-commerce and innovation. Prior to Storch Advisors, Dougherty served as senior vice president, financial planning & analysis, for Hudson's Bay Company, where he focused on profit improvement, finance transformation and strategic sourcing initiatives. In addition, he successfully launched the Company's first strategic shared services center in Bangalore, India.

Dougherty spent the majority of his retail finance career at Target Corporation, joining the company in 1993 as a financial analyst. During his time at Target, Dougherty assumed increasing levels of responsibility providing financial leadership to divisions including stores, merchandise, financial services, capital and technology. Prior to Target, Dougherty was a product manager and assistant vice president at U.S. Bank and started his finance career at The Travelers. He received his Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and computer applications from the University of Notre Dame, and his MBA from the Yale School of Management.

To download a copy of this news release or access company information, bios and photos, please visit jcpnewsroom.com.

Media Relations:
(972) 431-3400 or [email protected]
Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

Investor Relations:
(972) 431-5500 or [email protected]

About JCPenney:
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Disclaimer

J.C. Penney Company Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 22:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
06:07pJ C PENNEY : Sept. 10, 2019 – JCPenney Announces Colin Dougherty as SVP, F..
PU
05:31pJCPenney Announces Colin Dougherty as SVP, Finance
GL
08:52aJ C PENNEY : Sept. 10, 2019 – JCPenney Partners with thredUP in New Busine..
PU
08:52aJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Introduces St. John's Bay® Outdoor Lifestyle Apparel for M..
PU
08:29aJCPenney Introduces St. John's Bay® Outdoor Lifestyle Apparel for Men Rooted..
GL
08/30J C PENNEY : JCPenney Provides Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
08/30J C PENNEY : Shaq's Big & Tall Model Search Winners Announced, Featured in JCPen..
PU
08/22Shoppers Reward Nimble Retailers -- WSJ
DJ
08/21Retail Divide Widens as Shoppers Seek Value and Convenience
DJ
08/21Target's Earnings and Sales Exceed Expectations
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 766 M
EBIT 2020 -103 M
Net income 2020 -364 M
Debt 2020 3 887 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 270 M
Chart J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
J C Penney Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J C PENNEY COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,87  $
Last Close Price 1,01  $
Spread / Highest target -0,99%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Chairman
Michael Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace Risch Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert Gerald Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC-18.44%270
WESFARMERS LTD22.72%30 918
MAGAZINE LUIZA-80.12%12 762
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-15.11%7 457
FIVE BELOW INC24.39%7 085
PLAZA SA--.--%4 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group